Coinbase NFT Marketplace Records Around 900 Transactions Since Inception

The launch of Coinbase’s NFT marketplace has been eagerly awaited, but few people have been able to use it since it went live (in beta) last week, resulting in a shortage of sales.
More than 900 transactions have taken place on the platform since its inception on April 20, resulting in the exchange of about 104.5 Ethereum (ETH) or $300,000. In addition, Coinbase NFT saw approximately $100,000 in activity in a single day on Thursday, accounting for a third of the entire volume.
Still Beta Version
Data from Coinbase NFT’s backend partner 0x Project shows there are now only 681 total users, with 282 unique vendors and 464 unique buyers on the site. Since the site’s inception, around 100 new accounts have been created each day.
Trending collections on Coinbase NFT include Moonbirds, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Apes and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends Series 2. Those who have been “confirmed” by Coinbase seem to be well-known NFT Twitter influencers and project founders residing in the United States. According to OpenSea, Coinbase NFT rival had almost $94.8 million exchanged on Thursday; it has more than 1.6 million active members.
Coinbase’s NFT marketplace, in striking contrast, is now in closed beta, which means that even if anyone wanted to join, they couldn’t sign up and increase trade volume. 4 million people are on the platform’s waiting list. Creating an account on the site now necessitates an invite code, although you are allowed to browse the site without one—you will, however, be unable to purchase or sell anything.