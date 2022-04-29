News
Car flips in St. Clair County, person airlifted to hospital
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured person to an area hospital at about 6:20 a.m. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
5 players to watch during Maryland football’s spring game, including QB Taulia Tagovailoa and LB Jaishawn Barham
Maryland football returns to the field Saturday for its annual spring game, which will provide a first glimpse of the Terps before the 2022 season kicks off in the fall.
Last season, Maryland took a major leap as a program, going 7-6 while securing its first bowl victory since 2010. Even though the Terps lost some key players to the transfer portal and the NFL draft, they are returning a good chunk of key players to an offense that has the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten Conference.
Here are five players to watch during Saturday’s Red-White spring game at noon at Capital One Field in College Park:
Redshirt junior QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Maryland history in 2021. He set the single-season record in passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) while tying former quarterback Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26).
But more importantly, Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, provided much-needed stability at the position, becoming the first quarterback since C.J. Brown in 2014 to start every game.
But the Alabama transfer wasn’t flawless last season. His decision-making was an issue at times, as he often threw the ball into tight coverage. In the Terps’ 51-14 home loss to then-No. 5 Iowa, he threw five of his 11 interceptions.
The spring game will be nowhere close to the competition level Tagovailoa will face during the regular season. However, it will be interesting to see if the third-year starter shows improvement as a decision-maker while strengthening his connections with the receivers.
If Maryland wants to build off its first winning season in seven years, the Terps will need Tagovailoa to continue to make strides as a signal-caller.
Sophomore RB Colby McDonald
There were moments during McDonald’s freshman season when he showed that he could be a solid replacement for senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who entered the NFL draft.
McDonald, who went to St. John’s College in Washington, rushed for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 60 carries in 2021. During the Terps’ regular-season finale win over Rutgers, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound back played a key role, rushing for 99 yards on 15 attempts.
Maryland ranked 10th in the Big Ten in rushing last season (136.5 yards per game), and coach Mike Locksley said that the run game has been a “point of emphasis” in practice this spring.
“If people are going to do things to take away the ability to throw the ball, we got to be able to run efficiently,” he said. “Having a veteran [offensive line] back should be able to help us.”
Locksley wants to make strides in the run game, and McDonald is the type of player who can help lead the way.
“[Redshirt freshman] Antwain Littleton, [redshirt freshman] Roman Hemby as well as Colby McDonald continue to show their worth to us in the run game,” Locksley said. “I’m pleased with those guys.”
Freshman LB Jaishawn Barham
Barham became the top player in Maryland’s 2022 class after he surprisingly decommited from South Carolina.
Barham, a former St. Frances standout, enrolled early and looks the part of a potential impact player at 6-3, 230 pounds. He was one of the top linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class, ranking No. 10 at his position and the third-best player in Maryland, according to 247Sports.
With linebackers Branden Jennings, Demeioun Robinson and Terrence Lewis entering the transfer portal, Barham has a shot to carve out a role in the linebackers room, which also features transfer VanDarius Cowan, junior Ruben Hyppolite II and redshirt senior Fa’Najae Gotay.
Junior WR Jacob Copeland
Copeland, who transferred to Maryland after four seasons at Florida, is a complementary piece to a receiving corps that features junior Rakim Jarrett and seniors Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones.
Copeland, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 12 games for the Gators in 2021, catching 41 passes for 642 yards and four touchdowns, including two 100-yard games.
Locksley said Copeland is a great fit with the rest of the receivers and is not worried about a crowded room, as the fourth-year coach dealt with such a scenario when he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
“If you follow the history of this offense even back in Alabama when we had DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs to go along with Calvin Ridley, we always found ways to implement players of [Copeland’s] talent,” Locksley said. “I see him being another integral piece that has a tremendous role in our offensive system.”
Redshirt sophomore TE Corey Dyches
With Chigoziem Okonkwo entering the NFL draft, Dyches is expected to slide in as Maryland’s primary tight end. Dyches, who transitioned from wide receiver, appeared in 13 games (two starts) last season, totaling 19 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 10.9 yards per catch.
Dyches is perhaps the most experienced player in the tight ends room that features sophomore CJ Dippre, redshirt freshman Leron Husbands and incoming freshman Preston Howard (McDonogh).
“[Dyches] is that Swiss Army knife,” Locksley said. “We moved him to tight end to complement [Okonkwo]. Definitely, a matchup issue because people [have] to figure out whether they want to treat him as a tight end or a receiver.”
Co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller loves the group, describing the tight ends as big athletes who are smart, tough and reliable.
Dyches, a former high school basketball player who is 6-1 and 219 pounds, has the potential to see his offensive production increase in 2022 more than any other player.
RED-WHITE SPRING GAME
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network
()
With the help of a medicine ball on a bucket, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is mastering his ‘go zone’
Sitting inside the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Anthony Santander shook his head. He thought back to what could’ve been. He should’ve had three walks — he was sure of that — continuing an on-base streak that instead ended after 19 games.
Three pitches the New York Yankees threw off the plate were called for strikes, with two in 3-0 counts rankling him most. For a player who has worked hard to lower his chase percentage and increase his walk rate, calls such as those from home plate umpire Ted Barrett are especially galling.
Santander did what he wanted to do at the plate. He was still punished for it with a strike call.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones, shaking off the frustration of a rare no-hit day. “The focus remains the same: Getting on base.”
Few players in Major League Baseball have done that as well as Santander to begin the 2022 season. Before Thursday’s disappointment, Santander and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner led the majors with 18 consecutive games reaching base this season. Santander ranked second in the American League and tied for fourth in MLB entering Thursday with 14 walks, and his 18.4% walk rate ranked among the best in baseball, according to Statcast.
They’re all improvements on last year, and much of it comes down to a medicine ball that sits atop a bucket during batting practice.
As Santander takes hacks, he sometimes stops to watch a pitch all the way in. If it hits the medicine ball, he knows it fell in his “go zone,” and he’ll identify that location as one in which he’ll swing. If it doesn’t hit the ball, he’ll consider it a good take — even if the umpires occasionally disagree.
It’s part of a drill brought in by new hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte that aims to eliminate chase swings and focus on the heart of the zone. And Santander has taken it to heart, embracing his “go zone” and finding results.
“If pitches start to fall in that category,” Santander said, “when game time comes around, if pitches start to fall in that same zone, then I’ll know these are the pitches I should be trying to swing at and go for during the game.”
Santander has focused on plate discipline before. During 2021 spring training, he walked 10 times in 13 games. But that patience didn’t translate to the regular season, walking just 23 times in 110 games with a chase rate of 32.9%.
The sample size is small, but the early evidence in 2022 shows Santander’s improvement. His walk rate has risen 13.1 percentage points since last season, and his chase rate has declined to 28%. Santander has swung at the first pitch of a plate appearance 22.7% of the time, a decline of 5.2 percentage points. And he’s seeing more pitches per plate appearance, with an average of 4.22 each time he digs in.
“He’s done a great job of developing his plan in training, and really working hard in his training to put together the correct plan and execute it when he gets into the box,” Borgschulte said. “That’s really allowed him to have that show through during games.”
Through 19 games, Santander is hitting .222 with an on-base percentage of .395. He’s clubbed three homers, including two in Baltimore’s series loss to the Yankees.
Part of Santander’s increased selectiveness comes from understanding how pitchers want to attack him. Elevated fastballs above the zone and breaking balls dipping below it tend to be the preferred approach against Santander — and he especially struggled against the breaking balls, biting as it dips low, leading to soft contact.
The 27-year-old hit .132 last season against breaking balls. That has risen to .313 so far in 2022.
“That’s one thing he’s worked really hard on the last few years, is the chase,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Especially the chase with two strikes. When Anthony’s going well, he’s swinging at strikes. He’s not chasing the breaking balls underneath.”
In a way, Santander is pleased with his decisions at the plate Thursday. In the ninth inning, he didn’t bite on a fastball below the zone. He took what appeared to be ball four two other times.
He might’ve lost his on-base streak in the process, but the selectiveness has worked so far, even if it comes with a few shakes of the head at an unfortunate call.
“My focus just remains on finding the pitches within my ‘go zone,’” Santander said, “and do something good with that.”
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
Srinagar, Apr 29: Applications are invited as per Performa from eligible candidates of Jammu Division only for engagement on Academic Arrangement Basis under SRO 24 (Now S0 364 dated 27.11.2020) against the following vacant posts in Govt. Medical College, Jammu & its Associated Hospitals against the newly created post for State Cancer Institute (SCI) at Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu for a period of one year extendable upto maximum of six years (One year at a time and further extension subject to good performance and conduct) or till the posts are filled on substantive basis in accordance with Rules of Recruitment governing the posts, whichever is earlier.
1. Anaesthesia Asstt.
Qualification
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two years Diploma in Anaesthesial Assistant Course or having Degree in Anaesthesia Technology Course from any recognized) Institution/State Medial Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
2. Jr. Lab. Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma in Lab. Assistant Course or having degree in Medical Lab., Technology Courses. from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical
3. X-Ray Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year Diploma in X-Ray Assistant Course or having Degree in X-Ray Technology / Radiography Course from any recognized Institute. 10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma / degree in Operation Theatre Technology Course from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/ J&K Para Medical Council
4. Theatre Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma in Medical Assistant/Pharmacist trg. From recognized institute Pharmacist
5. Jr. Grade Nurse 04
Qualifications:
Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/ B.Sc. Nursing from any recognized Institution/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
6. Physiotherapist
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma/degree in Physiotherapist from any recognized institute. 10+2 or above qualification with diploma in ECG ECG Tech. from recognized institute/State Medical Faculty.
Application as per prescribed format should be deposited through registered/speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu by or before 16.05.2022.
a. Documents to be attached along with application form: a. Date of Birth Certificate.
b. Qualification certificate (Academic & Technical). (Mark sheets of all years/semesters)
c. Category Certificate, if any.
d. Registration Certificate from J&K Para Medical Council e. Domicile Certificate of J&K
Terms and conditions:
a) Age at the time of application: Minimum: 18 years.
Maximum: 63 years.
b) The candidate should be domicile of J&K (UT)
The post GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
