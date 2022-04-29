Dereck Rodriguez back in Twins’ system, now as starting pitcher for Saints

The irony was not lost on Dereck Rodriguez.

Seven years after being drafted by the Twins as a high school outfielder in 2011, Rodriguez got a hit in his major-league debut as a member of the San Francisco Giants — as the Giants’ starting pitcher.

The reason for the position switch? He couldn’t hit.

Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, spent six seasons in the Twins’ minor-league system, the first three as an outfielder. He’s back in the organization as a starting pitcher for the Saints after signing a one-year deal in the off-season.

“I always liked the Twins,” the 29-year-old Rodriguez said prior to Thursday night’s 6-2 loss to Nashville at CHS Field. “They reached out this off-season and showed interest, and I jumped at the first opportunity. In some ways it was like I never left. All the guys I was playing with are still here. Some of the guys are coaches now in the organization.”

And some of those familiar faces are now playing across town.

“I played center field until they drafted (Byron) Buxton,” Rodriguez said. “Then they moved me to right field.”

As a position player, Rodriguez said he always being out on the field more than he did hitting. “My thing was making plays in the outfield and throwing guys out,” he said.

Asked if it was the proverbial curve ball that did him in, Rodriguez said, “Everything. Velocity got me. I struck out a lot; that was my thing.”

Not even his dad could turn things around.

“He worked with me a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I just couldn’t really figure it out.”

While he didn’t inherit his dad’s hitting prowess, he did get the standout right arm.

Rodriguez said he only pitched seven innings in high school, all in his senior season. The coaches asked him to throw off the mound in practice, and before long he was the team’s closer.

While he wasn’t really interested in pitching (or catching) after turning pro, he knew the switch was a possibility if his hitting didn’t come around.

Rodriguez made 19 starts for the Giants in 2018 and 16 in 2019 for a combined record of 12-25. He spent last season with the Triple-A team of the Colorado Rockies, going 4-6 in 19 starts.

He’s made two starts for the Saints this season, going 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA.

“I’m a location guy,” Rodriguez said. “If I can locate my pitches it doesn’t matter which pitch I throw, it will be good.”

Rodriguez has already had a brief call-up to the Twins this season, pitching four innings in relief. He’s more than prepared for anything that might come his way this season and beyond.

BRIEFLY

Outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on rehab assignment from the Twins, remained on the Saints roster on Thursday but did not see action. … Ronny Henriquez, acquired from Texas in the trade for Mitch Garver, made his first start of the season for the Saints. The 21-year-old right-hander didn’t make it out of the third inning, giving up four runs.