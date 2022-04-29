News
Beau Rothwell describes his pregnant wife’s death during murder trial
CLAYTON, Mo. – Beau Rothwell took the stand Thursday morning on the third day of his murder trial. He told the jury that he struck his pregnant wife in the head with a mallet and killed her at their St. Louis County home in November 2019.
The prosecution wrapped its case today with testimony from a DNA forensic expert with the St. Louis County crime lab. That expert confirmed bloodstains found in the Rothwells’ basement and on Beau Rothwell’s truck matched the DNA profile of Jennifer Rothwell.
Defense attorney Charles Barberio called two of Beau’s former coworkers to the stand, as well as a person who he played racquetball with. The three acquaintances, all men, testified to Beau’s low-key, even-tempered behavior and attitude. They described Rothwell as level-headed and never saw any outbursts of anger or frustration.
Finally, Beau Rothwell took the stand in his own defense. He recounted his courtship with Jennifer, saying they met at the University of Missouri in spring 2010 in an engineering lab. They moved to the St. Louis area in 2013 and married in September 2015.
Beau testified that he’d always wanted to be a father and said they started trying to conceive in fall 2018. That December, the couple learned Jennifer had endometriosis. They kept trying to conceive into spring 2019 to no avail. By May and June, Beau testified that it started to feel like a chore and devoid of any romantic spark.
Rothwell said he and Jennifer agreed to cut back on their attempts to conceive. It was around this time, May or June 2019, Beau said he began having an affair.
According to Beau, Jennifer told him she was pregnant in September 2019. They talked about putting a nursery in their home and discussed changing their insurance to cover the costs of having a baby.
Beau was asked about the “three options” he laid out in a text exchange with his mistress. Beau said the third option, waiting to see what happened with Jennifer’s pregnancy, was a way to kick the can down the road because he didn’t want to have to make a decision. He claimed he was lying when he told his mistress that he was hoping for a miscarriage.
Rothwell’s voice cracked multiple times during testimony on Thursday. He wept while talking about building Jennifer a pregnancy calendar to measure the growth of her belly.
Beau was asked to describe the day of Jennifer’s death. Beau said he’d been feeling anxiety and guilt over the affair and knew he needed to tell Jennifer. He told the court he was throwing himself at Jennifer’s mercy and confessed to her while the two sat in their kitchen.
Jennifer grew highly agitated, Beau said, and demanded to know the identity of his mistress. When Beau wouldn’t tell her, he claimed Jennifer shoved him and said she was having an affair of her own and that the baby might not be his.
Beau admitted to standing up and going into a “red haze.” He told the court he picked up a nearby mallet that he’d used to hang wall decorations and struck Jennifer in the right side of her head while she was still seated.
Jennifer stumbled from her chair and tried walking to the attached garage. Beau said he followed her and the two got into a brief scuffle at the top of the basement stairs. In Beau’s words, he struck Jennifer with the mallet again, causing her to fall down the stairs and into the basement.
Beau said he tried to shake Jennifer awake but she was unresponsive. He testified he went into a panic mode and set out to clean the house of Jennifer’s blood. He discussed going to a nearby grocery store twice to buy cleaning supplies and gloves, and his decision to load Jennifer’s body into the back of his truck. Beau said he put all of the used cleaning supplies in trash bags and put them in the truck bed with her body. He abandoned her body along Highway 61 in Lincoln County between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on November 12.
Beau said he made the decision to strip Jennifer’s clothes because he “saw it on crime shows.” He then stopped at a business on the way home and tossed the garbage bags in the dumpster. Once back at home, Beau said he kept cleaning throughout the night and drove Jennifer’s car and left it (insert where) . He also used Jennifer’s phone to call his phone. Beau said he walked home and then decided to go to work in the morning in order to, in his words, keep up a facade of normalcy.
Beau left work during lunch and returned home to continue cleaning up Jennifer’s blood. He admitted to helping Jennifer’s friends and family search for her over the next day, knowing she would not be found.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected this afternoon. The verdict will be decided by a jury.
News
Twins inclined to stick with six-man pitching rotation
After starting spring training with only three concrete starting pitchers, it’s a little difficult to believe the Twins now have a surfeit of them. But that’s the case for Minnesota, which will have to take two players off its active roster on Monday.
That will pose a challenge for the Twins, who have been using a six-man rotation because, well, they have six starters they like — plus Josh Winder, a prospect they like as a starter, in the bullpen.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said he’s inclined to use the six-man rotation as long as possible and keep Winder on the active roster, which makes sense. Heading into Thursday’s series finale against Detroit at Target Field, the Twins led the American League Central largely on the strength of the second-best rotation in baseball, with a 2.31 combined earned-run average and a league-best 25 runs allowed in 86.2 innings.
That should remain realistic as long as MLB allows teams to keep 14 pitchers, but that’s scheduled to end May 30.
“If that number shrinks going forward and does go down to 13, I don’t want to say it would be impossible, but it would be very difficult to have a six-man rotation,” Baldelli said.
There’s a reason MLB teams don’t use six-man rotations. As Baldelli succinctly put it, “You’re going to end up with one less pitcher in the bullpen, which actually does make things challenging sometimes.”
The other issue is that Sonny Gray, the team’s biggest offseason pitching addition, has been limited to two starts after straining a hamstring and is on the injured list. He’s scheduled to pitch a rehab start in Fort Myers, Fla., as soon as this weekend.
“I’m eager to get myself feeling good,” said Gray, who is scheduled to throw a third bullpen session before starting a game for Class A Fort Myers.
On Thursday, the Twins had 14 pitchers on the active roster.
Winder, 25, is the Twins’ long reliever, averaging more than three innings in each of three appearances, but could be a candidate to get a number of starts at Class AAA St. Paul. Added to the 40-man roster before this season, he has all three of his options available.
“I think he feels good. I think he’s as stretched out as we need him to be right now,” Baldelli said. “Going forward, does that change? It could change. We need our guys to be mentally equipped to handle some different scenarios, not just, ‘Hey, you’re pitching on a particular day, and that’s all you have to worry about.’ No, actually, that’s not the case.”
INJURIES
Miguel Sano was out of the lineup for the second straight game because, Baldelli said, the first baseman “felt something” in a knee during a ninth-inning rundown in Tuesday’s 5-4 walk-off victory over the Tigers.
“He’s got a little soreness in his knee right now when he’s moving around and straightening it and things like that,” the manager said. “He’s in the training room getting some work done, and that’s why he’s not in there.”
The team is hoping Sano and catcher Gary Sanchez, out since April 21 with abdominal discomfort, will be available to play during a three-game series with the Rays starting Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“We’ve got a few guys that are a little nicked up right now on the bench, but we’ll get through today’s game and see exactly where we sit,” Baldelli said.
The Twins expected Sanchez would be available to start Thursday’s game but backed off when he experienced “minor soreness” after a workout on Wednesday.
“We’re not making any moves or anything like that right now,” Baldelli said, “but we’ll see how he’s feeling.”
BRIEFLY
Center fielder Bryon Buxton was given the day off on Thursday.
News
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity.
Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing.
Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Three other fired officers face state trial this summer after being convicted in federal court earlier this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Chauvin’s attorney, William Mohrman, laid out a number of challenges to his conviction, including that the trial should not have been held in Hennepin County, where Floyd was killed.
“The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors — literally every day — to news demonizing Chauvin and glorifying Floyd which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice,” the brief said.
In the months that followed Floyd’s killing, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis and around the country to protest police brutality and racism. Some of that unrest was violent.
Mohrman said several potential jurors expressed concerns during jury selection that if Chauvin was acquitted they would fear for their personal safety and worried about more violence. He said several of them said they were intimidated by the security measures implemented at the courthouse to protect trial participants from protesters.
The filing also cited the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center that sparked mor protests during Chauvin’s trial. It says jurors should have been sequestered after selection to avoid being prejudiced by reports of that slaying. It also cited a $27 million settlement reached between the city and Floyd’s family that was announced during jury selection, saying the timing of that prejudiced jurors in the case.
Mohrman cited several instances of alleged prosecutorial misconduct, claiming untimely sharing of evidence, failure to disclose and document dumping by the government.
The filing also says the judge did not apply the sentencing guidelines correctly and should not have included “abuse of a position of authority” as an aggravating sentencing factor for the former police officer.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has 45 days to respond to Chauvin’s brief.
The appeal came as the Minnesota Department of Human Rights released the results of a nearly two-year investigation launched after Floyd’s slaying. It found the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, using force more often on people of color and maintaining a culture where racist language is tolerated.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
News
Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures
Beau Rothwell describes his pregnant wife’s death during murder trial
Twins inclined to stick with six-man pitching rotation
DIY Vermicomposting – A Worm Farm on a Budget
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
Pump and Dump Accusations Alleged Against US Congressman Madison Cawthorn
Petition for Amber Heard to be dropped from ‘Aquaman 2’ passes 2M signatures
Insolvency and the Futility of Persistence Hunting
71-year-old Hazelwood man missing
To commemorate second anniversary of fan’s death, Orioles announce inaugural Mo Gaba Day
Solana Stumbles At $100 Level As Bulls Recover The Market
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations