Budget Tips For Eating Healthy After Weight Loss Surgery
After gastric bypass, gastric banding or gastric sleeve weight loss surgery we know we must follow a healthy high protein diet in order to lose weight and maintain weight loss. In these difficult economic times it is natural to be concerned about the cost of a specialized diet. Follow these helpful tips to sustain your weight loss surgery diet without breaking the bank. By making a special effort when planning, shopping and preparing meals it is painless to save money and follow a nutritional program to benefit our health today and in the future.
- Make a weekly menu of dinner meals. Focus on protein dishes that can be repurposed as lunches. Side dishes should be fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits or frozen vegetables requiring minimal preparation.
- Plan two or three “routine” breakfast selections. Most WLS patients have a lower tolerance for food upon waking and eventually find a few things that consistently settle well on their stomach pouch first thing in the morning. Have these routine selections on hand at all times to avoid starting the day off with a grumpy pouch.
- Follow the weekly grocery sale adds and take advantage of specials and coupons. Use grocery store loyalty cards for added savings. Avoid sales for processed simple carbohydrates (junk food) because these foods are referred to as “slider foods” and they often cause weight gain in WLS patients. Remember, a slider food on sale is still a slider food.
- Purchase items that can be used in multiple recipes and for different meals such as canned beans, eggs and flash frozen poultry and fish pieces. Stock up on sale items and repackage bulk purchases for single meals or single serving sizes and freeze to avoid waste.
- When shopping, follow the “Protein First” rule and make protein selections first. Look for fresh lean meat, pork and lamb in the meat department. Add poultry and fish from the meat department or frozen meat section. Shop for low-fat dairy protein and select low-fat cottage cheese and yogurt as well as eggs. Add vegetable based protein to your diet with canned beans, dried beans and legumes, and tofu products.
- Take advantage of locally grown produce available seasonally at roadside stands and farmers markets. For an exercise bonus gather your produce at “pick-your-own” farms and orchards to save money and burn calories.
- Eliminate pricey beverages from your diet in favor of filtered tap water. It is less expensive and better for the environment. Flavor water with a squeeze of fresh lemon or fresh ginger. Add frozen berries for a refreshing treat. Make sun tea with tea bags instead of buying manufactured tea beverages. You will get a purer beverage and save money too.
- Prepare your meals at home rather than eating out. You can control the ingredients and avoid things that interfere with your healthy dietary goals following weight loss surgery.
- Build on your experience each week to become a health savvy and budget wise shopper so that you can enjoy your healthy life following surgical weight loss.
Your Jobs Search Ends Here!
Gurgaon is one fastest growing cities in India today. With growing number of shopping malls and departmental stores has thrown up endless job opportunities in the sector of Retail industry in Gurgaon. As well as the construction and real estate is seeing a positive bang. There are many jobs in Gurgaon for the fresher. There are various call centers jobs in Gurgaon fresh graduates and even experienced professionals. So, you can choose from many streams your dream career job. Besides these very streams there are many jobs in Pune, Jobs in Kolkata, and jobs in Hyderabad also. Where you can look up to your career in various sectors like BPO, accountancy, KPO, medical, engineering, Media, Finance, Hospitality, Manufacturing etc.
Many graduates pass out each year and look further to metro cities to make up their career. You must think hardly before choosing your career because a right step can bright up your future. The students of Arts stream can look forward to taking up jobs in the fields of customer service, sales, back office, web content management, public relations, event management, data entry, print and electronic media and other fields. The students from the stream of commerce can look up to the jobs in the banking and finance industry. For science graduates, jobs are in biotechnology, research, pharmacy, labs etc. Graduates from the field of computers can go for career in software engineering and web sites designing. Even if you have an IT diploma degree, you stand a superior chance of getting a job in good companies. Fresh IT graduates have a broad spectrum of jobs in the sector of software development, entertainment and media, hospitality, IT-enabled services and other such areas.
Nowadays there is big demand in the field of banking . If anyone of you is looking for a career sector in banking then you can without hesitation opt for this very sector. There are enormous openings in this very field from bank clerk to bank PO. You can look for jobs in Gurgaon, jobs in Hyderabad, jobs in Delhi, jobs in Kolkata etc Jobs in Pune. Many banks conduct exams in all India basis to hire candidates for the PO and Clerk designation. Just choose the career of your choice and bright up your future!
How You Can Get Rich Swing Trading
A famous bank robber once said that he robs banks because that’s where the money is. Similarly, if you want to make money and make it quickly, you need to go where the money is: Wall Street. One of the most effective ways to make money off Wall Street is through swing trading. You can get rich through this form of short-term trading. The good news is that it doesn’t require fancy software or extensive finance and equities trading backgrounds to pull off. You just have to the right plan and mindset. Here is a general discussion on how you can take advantage of opportunities in the stock market through swing trading.
What is Swing Trading?
Just like day trading, swing trading is all about buying based on the momentum or trend of stocks. The most common way to make money, of course, is to buy low and sell high. You can short stock and sell high and buy low but this is harder to do for beginner swing traders. Regardless, swing trading is all about making short-term gains by betting on the momentum or trend of stocks. Unlike day trading where you bet on very short time frames like 3-minute or 5-minute time frames, swing trading can involve longer time frames like single days or several days. Instead of being glued to your computer monitor trying to cash in on a few fraction of a percent moves, you can pull down some decent money waiting a little bit longer. Of course, the wait time for swing trading is all relative. The amount of time you wait while swing trading is still much shorter than the typical trading strategy of a fundamental or value investor. Here are some key
This is day trading. Swing trading does not need to be this intensive.
Think of swing trading as betting on ships on an ocean. While the amount of money you make will be determined by the particular movements and activity of the specific ships you’re betting on, the overall condition of the ocean still plays a role in how your ships do. While this might be a small factor during most days, in certain days, like when there is a storm that is moving towards the ocean your ship is operating in, overall market sentiment can dramatically impact your particular swing trade positions. Pay attention to geopolitical events or central bank actions along with broad market news trends.
Determine different sectors’ sentiments
Your specific stocks’ movements are also affected by the broader industry the company you’re betting on operates in. Think broadly, look at related sectors. These might impact your stock’s industry and this can drive the stock up or down. Also, pay attention to long term trends within sectors. Negative sector sentiment allows you to prepare for a quick exit once your stocks’ numbers start trending toward a certain level.
The power of the right news
The stock market is all about psychology and perceived value. Sure, a solid earnings statement from the companies you’re covering have a great impact, but on the whole, stocks are influenced by momentum and trends. Pay attention to the news flow and volume regarding your covered stocks. Get ready to swoop in when certain conditions appear. On the other hand, get ready to sell when certain news trends appear.
Riding the market’s herd mentality
As much as Wall Street operators like to think they are original or creative thinkers, there is a lot of herd mentality or group thinking going on when it comes to stock trends. This is why it is important for you to beat the market and scoop up stocks before positive trends bump those stocks’ prices up due to Wall Street firms piling on a sector or a group of certain stocks. Ride the herd mentality and set your price targets. Once the market’s herd movement hits your target price, exit the stock and wait for an opportunity to enter the stock again after a fall or price consolidation.
You will look like this after a successful swing trade.
As hinted above, you have to pay attention to industry trends and news to see which stocks are potential breakout stocks. These are stocks that are poised for a nice bump up in value. Usually, these are easier to spot than you think. You only need to look at the industry leaders in a given space, industry trends, and hot players. Take a good look at the news and stock price trend of these different stocks and you can see which players are approach break out status. Enter these stocks and give yourself a few days or even weeks for the breakout. However, if the stocks don’t reach ignition stage, don’t hesitate to drop them. Why? Opportunity costs. The more time you spend waiting for a stock to increase is time you could have spent making money off a more promising stock.
Create watch lists
Create a watch list of trending stocks. This is very easy to do with trading software. Keep track of their daily volumes and their daily high and low prices. See if there is a trend correlation between their volume and their activity. Correlate this with news regarding the stocks. Some news are actually quite predictable-earnings reports, for example. Keep an eye on your watch list and see how the stocks respond to certain news.
Setting limit orders to buy / orders to sell
Once you have set up your watch lists and correlated their movements with trends and news factors, you need to set up programmed orders on your trading software. Set up the price points where you’ll buy the stock. Once you’ve entered a position in the stock, swing trading allows you to set a short term (within a week) price where you can set up a programmed sale. This way, you’re not tearing your hair out as the stock you’re tracking fluctuates. Once it reaches your target price, your software can dump the stock and you can move on. Of course, this also works for automated selling once your watched stocks hit the floor price you set for them.
Swing trading can be quite lucrative. You need to keep your eye on many data points for you to make the right bets. Still, with the right amount of study and a systematic approach, you can earn quite a bit with swing trading. The key is to never get emotional.
5 Tips To Help You Purchase An Air Purifier For Your Business
Today, businesses around the world are getting back to normal after the pandemic. However, there is still a lot of risk of airborne transmission of bacteria and viruses. Due to wearing a mask and staying away from people, most people have become weaker as far as immunity is concerned. Therefore, they are unable to protect themselves against respiratory viruses, such as the common cold and flu. If you are in this situation, we suggest that you invest in a good air purifier. Given below is a description of 5 tips that can help you purchase the best unit.
Technology
We suggest that you go for the best technology to cover your needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), air purifiers with HEPA filters can help you capture tiny particles of COVID-19. As a supplemental treatment, you can also go for germicidal ultraviolet light.
The good thing about HEPA filters is that they are made to capture more than 99% of airborne particles. They also have a high filtration capacity.
Strong Airflow
According to CDC, your chosen unit should have a powerful fan for the best circulation of air in your home or office. In other words, you cannot use residential units in your office or other commercial building. The reason is that they have weekend fans.
The point is that high-powered fans create a lot of air pressure. The idea is to make sure that there is enough airflow for proper air circulation across the whole place. For a commercial, you may want to invest in a medical-grade air purifier.
Reputation
Reputation is another major factor that you must consider. If you want to purchase a business air purifier, we suggest that you don’t just buy from any reputable brand. What you need to do is consider independent scientific testing performed in real-life situations. Besides, these tests should be done at a reputable center for validating claims.
Besides, you may want to consider case studies and get in touch with a few quoted customers in order to know about their experience. As a matter of fact, most buyers can happily share their views about the products that they have purchased.
So, you may want to read the sustainability credentials of the manufacturer before making this purchase for the first time.
Cost
You may want to purchase these devices as if you are going to make an investment. You may not want to take it as a cost or expense. Unlike a residential air purifier, hospital-grade units are far more expensive. Therefore, you may want to consider the cost factor before setting your project and purchasing these units for your business needs.
Conclusion
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these essential factors if you are going to purchase an air purifier for your business for the first time. The idea is to ensure that you get the best product that will cover your needs and stand the test of time. Hopefully, these five tips will help you make an informed decision.
