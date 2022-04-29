Finance
Controlling Workplace Chronic Illness – Managing Inflammation
Oxidative stress is at the root of all illness, behavioral and physical. The United States spends approximately $2.7 trillion on healthcare each year, and employers lose $225.8 billion in productivity due to health-related issues. However, most insurance claims involve preventable conditions, which means your healthcare costs could be reduced if you know which conditions to be aware of. We provide programs for disease prevention and management, obesity, diabesity, wellness… Keep digging – measure and mind workplace oxidative stress.
Oxidative stress is defined as disequilibrium between oxidant generation and the antioxidant response, the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Free radicals are oxygen-containing molecules with an uneven number of electrons. Looking to become even, they swipe electrons from other molecules. These election thieves, free radicals, cause potentially fatal chemical reactions in the body because of their damage to other molecules. Extensive research during last two decades has revealed the mechanism by which continued oxidative stress can lead to chronic inflammation, which in turn could mediate most chronic diseases and cognitive function.
One of the many reasons we opt to eat healthier foods, “eat a rainbow” of fruits and vegetables, is to supply us with antioxidants. Great, however, we need to take a look at reducing our exposure to oxidative stressors. Another challenge… there are the known and unknown causes & exacerbating conditions of oxidative stress.
- lack of exercise, or too much exercise
- lack of physical activity, sedentary lifestyle
- endocrine disruptors
- our diet…
- alcohol, smoke (1st, 2nd, 3rd)
- exposure to chemicals including cleaners, pesticides, environmental pollutants
- lack of sleep, shift work
- stress
- issues within – gut health, immune function…
DNA oxidative damage from reactive oxygen species is a common type of damage faced by cells and leads to many different mutations and problems in DNA. These range from lesions on DNA and breaks in DNA strands to faulty links and base gaps in sequences. Mutations in our DNA, DNA lesions, leads to chronic illness. A single change in the DNA of mitochondria – the cellular power plants that generate energy in all human cells – has been found to cause degenerative heart and muscle disease. Many DNA lesions have been identified. This research has allowed scientists to understand just how DNA oxidative damage is implicated in disease. These diseases range from neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease to cancers, depression, diabetes, autoimmune, a growing list with further research… In addition to its role in diseases, DNA oxidative damage has also been shown to play a part in necrosis of neurons, and the ageing process, ugh.
It has become extremely important to understand how repair systems work to prevent and treat oxidative damage to DNA in cells now that we know the damage that can occur when the systems are left unchecked or malfunctioning. Therefore, determining workplace oxidative stress – the oxidative load on our employees, and managing it – is ultimately how we are going to gain control of our health and healthcare costs, and the holy grail of focus, productivity and presenteeism.
Finance
House and Home Insurance: A Guide to Evaluating the Worth of Your Home and Belongings
You know that you have to get home insurance of some kind to protect your dwelling, but there are so many options that you might feel overwhelmed. It’s important to determine just how much insurance you’ll need to adequately protect your home, property, and contents. Don’t forget about the items inside your home, either. Some basic insurance policies only include coverage for the property itself. It’s ideal that you search for house and home insurance that covers everything, including walls, furniture, appliances, carpet, jewelry, electronics, and so forth.
At the minimum, make sure you get insurance that covers the property itself, contents, legal liability should anyone become injured on the property, and loss of use so that you’ll be able to pay for temporary housing while the house gets repaired. If you want money for the actual REPAIRS, you’ll need additional coverage such as flood, fire, windstorm, and so forth. Depending on where you live, flood and hurricane insurance might be required anyway.
Think about how much it will cost to rebuild the home, and how much money you’ll need to replace all of the belongings that you lost. House and home insurance is designed to help you plan for the absolute worst, whatever it may be. Don’t just simply consider the cost of rebuilding, there are going to be market fluctuations to consider as well. Plus, the value of many of your belongings is likely to go down over the years. If you’ve done any remodeling or added new features, that will affect the overall value of the home.
House and Home Insurance for Worst-Case Scenario
How much will it cost to rebuild and replace in a worst-case-scenario? This is something you might want to work with an agent with, as well as the contractors who helped with the renovation.
Is a broader policy right for you or do you want specific add-ons? Is there anything you want to exclude? If you live in an area that experiences freezing cold temperatures during winter months, you might want to consider a policy that includes protection against freezing pipes. If you live down in a valley and could potentially lose your home to mudslides, or have room damage from falling rocks, consider a policy that includes protection from falling objects.
As for the contents of the home itself, go around room to room taking inventory. In addition to approximating the costs of valuables such as jewelry and electronics, you should also remember to include furniture, goods, appliances, wall art, and so forth.
Start looking into plans offered by companies such as Lemonade. With its helpful tools such as an artificial intelligence bot, you can get an estimate for house and home insurance in just 90 seconds. Lemonade discounts are among the best in the industry, and the company is very transparent.
Finance
Chemistry – How to Determine the Number of Bonds in an Element
In order to determine the number of bonds that an element will form, you must determine its charge. Once you know the charge, you know the bonds because for the most part the number of bonds is equal to the absolute value of the charge. So, lets learn how to determine the charge or oxidation number of an atom.
First, you will need to gather a few tools to help you with your task. You will need a periodic table, the octet rule and a couple of physics concepts. You can get a periodic table from your book, your teacher or online and the octet rule is below.
The Octet Rule:
An element will tend to gain or lose electrons in order to obtain a Noble Gas valence.
Physics Concepts:
Nature tends to move toward a state of lower energy, which basically means nature takes the easy way. Also, you need to remember that opposites attract an likes repel. These two concepts will help you decide whether an element will gain or lose electrons to obtain the Noble gas valence.
Alright, ready to put these tools to work? Good! Lets determine the charge for lithium.
- Find lithium on the periodic table and determine the valence electrons.
- Lithium has 1 valence electron.
Now remember the octet rule and ask, “Is it easier to lose 1 electron and go back to helium or is it easier to gain 7 electrons and move toward neon?”
I hope you answered that it is easier to lose one and go back. So, lithium will tend lose one electron and become a (1+) cation.
Remember, if you lose electrons you become more positive and if you gain electrons you become more negative because electrons are negative.
If the charge of lithium is (1+) then it will have one bond. It really is just that easy.
Should we try another? How about chlorine?
- Find chlorine on the periodic table and determine the valence electrons.
- Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
Now ask, “Is it easier to gain 1 electron and go toward argon or is it easier to lose 7 electrons and move back to neon?”
That’s right it is easier to gain one and move toward argon. So, chlorine will have a (1-) charge and form one bond.
Finance
Is China To Buy More US Treasuries With Chinese Yuan Showing Signs Of Rising?
The Chinese Yuan finally seems to be showing signs of rising. Actually, left to free market forces, the Yuan would have appreciated much earlier and by a greater amount. However, the Chinese government has traditionally kept the Yuan undervalued in order to keep Chinese goods cheaper as compared with goods produced in other nations so as to promote its exports. China has prospered using this artificial subsidy for its exports and in the bargain raised a huge corpus of dollars in the form of a huge trade surplus. China has used this massive surplus to buy US treasuries.
Traditional economics suggests that a trade surplus implies that the nation is exporting more than it is importing and the demand for the domestic currency should be higher than the demand for foreign currencies. A higher demand for the domestic currency vis-à-vis the foreign currency implies that the domestic currency should appreciate. However, in order to provide an artificial kick to its industry, China had not allowed its currency to rise.
This abnormality seems to have been acceptable to the US till the going was good. However, now with the US economy in doldrums, US exports are uncompetitive against the Chinese products and the Chinese products are sufficiently cheaper to dent the domestic US industry as well.
Thus, the stage is set such that under immense pressure, China has started to allow the Yuan to appreciate, but not sufficiently fast to satisfy the US. The Yuan has appreciated continuously in the last few days and has strengthened to a fresh high of 6.7 to the US dollar. The appreciation in the Yuan has been prominent since the Chinese Central Bank announced on June 19 that it will allow greater flexibility in exchange rates.
However, the US does not seem to be satisfied with the pace at which the Yuan is appreciating. In a congressional hearing, the US Treasury Secretary stated that the pace of the rise in the Yuan has been too slow and the quantum of appreciation has also been limited. As per the Treasury Secretary, the US wants to explore multilateral ways in which it can persuade China to allow a more rapid appreciation in its currency.
While, the US may be talking from its own point of view in order to bolster its industry and sagging economy, a rapid appreciation in the Yuan could mean that China’s goods produced for exports become more expensive in the global markets. This could lead to a dramatic slowdown in the Chinese economy, which is one of the economies that is growing in times of a global slowdown. The appreciation of the Yuan, which could effectively lead to the migration of manufacturing capacity to other destinations, could help lift some of the sagging economies at the expense of China. However, it is quite unclear if this would be acceptable to China and how effective such a transference process can be to bring out several sagging economies out of their gloom.
All said and done, the misuse of currency manipulation by the Chinese to artificially subsidize their exports is an unfair practice and must be corrected at some point in time and now may not be a bad time to start it.
What to stream: So many shows trying to beat Emmys deadline
Loons’ Adrian Heath considering more lineup changes going into LAFC match
Bitcoin Trades Above $40K Once Again, Will This Time Be Different?
Faye Flam: The biggest mistake of the pandemic is still haunting us
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Based on Social and Market Activity by AltRank
Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
