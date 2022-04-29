Bitcoin Trades Above $40K Once Again, Will This Time Be Different?

- ApeCoin has been up 12.25% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 cryptocurrencies based on social and market activity by AltRank.
ApeCoin (APE)
Preparations for the Otherside NFT sale have seen ApeCoin soar to all-time highs. There is speculation that the NFTs represent land parcels for the Otherside Metaverse, although this has not yet been verified. In the Bored Ape Yacht Club world, things are about to become more interesting. Members of Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club can participate in the inaugural Otherside mint this Saturday if they pre-registered before April 1.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $22.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,238,533,960 USD. ApeCoin has been up 12.25% in the last 24 hours.
Secret (SCRT)
Secret (SCRT) is a Cosmos-based privacy-focused blockchain. Secret’s smart contracts, dubbed “Secret Contracts,” enable decentralized applications (DApps) to access and utilize private data on the Secret blockchain. Secret Contracts encrypt incoming data and produce encrypted outputs. The encrypted contract states used during execution enable this.
According to CMC, the Secret price today is $4.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,494,653 USD. Secret is down 3.82% in the last 24 hours.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos claims to solve some of the “hardest problems” in the blockchain space. An alternative to slow, costly, unscalable, and ecologically destructive proof of work methods, such as those employed by Bitcoin, is offered via an ecosystem of linked blockchains. It seemed like ATOM was arranging itself into a triangle. However, this was only a sign of price chart compression before the next significant move. Based on the available data, a decline is the most probable scenario.
According to CMC, the Cosmos price today is $20.97 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $456,081,044 USD. Cosmos has been down 3.08% in the last 24 hours.