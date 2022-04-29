Finance
App Development Trends in 2018
2017 was another great year for app development and mobile devices. The mobile apps are in the mainstream now and an enormous number of users is already relying on latest apps. What does the future of mobile app development hold this year? 2018 will see further innovative apps coming out, along with the growth of modern technology. Following are some of the trends that will mark 2018 in the world of apps.
Artificial Intelligence
IA will mark both, the development of trends in mobile applications and the boom of their capabilities. Through the use of advanced analysis techniques, cognitive interfaces within complex systems and machine learning techniques, AI will provide powerful ideas that users have never seen before. Due to these advances, the big players like Google, IBM, eBay and Facebook have started to acquire some expert startups in Artificial Intelligence.
Augmented Reality
Augmented reality applications are already in use and will be in the limelight during 2018. These apps will be mainly oriented to games and simulators. Pokemon Go, iOnRoad, Sky Siege and myNav are some brilliant examples of Artificial Reality. Dominating the App Store, these mobile games prove that AR has a great potential to influence app trends in 2018.
Mobile Application Security
Security continues to be the main concern for developers due to the amount of personal information it stores. The overall growth of the industry, billions of users, third-party SDKs everywhere and the vast number of user information saved by companies make huge security concerns for mobile app developers across the world.
Cloud-based Applications
The mobile devices have become more complex and powerful. Now many users don’t want to install gigabyte applications on their devices. Cloud-based apps have reinterpreted the entire hierarchy of storage in mobile devices. Through cloud computing, the user can install a small app that is connected to the cloud where all data is accessible.
Internet of Things (IoT)
The Internet of Things is shaping the future trends of mobile apps so that users can handle smart tools. Analysts predict a major change in IoT. There are already apps available that allow users to manage different things from Smartphones and other digital devices. Therefore, the development of apps focused on IoT will be a clear trend in 2018.
Chatbots
The development of chatbots is a growing trend. Through them, companies seek to solve the daily problems of their customers. The demand for this type of apps will undoubtedly increase this year.
Small Business Marketing Strategy – A Blink Lesson Part 5
This is Article five of six in a series of lessons for small business marketers from Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink.
Wow, what a great chapter for marketers Chapter Five in Blink is. This quote on p. 160 outlines the thoughts a great marketer (Louis Cheskin) had on packaging: “Cheskin was convinced that when people give an assessment of something they might buy in a supermarket or a department store, without realizing it, they transfer sensations or impressions that they have about the packaging of the product to the product itself. To put it another way, Cheskin believed that most of us don’t make a distinction–on an unconscious level–between the package and the product. The product is the package and the product combined.”
A key concept in this chapter is that experts are often more reliable at identifying what will work–or won’t–in the marketplace than market research based on consumer surveys. For small business marketers, then, this chapter is a must-read. You know full-well you rarely have the money for consumer surveys.
Gladwell explores the New Coke debacle and the incompleteness of the market research that led up to it. Although this is a well-known marketing mistake, Gladwell supplies his typical journalistic behind-the-scenes story, and clues us in on why the marketing information that Coke marketers used to base their decision on was flawed to begin with.
Even more fascinating is his exploration of the musician named Kenna, a person music experts agree should be a smash, but can’t get Top 40 airtime on radio because market research can’t capture the same information the experts see in a Blink.
Why? Because as Gladwell points out, the “…first impressions of experts are different…more esoteric and complex.” (p. 179). Kenna’s music is different and hard to put a specific label on, so the music market research can’t adequately measure him.
Gladwell also relates the story of the Aeron chair–a new product with a completely innovative look that even experts said would fail. But with this chair, which looked so different, people didn’t know how they themselves felt about it; Gladwell says consumers “misinterpreted their own feelings” (p. 173). Market research indicated the chair would fail, but it didn’t, because it was a great product.
What’s this chapter mean for the small business owner? Two lessons.
For one, we need to understand the limits of market research. This method is not fool-proof nor will it guarantee market success or prevent market failure.
Second, the small business owner should learn to recognize in just what areas she is expert and in what subjects she is not. In areas where you know you are an expert–where your years of experience have taught you well and you can now realize something in a blink about your industry or your industry as it relates to your customers-well on those topics it’s a safe bet that you really are an expert.
However, a key pitfall is to then think you are expert in all areas of your business. You aren’t, and even your customers aren’t. They are super-savvy purchasers, but they, too, are not always aware of why they do what they do…so, where possible, study what they do, and then find out ways to alter that behavior in your favor.
Remember: Brand (who you are) + Package (your Face to the Customer) + People (customers and employees) = Marketing Success.
© 2006 Marketing Hawks
Banners: Still Effective to Market Your Business Online and Off
Banner advertising is a great way to start attracting interest in your products or services. It’s a more expensive method than blog commenting or using online professional networking sites, but the results typically come much faster because banner ads really are just advertising.
Banner ads are graphical images that act as advertisements to entice site visitors to “click through” to get more information. These horizontal rectangles are displayed at the top or the bottom of a website, and work well for generating traffic and branding.
Launch your banner ad strategy by conducting a search on Google for all of the places where you can buy banner advertising. Use a combination of short (“affiliate marketing”) and long-tail keywords (“affiliate marketing opportunities in Atlanta”) to come up with all of the sites related to your business that accept banner advertising.
Click on the sites that come up within the first one or two pages of search results. If the sites have banners showing at the top or the bottom of the page, add them to your list of potential targets. Once your list is done, visit all of the sites and contact them to obtain their banner advertising rates.
Advertising Networks
Don’t limit yourself to huge websites. While most large websites and search engines sell banner advertising, many smaller, more targeted websites also sell such space online in exchange for a fee. You can also purchase banner ads via one or more advertising networks that sell this type of advertising across multiple sites.
Here are seven advertising networks that you can use to spread your ads across numerous websites at once:
Google Adwords: Display ads on websites within the Google Content Network based on keywords and demographics.
Yahoo! Advertising: Allows you to place your banner ads on websites across Yahoo!’s network.
Adify: Select from one of many different advertising networks from Adify to find specific niche markets where you can place banner ads.
Commission Junction: A large network of ad publishing websites where you can connect with to display banner ads on websites, e-mails and RSS feeds.
ValueClick Media: Another platform that caters to advertisers of all sizes and across all industries.
AdOn Network: Provides target banner ads based on a user’s browsing history.
Ad Brite: Lets you purchase banner advertisement spots for a flat monthly fee or on a pay-per-click (PPC) basis.
When buying banner ads, you should know the difference between Cost-Per-Click (“CPC”) or Cost Per Thousand Impressions (“CPM”), both of which are used when selling such advertising. Here’s a definition for each:
CPC: You pay for each person who clicks on your banner ad.
CPM: You pay for every one thousand displays of your online ad. For example, if you were to pay $4 CPM, and if 1 percent of people seeing the ad were to click through to your website, then you would get 10 visitors for $4, or pay the equivalent of $0.40 per visitor.
With banner advertising, you’ll probably get the best response from websites targeted to your particular subject area. You can also tailor your campaign to a local audience by targeting those sites that cater to people in your geographic region. An area chamber of commerce site or a local newspaper’s online presence, for example, could be good banner ad candidates for an affiliate marketing firm in search of local associates. There are two different types of banner ad campaigns.
They are:
Branding campaigns that are used to get a company’s name out to the public. They usually coincide with promotional advertisements in other venues, such as print, radio or television. These campaigns are focused less on the immediate or short-term results, and more on increasing the firm’s brand awareness over time.
Click-through online ad campaigns are used to connect with a specific audience in a direct manner. These campaigns include a call to action that gets people to click through to your website and helps you target your audience more accurately.
As a new business owner, you’ll be using click-through banner ads to attract others to your products or services.
Banner Creation 101
Next you will create your online ad, or use ones that you already have, to advertise your site on other companies’ websites. The ads are 460X68 pixels in size and tend to be heavy on graphics, versus text. The idea is to attract a site visitor’s attention and make him or her click on your ad to learn more, win a prize, get a free report on an important topic, and so forth.
Here are a few important guidelines to keep in mind when creating your online ads:
Use a targeted strategy: Don’t waste money throwing banner ads all of the web in hopes that something will stick. Make sure they are on websites that fit your market, and link your online image ads to keywords in searches rather than just taking a “random” approach.
Get attention in a professional manner: Gaudy can work online, but a better strategy is come up with an attention-getting banner that doesn’t look like a hard sell, or too garish. Check out some of the online ads on sites like Mashable.com and TechCrunch.com for examples.
Hire someone if you need help. Like any marketing strategy, creating online ads takes some finesse. Avoid some of the early learning curves by hiring a firm to develop and place your ads for you, if you have the budget for it. Or, use available banners that a company that you are associated with provides.
Test out different methods: Use a variety of banners and track their click-through rates to figure out which are working, and which need to be replaced. Concentrate only on those ads that work best, and tweak your banner ad strategy regularly to ensure you are getting the best possible results.
Always include a call to action: Don’t assume your potential clients will know to “click here” for more information. Tell them what to do using works that invoke an immediate action.
Don’t try to be understated: Banner ads have been around for a long time, and we all know that their aim is to sell products, services, memberships, subscriptions and other items. Make sure your viewers know exactly what the ad is for, and what they can expect if they click through.
Be forthright: Telling viewers that clicking your digital ad will put them in the running for a $100 gift card, and then not delivering on that promise, is just bad business. Be realistic and honest with your ad and you’ll stand a much better chance of success in the banner ad arena.
Switch out your banners: Don’t let them get stale. People online are used to fresh, relevant marketing messages, so be sure to update your digital ads regularly.
These are just a few tricks that you can use to ensure a successful banner ad campaign. Experiment with your options, test out different ads and closely track all of the responses that you get from your efforts. Integrate your banner ads into your overall marketing strategy and it won’t be long before you are signing up new customers for your home business.
External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) Under Automatic Route Policy and Procedures in India
For large projects in India, financial assistance may be obtained from a foreign country through External Commercial Borrowings, which provides an opportunity for the foreign investors to invest in India. IT is a commercial loan with a minimum average maturity period of 3 years. External Commercial Borrowings are the key components of India’s overall external assistance which includes external assistance, buyer’s credit, Non Resident Indian deposits, short-term credit and rupee debt. External Commercial Borrowings is accessed either under Automatic route or Approval route. Under automatic route, the approval of RBI or the Government is not needed, but under approval route prior approval of the RBI and the Government of India is necessary.
This article explains the External Commercial Borrowing policy, procedure and practice under Automatic Route:
Following are the Eligible Borrowers to avail of External Commercial Borrowings under the automatic route;
- Corporate registered under the Companies Act, including those in the hotel, hospital, software sectors etc
- Infrastructure Finance Companies other than financial intermediaries such as banks, housing finance Company, financial institutions and Non Banking Financial Companies
- Units in Special Economic Zones can borrow for their own requirement, They should not transfer or on-lend such funds to sister concerns or units in Domestic Tariff Area.
- To avail External Commercial Borrowings, the Non-Government Organizations which are engaged in micro finance activities. need to fulfill certain conditions like; they should have a satisfactory borrowing relationship with a scheduled commercial bank authorized to deal in foreign exchange in India for at least 3 years and a certificate of due diligence from the designated AD category bank on ‘fit and proper’ status of the Board or Committee of management of the borrowing entity.
Individuals, Non-Profit making organisations and Trusts are not eligible to raise External Commercial Borrowings under automatic route;
International banks, Export Credit Agencies, Foreign Collaborators, Suppliers of equipments, foreign equity holders, multilateral financial institutions or regional financial institutions are the recognized lenders for External Commercial Borrowings under the Automatic Route.
‘foreign equity holder’ to be eligible as “recognized lender” under the automatic route would require minimum holding of paid-up equity in the borrower company as set out below;
- For ECB up to USD 5 million a minimum paid-up equity of 25 per cent held directly by the lender
- For ECB more than USD 5 million a minimum paid-up equity of 25 per cent held directly by the lender and debt-equity ratio not exceeding 4:1
- Overseas organizations and individuals may provide ECB to NGO engaged in micro finance activities but they need to furnish a certificate of due diligence from an overseas bank in the prescribed format.
Maximum limit to raise ECB during a financial year:
- Corporate other than those in the hotel, hospital and software sectors-USD 500 million or its equivalent.
- Corporate in the services sector viz. hotels, hospitals and software sector- USD 100 million or its equivalent for meeting foreign currency and/ or Rupee capital expenditure for permissible end-uses.
- Non Government Organisations engaged in micro finance activities – ECB up to USD 5 million or its equivalent.
Maturity Period:
- ECB up to USD 20 million or its equivalent in a financial year with minimum average maturity of three years.
- ECB up to USD 20 million or its equivalent and up to USD 500 million or its equivalent with a minimum average maturity of five years.
- ECB up to USD 20 million or equivalent can have call/put option provided the minimum average maturity of three years
Following are the Permitted End Use of External Commercial Borrowing proceeds:
- Investment in real sector and industrial sector including specified service sectors like hotel, hospital and software, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure sector in India.
- First stage acquisition of shares in the dis-investment process and in the mandatory second stage offer to the public under the Government’s dis-investment programme of PSU shares.
- Spectrum Allocation payments.
End-uses not permitted for investment in capital market or acquiring a company, general corporate purpose, working capital, repayment of exiting loans and Real estate sector
Procedure to raise External Commercial Borrowings:
- Borrowers may enter into loan agreement complying with the ECB guidelines with recognised lender for raising ECB under Automatic Route without the prior approval of the Reserve Bank. The borrower must obtain a Loan Registration Number from the Reserve Bank of India before drawing down the ECB.
- For allotment of Loan Registration Number, borrowers are required to submit Form 83, in duplicate, certified by the Company Secretary or Chartered Accountant to the designated AD bank. One copy is to be forwarded by the designated AD bank to the Director, Balance of Payments Statistics Division, Department of Statistics and Information Systems, Reserve Bank of India.
- The borrower can draw-down the loan only after obtaining the Loan Registration Number from Department of Statistics and Information Systems, Reserve Bank of India.
- Borrowers are required to submit ECB-2 Return certified by the designated AD bank on monthly basis so as to reach Department of Statistics and Information Systems, Reserve Bank within seven working days from the close of month to which it relates.
To conclude; The primary responsibility to ensure that ECB raised / utilised are in conformity with the ECB guidelines and the Reserve Bank regulations / directions is that of the borrower concerned and any contravention of the ECB guidelines will be viewed seriously and will invite penal action under FEMA 1999.
