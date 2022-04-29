Finance
Combating Workplace Stress and Fatigue Through Diet, Exercise and Meditation
Ever feel like your body is on constant “fight or flight” mode? With our culture of technology overload, road rage and over scheduled and double booked lives it is no wonder our bodies are feeling run down, burnt out and just plain tired.
Essentially what you deal with on a daily basis is a symptom called adrenal burn out. Is it severe? That depends. Is it chronic? More often, yes. From the time your alarm wakes you up to the nightly commute back to your home; your body is internalizing its surroundings and produces adrenaline to combat the stressors you are faced with daily.
Our world now does not allow us nor does it have time for us to slow down and relax from a very stressful situation. You body is registered to read that deadline or sales pitch as a threat to your survival and releases hormones for you to either run or fight.
So now what? How can you combat the high level of Adrenaline that pumps through your body?
There are a lot of great supplements and tonics that are effective at decreasing these levels as well as target and strengthen the endocrine system (the glands most impacted by your stress).
What you need are adaptogens in your daily diet/supplement regime.
To stay healthy, slender, happy, energized and stress-free here are a few exercises, food choices, supplements, tonics and teas I use daily. These items help my body cool down from all these stressful, adrenaline releasing events:
5 minute DEEP Yoga breaths–breathing in (through the nose) for 7 counts and exhail for 10 counts.
Turkey, cheese, chocolate and bananas are great items to consume for lunch and dinner. Tryptophan helps increase your seratonin levels (your happy hormones)is produced from these products and serve as a release to the anxiety and stress you are dealing with daily.
Siberian Ginseng
Rhodiola
Sport Tea
Adrenal Support Tonic (Elethuro, Licorice Root, oat “milky” seed, Sarsparilla root, Prickly Ash Bark)
Within a 4 days you will be feeling the effects of boosting and feeding your adrenals. Treat them right and they will inturn keep you healthy, youthful and less stressed.
House Insurance Quotes: Understanding Coverage and Choosing the Right Policy for Your Lifestyle
Home insurance can be a complex issue, but you can make your decision easier by taking the time to understand the basics. For most people, their home is the biggest financial investment of their lives, so it’s extremely important to properly insure it. As you learn more about the topic, you will be able to compare house insurance quotes online and decide which one is the best for you.
What, exactly, does a policy cover? While the specifics vary from one policy to the next, in general, home insurance covers:
• Dwelling (repairs and rebuilding)
• Personal property for certain types of items such as furniture
• Liability (in the event of a lawsuit)
• Other structures on property
• Loss of use (in the event that you have to temporarily move out of your home while it is being repaired)
There are also options for additional home coverage, such as add-ons for specific items. Flood, fire, hurricane, etc. coverage might also be required depending on where you live. Even if they are not required, you still might want this kind of protection.
What Do House Insurance Quotes Include?
House insurance quotes sometimes include discounts or savings offers. Usually, if you have security features installed in the home, you might quality for a discount. Sprinklers might be worth investing in too, as it can bring the price of fire insurance down a bit.
As far as personal property damage goes, this can include anything from high-end electronic equipment to designer clothing. You do have some flexibility here, so be sure to select a coverage amount that you can be satisfied with. The ideal policy could potentially replace everything you own after extensive damage or burglary to the house.
Your phase of life also plays a role in the level of home insurance you should consider. If you are a single buyer with no children, you probably won’t need as much coverage as an established family. It would probably be easier for you to risk a higher deductible when there are no children to worry about caring for so that you won’t have to spend a high amount on premiums. If you do have a family with children, it’ll be the other way around. If you are older and getting closer to retirement, you might want to raise the deductible again.
Whatever protection you are looking for, you can begin obtaining house insurance quotes at Lemonade. Other insurance companies take their time in paying out claims because they want to keep as much of your money for as long as they can. Lemonade takes a flat fee and pays out claims very quickly and offers good customer support.
South Carolina CDV No Contact Bond Restrictions
When someone is arrested for domestic violence (CDV) in South Carolina pursuant to a violation of S.C. Code 16-25-10 they will be taken before a Magistrate for the setting of bond. Bond is more than money that must be posted or guaranteed for release, it also may include other restrictions determined by the Court to be necessary to protect those involved in the defendant’s case. Bond is set in misdemeanor cases and in South Carolina’s felony domestic violance offense of CDVHAN.
In a South Carolina domestic violence cases a routine requirement set by the Bond Court is that the defendant is to have no contact with the alleged victim in his case. This requirement may be included even in cases where the defendant and alleged victim are married, have children or live together. Further this requirement may be put in place even in situations where it is not requested, or was even opposed by the alleged victim. This “no contact” provision is designed to remain in place until the conclusion of the defendant’s case. An unfortunate result may be that defendant’s will be pressured into pleading guilty just to end the Court’s no contact order.
Police departments around South Carolina regularly follow up on CDV arrests to ensure that the Court’s no contact bond order is being complied with. In cases where it is being violated the defendant can face contempt of court sanctions. In many cases the penalty will be a return to jail until the case is over (this may be 30 days or more).
It is important to know that the bond restrictions do not apply to the alleged victim. This means that there is nothing the Court will do to stop them from initiating contact with the defendant, but if contact is made the defendant is the one who faces a return to jail. No contact bond violations don’t have to be violated by physical contact. Other ways include e-mail, phone, mail or initiating contact through third parties.
In order to have the no contact provision lifted prior to the conclusion of the case it is necessary to obtain a specific Court order modifying the bond. Typically this will require the filing of a formal motion and for the Court to schedule a hearing.
Another side effect of the no contact provision can be the impact it has on possession of a shared residence. If the alleged victim lives with the defendant, even in the defendant’s own home, the defendant will not be allowed to return as long as the alleged victim is present. Further the criminal Court will not have jurisdiction to order the alleged victim to vacate – which may require the defendant to seek an eviction from the local Magistrate’s Court. The eviction process may take two weeks or more to conclude – during which time the alleged victim is allowed to remain in possession of the residence with no obligation to pay rent or the utility bills.
Worried About Hyper Inflation? Maybe You Should Think on It
The United States has been busy printing money and we’ve been selling Treasury Notes, luckily we are borrowing at a low interest rate, but we are also putting ourselves in debt and printing money and forcing it into the economy at a rate never before seen. The Stimulus of 787 Billion Dollars and some $2 Trillion for financial bailouts; all this money flow will cause an inflation challenge in the future. So, let me recommend a very good book to you:
The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath – How Reagan and Volcker Tamed Economic Policy – and Why Obama Should Listen” by Robert J. Samuelson; Random House, New York, NY (2008).
It is also available to be loaded onto your Kindle “The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath: The Past and Future of American Affluence” for the low cost of $14.00
This book reminds us of the problems with high-inflation during 1960 to 1982. Most younger folks have no clue why this is. Things were pretty bad in the 1970s and stagflation was even worse, in fact things were so bad that President Jimmy Carter lost the election.
Samuelson, a columnist for Newsweek and the Washington Post reminds us also that inflation is not so much only an economic problem, as it destroys confidence making it more social and political that one might think. One interesting quote was one by Lenin, who stated that the best way to destroy a democracy is to debase its currency. Indeed, think on that for a minute.
I’d recommend this book to anyone who is wondering if the current direction of our nation’s leadership and economy is a wise choice. Consider all this.
