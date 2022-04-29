News
Buffalo Bills take Gators CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in NFL Draft
Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam continued the Gators’ run of first-round success during the NFL draft, going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 23 selection late Thursday night.
Elam entered last season considered a potential top-10 pick after he tied for the SEC lead with 13 pass breakups in 2020. Instead, Elam missed three games with a sprained knee and saw his stock drop playing for a six-win squad and struggling defense.
Sensing an opportunity, the Bills traded with the Baltimore Ravens to move up and draft Elam, who was the fourth cornerback selected. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3), Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4) and Washington’s Trent McDuffie (No. 21) went ahead of him.
“Whatever a team thinks, I’m just trying to prove myself,” Elam said March 28 after the Gators Pro Day.
The 6-foot-1 ½, 191-pound Elam is long, aggressive at the point of attack and productive. He also ran faster than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine, covering 40 yards in 4.39 seconds.
At Pro Day, he posted a vertical leap of 37 ½ inches and ran the 20-year shuttle run in 4.21 seconds.
Elam, who turns 21 May 5, is South Florida native with an NFL lineage. His father, Abram, played seven seasons in the NFL while uncle Matt was a 2012 All-America at UF and a first-round pick in 2013 by Baltimore.
Elam’s selection Thursday night marked the eight time in nine years the Gators have had a first-round pick. He is the fourth cornerback to go in the first round since 2010, joining C.J. Henderson (2019), Vernon Hargreaves III (2016) and Joe Haden (2010).
Since 2016, six Gators cornerbacks now have gone within the top 60 picks.
Elam appeared in 35 games in three seasons before leaving school early. He accounted for 79 total tackles, 2 ½ for a loss, and 26 passes defended, including 6 interceptions.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Jets take Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II after trading for third 1st-rounder
The Jets made a huge trade, as FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson’s meteoric rise continues to Florham Park.
The Jets landed Johnson after trading the No. 35, No. 69, No. 163 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 26 and No. 101 overall picks.
And the Jets used the 26th pick on the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-4, 260-pounder destroyed offensive gameplans last season as he finished with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He possesses a variety of moves to reach the QB with a full arsenal of speed, spin and power moves.
Johnson started gaining steam after the Senior Bowl, where he dominated practices by wrecking offensive lineman in 1-on-1s and team drills. That parlayed him into a first round pick, although he had a last-minute slide on Thursday night.
He didn’t perform at a high level until his last season as Johnson started his collegiate career at a junior college before transferring to Georgia in 2019. He finished with 6.5 sacks in 17 games during his two-year stint with the Bulldogs. He then transferred to Florida State, where he dominated.
FSU’s Jermaine Johnson II drafted by New York Jets at No. 26 in 2022 NFL Draft
Jermaine Johnson II spent much of his adolescence dreaming about playing football in the NFL. That dream became a reality when the New York Jets selected the Florida State defensive end with the No. 26 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday in Las Vegas.
He becomes the first Seminole chosen in the first round since defensive end Brian Burns (2019) and the first selected by the Jets since defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (2021). The Minnesota native is the highest-ranked player drafted in the three years under coach Mike Norvell.
Johnson capped off a wild year, one in which the graduate transfer from Georgia earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the league with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. He became the first player to earn POY honors in his first season with an ACC program. His performance also earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award.
But after being projected by many as a top 15 pick, Johnson slipped down the draft board. He joins fellow first-round picks cornerback Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), who New York selected with the fourth overall pick, and receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), chosen at No. 10.
Johnson reflected on what it would mean to be selected before FSU’s Pro Day on March 29.
“It’d be pretty wild,” Johnson said of hearing his name called. “I know once it is called, it’s that mountaintop experience. I’ll make an effort to enjoy it as much as I can, but I’m always like a job, not finished kind of guy. So, I’ll take it in and then look at the next mountain to climb.”
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound pass rusher has a quick motor and strong hands, helping him work his way up into the top 10 of the first round.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper had Johnson going to the New York Giants with the No. 7 overall pick in his final mock draft Thursday morning.
Johnson finished with 70 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He appeared in 33 combined games during his career with 106 tackles, including 26 for loss with 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
