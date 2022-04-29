Finance
Biblical Prosperity and Financial Miracles
Financial Miracles
When I got the revelation that Christ was in us the hope of Glory ( 1. Cor. 1:27 ) my miracle ministry really took off. What I saw was that if Christ is in us then He can still do through us what He did in Bible days. As I traveled ministering healing my heart went out for the people’s prosperity as well.
I began to search the scriptures and I saw so many instances of Jesus doing Financial Miracles that I began to believe and expect for those things to happen. I mean after all He is in me right?
One thing I learned is that God moves on the Earth by Faith and by Seed. I sought out miracle ministries that also had financial miracles happening and I began to partner with them and to sow seed into that anointing.
Today this is a regular occurrence in my ministry. It seems that anyone who sows into my ministry receives financial miracles. Amazing things. I only share this from the heart to tell you exactly how I do what I do, so you can also.
Miracle Money
Some things I have witnessed to build your faith: A single mother with 4 kids was broke and came to the meeting she was given 200 the Lord said sow 100 to me. This was a struggle knowing all the needed for her kids.
She obeyed God then went to the grocery store after church. The next day she had to make a deposit at the bank. When she got her receipt back there was $3,000 in her account. She got so scared she ran out of the bank.
A man I never met came into one of my home meetings and when he opened his Bible, ten 100 dollar bills fell out. A Pastor reached into his wallet to get a piece of paper to write down his number. He already knew that he didn’t have anything because someone had to buy him coffee an hour earlier. A $20.00 bill had appeared in his wallet.
I was leaving the airport in El Paso, TX. And I went over to the ATM to get cash for coffee. I had been on a 40 day fast at the time. As I looked down I saw two $20.00 dollar bills and they were old looking. Wow, no one goes to an ATM to withdraw money and leaves $40.00 behind. These were old and dirty. I know that all ATM money is new and crisp.
I have hundreds of stories like this. Just like healing miracles and creative miracles, money miracles or financial miracles have been a way of life for me. I remember the first church I ever spoke in. The elderly black Pastor couldn’t read but the prophetic word from him was phenomenal. To date I have to say it was one of the most accurate words I have ever received.
One thing he said was ” your right hand will be your miracle healing hand and your left hand will be your financial miracle hand.” I began to read about Biblical Prosperity and what caused it to manifest in someone’s life or not to manifest in someone’s life.
It all comes down to one thing. Putting God first in your life. When we give God honor and we are saying we trust Him because we know Him and we love Him. He showers us with blessings.
If you have been in any of my meetings you know how true this is. People often have money appear in their bank accounts, wallets and Bibles. The financial miracles started when I was in a church in Kentucky. I was in a small town which was the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln. Hodgensville, I believe was the name.
I had started a survey and asked how many people needed healing miracles and about 70% raised their hands. I then asked how many people needed a financial miracle and 100% raised their hand. I knew I had to believe God for financial miracles for His people. I asked God to allow these things to happen in my life and ministry for the people.
I had gone back to this church some time later and was amazed by a story from the church accountant who was also a CPA. He said that he felt prompted to give a certain amount but he knew he would be overdrawn but he didn’t want to disobey God. He testified that at the end of the month the same amount was still in his account yet the check had cleared the bank!
The financial miracle ministry was birthed and from there it became as regular a part of my ministry as the prophetic and miracle healing ministry was.
In my own life I just lived one day at a time trusting God for that day. I still live that way today. One day I asked God about the financial miracles taking place and He reminded me that the family that adopted me had embezzled my Father’s inheritance which was social security money which when I turned 18 probably totaled $30,000.
He said I am your Father now and this is my inheritance to you that all over the world people will know that you have an anointing for financial miracles and when they sow into that anointing they shall reap financial miracles, blessings and miracle money as well as the same anointing will be transferred to them.
I have so many testimonies everywhere I go that I am bold about it but I am very careful to never manipulate anyone or to commercialize the anointing or to “sell Jesus.” That being said, I realized that faith comes by hearing the word and the word of our testimony so I must share my life story and anointing and truth.
After traveling and speaking with Next Move of God my international revival ministry for 10 years, I quickly realized the power of building relationships. I know Jesus was the first network marketer because he took twelve people, had them each go out to get twelve ( 144) on day of Pentecost, some gave up, and it has continued to this day.
The internet is the “net” in networking that we need to prosper and to build the Kingdom. It is God’s Internet He invented it. It’s like Jesus spoke to me and said ” let down your net for a catch” and launch out into the deep.
God Prosperity
Throughout history we see that God Prosperity is based upon one’s walk with Him. Starting at Adam and Eve we see God’s blessings on them as a result of the relationship they had with Him. However, when they disobeyed God the blessings stopped and life became hard and they had to sweat to get the ground to produce.
The same is true throughout history. When man obeyed God He was blessed and when he didn’t he was cursed.
DIY Vermicomposting – A Worm Farm on a Budget
Have you wanted to set up a home worm farm, but been put off by the high cost of purchasing one of the neat “designer label” multi-tiered “vermicomposting” kits, promoted by garden centres and mail order companies? Well, let’s cut through the crap! – ITS ACTUALLY NO SECRET !!! -You can easily make your own DIY three bin kit for a just a few dollars and your worms will be as happy as little pigs in the yellow stuff, with no big bad wolf in sight. Moreover, you don’t need to be an expert handyman to achieve this!
- Hardware stores, supermarkets and camping outlets sell tough, general purpose black (opaque) plastic storage containers for a very reasonable price. These are usually tapered so that they can be nested to facilitate stacking on the retailer’s shelves and come with a “snap-fit”ce lid. For your worm farm, you will need three of these tapered containers (but only one lid). For a simple home worm farm I would advise going for 12 gallon (45 litre) containers. Typically, they will be about 15 inches deep (400mm). You can go smaller, if you want.
- In the first storage container, drill a 3/8 inch (15mm hole), centrally placed, in the side of the bin, just above the base. Insert a ½ inch (12mm) cheap plastic barrel or irrigation tap (with washers) into your hole and tighten fast with lock nuts – make sure you get a good seal – test by filling the container with tap water. This container is to be the lowest one in your stack and will retain the highly nutritional “worm tea” leachate, that will start dripping down from the composting bins above. Worm tea is a valuable liquid organic fertilizer, that can be diluted and used directly on your organic vegetables.
The two upper bins will actually hold the worms. They are to be identical and are prepared as follows : –
- Drill a pattern of ¼ inch (6mm) holes across the entire base of each container for drainage and to allow drainage and the upward migration of the compost worms, these holes should be regularly spaced at approx two inch (50mm) centres in either direction.
- For aeration, drill two rows of ¼ inch (6mm) holes at two inch (50mm) centres, in a continuous band around each of the bins. This band of holes would be about four inches (100mm) below the top rim of the bin.
- It is not essential to drill holes in the lid, which is closed tightly over the upper bin. as you should get enough air through the sides.
- You first set up the lower (sump) bin on bricks or blocks, allowing enough space to tap off the fluid from beneath it. Choose a shady location for the worm farm (in a shed or garage, if you are subject to frosts).
- The second and third bins are “nested” within each other and dropped into the sump bin. To maintain a working space for the worms, and for accumulation of compost, you need a few spacers or packers of about six to eight inches height, between the two upper bins and some smaller packers of about four inches in the lower (sump) bin. You can use wood blocks or sealed food jars for packers. The packers also prevent the tapered worm bins from jamming together.
- To prevent “nasty bugs” from squeezing in between the bins, you should close (caulk) the small gap between them with strips of shade cloth, or mosquito netting.
Now you are ready to go into production. Space prevents us from giving fully detailed notes here for the fine points of operating the system, such as choosing and feeding your worms, eradicating pests and maintaining the worm farm etc – you can visit our website for this information. However, just make sure that you cover the following points: –
- Set up your worms in the top bin with a good (damp) fibrous bedding (or even shredded newspaper) and after a few days you will be ready to start feeding in your kitchen scraps. Cover the food with more bedding material to discourage pests and keep the lid closed.
- Make sure the worm farm is never allowed to dry out, by sprinkling water over the bedding periodically, if there is not already enough moisture coming from the food scraps.
- When the top bin has been fully productive for a while, the worms will multiply and compost will be start accumulating from the worm castings. When the quantity of compost is meaningful, stop putting feed into this bin and swap over the upper two bins by putting bin No 2 to the top of the stack, with bin No 1 now in the middle. Set up this new top bin with clean bedding, a small amount of the old castings and immediately start feeding your kitchen scraps into it. The worms will naturally migrate upwards towards the new food source, leaving the lower bin with only a few stragglers and ready for the harvesting of your compost within about three weeks after the swap.
- All you need to do is to keep repeating the process of alternating the top two bins on a regular basis, taking out the compost, whenever it accumulates, and tapping off the worm tea from time to time. Use both products in your garden and grow delicious fully organic vegetables and stunning roses. Sit back and enjoy the fruit of your labours – your worms are doing most of the work anyway!
To see a detailed diagram of this simple worm farm, as described, and some illustrative photos, you can visit our web site at http://www.working-worms.com/
Happy worming!
Insolvency and the Futility of Persistence Hunting
Persistence hunting is an art that is almost 2 million years old, as old as the first hunters before their crude spears and knives. It is still in practice among the bush men of Kalahari Desert who track and chase down deer and kudu to near death from exhaustion, and then spear or knife it from close range. It is a hunt that displays the power of human will power and endurance – in short persistence. And that 2 million year old habit has left its visible imprints in our blood too and when it comes to the fore, we find ourselves in winning situations – though not always – surely not when you are looking down the barrel of a shot gun to find if it is really loaded and insolvency’s trigger happy finger is twitching to pull. Perhaps it is not so bad if you are overcome with the dread of your company facing insolvency but it is worse than the above scene if you are already insolvent and still trading.
As the ugly claws of recession digs deeper and wider, company directors who find them-selves bleeding heavily in their battle against an unforeseen devil to keep their businesses afloat are multiplying by the minute. Persistence is a good quality in business but it won’t pay beyond a point, not in this recession hit economy. When a director doesn’t realize that his company is taking a downturn towards possible insolvency or doesn’t want accept that due to emotional attachments, it can make one carry on regardless, hoping things will regulate themselves to normalcy. This kind of an instinctive strategy with the possibility of insolvency looming ahead would only make things worse because at some point or the other the law will take over. It is like losing the tracks in the middle of a hunt after having gone too far and following your instincts and imagination rather than solid hoof prints in the sand. If it is important for you to save your self and also the company, you must decide on when an where to stop and not to follow a cause that is lost. Some directors who might not be able to make a clear judgment about the point of no return should seek professional support as soon as problems emerge and are identified to be out of control.
As a director would do all that is within in power and reach to fight insolvency and tide through the current economic difficulties. But the consequence of holding on for too long over a business which was already lost could put any director at the risk of facing criminal and civil proceedings.
While some may fail to accept that their business has no chance of avoiding insolvency others would use it as a chance to escape the burden of paying personally guaranteed loans of the company. Directors could be punished for wrongful trading if found making new contracts or accepting credit after they knew or should have known their status as not being able to avoid insolvent liquidation.
Treat Your Binary Options Trading Like A Business And It Will Pay You Like One
So, you have discovered a few simple strategies to hit some binary option trades. But, can it really be a way to make a living online? You better believe it! Not just because it can, but because if you don’t think it can be your main income source, it may not happen for you.
Look, trading binary options is just trading. Trading with a new twist I will admit. A simple twist that many traders have been looking for! I have been preaching “Keep It Simple” for years. Digital options make that more possible than ever. They are simple by nature. You can add a few twists to your trading (and should in my opinion) with spreads and strategies, but the truth of the matter is you just have to choose up or down.
You might say that is true of any type of trading. However, typical trading goes on and on. Binary options expire. So the trade is over at some point. With stock trading for example, you could hold that stock for years in most cases (unless you choose a real dud that goes out of business). The same is true of currency, futures, and other markets. Options expire, and most binary options expire every hour.
Because these fairly new type of options contracts are not governed by Wall Street, many seem to think they are a scam. Personally, I’m glad that Wall Street doesn’t have their finger in the pie! That makes binary trading even more attractive to me.
You can be sure that the financial giants are looking at the industry, and wanting to get their hands on it! I’m hoping that is a few years off. Also, with the net in the picture, we may have offshore binary companies that won’t ever bow down to Wall Street. May hat’s off to them!
If you and I treat our trading income like a business, it will pay off like one. A company has a business plan. Do you have one as a trader? You should! If a business gets off track they can look at their plan and see where they failed. You can do the same as a trader. And yes, you can do it with binary options, just as well as any type of trading, maybe better!
So don’t let Wall Street or the nay sayers out there tell you that you can’t make a full time living online with binary trading. You can! Just the other day I was at a site where the top dog binary trader for that day had made over $20,000. The 2nd place trader was up over 17k for the day. Third place was just under 13k. YES, these are DAILY figures.
You don’t have to be a top dog to make a living with it do you? A few hundred a day would change many people’s lives. You can get there fairly quickly, and you can open your account with a few hundred dollars (try to do that on Wall Street). So what are you waiting for. Why not get started now? Just don’t forget to treat it like a business, cause it is. A real business that you can take to the bank!
