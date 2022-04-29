Blockchain
Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Decent Increase
Bitcoin is showing positive signs above $39,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $40,250 to continue higher in the near term.
- Bitcoin started another recovery wave and climbed above the $39,800 level.
- The price is now trading above $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $39,580 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $40,250 resistance to continue higher in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break
Bitcoin price started a fresh recovery wave above the $38,500 resistance level. BTC cleared the $39,250 and $39,500 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $40,774 swing high to $37,670 swing low. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $39,580 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even spiked above the $40,000 resistance.
However, there was no close above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $40,774 swing high to $37,670 swing low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $40,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,250 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $40,250 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,800 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $41,250 zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,250 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,750 level.
The next major support is seen near the trend line and $39,580. A clear break below the trend line support and $39,500 could open the doors for a fresh decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $39,000 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $38,400 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,580, followed by $38,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,250, $40,800 and $41,250.
Bitcoin Nears Psychological Barrier, Here’s What To Look Out For
The cryptocurrency market has had another wild week, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) hitting a new multi-month low of $37,700. The stock market also experienced a significant sell-off, owing to investor concerns over the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate hike.
While the price of Bitcoin has fallen 41.72 percent from its all-time high of $69,000, a deeper look into various on-chain and derivatives data suggests that a decline in inflows and the shift from institutional investors are the key factors influencing BTC price behavior.
Bitcoin Stumbles On $40K
For a few weeks, Bitcoin has been consolidating below its 100-day moving average, failing to break above it. The price has been supported by the important $37K demand zone and the falling mid-term trendline, which has lessened the bearish momentum.
The $37,000 mark has now become important support for Bitcoin, posing a significant obstacle for bears aiming to drive the price lower. If it fails, the price will almost certainly fall below the $30K demand level. Furthermore, the RSI indicator is at 50%, with a bullish divergence between the RSI and the price, implying a reversal and a new bullish leg ahead. If Bitcoin is to launch a bullish surge, on the other hand.
Related Reading | Bitcoin 401k? Fidelity Investments Says Yes
The current price of bitcoin is $40,048, a figure that intraday traders should be extremely familiar with. According to the Relative Strength Index, the bulls may be gaining ground. The bulls will experience uptrend rallies with brief retracements into critical key levels this month if the Wycoff approach holds true.
BTC/USD trades above $40k. Source: TradingView
To optimize possible profit and reduce risk, traders who are willing to take an early risk can consider an intraday trading plan combined with a dollar-cost average technique. To complete Wave D of the macro Bitcoin triangle, the final target for Bitcoin price remains somewhere around $51,000.
The swing low at $37,650 has now invalidated the bullish premise. Consider $34,500 as the next goal for the bears if the Bitcoin price can be suppressed back to this level, resulting in a 15% drop from the present price.
Source: Santiment
Furthermore, according to Arcane Research, the volume of the king cryptocurrency’s supply that has been unchanged for a year or more has reached a high of 64 percent. This indicated that investors were accumulating sats.
Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Featured image from Pixabay, charts from Santiment and TradingView.com
Dogecoin Displays A Falling Wedge Pattern; Here’s What It Means
Dogecoin was struggling beneath its immediate resistance mark over the past 72 hours. The meme coin was seen consolidating on its charts.
In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin barely displayed any price action. Bitcoin was seen trading above the $40,000 mark finally which displayed signs of strength, altcoins were yet to follow the same price action. The current price movement of Doge has managed to invalidate its recent rally.
If the coin manages to break past the $0.151 mark, the coin can begin to rally again providing respite to traders. Currently, Dogecoin has been moving between the price levels of $0.130 and $0.150 respectively.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was at $1.93 Trillion with an increase of 2.2% over the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: One-Week Chart
Dogecoin was almost 90% down from its all-time high of $0.737 to its all-time high low of $0.109 this year. Despite this, DOGE flashes bullish price sentiments on its charts. The price correction of the meme-coin has formed a falling wedge pattern.
The aforementioned pattern is considered a bullish pattern, which occurs after a bearish price action. During a falling wedge, the asset is seen consolidating right before it breaks off from the upper trend line.
The price of Dogecoin is seen at the absolute end of the upper trendline, this could mean that the meme coin would finally flash signs of recovery. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $0.150 and then at $0.190 respectively.
During a falling wedge pattern, bears temporarily take over the market as buyers lose vigour due to an increase in price briefly. The second phase is consolidation, which is where Dogecoin stands now. After the aforementioned phase, Dogecoin can be expected to rally.
Related Reading | Dogecoin Plummets As Investors’ Doubts After Musk Twitter Takeover Unfold
Dogecoin Short Term Technical Analysis
Short-term technicals for Dogecoin point at lateral price movement which sides with the falling wedge pattern. Buyers were lesser than sellers in the market which is why the coin was seen parked below the 20-SMA line. This has indicated that sellers drove the price momentum in the market currently.
On the Relative Strength Index, the coin noted an uptick indicating that buyers were trying to re-enter the market. At press time, buying strength remained less due to the consolidation phase. With the uptick, buying strength could return and Dogecoin could aim to break its nearest price resistance marks.
Other Metric That Supports The Bullish Outlook
Market Value To Realised Value is the ratio of an asset’s market capitalization to its realized capitalization. This indicator is primarily used to calculate the average profit/loss of the investors that have purchased the asset over a period of time.
If the value hovered between -10% to -15% then short-term holders are considered to be experiencing a loss. Long-term traders, however, get into an accumulation zone when the metric hits the above-mentioned zone.
In the above diagram, the indicator hovered at -37% which is considered to be a point for price reversal. This reading is in accordance with the overall long-term as well as short-term technical outlook for the coin.
It is to be considered that, the whole narrative could experience an invalidation if the broader market continues to display weakness.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues
Bitcoin millionaires are now a widely understood term. This has grown from the massive surge in the price of the digital asset which has continued to decrease the number of BTC required to be a millionaire. A number of bitcoin millionaires had lost their status when the price of the digital asset had declined. However, as bitcoin is recovering, these millionaires have been growing in number but data shows that the increase in price is not the only driver.
Accumulation Is The Name Of The Game
The price of bitcoin had declined significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This had seen a considerable number of bitcoin millionaires lose their status. But since then, there have been more investors being added to the millionaires’ list.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Futures Basis Nears One-Year Lows, How Will This Affect BTC?
Santiment notes in a new report that the number of bitcoin addresses had been on a steady increase since the way between Russia and Ukraine had started. Not only had the number of addresses been on the rise but whale addresses have been rising. These addresses which hold between 10 to 100k BTC on their balances which were either existing or new had been able to reclaim their millionaire status.
🦈🐳 The number of #Bitcoin addresses has been increasing since the #RussianUkrainianWar began. Since then, there are 1,629 shark and whale addresses holding between 10 to 100k that are either new or have returned to this millionaire (or above) status. 📈https://t.co/08ytC3aMhW pic.twitter.com/9Ts70gdfHJ
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 27, 2022
Usually, the obvious culprit for the number of bitcoin millionaires growing can be a surge in price. This drastically increases the value of the tokens held. However, with the price of BTC now making any significant recoveries recently, there is another reason for this and that has been accumulation.
The chart from Santiment shows that these investors have been accumulating BTC at an accelerated rate. This accumulation had seen a sharp increase at the end of March before falling but the whales are once again picking up momentum as the month of April draws to a close.
So instead of regaining their millionaire status by waiting for the price of BTC to go up, these whales have been buying more coins. This also follows the recent trend of daily active addresses picking up on the network. Network transaction volume is also up in this regard.
Bitcoin Turning Bullish
Bitcoin had lost its footing at $40,000 earlier in the week. This had caused a stir among bears as they tried to drag down the price of the asset. BTC had continued to hold above its $36,000 support level, serving as a bounce point for its recent recovery.
BTC trading in the mid $39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Currently, bitcoin is trading above the 5-day moving average. An indicator that proves that investors are now willing to purchase the digital asset higher than the prices they bought days ago. This can often spell a shift in sentiment for investors but only for the very short term.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments
BTC still needs to hold above $39,500 though as this remains a critical spot for it. A failure to secure the price above this point could see the digital asset retest the $35,000 in the coming days before any sign of recovery is registered.
Featured image from Altcoin Buzz, chart from TradingView.com
