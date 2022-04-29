Connect with us

Coinbase NFT Marketplace Records Around 900 Transactions Since Inception

Coinbase NFT Marketplace Records Around 900 Transactions Since Inception
  • OpenSea had almost $94.8 million exchanged on Thursday.
  • Coinbase NFT saw approximately $100,000 in activity on Thursday.

The launch of Coinbase’s NFT marketplace has been eagerly awaited, but few people have been able to use it since it went live (in beta) last week, resulting in a shortage of sales.

More than 900 transactions have taken place on the platform since its inception on April 20, resulting in the exchange of about 104.5 Ethereum (ETH) or $300,000. In addition, Coinbase NFT saw approximately $100,000 in activity in a single day on Thursday, accounting for a third of the entire volume.

Still Beta Version

Data from Coinbase NFT’s backend partner 0x Project shows there are now only 681 total users, with 282 unique vendors and 464 unique buyers on the site. Since the site’s inception, around 100 new accounts have been created each day.

Trending collections on Coinbase NFT include Moonbirds, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Apes and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends Series 2. Those who have been “confirmed” by Coinbase seem to be well-known NFT Twitter influencers and project founders residing in the United States. According to OpenSea, Coinbase NFT rival had almost $94.8 million exchanged on Thursday; it has more than 1.6 million active members.

Coinbase’s NFT marketplace, in striking contrast, is now in closed beta, which means that even if anyone wanted to join, they couldn’t sign up and increase trade volume. 4 million people are on the platform’s waiting list. Creating an account on the site now necessitates an invite code, although you are allowed to browse the site without one—you will, however, be unable to purchase or sell anything.

What's In A Name? Ethereum Domain Name Sales Climb 2,300%

April 29, 2022

Ethereum domain name sales have shot up to a colossal 2,300% with many big names like Vitalik Buterin (vitalik.eth), Paris Hilton (parishilton.eth), and the like rushing into the hype of buying the 3-digit domain identities.

The exclusivity and simplicity that Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain names have is what makes it irresistible and enticing to many users.

What is ENS?

The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) shortens long-winding and cumbersome crypto addresses into short and sweet URLs. ENS is under the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) established in 2017 which has no centralized government.

Nothing beats simplicity. And it’s the main selling point of Ethereum domain names.  ENS domains are three- to four-digit names that would end in “.eth”. It’s easier to read and remember than having to memorize or keep a tab of long and ambiguous strings of words.

Each domain name is a minted NFT that is sold just like any other regular NFTs.

ENS – Universal URL

ENS names are said to be the game-changers in creating decentralized, simple, and universal key or URL logins that is a great alternative to using traditional Ethereum wallets.

Many celebrities, entrepreneurs, and public figures are proudly using their ENS names as Twitter handles.

The minimum number for ENS names is three and it’s the coveted number for many users. It’s important to note that only ENS names can be registered to an ETH wallet.

Crypto total market cap at $1.68 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Tuesday saw the massive uptick or surge in terms of sales at around $1.3 million in just 24 hours.

ENS started with around $700,000 in sales from April 14 to April 21 and followed by a surge on April 22 to 27 at $3 million.

There was an astounding 119% increase in .eth name registrations.

The Elite Ethereum 10K Club

Numeric ENS names have also been popular. Some buyers purchase ENS names after the amount they bought it for like 999.eth if they bought it for 99.9 ETH. Three-digit ENS names would usually be set for 6 ETH or equivalent to roughly around $17,000.

Similarly, if your CryptoPunk is number 3200 then you would be drawn to 3200.eth. Most NFR collections are numeric which is why ETH names in numbers are so hyped nowadays.

The top-grossing NFT collections that are numbered include Moonbirds, Bored Apes, Clone X, and Azuki.

A lot of NFT collectors are speculating as early as now on ENS subdomains. ENS names have a fixed or limited supply of only 10,000 domains which is why many people are trying to grab their own ENS while they still can to be a part of the elite and exclusive 10k Club.

Featured image from Coin News, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Trades Below $3,000 Support, Why Is ETH Falling Since November?

32 mins ago

April 29, 2022

Ethereum has been on quite the journey, from splitting to creating its market presence within a few years. And now, they are looking at saving electricity and other concerns put forth by analysts with their latest validation protocol. The cryptocurrency supports several blockchain networks through its layers-2 services and validations. 

With all these facts combined together, ETH could very well dethrone Bitcoin as the number 1 largest cryptocurrency network.

Surprisingly, after all these achievements, one must wonder why Ethereum has been falling since November 2021 after hitting a new high. The reason is that the price is based on speculation about a protocol that will be launched in the future. Unfortunately, the actual date for the protocol has not been announced yet, so people are selling their ETH in anticipation of the lower price.

ETH showing an upward trend with a 1.5% gain | Source: ETH/USD chart from Tradingview.com

With its current market capitalization, ETH is 10 times larger than Solana and close to 45% of BTC’s value. According to technical insights, there are strong supply and demand zones in the market because people want to buy things for less. FOMO (fear of missing out) has been a major driving force behind cryptocurrency prices.

Ethereum Price Analysis

ETH’s price trend has repeatedly beaten expectations, but because it is currently trading below the 200-day moving average (DMA) curve, there is a negative sentiment in the short term.

With the crypto market still uncertain, buyers have made various attempts to breach Ethereum’s $3,600 level. But the 200-day moving average is slowly dropping. So if Ethereum surpasses this average, there could be a significant price movement to new high levels.

ETH is in high demand at $2,400 levels, and there is a good chance that demand will increase even more in the coming days. The only resistance stopping it from going even higher is $3,200 to $3,600, preventing further growth.

Since April 2022, the candlestick pattern when ETH 200 DMA failed to cross-resistance has a profit booking in free fall, stability, and more profitability bookings. On April 26, 2022, the crypto market experienced a 6% collapse. This seems to be due to concerns about the influence of Elon Musk on the crypto market. 

The ETH price decreased by 22% in April. The buying strength indicated by the RSI indicator has reduced by 66%. For the last six months, transaction volumes have remained the same, with spikes but average out at similar levels. ETH has a few milestone prices to surpass for the short term. However, before investing in Ethereum, traders should read more about the ETH’s future price momentum and explore market sentiments.

The price trend for ETH has been strong for most of this year, but declining demand seems to be weakening. Unfortunately, this decline cannot be identified by looking at its historical data. So one must assess that prices above $4,000 will lead Ethereum upward while values below $2,500 drag them down further. 

 

              Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com

 

CoinGecko Report Estimates NFT Industry To Be Worth $800 Billion by 2024

48 mins ago

April 29, 2022

CoinGecko Report Estimates NFT Industry To Be Worth $800 Billion by 2024
  • 72% of the 871 people in the survey already owned at least one NFT.
  • 43.6% were under 30, and 45.2% were between the ages of 30 and 50.

For two years, interest and acceptance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have skyrocketed in the cryptocurrency industry. As a result, NFT trading activity peaked in August 2021 at over $5 billion, kicking off what was temporarily dubbed a short-term trend.

New research from CoinGecko estimates that the NFT industry will be worth over $800 billion in the next two years. According to the study, which mainly used investors from Asia and the Pacific, 72% of the 871 people already owned at least one NFT, with more than 50% saying that they had five or more in their portfolios.

NFT Games in High Demand

According to the report, there was a good mix of younger and older NFT investors: 43.6% were under 30, and 45.2% were between the ages of 30 and 50. However, 35.8 percent of respondents claimed that they are interested in NFTs connected to games, and 25 percent stated they prefer art NFTs, even though most of the NFT market is centered on popular collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks.

According to the findings:

“The metaverse sector is projected to move around $800 billion over the next 2 years, and gaming appears to be the most likely entry point into the NFTs market.” 

Sixty percent of NFT investors use personal computers to trade and mint NFTs, even though there are more than 7.1 billion mobile devices in use globally, according to TeleGeography. Only 21% of usage came from mobile devices.

