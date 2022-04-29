An Introduction To Real Estate Property Management Software

Andy Sernovitz literally wrote the book on Word of Mouth Marketing. This is a book that should be in the hands of every small business owner. It is no secret that word of mouth is the primary way people find local businesses. In my industry, auto body repair, there can be so much confusion and uncertainty as to what to do after an accident. People naturally start asking their friends, family members, insurance agents, and mechanics, “Do you know where I can get my car fixed?” You want those folks in the next breath to mention your shop’s name and how and why they “know, like and trust you.” (John Jantsch definition of marketing)

In his book Andy talks about the 5 T’s of word of mouth marketing.

1. Talkers

2. Topics

3. Tools

4. Taking part

5. Tracking

This article focuses on the first one: “talkers.”

Who are the people that are willing to talk about your business? Customers, vendors, friends, family, people from your networking groups (you are in some of these right?). Andy makes the key point in this first chapter that often it is new customers. New customers are still in the honeymoon phase of having discovered a business they can trust. Again in my industry people have just been in an accident. Often people will need a local business due to a frustrating circumstance. A gutter has broken. A toilet is clogged. A car is wrecked. And how you took care of them in this difficult time is fresh in their minds. What do you imagine they will be talking a lot about in the weeks right after their “issue”? Yep, their issue! How it happened, why it happened, how frustrating it was and then how well you took care of it and made the whole experience for them painless from the time you stepped in.

People are likely talking online about your business as well. Have you ever Googled your name or business’ name? How about a Twitter search? It can be very informative. I recently had a bad customer service experience at a major electronics’ store and I put out a Twitter about it. I also have Twitter set up to update my Facebook status. Within minutes I had several comments of people telling me their bad customer service experiences at the same place!… and not one that came to the rescue of the store. Telling.

Applications:

1. Get new customers talking. We developed a very simple questionnaire for our customers that gets emailed the day a car leaves our shop. When I say simple I really mean it. It is one question. It is the only question that really matters to us and it is a question that will reveal any problems or issues that people might have with us or the job we did. “If someone you cared about were in an accident and needed our services would you recommend us to them?” That’s it. We give them 4 options to respond with the first being “Yes, without hesitation.” If they select that we then do 2 things: 1. we send them one more email as a follow up that explains clearly that we appreciate their trust in us and also explain how important referrals are to our business and some suggestions on how to make a good referral for us in the event a loved one needed us and 2. we send them in the mail a bag of goodies that are useful things for them and imprinted with our logo along with some extra business cards they can give out if they choose.

2. Listen online. Google your name and company name but then take it a step further and set up a “Google alert” that will automatically send you an update every time your name/business is mentioned online. Ditto for Twitter. Search for your name/company and then save the search and check back in at least weekly to see what is being said. Most importantly when you find out who is willing to talk about you, notice them, respond to them, and help them say good things.

Of course there’s a lot more in Andy’s book but this is enough to get started on. Go get the book if you want to dig in more. I highly recommend it.