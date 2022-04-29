Finance
Are You Wasting Your Marketing Dollars on Obsolete Strategies?
Many people who run businesses for a long time get into ruts or habits which may not be the best way to decide the most effective or productive strategies when it comes to marketing. What worked in 1980 or 1990 or even 2000, may not work today.
As we all realize, times have changed and along with them, consumer shopping and buying preferences. Whether your customer is an everyday person or another business, decisions about what to purchase, how much to pay, where to get it and how to pay for it have been greatly affected by the Internet.
Years ago, if you wanted to buy a used car, you would probably have picked up the classified section of the newspaper and scanned the appropriate listings. The same held true for real estate. If you were hunting for a job, where did you look? Of course, the want ads in the paper.
How about clothing, gifts, jewelry, golf clubs, books or even shoes? Well, you’d probably hit the mall for a tiring day of browsing, asking questions of a salesperson, trying things on, and lugging bags of purchases to your car.
How about tax services, medical consultation, planning a night out at good restaurant or pet grooming? Entertainment equipment, car insurance, office supplies or finding a local plumber? We used to pick up the yellow pages for all kinds of things we needed – you must remember those huge books filled with tiny type listing everything under the sun?
But we live in a brave new world. Today, practically everyone shops for everything online. Not only that, we use our credit cards to pay and have everything delivered to our homes or businesses for the ultimate in convenience.
So, how has that impacted how we reach our markets? Enormously! If you are still placing classified ads in the paper or buying expensive display ads in the yellow pages, you need to step back and reassess your decisions, which may be a little out-of-date.
Instead you should be capitalizing on all the free “yellow page” listing directories available online. This may take you some time to set up, requiring you to do some writing of short blurbs (otherwise known as paragraphs or “sound bites”) about your business, but are well worth the trouble for a couple of reasons. First, most people now use the Internet to find contact information for whomever or whatever they want to reach. And it is impossible to know which yellow pages they will use, so you need to be listed in all of them. But even more importantly, if you have a website, which you should, all those listings which usually include free links to your website, will help you with your SEO or search engine optimization. (That means that the time you invest in placing free listings will pay off handsomely by pushing your Google search rankings higher in search results if anyone is seeking your products or services online.)
I’m sure all the yellow page sales representatives will not appreciate my suggestions here. But, they are not the only ones whose printed products have fallen out of favor. I am still predicting the coming demise of the printed newspaper and many magazines, as much as I continue to enjoy sitting down to pour over the printed page when I get a few minutes. It’s probably just an old habit that I’ll need to break before it breaks me. First of all, as we age, our eyesight takes a turn for the worse, and seeing that tiny type in the paper is a lot harder than it used to be twenty years ago. Since I spend most of my days staring at my computer monitor, I take advantage of the enlarged type feature which makes it much easier to read. And although I consider the little time I spend reading actual magazines and newspapers as rare moments of luxury, to continue to do so in the future will probably only take place online or via electronic tablets or e-reading devices.
This means that if you run a business, your means of advertising must change as well. While you may feel you still reach the target audience you seek via a printed newspaper ad, which admittedly has become a lot more affordable when compared with rates charged in the past, you may change your tune once you explore the logic behind advertising on the Internet. Online text ads, in addition to banner ads (display “billboards” on the Internet) both of which appear in appropriately planned subject searches you control with pre-placement keyword decisions, are the modern, and perhaps, superlative method of target marketing. In much the same way we used to buy mailing lists to reach a certain segment of the demographic to which we were appealing via direct mail, today we can reach the markets we want by appearing within the subject matter of Internet searches. Granted, this is still quite new, but is evolving further as each day passes, clearly as the future of marketing.
Call me old-fashioned but I must say that direct mail can still be a lot more successful in its ability to land in a prospective customer’s hands compared with trying to elicit the click of a mouse from your customer’s scattered attention on the busy Google search results page! The advantage here is that the direct mailer if designed effectively has the power to keep the recipient interested with graphic influences of color, visual imagery and font size and selection. In comparison, the online text ad is just that, merely text, and looks like every other text ad on the Google page, giving you no greater edge to attract a click than anyone else. Whether the direct mail piece gets opened, read and responded to or whether it is immediately discarded without a glance continues to be the challenging factor to marketers everywhere. As with investing, there is no magic formula. To give a little guidance, if you are marketing to everyone anywhere, perhaps online text ads can make sense because of the large numbers of individuals which may possibly see your ad. That is provided your placement choices are in a popular area of interest. If your target is too small, then those numbers may dwindle considerably. While it is also possible to appeal to a small market in a small geographic area via online text ads, doing so successfully may require some diversification and support from other types of traditional marketing. At least until the Internet is the one and only means of marketing, or until Google is knocked off its Internet throne of infallibility.
With the proliferation of ways to enjoy the vast entertainment industry which includes radio, TV, movies, videos, games, and more, to name a few, investing marketing dollars into the right singular medium in a targeted market has become a lot more difficult. Trying to stretch your budget to appeal to the audience you want to reach can be frustrating with all the choices, distractions and short attention spans of most seekers of entertainment. From a marketing standpoint, and a 35-year history of experience, my advice would be to guard those dollars very carefully before making a rash decision about where to spend.
While I admit new venues have replaced old, some of the old choices still reach certain holdouts who refuse to accept today’s new technologies. Although few and far between, there are some markets still responsive to traditional yellow page, newspaper, magazine and other forms of advertising, which may justify maintaining a judicious presence within such media. It is hard to argue the merits of buying the back cover of the phone directories when thousands upon thousands will be delivered to countless homes even if viewed only that one time all year. The sheer numbers of that marketing reach are staggering. But to do so blindly into the future would be irresponsible if not totally wasteful, when there is now talk of “do not deliver” lists being added to the “do not call” rosters.
And when newspaper ads of huge proportion are sold for a fraction of the cost they once were, temptation sometimes trumps better judgment just for the momentary thrill of dominating the newspaper page for mere pennies. Any response is considered gravy.
This leads me to conclude that we are in a period of marketing limbo: some strategies are on their way out but the door has not quite yet slammed shut. The new strategies are a little intimidating but the old ones are much less effective. If you can bridge a balance between the two until time sorts out the survival of the fittest, marketing budgets will be preserved a bit longer and perhaps maintain a semblance of success despite the need to navigate seas of confusion, trepidation and obsolescence.
Finance
The Pros And Cons Of Sales Force Automation Solutions
Generally, the sales force automation solutions means automating the sales leads within the company. It has many applications and features comprising calendars, generation and information sharing, ‘to-do’ lists, contact management, proposal and presentation, product configurations to name the few.
Likewise, today’s sales force management solutions and sales force automation solutions also comprise numerous advanced tools like product knowledge, sales forecasting and leads tracking systems. Here’s the guide for beginners about the pros and cons of this automating solutions.
Pros
With the help of this system, the sales managers can develop several tables, graphs and report automatically rather than manually collecting call sheets and several information’s from various sales masses and putting in them into traditional spreadsheet systems.
They could more often and easily access the order books, activity reports, stock positions, and some other sales info on which they could use active control over different leads of the total sales.
With the assist from advanced statistical techniques and analytic tools, the managers could examine several information and data automatically comprising marketing research information, new product, new competitor and marketing trends, and identify most problematic and most paying clients.
With the more complex and advanced automating models, the managers could easily cover the productivity of their sales faculty. They could as well calculate key functioning indicants like incomes per sales district, incomes per sales person and amount of phone calls per day, price per phone calls, allowances per client, number of due accounts and number of client disputes to name the few.
The marketing person could well find out the target marketplaces and the sections inside the marketplaces by using this automating applications and tools.
This solution can make it really simple for marketing person to implement marketing research and build up demographic and behavioral visibilities of extremely potential consumers.
This management solution allows the marketing person to know corporate weakness and strength. It counterpart the competitor’s strengths and products and take the suitable steps.
This automating system make the marketing person to build up the correct marketing schemes applying the ‘marketing fuse’ variables of product, cost, promotion and statistical distribution.
With help of this software, the marketing person could coordinate with some other sales activities and functions like sales publicities, ad campaigns, media promotion and public relations.
Cons
If this automating solution is not integrated properly with some other sections of the organization, it may lead in communication lack, which could advance result in various sections by getting in touch with same consumers for one and the same purpose.
Several automation systems are of course difficult, which makes it very hard to work at this solution without active proper training and experience.
Almost of sales force automation solutions need day-and-night information and data updating, regular upgrading and system maintenance.
Few of the automating software, peculiarly the complex and comprehensive ones is very expensive and therefore discourage the little and average business organizations.
Finance
Do You Really Know What Business Marketing Is?
There are countless books and courses on marketing and how to do it properly. You’ve probably read or attended some yourself. But, do you feel like you have a good grasp of marketing?
Do you fully understand all the processes involved and how to best apply them to your company? When all the cards are on the table, most small-to-medium businesses don’t. Or at the very least, they understand these concepts.
What Is Business Marketing?
Everything a business does, everything you do to sell products and services – is marketing. Every decision you make, if it’s about how to put your products or services in the hands of consumers, is business marketing.
The foundations of marketing are relatively easy to explain and understand. But mastering these essential concepts can mean the difference between success and failure.
You don’t have to micromanage all marketing that your business does. In fact, it’s probably a good idea to hire a professional. However, that doesn’t replace the need to have a solid knowledge of marketing strategy. Business owners should always have a proactive role in their company’s marketing tactics.
Essential Components of a Good Marketing Strategy
Not all marketing concepts will apply to every business. Some will be more relevant than others, but as an entrepreneur you should be familiar with all of them.
Inbound Marketing
Think of inbound marketing as your workhorse.
It’s a set of marketing tactics designed to maintain a steady influx of customers into your sales process. This isn’t about pushing your brand to generate leads or direct conversion.
Inbound marketing uses various channels in creative ways to reach as many people as possible. Tools such as SEO optimization and social media channels are ideal for this type of marketing. The goal is to drive high volumes of quality traffic that can convert through brand engagement in the long run.
Direct Marketing
If inbound marketing is your workhorse, think of direct marketing as your racehorse.
Direct marketing includes sales tactics designed to produce an instant response. Things like calls to action in online or broadcast media fall into this category.
Regardless of what else you do, direct marketing is an important part of any marketing strategy. It allows you to instantly measure success or failure based on response rates.
Knowing how people are responding to one offering versus another is crucial.
Outbound Marketing
This is where the rubber really meets the road.
In outbound marketing, you’re reaching out to prospects and basically saying “buy from me.” This is typically what people think of when they hear the word marketing.
Outbound marketing includes sales calls, print ads, broadcast ads, door-to-door sales and much more. Any activity in which you’re reaching out to potential customers with an offering figures into this definition.
Though a staple in countless marketing strategies, it’s not very effective. It’s hard to figure out if it’s really working and people are getting savvier and blocking the majority of this type of marketing.
Content Marketing
This is the new-old way to market.
Most smart businesses realize that people are OK with marketing, as long as they get something in return. For example, if you create great content, consumers will be happy to hear from you.
Therefore, every channel you have should start by giving value in return for your customers’ attention.
Social Media Marketing
It is inescapable, omnipresent, and pervasive.
Marketing is about getting attention. If you can’t get people’s attention, you have no one to market to.
The biggest attention vacuums nowadays are social media platforms. It goes without saying that any marketing strategy that doesn’t include social media, is off to a bad start.
Start with Solid Foundations
Each of these components has its own place in the puzzle. Some may be more important to your business than others. But only by understanding them all can you find your way out of the marketing madness.
Don’t be a passive business owner. Take charge of your marketing strategies and stop wasting resources on marketing that doesn’t deliver.
Finance
The Thyroid-Diabetes Connection
If you have type 2 diabetes, you should receive a screening for thyroid abnormalities, according to researchers at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) 20th Annual Meeting and Clinical Congress. The recommendation came after a new study involving over 5,000 people found the prevalence of hypothyroidism to be nearly 6 percent among people with type 2 diabetes, compared to just under 2 percent in those without.
Hypothyroidism is a well-recognized risk of type 1 diabetes, but this has generally not been extended to type 2 diabetes as well — until now.
What Does Your Thyroid Function Have to do With Diabetes?
Both thyroid disorders and diabetes involve a dysfunction of the endocrine system. Type 1 diabetes and the most common cause of hypothyroidism — Hashimoto’s disease — are both autoimmune diseases, and having one autoimmune disease increases your risk of developing another.
With type 2 diabetes, coexisting hypothyroidism may increase your risk of heart problems, and the researchers noted that early identification of both conditions could improve heart function, blood pressure and lipid profile. [1]
Thyroid hormones also influence glucose homeostasis, including impacting circulating insulin levels, intestinal absorption and uptake of glucose into fat and muscle tissues. [2]
Even Subclinical Thyroid Disorder May be Associated With Diabetes
People with hypothyroidism often struggle with insulin resistance. This is true even at the sub-clinical level. How do you know if your thyroid is functioning at a sub-clinical level?
Oftentimes, you don’t.
This condition is typically diagnosed when levels of your thyroid hormones are normal but your thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is increased. This is generally a sign that your pituitary gland is working extra hard to keep your thyroid hormone levels up in the normal range. In time, and if left untreated, your TSH levels may continue to increase until your thyroid gland stops responding, and your sub-clinical hypothyroidism turns into full-blown hypothyroidism.
It’s a tricky situation because sub-clinical hypothyroidism may cause no symptoms at all, or it may lead to fatigue, memory problems, weight gain, dry skin, constipation and a range of other various problems that may seem completely unconnected. Again, this often undiagnosed and misdiagnosed condition is also associated with insulin resistance, which typically occurs prior to type 2 diabetes.
As researchers wrote in Clinical Diabetes: [3]
“Thyroid dysfunction is common in diabetic patients and can produce significant metabolic disturbances. Therefore, regular screening for thyroid abnormalities in all diabetic patients will allow early treatment of sub-clinical thyroid dysfunction.”
Like sub-clinical hypothyroidism, you can be insulin resistant for years before developing full-blown disease, and often a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is a person’s first sign that they are in fact insulin resistant.
Because cases of sub-clinical thyroid disease are often overlooked but may increase health risks for a number of people with co-existing diabetes or insulin resistance (as well as those without), researchers in the British Journal of Diabetes and Vascular Disease recommended “individualization of therapy” as the best solution.
What’s the Bottom Line?
If you currently have type 2 diabetes, you should be aware of the connection to thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and sub-clinical hypothyroidism. At the sub-clinical level, many have no symptoms at all, and others are unaware that their fatigue, memory problems and other seemingly unrelated symptoms are due to a thyroid issue.
You may need to ask your physician to have this checked, as it is not yet part of the standard of care typically provided for people with type 2 diabetes. But, even if you’ve had your thyroid levels tested and the lab results came back normal, it’s still possible to have a low-functioning thyroid. In fact, the condition is often completely missed due to inadequate testing and a general lack of understanding of the complexities of thyroid function in the conventional medical community.
There is some debate over whether or not sub-clinical hypothyroidism needs to be treated at all, and to this I would stress absolutely. At the very least, sub-clinical hypothyroidism can contribute to insulin resistance as well as increase your risk of cardiovascular events if you have type 2 diabetes.
Further, many in this early stage of thyroid imbalance will go on to develop full-blown hypothyroidism if action is not taken… and will miss out on the vitality and energy they deserve in life.
At least 15 million Americans are thought to suffer from sub-clinical hypothyroidism that may or may not be related to diabetes. Fortunately, dietary approaches and other lifestyle changes can help bring your thyroid function back into the normal ranges, as well as help you to prevent, control and even reverse type 2 diabetes. The guidance of a holistic health care practitioner familiar with both thyroid disorders and diabetes is highly recommended to help you formulate an effective lifestyle plan and stick with it.
References
1. DocGuide.com April 18, 2011
2. British Journal of Diabetes and Vascular Disease. 2010;10(4):172-177.
3. Clinical Diabetes VOL. 18 NO. 1 Winter 2000
Are You Wasting Your Marketing Dollars on Obsolete Strategies?
The Pros And Cons Of Sales Force Automation Solutions
A ‘cruel’ 10-inning loss for the Chicago White Sox is their 9th in 10 games: ‘This game will drive you nuts’
Do You Really Know What Business Marketing Is?
Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox
Malik Beasley suggests Timberwolves should have won this series in five games. ‘We should be resting, just like Golden State’
The Thyroid-Diabetes Connection
Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended after brawl with Mets
Two Cardinals suspended, Mets fined for bench-clearing brawl
Heat, Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture; Morris fined $25,000 for bench mischief
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations