News
Cardinals welcome 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium, breaking record
ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium reached a landmark achievement: its 50 millionth fan entered the stadium at Thursday’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The impressive number is the total number of fans since the newest Busch Stadium opened its doors 16 years ago, in April of 2006. The stadium is now the fastest any park has gotten to that number in the county.
“It’s really a major milestone for the fan base. It’s all about them,” said Joe Strohm, vice president of ticket sales.
Strohm said 80% of their games at Busch have had more than 40,000 fans.
“It’s why we can compete year in and year out for a championship on the field. We are the sixth smallest market in all sports, but we’re able to compete because our fans overdeliver in attendance year in and year out,” Strohm told FOX 2.
For the team and player, the milestone is more than just a number.
“It’s a sense of security for us when we come home, and we know fans are there for us and are with us all every day. Win or lose, rain or shine, cold or hot — they are all out there for us,” said Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
“You can hear the energy and the fan base and hear them get excited the same way we’re excited in the dugout. It’s what makes it worth it,” said head coach Oliver Marmol.
For diehard fans like Lee Irwin, the number is no surprise.
“I’ve been all over the country, and the Cardinals fans are by far the best fans. I know I’m biased, but it’s the truth,” Irwin said. “St. Louis makes this baseball heaven.”
The Cardinals are now the third team in the MLB to reach this milestone. FOX 2 asked about the next milestone, but the team said there isn’t one — just for fans to continue to come out and keep having a ball.
News
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
The Ravens took Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick Thursday night, adding the NFL draft’s top center after two trades.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum’s arrival suggests the team’s run-game philosophy will change next season. A former wrestler and consensus All-American, Linderbaum was considered a better fit for zone-running schemes during the predraft process. Ravens officials have typically targeted bigger interior linemen for their power-heavy concepts.
Despite Linderbaum’s high-level production and impressive athletic profile, he seemed to fall out of the Ravens’ range after he measured in shorter than expected at the NFL scouting combine. Team officials had also touted Patrick Mekari as their replacement for center Bradley Bozeman entering next season. With Linderbaum’s arrival, Mekari will likely return to a swing tackle position.
The pick was the byproduct of two draft night trades. Minutes after taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall, the Ravens announced they’d traded leading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. Forty minutes later, they swapped spots with Buffalo, acquiring the Bills’ picks at Nos. 25 and 130 overall.
With needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta instead produced another surprise. At his predraft news conference earlier this month, he’d suggested that the Ravens were looking for centers bigger than the short-armed Linderbaum.
”Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys. We want big guys at every position, across the offense, across the defense [and] in general. So it’s a tough position to fill via the draft at times.
”If there’s a guy … If there’s one or two outstanding prospects in the draft, they typically go pretty high, and then after that, you’re looking at a bunch of guys that might be pretty good, or they might not be pretty good. I think one of the cool things about this draft at the center position is we see four or five guys that we like that might not be first round-type picks and that might be second-, third-, or fourth-round guys that we think would be good players at center this year. It’s a tough position to play. There’s a physical component. There’s also a very, very strong mental component, as well. Leadership is important. So you’re really looking for the perfect guy to play that position, and it’s very tough to find.”
The Ravens now have six fourth-round selections, all of them within a 31-pick span (No. 110 to No. 141). They’ll entire Day 2 with a second-round pick (No. 45), one third-round pick (No. 76) and plenty of ammunition to move up.
This story will be updated.
()
News
1 injured after shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Ferguson Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Exuma Drive. Police are investigating and have not released any further details.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
News
What they’re saying about the Ravens taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum in NFL draft’s first round
Here’s what experts from publications around the country said about the Ravens’ moves in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, during which Baltimore selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.
Sports Illustrated
Hamilton: “The Ravens get a steal with my second-ranked player overall. Hamilton’s timed 40-yard dashes—4.59 at the combine and in the 4.7 range at Notre Dame’s pro day—disappointed, but he has outstanding range. With a rare combination of size and length at the position, Hamilton’s athleticism, fluidity, smarts and instincts allow him to make plays all over the field against the run and pass.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “After getting a huge value with Hamilton at No. 14, the Ravens get another value with Linderbaum at No. 25. Not only is he my top-ranked center and arguably the best center prospect over the past several drafts, but he is also 14th-ranked prospect overall. While he has sub-32″ arms and a frame that limits him to center, Linderbaum has elite lateral mobility and is an outstanding run blocker who will fit well with what the Ravens want to do on offense.” Grade: A
CBS Sports
Hamilton: “The Ravens will be getting a player who will help their back end right away. I like Hamilton, but I don’t love him like most. He will have some problems in coverage, but they need to use him in a variety of ways to take advantage of his talents. He isn’t Ed Reed.” Grade: B-
Linderbaum: “They needed to get a center, and they got the best one. I love the idea of him taking over in the middle of their line. He will play in front of Lamar Jackson for a long time. His athletic ability is outstanding.” Grade: B
Yahoo Sports
Hamilton: “Every year it seems the Ravens just let the draft come to them. How? We’re talking an annual draft pastime. Hamilton would have been a steal at 11; at 14, he’s grand larceny. He’ll be a Day 1 post safety who can move into the slot or box as needed. The Ravens didn’t make enough plays in the secondary last year. This pick will change that.” Grade: A
Linderbaum: “GM Eric DeCosta didn’t even try to hide his love for Linderbaum at the NFL combine, comparing him to Marshal Yanda and calling him ‘the type of guy that can really be the centerpiece of your offensive line.’ So much for subterfuge. The Kirk Ferentz connection clearly made this pick an easy one. The Ravens don’t care if you know their plans. They get good players one way or another.” Grade: B
SB Nation
Hamilton: “I don’t care about position, Kyle Hamilton was one of the Top 5 players in this draft. With unnatural football IQ and leadership potential, Hamilton is destined to become the next great Ravens safety. I really think he could have gone anywhere from No. 3 onwards and it would have been justified, but this is an absolute steal. I love this selection, and this happened because of the trades for the two wide receivers.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “For a long time I had the Ravens taking Linderbaum at No. 14, so moving back, making trades and getting here is a huge steal as far as I’m concerned. Linderbaum is the most talented center to come along in a very long time, and I think he’s going to be a 10+ year Pro Bowl player. He’s incredible, and I love the value here.” Grade: A+
Sporting News
Hamilton: “The Ravens have been searching for that special playmaking safety since the glory days of Hall of Famer Ed Reed after Earl Thomas didn’t pan out for long. They get that answer here in a top-five overall talent in this draft. Hamilton is a thumper against the run and a ballhawk in pass coverage. He just has a nose for impact plays. He’s an immediate strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year working next to solid free-agent addition Marcus Williams.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “No one should be surprised that the Ravens ended up with two first-rounders under Eric Costa and nailed them both. Linderbaum fills a big need to anchor the middle of the offensive line with his overall blocking and leadership and it didn’t hurt that his mentor was former Ravens all-everything guard Marshal Yanda, a fellow former Hawkeye. The Ravens didn’t really need Hollywood Brown, and the net of Hamilton and Linderbaum makes them a much stronger team on both sides.” Grade A+
USA Today’s Nate Davis
Hamilton: “He’s 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor – and easily toggles between every level of the field based on the versatility he displayed for the Irish. He and newly signed Marcus Williams give Baltimore a sweet new safety combo in a division that will mean constant matchups with Cincy QB Joe Burrow and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson. Many draft observers rated Hamilton as a top-five talent who was undercut by the general positional value of safeties.”
Linderbaum: “After a bit of maneuvering, Baltimore adds last season’s Rimington Trophy winner to their offensive line. Though knocked for his short arms, Linderbaum is a plus athlete that might remind some of Eagles C Jason Kelce.”
Pro Football Focus
Hamilton: “The Ravens sit back and capitalize on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. The Notre Dame product’s disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.59 seconds) doesn’t show up as a concern on his tape. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with PFF grades above 75.0, and he has the size and length (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to line up anywhere and affect the offense in coverage. Baltimore arguably now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Hamilton.”
Linderbaum: “Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has ever evaluated. He may be undersized, but he’s an ultra-athlete who plays bigger than that size suggests. Linderbaum was a top-five-graded center in all three of his years as a starter there, including in 2021 when he broke the single-season PFF grading record for a center. The Iowa product’s best landing spot was undoubtedly in a zone-heavy rushing offense, but that’s not here. That makes this pairing with Baltimore — which runs a system predicated on a gap scheme — very interesting.”
The Ringer
Hamilton: “The Ravens are annoyingly good at this, aren’t they? Hamilton is a rangy and highly instinctive defensive back who combines size, ball skills, and versatility. He fills a need for Baltimore and should pair well with newly signed Marcus Williams, giving new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald plenty of schematic options.” Grade: A
()
