Become the Best Predictor & Win Incredible Prizes!
OneSwap, a decentralized trading platform, will launch a new feature called Prediction on April 29, 2022, and BTC/USDT will be the first prediction market where users can win prizes by betting on the price trend of BTC/USDT. Prediction comes with an initial prize pool of as much as 1 million CET. Meanwhile, OneSwap will also launch the “Win Rate Ranking Reward Game” that will allow users to receive double rewards.
Predict to Earn: How Prediction Works
- Log in to OneSwap (https://www.oneswap.net/cet/prediction), and select CSC;
- Connect to MetaMask, OneSwap Wallet, or a wallet that supports WalletConnect;
- Go to Prediction, pick an available module, and click on “Going Up” or “Going Down” to place a bet;
- Enter the CET amount of the bet (range: 10 CET – 10,000 CET per round per address), and click on Submit. After a bet is submitted, it could no longer be modified or canceled.
Once a bet has been submitted, the user needs to wait for the current round to end. If a user bet on the right price trend, he will get back his bet and earn prizes (note: users may withdraw their prizes for multiple rounds cumulatively, and prizes will remain valid indefinitely); if he bet on the wrong price trend (i.e. he bet on the opposite direction or the Locked Price equals the Settlement Price), then the bet will be transferred to the prize pool.
Here, we will illustrate how prizes are distributed via two examples:
Let us suppose the transaction fee stands at 5%, and the initial prize pool contains 1,000,000 CET.
The first round:
Of the two participants, one bet 10,000 CET and won; the other bet 5,000 CET and lost.
- Winner: Initial Bet + Prize (with the transaction fee subtracted) =10,000+10,000×0.95 = 19,500 (CET);
- Loser: 0;
After the first round, the prize pool now contains 1,000,000-9,500+5,000 = 995,500 (CET).
Suppose the transaction fee remains at 5%, and the initial prize pool now contains 995,500 CET.
The second round:
Among the 201 participants, 200 bet 10,000 CET each and all won, and one participant bet 5,000 CET and lost. In this case, since there is not enough CET in the prize pool for all the 200 winners (9,500 CET per winner), the winning users will share all CET in the prize pool, with the transaction fee subtracted, according to the betting ratio.
- Winners: Initial Bet + Prize (the prize pool shared by the betting ratio, with the transaction fee subtracted) = 10,000+995,500*0.95/200=14,728.625 (CET)；
- Loser: 0;
After the second round, the prize pool now contains 995,500*0.05+5,000=54,775 (CET)
Exceptions:
- If all CET prizes in the prize pool are won, the game will be suspended, and the administrator will start the game after replenishing CET.
- When the price feeding mechanism of Prediction is suspended (crypto prices are unavailable at the end of a round), the prediction contracts would not be able to run any operations, and the game will be suspended. In such cases, the bet of participants in the current round will be returned at the end of the round.
Specific Guides: https://support.oneswap.net/hc/en-us
Become Top Winners & Win Incredible Rewards
In addition to Prediction, OneSwap will introduce the Win Rate Ranking Reward Game at the same time. Users can sign up for the event before 9:00 AM, May 6 (UTC), and the top 3 winners who have placed no less than 50 bets will receive 1,000 CET, 600 CET, and 400 CET, respectively.
The winning records of all users who have made a bet via Prediction will be covered by the Win Rate Ranking. Meanwhile, users may keep track of their Winning Rate by checking their bets and winning records through “Analysis” in “History”.
Breaking the High DEX Threshold: OneSwap Launches “Predict to Earn”
Over the recent years, CEXes and DEXes have always remained rivals. Though DEXes have made exchanges more secure, they come with more complicated operations and are less user-friendly compared with CEXes, which has scared away many potential users.
In terms of product design, Prediction reflects the idea of “simplicity”. By gamifying this new feature, OneSwap allows most users to participate in Prediction with ease, which lowers the bar of the DEX and makes it more user-friendly. Moreover, relying on their market insights, users will be able to profit from market swings via Prediction ahead of others.
Right now, DEXes are no longer confined to trading. Instead, they are shifting towards greater efficiency and established ecosystems. As a DEX, OneSwap strives to become more innovative, optimized, efficient, and secure. The launch of Prediction will create a new earning model: Predict to Earn, bring more diversity to the DEX ecosystem, and provide more satisfying DeFi experiences for users. Through innovation, OneSwap has pointed out a new direction for the development of DEX ecosystems, and Predict to Earn is likely to start another crypto boom.
OneStake – A New Way to Maximize the APR in the DeFi Yield Market
Tallinn, Estonia, 29th April, 2022, Chainwire
OneStake Finance, a DeFi yield aggregator, claims to be the first TVL-as-a-Service protocol that offers the highest APR possible on single staking. The project aims to provide solutions for casual and professional DeFi users along with exposure to the entire yield market. According to its website, “OneStake is the 1inch in the field of yield protocols.”
TVL-as-a-Service
OneStake uses governance mechanics and TVL-as-a-Service to provide users with optimal yield opportunities. The protocol’s DAO analyzes all the assets and protocols interacting with OneStake before whitelisting and grouping them into one pool. For example, it creates one pool for Bitcoin, another for Ether, and a final one comprising stablecoins.
Each of these pools supports several whitelisted tokens according to the group’s criteria. Users can add funds through the protocol into any asset in a pool, then, the protocol automatically creates the coin swaps according to the current strategy in use.
OneStake analyzes the current APR and TVL for all assets of every whitelisted protocol every 4 hours. Next, it calculates the funds’ allocation to obtain the maximum APR. This process simulates the results according to extra investments in provider pools. Once it encounters optimal distribution, it calculates the rebalancing costs. This way, if these costs exceed the critical value, the protocol performs new calculations until it finds the best possible distribution. The protocol will only begin rebalancing once that happens. Also, it collects staking rewards every 2 hours unless it sells or reinvests them back into the pools.
iUSD – Reserved by Profit
OneStake uses iUSD, an interest-bearing token, to help users obtain the highest possible yield. Every time users deposit funds, the protocol mints iUSD tokens and, subsequently, it burns them whenever a withdrawal occurs. iUSD is pegged at a 1:1 ratio to the deposited asset, and users can freely store, transfer, or trade it.
Users can stake assets on smart-strategy protocols, such as Convex, Yesper, or Yearn, and accrue iUSD tokens in their wallets in real-time. And thanks to the protocol’s automatic rebalancing mechanism, they always have access to the highest possible APR at the time of rebalancing. iUSD is similar to the aToken on Aave. However, it aims to provide high APRs in the DeFi market. Lastly, the OneStake mechanics may solve the issues deriving from high gas costs.
Yield Aggregator
According to its blackpaper, OneStake has two goals. Firstly, it seeks to help expert traders get the best results in the DeFi yield market. Secondly, it aims to make this process more accessible to new or casual users. It does so by aggregating other protocols, consolidating them into pools, and distributing OneStake’s TVL between them.
The protocol charges a 20% Performance Fee and a 2% Streaming Fee in terms of revenue. It uses them for buybacks and distribution in case of inefficiency. Half of these fees go to buybacks and a reserve fund, while the rest go to the strategy developer.
OneStake users can access the many benefits of iUSD tokens, such as unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. Alternatively, they can use iUSD as collateral for loans to leverage positions. Lastly, they only need to hold iUSD in their wallets and get exposure to the whole DeFi yield market with the highest APR possible.
About OneStake
OneStake Finance is a DeFi yield aggregator aiming to amass the services of all notable yield protocols in one convenient platform. The project is listed in Estonia as an official business, and its team has successfully passed KYC procedures with Solidproof. While the project is still in its early development stages, it is progressing fast thanks to a highly-skilled and professional team.
Working with major industry blockchains, such as Aave, Compound, Curve, and Yearn, helps OneStake establish itself in the yield market. Currently, the team is looking for experienced VCs to give the project a competitive advantage in the market.
For more information about OneStake, please follow the links below:|Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium| Blackpaper|
Contacts
TRON Defines the Spend for its $1,111,111,111 Ecosystem Fund
Geneva, Switzerland / April 28 / – TRON has announced the allocation for the $1,111,111,111 ecosystem fund they revealed in November 2021. The fund was established to foster the growth and development of the TRON ecosystem over 10 years.
TRON has been a long-time proponent of the decentralization of the Internet via blockchain technology. Since completing full decentralization in December 2021, the TRON DAO ecosystem continues to thrive with fast speeds, high scalability, and low costs. As of April 28, 2022, it has industry-leading performance with over 89 million users on the blockchain, more than 3 billion transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL).
The first recipients of the ecosystem fund were Sun V2.0 and JustLend, receiving $24.899 million as liquidity mining rewards. Another $150 million will be distributed as mining and staking rewards through various other competitive protocols in the ecosystem. Of the remaining funds, $600 million will be devoted to broadening the DeFi landscape by investing in a wide range of unique and innovative DeFi projects on the TRON network.
DeFi continues to be a crucial movement for the crypto space as it enables financial services to operate in an open, accessible, and transparent digital form. As a community-governed DAO, powering the future of DeFi is aligned with TRON’s vision of a decentralized future. Thousands of developers worldwide are working towards advancing the DeFi industry, making strides in network security and user experience.
TRON DAO has also established the TRON Grand Hackathon to encourage the evolution of the TRON and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) ecosystem across the Web3, NFT, GameFi, and DeFi industries. TRON spent $500,000 for Season 1 of the Hackathon and has further allocated $1 million for Season 2. More details will be made public in the coming months.
Compatible with EVM, BTTC facilitates the seamless transfer of assets across mainstream public chains, including TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. In the DeFi space, BTTC works as a bridge for industry-leading DeFi ecosystems, enhances asset liquidity for billions of dollars, and creates value for end-users. Confirmations within three seconds, an average transaction fee of under $.01, and up to 7,000 TPS (transactions per second) are just a few of the major features of BTTC, along with the one-click migration of smart contracts from ETH and BNB networks.
Most recently, a brand new algorithmic stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 89 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.1 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the algorithmic stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
Anjali George
[email protected]
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 29
- On April 29, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3040.55.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 29, 2022, is $2784.30.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 29, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 29, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The triangle pattern is formed at its widest point. As the market continues to trade in a sideways pattern, the range of trading narrows, and the point of the triangle is formed. There are three types of triangle patterns, the ascending triangle pattern, the descending triangle pattern, and the symmetrical triangle pattern. The triangle pattern shows losing interest in an issue, from the buy-side and as well as sell-side
Currently, the price of ETH is $2926.89. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3040.55 and the buy level of ETH is $2954.00. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2784.30.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. More so, ETH lies beliw 50 MA (short-term).Even more, ETH also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
