Finance
Compare Health Insurance Plans – Get Affordable Health Insurance!
Although it’s not technically required, most of us need a good, affordable health insurance plan, especially with the rising cost of health care today. If you’re currently in the market for a good health insurance plan, the best approach is to compare health insurance plans.
We should look for the best coverage first and the best price second; however, it’s possible to find the best coverage at the best price if you take the time to compare health insurance plans. There are three factors to consider when you begin to compare health insurance plans to find the most affordable one for you. You want to think about your budget, the medical expenses you can insure and those you can leave out, and deductibles.
First, find out what your monthly payment will be. Is it a payment you can afford? If it’s a payment that’s going to stretch your budget a bit, is the coverage worth it, i.e., is it coverage that you’re most likely going to use?
Second, find out what kind of expenses you can insure. You may save money by just insuring the medical needs for which you’re most likely going to seek medical attention.
Third, ask about deductibles. How much money are you going to have to pay out of your own pocket before your health insurance plan will start to pick up the bill? Once you meet that deductible, exactly how much of the cost will your health insurance plan cover? Also ask about health providers that are considered out-of-network. Does the health insurance plan you’re interested in have a network of doctors that will be cheaper? If you see a doctor who’s considered out-of-network, how much more will you be required to pay? How much of the cost will your health insurance plan cover if the doctor is out-of-network?
It’s important to compare health insurance plans when you’re in the market for affordable health insurance.
Finance
7 Top Things That You Need to Understand Before Leasing a Van
With so many people willing to pay little for their favorite vans instead of buying them, vehicle leasing has become a hyped thing. This is probably because people who are opting for leasing get to avoid long-term responsibility involved in owning a van. Vehicle leasing can be a fun way to drive luxuriously without even being clung to obligations.
Even though, there are so many benefits that are provided by vehicle leasing, a wrong deal can make the experience bitter. While you decide to consider this option, there are a few things that you should be aware of. Here are a few of them;
1. The rates, models, maintenance charges and options available should be compared. A lot of companies offer different rates, so you need to be a little careful, particularly when you are leasing for business purpose.
2. When you compare the prices, ensure that have collected sufficient information about the same model in order to avoid any sort of disparity. Besides, this will help you receive the best vehicle leasing quote.
3. You should also keep in mind the length of your contract. While the agreement is signed ensure that right time duration is specified there, so that any loss in the future can be avoided.
4. Additionally, maintenance charges should be thoroughly compared. Beware of being befooled in case you lease a vehicle that sucks all your money juts for its maintenance. It is better to opt for companies who cover the majority of the maintenance charges.
5. Also, when you lease a van do not just compare the initial or the monthly costs, but consider the total cost in order to have the right idea. Sometimes, the monthly cost can be lesser than the others.
6. You need to compare the mileage agreement too in case you wish to receive maximum output that is lesser than the investment of fuel. Well, this is an important step when you are leasing a van for your business needs.
7. The papers, contract and agreements associated with your lease company should be read carefully. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions well in order to avoid any confusion. In the crowd of so many you are likely to find many sweet talkers. It is you who need to find out the right one for yourself.
Most people are unaware about the advantages of vehicle leasing over buying. Vehicle lease provides lower depreciation risks. Also, lowers up-front charges.
Finance
Budgeting Like Dieting Doesn’t Work, Here Is an Alternative
Budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because folks don’t embed it in their lifestyles. Usually, it’s a chore a finance person recommends. Is there a better alternative to achieve the goals of budgeting?
Most people spend and try to save what is left, usually, not much if any. Take Warren Buffet’s advice, “Do not save what is left after spending; instead spend what is left after saving.” The question becomes: How do you determine how much to keep?
Budgeting Like Dieting Doesn’t Work Because it is not Part of a Lifestyle
Let’s look at budgeting and why it does not work for many folks. Budgeting is a means to have enough resources to achieve goals orderly and systematically. It needs discipline, persistence, and goals about which you are passionate. Besides, it can generate stress if you view it as a constraining tool. Then again, in today’s consumerism with cheap money, easy credit, and flashy gadgets marketed seductively, many people don’t stick to a budget. Folks aren’t prepared to give up the “deal.” Although, to capture this deal, typically they spend on credit with no financial benefit.
Most people I counsel have difficulty with budgeting. If you are like them, frustrated with budgeting, try something new in 2019. However, first decide why you should do anything. Why not continue behaving as presently and spend as you wish? When I presented this question to someone whom I will call Richard, he replied, “I need to improve my financial situation, I can’t continue as currently.” He explained that he needs to reduce financial stress, and feel a sense of control over his finances.
Spend What’s Left After Savings
Reverting to Warren Buffet’s advice, Richard decided for 2019, monthly he plans to identify amounts to save and then spend what’s left. Contrary to my opinion, he did not wish to specify savings goals: an item, event, or project to save towards. Instead, he decided to set aside $1000 monthly.
“Is this amount realistic?” I asked.
Richard said, “Yes, I developed the figure after reviewing my past six months’ spending and highlighting patterns. I feel sure I will save this amount and juggle what’s left.”
Richard decided to keep this famous Warren Buffet quote on his desk daily to motivate him to save: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
“Won’t this savings approach cause just as much stress as budgeting?” I asked.
“No, I know my spending pattern, critical areas where I must allocate funds monthly, and I want to build savings,” Richard replied.
The save-first approach excites Richard. He knows budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because it needs to be part of his lifestyle, and he doesn’t plan to incorporate that behavior in his routines. However, he is confident he can embrace the savings approach as a part of his lifestyle because he believes savings are crucial to relieving financial stress. That’s why he plans to set up a monthly transfer of $1000 to a tax-free savings account. He will consider the amount available to spend as an acceptable constraint. Moreover, he knows this approach will provide comfort to handle emergencies when they arise.
“Why not add savings in a budget and work with the traditional budgeting approach?” I asked.
Richard replied, “I don’t want to allocate and monitor funds to individual categories. I want two broad headings only: savings and spending.”
Budgeting Like Dieting Needs Commitment to Change
I suggested to Richard that when he has a critical spending category in a month, he allocates an amount to that category and places it in an envelope. If he doesn’t want to place cash in the envelope, he might put a three by five or different sized card with a note of the upper spending limit and record spending on the card in the month to know when he exhausts the balance.
Richard agreed and decided to record his monthly spending (using an app and internet banking) for one reason alone: To understand his spending pattern and spending drivers more fully. As well, he plans to get an accountability partner to discuss challenges and help him learn and grow from each month’s experience-especially missteps.
Essentially, saving and then spending what’s left means continuously prioritizing spending alternatives and accepting spending limits monthly. He is confident he will succeed because he is intrinsically motivated to save, and he wants to break the cycle of trying to budget, then failing, and not saving.
How is your budgeting approach? Budgeting like dieting doesn’t work because it usually doesn’t become a lifestyle matter, but people see it as a specific, frustrating program. Actually, the issue isn’t budgeting, but people’s attitude to it. Do you think it’s time to do something radical about your finances? Richard plans to, and I intend to work with him. I am excited to journey with him and committed to being his cheerleader.
With Consumer Debt Savings Mean Debt Repayment
Richard has no debt but a mortgage. If he had consumer debts, I would suggest he focuses his “savings” to eliminate them before starting the new procedure.
What if you have no cash to save but must live pay-check-to-pay-check? Your only option is to work with what you have. However, I believe this condition you need to work with a budget. Identify an amount, no matter how small, and start setting that amount aside not only to get the discipline while you work your way out of your present condition, but to create an emergency fund. To create this fund, pretend you earn less and save the difference.
Many people with make a new year resolution to save, better at handling money or some similar approach to taming their finances. It is critical we understand the issue is the finances but our attitude to it.
Finance
Promissory Note Valuation – Important Tax Consequences
The sum of the unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest may actually overstate the value of the promissory note
A Little Know Fact
At first blush, the Fair Market Value (FMV) of a promissory note, secured or unsecured, appears to be easily determined. The IRS Treasury regulations presume its value to be the unpaid principal, plus any accrued interest and late charges to the date of valuation. To value the note for less, satisfactory evidence must be submitted. The evidence for the lesser valuation can be one or more factors such as: the interest rate, payment amount, payment frequency, duration, collateral security, payment history, or the borrower’s credit status to name just a few.
A qualified promissory note appraiser may establish a lower value or even a value of zero-worthless; the lower FMV reduces the note’s taxable valuation. This fact is not widely known, even to many CPA’s and attorneys, but, it has great importance to the person paying unnecessary taxes.
Fair Market Value Differs from Book Value
Book value, cost, and unpaid balance owed are all accurate historical facts. Their accuracy is not in dispute. But, FMV (the IRS’s preferred definition) is concerned with the note’s “market value”, its current salable value, not its historical cost or its unpaid balance. These two points of view result in two values for the same promissory note. Only one value is the right one for taxation purposes.
Fair Market Value Defined
The definition, as defined by IRS Regulation Section 1.170A-1(c)(2), is “the price at which property would change hands between a willing buyer and a willing seller, neither being under any compulsion to buy or to sell and both having reasonable knowledge of relevant facts.”
Tax Implications
A taxable event can be any of numerous happenings. Examples are the sale of a note, the rolling of a note from a traditional IRA account into a Roth IRA account, the gifting of a note, or the need to value a note in an estate or a trust. In all of these situations the historical cost, the book value, or the unpaid balance of the note may differ significantly from its present Fair Market Value. Usually, the FMV is substantially less than book value, and the tax will be substantially less.
General Conclusions
• The Fair Market Value of a promissory note is usually less than its unpaid balance plus accrued interest
• The IRS calculates many taxes on Fair Market Value, not on cost or book value.
• Many CPA’s and attorneys are unaware that promissory notes are not “valued” at what they appear to be; often they over-value the note and over-pay the tax.
• Valuation is determined based on the definition and the evidence.
• An experience, qualified promissory note appraiser can produce a Fair Market Value report that comports with the IRS definition and regulations. The Fair Market Value is usually less than its book value.
