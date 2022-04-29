News
Capella University settles lawsuit over time, cost to earn degree
Minneapolis-based Capella University has resolved a lawsuit that accused the online, for-profit school of misleading students about the time it takes to earn a doctoral degree.
Students who dropped out of its nursing and education programs filed a class-action suit against Capella in 2018. New plaintiffs were named in 2020 after the judge dismissed 42 of the original 45 counts.
The most recent amended complaint, filed in October, alleged Capella lied about its graduation rate and time and cost of earning a doctoral degree, stringing along thousands of students with unnecessary hurdles to graduation.
The programs, Missouri attorney Paul Lesko wrote, “were designed to last considerably longer so Capella could maximize the extraction of tuition payments.”
Because the doctoral programs were mostly online, Lesko alleged, “students were isolated from their peers, unable to see whether others faced the same challenges. Instead, the students would assume it was just them, and continue a fight they could not win.”
The allegations focused on recruiting emails, web chats and phone calls claiming that the “typical” or “average” student completes their program in a certain amount of time, when in reality, Capella knew most of its students never graduate.
Capella argued those marketing claims about time to a degree should not be interpreted as statements about its graduation rates, but two judges disagreed.
“Common sense leads the Court to conclude that a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student completes a program in a certain amount of time is a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student actually graduates from that program. Otherwise, how would she ever complete the program?” U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowen Wright wrote last year in an order affirmed by a district judge.
The civil case was closed this week after the parties resolved it through private mediation. Terms were not disclosed.
“The lawsuit was without merit, and the parties have resolved the matter. Capella University does not publicly discuss litigation matters. Our focus remains supporting our faculty, staff, learners and alumni, as well as providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs for working adults,” Capella said in a written statement.
Lesko did not respond to requests for comment.
Capella’s parent company, Strategic Education, Inc., recently disclosed to investors that the U.S. Department of Education began a “fact-finding process” in April 2021 on behalf of more than 1,000 Capella students who wanted their student loans discharged under the government’s “borrower defense to repayment” rule; some of those students had complaints similar to plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The company also told investors it believed the lawsuit would not “have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial position.”
The education department declined to comment on the borrower defense investigation Thursday.
Yankees run win streak to 6 after sweeping past the error-filled Orioles, 10-5
As the old saying goes, over the course of a 162-game season, each team wins 54 games, loses 54 games and the remaining 54 could go either way.
On Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the Baltimore Orioles absolutely lost a game.
In the Yankees’ 10-5 win over Baltimore, the O’s coughed up four basically free runs in a fifth inning from hell, serving their AL East rival a lead on a silver platter. The Yankees, who were down 2-0 after three lazy innings, happily devoured it.
The bottom of the fifth began with a throwing error by Baltimore third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Normally, a team can maneuver around a leadoff error without much issue. But when you’re the Orioles, a team staring down the barrel at their fourth 100-loss season in the last four full seasons, things like that tend to snowball into something much, much worse.
Letting Tim Locastro — already one of the fastest men in cleats — reach base on an error is a great way to start an unraveling. Sure enough, Locastro sped around the bases for the Yankees’ first run when Marwin Gonzalez, a fellow member of the bench mob, smacked an RBI double. Shortstop Jorge Mateo booted a ball later in the inning that should have been the second out, but instead placed runners at the corners for the scary part of the Yankees’ lineup.
You’ll never guess what happened next.
Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton poked three consecutive singles. Judge’s could have been ruled an error on former Yankee Rougned Odor, but perhaps the official scorer was feeling a bit too cruel already. When the dust settled, the Yankees had a 4-2 lead, all on unearned runs.
With the Yankees’ domineering bullpen, the rest of the game was a cinch. Miguel Castro, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green relieved Jameson Taillon without allowing any Orioles to touch home plate. Meanwhile, the Yankees added on in the sixth inning thanks to, you guessed it, another Orioles’ error.
This one was by pitcher Mike Baumann. The right-handed reliever threw a truly ridiculous 103.4 mph pitch earlier in the game, but his ill-advised throw to first on a Locastro comebacker in the sixth inning ended up by the dugout. The error let Joey Gallo move up to third. Gallo scooted home on a sac fly one batter later, further widening the gap between the Yankees and O’s, both literally and figuratively. After a wild pitch and a three-run round tripper from Judge in the bottom of the eighth, that gap had become the Mariana Trench.
For Taillon, this certainly was not a game to write home about. Still, he limited damage well, and thanks to shrewd bullpen management by Aaron Boone, the Yankees weren’t totally sunk by Taillon lasting just 4.2 innings. Orioles’ starter Bruce Zimmermann was even better than Taillon, but like his counterpart, he was also pulled before finishing five innings. Zimmermann struck out five and kept the Yankees scoreless through the first four innings before his defense revolted against him.
Ron Marinaccio did give the visitors two ninth inning runs as a treat, but the only difference they made was in the youngster’s ERA. The Yankees have now won six in a row heading into another winnable series in Kansas City. The two straight sweeps have seen the Yankees win in a start-to-finish blowout (Sunday’s 10-2 romp over Cleveland), come back to win on a walk-off (Saturday’s trash-filled bonanza), and with Thursday’s game now in the books, they’ve also won ugly.
All the wins count the same, though, and a 13-6 record looks pretty good, even if it is just 11% of the season. This week’s trio of wins against the lousy Orioles are not ones that fans will remember after the season, but they’re certainly the type that can boost the Yankees’ record as they vie for playoff position.
Even better for the Bombers, they’ve got 13 more games left with the birds from Baltimore.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s zodiac signs reveal monarchy’s future
Inflation and the War in Ukraine Take a Toll on Big Tech Companies That Rely on Advertising
The first three months of 2022 turned out to be a difficult time for U.S Big Tech companies whose business rely heavily on digital advertising. Surging inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and other unfavorable macro factors forced advertisers to slash marketing budgets, which translated into lower profits for platforms like YouTube, Google and Facebook.
On April 26, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, reported an 8 percent drop in profit of $16.44 billion from a year earlier for the quarter ended March 31. The number missed Wall Street analysts’ expectation of $17.3 billion and marked Alphabet’s biggest profit decline since the pandemic.
Alphabet attributed its disappointing earnings to slowing revenue growths of its Google search and YouTube businesses, as advertisers cut back on marketing budgets amid rising inflation. The loss of the Russian market, which accounted for 1 percent of the company’s global revenue last year, didn’t help.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, had “an outsize impact on YouTube ads relative to the rest of Google,” Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, told analysts during a conference call on April 26.
Alphabet suspended most of its commercial activities in Russia in early March as part of a boycott joined by hundreds of American companies. The exit also affected Alphabet’s business in other parts of Europe. “From the outset of the war, there was a pullback in advertiser spend, particularly on YouTube in Europe,” Porat said.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, saw a similar impact on its digital ad business in the first three months of 2022. On April 27, Meta reported a quarterly revenue of $27.9 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of $28.2 billion. Profit came in at $7.5 billion. Although exceeding expectation, it represented a dramatic 21 percent drop from a year earlier, largely due to the company’s heavy investment in its metaverse project.
Russia is a major factor for Meta
During an earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Russia was a major factor that weighed on its first-quarter results. In the wake of the war, Meta stopped accepting ads from Russian advertisers globally. Facebook was also blocked in Russia by its government to prohibit its citizens from seeing anti-Russia content. The company didn’t discuss inflation-related impact.
Tech companies with a more diversified business had a more successful quarter. Microsoft, which reported earnings on the same day as Alphabet, posted a 25 percent jump in profits for the quarter, driven by strong growth (46 percent) of its cloud services.
When asked about the impact of rising inflation on its business during an earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he didn’t hear clients looking to cut back on IT budgets as a result of inflation. In fact, he said the opposite is true: Companies are looking for ways to reduce labor expenses through technology. “Some of these projects are the way they’re going to accelerate their transformation or, for that matter, automation,” Nadella said. “I have not seen this level of demand for automation technology to improve productivity because in an inflationary environment, the only deflationary force is software.”
Like Alphabet, Microsoft also suspended all services and sales in Russia in March. But Russia represented a smaller fraction (less than 1 percent) of Microsoft’s total business. The company expects the war in Ukraine to reduce its next-quarter revenue by $110 million, or 0.2 percent of total.
