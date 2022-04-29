Blockchain
Bitcoin Turns Bearish In The Short TermsAs Market Dives Into Extreme Fear
Bitcoin has seen some better days but that does not mean that the cryptocurrency is no longer a viable choice. The thing is that the recent downtrend has set it on a bearish path and with the market halfway to the next halving, it could very well be that the market is headed into another stretched-out bear. This is certainly the case for the short term given how the digital asset has been performing lately. Coupled with current investor sentiment and it is a recipe for disaster.
Market Turns Fearful
The Fear & Greed Index always helps give an idea of how investors are feeling towards the market. It is a helpful tool that aggregates data across a number of metrics and then delivers on a numbered scale. The scale has since been in the negative with the downtrend in the crypto market. However, it has gone from bad to worse as the index now reads extreme fear in terms of investor sentiment.
Related Reading | Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues
This is expected when cryptocurrencies dump in such a short amount of time. The market had seen about $200 billion shaved off in the space of a day while top coins like bitcoin and Ethereum had dumped continuously.
BTC down to $38k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin which had earlier reclaimed the $40,000 spot has once again lost it. It remains a strong resistance point with bears continuing sell-off trends causing the digital asset to fall from this point. If investor sentiment continues to be negative and no new money comes into the market, then bitcoin may very well retest the $35,000 before the weekend is over.
Bitcoin Is Bearish
In the short term, bitcoin has turned very bearish. A look at the indicators shows that the cryptocurrency’s price has dumped below its 50-day moving average. For a digital asset like bitcoin, it is important to stay above this level if there is to be a recovery in the short term.
It has also dumped below the 5-day moving average which means that the cryptocurrency is set to be trading just around $38,000 or less in the next couple of days.
Related Reading | Ethereum Whale Transactions Climb As Correlation With S&P 500 Continues
The next support level also happens to lie at $37,721. Not a historically strong support level for the digital asset but if the bears were to let up a bit with their selling, then it could definitely hold. However, more likely the next support level that bitcoin stops at will be that of $37,000. Here, bulls have a stronger hold and can prepare for the next resistance.
Furthermore, the market should expect significant resistance if bitcoin does try to break above $40,000 again. With less money into the market, and investors/traders being warier of putting in new money, a break above $40,000 is only likely in May.
Featured image from JournalTime, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Binance Shuttered Accounts Associated with Relatives of Russian Officials
Binance is the world’s largest and leading cryptocurrency exchange popular among all crypto users till today. Even now, it ranks in the top list in the U.S markets by its daily trading volume. As we all are aware about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from then Binance slowly limited its service in Russia.
Recently, Binance decided to block all the accounts linked to the relatives of the Russian government. Especially people from senior Kremlin officials who are sanctioned amidst the wave of huge war between Russia and Ukraine. Besides, the compliance team of Binance exchange is strictly checking to trace more individuals using its services.
JUST IN: #Binance has blocked several accounts of relatives tied to the Russian government.
— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 29, 2022
Binance Limits its Services in Russia
To dig further, Binance team announces some of the names of the relatives of the Russian governments whose accounts are blocked. Earlier in March, the exchange stated it has blocked the Binance accounts and services of two major individuals.
Importantly, the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Polina Kovaleva and the daughter of President Vladimir Putin, Elizaveta Peskova. More so, Binance shares, it also blocked the account of the secretary of the President, Dmitry Peskov.
Moreover, the Binance exchange is speculating on more individuals involved in the invasion and in the criminal activities. Thus, in that order, Binance strictly blocked the account of the son of Konstantin Malofeev, Kirill Malofeev. He was arrested by the U.S Treasury department for being the key point to transfer funds encouraging the criminal activities in Russia.
In addition to the case, the Global risk and Compliance head, Chagri Poyraz says,
“As a unique service, our Binance compliance screening operations are proactive, focusing to detect and trace the financial criminals. It is aiming to deter them before any legal action is filed on these individuals.”
Furthermore, Binance exchange is already in the process of limiting its operations and service in Russia. Even though it is one of the biggest crypto markets worldwide.
Blockchain
Ethereum Whale Transactions Climb As Correlation With S&P 500 Continues
Over time, the crypto market has maintained a close relationship with the stock market. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose in lockstep with U.S. stocks for the first time in February. As a result, the token’s 40-day correlation coefficient with the S&P 500 reached 0.65.
Despite the brake anxious investors have put on price activity in the past week, the Ethereum (ETH) price is poised to rise over the weekend. Although trading volume has increased over the last week, and thus should have resulted in more consistent fluctuations, price responsiveness has been affected by geopolitical news, earnings, and stock market whipsaws.
Ethereum Price Witnesses Turbulence
The price of Ethereum has had a grueling week for investors and traders, with large swings in response to earnings, geopolitical events, and investors turning from risk-on to risk-off like a light switch. But with volatility comes opportunity, and as all of these events wind down towards the weekend, bulls will have the playground to themselves and can drive the price up to $3,500 if they pick the right entry levels. Expect the RSI to rise over 50 again, with lots of room before trading into overbought territory.
According to statistics from Santiment, a crypto market behavior analysis tool, Ethereum has a strong (+ve) correlation with the S&P 500 index. Following a 1.8 percent drop in the S&P 500 index’s figures, the price of ETH increased by 3%.
Source: Santiment
The tweet from April 29th added,
“Aided by a +1.8% day in the SP500, Ethereum has jumped back above $2,930 with its tight correlation to equities markets.”
Now, as seen in the graph above, ETH’s most powerful buyers, the whales, have retaliated by buying additional ETH. On that day, the number of whale transactions worth more than $100,000 surged dramatically.
In a four-hour period, 1,451 such transactions were documented. The jump, according to Santiment, suggested that key stakeholders were paying attention to the price increase.
Suggested Reading | Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
Is Equities Market Correlation Good For ETH?
This wasn’t the first time ETH had shown signs of a developing relationship with the stock market. The two sank together on March 31st, as reported three weeks earlier, but began climbing again after April 1st. Ether surged in tandem with the SP500 since mid-March.
Every positive situation in the crypto-verse is accompanied with a negative counterpart. That is, after all, a fact. This scenario is no exception. Crypto’s strong association with equities, in particular, might work wonders. Different reputable entities, on the other hand, have censored cautionary situations for the same.
ETH/USD has remained below $3k. Source: TradingView
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMex, raised warning flags about this link in this instance. Surprisingly, the stock market appears to be headed for a huge drop through 2022 as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to battle inflation.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Futures Basis Nears One-Year Lows, How Will This Affect BTC?
Featured image from Pixabay, Santiment, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polkadex Closes In on a Polkadot Parachain Slot
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 29th April, 2022,
–As the Polkadot parachain auctions enter auction number 16, Polkadex is closer than ever before securing a parachain spot once and for all. Auction #16 strating today (April 29) and will last for one week (May 6), will pit the Polkadex Crowdloan against late newcomer, Bifrost Finance. Within that time, the project that spends the most time leading with the highest amount of DOT loaned will get the highest chance to win the auction on May 6th.
With over 1,203 and a total of over 304 126 DOT contributed (at the time of writing), the Polkadex Crowdloan has garnered widespread support and has proven to be a crowd favorite. Partnerships with fellow Polkadot DeFi platforms like Parallel Finance and Equilibrium and centralized exchanges like KuCoin and Kraken have also made it easier for more people to contribute to the Polkadex Crowdloan. In fact, 47% of contributions have been made via Parallel Finance, while 6.5%, 4.5%, and 3.9% have been made via Kraken, Equilibrium, and KuCoin respectively.
“Securing a parachain slot will go a long way towards fulfilling Polkadex’s mission of becoming the trading engine of the whole DeFi and Web 3” said Gautham J, Polkadex’s CEO and Co-founder.
For Polkadex, securing a slot to the Polkadot network ensures Polkadex Orderbook and other Polkadex products are able to support Polkadot-based tokens from across parachains. In other words, Polkadot ecosystem tokens will soon be available on the first ever cross-chain, non-custodial, orderbook-based exchange featuring high frequency trading.
“We’re incredibly honored by the support for Polkadex and the Polkadex Crowdloan. We could not be more excited for Polkadex to support liquidity and assets from across the Polkadot ecosystem and its other parachains” said Polkadex COO and Co-Founder Deepansh Singh.”For that to happen smoothy, we need to win a parachain slot in one of the upcoming auctions.”
In order to incentivize Polkadex community members to participate in the Polkadex Crowdloan, Polkadex has introduced some of the best parachain rewards to date.
With an auction cap of 1 million DOT and a rewards pool of 2 million PDEX (10% of total supply), Polkadex Crowdloan contributors will take home at least 2 PDEX for each DOT token contributed. That makes the minimum rewards ratio for Polkadex in this batch of auctions over 10 times higher than what was offered in batch 2 back in January.
That’s not all though. The top 1,000 DOT contributors will also win an exclusive utility based-NFT which will grant them access to discounts on trading fees on the Polkadex Orderbook.
With auction 16 starting this Friday April 29th, the Polkadex team is aiming to take back the lead going into the auction and decisively secure its parachain slot. With almost unbeatable rewards, a purpose-driven mission, and a community-led total contribution, Polkadex is confident in its chances. “Let’s get it,” said Singh.
For more information and to access contribution channels please visit Polkadex Crowdloan website.
About Polkadex
Polkadex Is A Fully Decentralized Peer-To-Peer Orderbook-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange For The DeFi Ecosystem Built On Substrate. The Main Idea Behind Polkadex Is To Create A Platform That Combines The Benefits Of Centralized And Decentralized Exchanges Into One Cutting-Edge Solution. Polkadex Caters To All Crypto Traders.
Contacts
Deirdre O’Connell On the Rewards of the Off-Broadway Life
The Benefits Of Having Good Dental, Hearing, And Vision Care
4-40 to 2-20 Conversion Course – Becoming a Florida Insurance Agent
First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado
Missouri hunters start applying in May for elk and black bear permits
New COVID subvariant detected in Twin Cities sewage, could outpace omicron strain now driving infections
PHCS Health Insurance Quotes, Plans, and Company Review
8 victims of human trafficking rescued in St. Charles
Bitcoin Turns Bearish In The Short TermsAs Market Dives Into Extreme Fear
Seven Most Common Health Issues Experienced by Seniors
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations