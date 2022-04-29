Biblical Prosperity and Financial Miracles

Share Pin 0 Shares

Financial Miracles

When I got the revelation that Christ was in us the hope of Glory ( 1. Cor. 1:27 ) my miracle ministry really took off. What I saw was that if Christ is in us then He can still do through us what He did in Bible days. As I traveled ministering healing my heart went out for the people’s prosperity as well.

I began to search the scriptures and I saw so many instances of Jesus doing Financial Miracles that I began to believe and expect for those things to happen. I mean after all He is in me right?

One thing I learned is that God moves on the Earth by Faith and by Seed. I sought out miracle ministries that also had financial miracles happening and I began to partner with them and to sow seed into that anointing.

Today this is a regular occurrence in my ministry. It seems that anyone who sows into my ministry receives financial miracles. Amazing things. I only share this from the heart to tell you exactly how I do what I do, so you can also.

Miracle Money

Some things I have witnessed to build your faith: A single mother with 4 kids was broke and came to the meeting she was given 200 the Lord said sow 100 to me. This was a struggle knowing all the needed for her kids.

She obeyed God then went to the grocery store after church. The next day she had to make a deposit at the bank. When she got her receipt back there was $3,000 in her account. She got so scared she ran out of the bank.

A man I never met came into one of my home meetings and when he opened his Bible, ten 100 dollar bills fell out. A Pastor reached into his wallet to get a piece of paper to write down his number. He already knew that he didn’t have anything because someone had to buy him coffee an hour earlier. A $20.00 bill had appeared in his wallet.

I was leaving the airport in El Paso, TX. And I went over to the ATM to get cash for coffee. I had been on a 40 day fast at the time. As I looked down I saw two $20.00 dollar bills and they were old looking. Wow, no one goes to an ATM to withdraw money and leaves $40.00 behind. These were old and dirty. I know that all ATM money is new and crisp.

I have hundreds of stories like this. Just like healing miracles and creative miracles, money miracles or financial miracles have been a way of life for me. I remember the first church I ever spoke in. The elderly black Pastor couldn’t read but the prophetic word from him was phenomenal. To date I have to say it was one of the most accurate words I have ever received.

One thing he said was ” your right hand will be your miracle healing hand and your left hand will be your financial miracle hand.” I began to read about Biblical Prosperity and what caused it to manifest in someone’s life or not to manifest in someone’s life.

It all comes down to one thing. Putting God first in your life. When we give God honor and we are saying we trust Him because we know Him and we love Him. He showers us with blessings.

If you have been in any of my meetings you know how true this is. People often have money appear in their bank accounts, wallets and Bibles. The financial miracles started when I was in a church in Kentucky. I was in a small town which was the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln. Hodgensville, I believe was the name.

I had started a survey and asked how many people needed healing miracles and about 70% raised their hands. I then asked how many people needed a financial miracle and 100% raised their hand. I knew I had to believe God for financial miracles for His people. I asked God to allow these things to happen in my life and ministry for the people.

I had gone back to this church some time later and was amazed by a story from the church accountant who was also a CPA. He said that he felt prompted to give a certain amount but he knew he would be overdrawn but he didn’t want to disobey God. He testified that at the end of the month the same amount was still in his account yet the check had cleared the bank!

The financial miracle ministry was birthed and from there it became as regular a part of my ministry as the prophetic and miracle healing ministry was.

In my own life I just lived one day at a time trusting God for that day. I still live that way today. One day I asked God about the financial miracles taking place and He reminded me that the family that adopted me had embezzled my Father’s inheritance which was social security money which when I turned 18 probably totaled $30,000.

He said I am your Father now and this is my inheritance to you that all over the world people will know that you have an anointing for financial miracles and when they sow into that anointing they shall reap financial miracles, blessings and miracle money as well as the same anointing will be transferred to them.

I have so many testimonies everywhere I go that I am bold about it but I am very careful to never manipulate anyone or to commercialize the anointing or to “sell Jesus.” That being said, I realized that faith comes by hearing the word and the word of our testimony so I must share my life story and anointing and truth.

After traveling and speaking with Next Move of God my international revival ministry for 10 years, I quickly realized the power of building relationships. I know Jesus was the first network marketer because he took twelve people, had them each go out to get twelve ( 144) on day of Pentecost, some gave up, and it has continued to this day.

The internet is the “net” in networking that we need to prosper and to build the Kingdom. It is God’s Internet He invented it. It’s like Jesus spoke to me and said ” let down your net for a catch” and launch out into the deep.

God Prosperity

Throughout history we see that God Prosperity is based upon one’s walk with Him. Starting at Adam and Eve we see God’s blessings on them as a result of the relationship they had with Him. However, when they disobeyed God the blessings stopped and life became hard and they had to sweat to get the ground to produce.

The same is true throughout history. When man obeyed God He was blessed and when he didn’t he was cursed.