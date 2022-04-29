News
Dereck Rodriguez back in Twins’ system, now as starting pitcher for Saints
The irony was not lost on Dereck Rodriguez.
Seven years after being drafted by the Twins as a high school outfielder in 2011, Rodriguez got a hit in his major-league debut as a member of the San Francisco Giants — as the Giants’ starting pitcher.
The reason for the position switch? He couldn’t hit.
Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, spent six seasons in the Twins’ minor-league system, the first three as an outfielder. He’s back in the organization as a starting pitcher for the Saints after signing a one-year deal in the off-season.
“I always liked the Twins,” the 29-year-old Rodriguez said prior to Thursday night’s 6-2 loss to Nashville at CHS Field. “They reached out this off-season and showed interest, and I jumped at the first opportunity. In some ways it was like I never left. All the guys I was playing with are still here. Some of the guys are coaches now in the organization.”
And some of those familiar faces are now playing across town.
“I played center field until they drafted (Byron) Buxton,” Rodriguez said. “Then they moved me to right field.”
As a position player, Rodriguez said he always being out on the field more than he did hitting. “My thing was making plays in the outfield and throwing guys out,” he said.
Asked if it was the proverbial curve ball that did him in, Rodriguez said, “Everything. Velocity got me. I struck out a lot; that was my thing.”
Not even his dad could turn things around.
“He worked with me a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I just couldn’t really figure it out.”
While he didn’t inherit his dad’s hitting prowess, he did get the standout right arm.
Rodriguez said he only pitched seven innings in high school, all in his senior season. The coaches asked him to throw off the mound in practice, and before long he was the team’s closer.
While he wasn’t really interested in pitching (or catching) after turning pro, he knew the switch was a possibility if his hitting didn’t come around.
Rodriguez made 19 starts for the Giants in 2018 and 16 in 2019 for a combined record of 12-25. He spent last season with the Triple-A team of the Colorado Rockies, going 4-6 in 19 starts.
He’s made two starts for the Saints this season, going 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA.
“I’m a location guy,” Rodriguez said. “If I can locate my pitches it doesn’t matter which pitch I throw, it will be good.”
Rodriguez has already had a brief call-up to the Twins this season, pitching four innings in relief. He’s more than prepared for anything that might come his way this season and beyond.
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on rehab assignment from the Twins, remained on the Saints roster on Thursday but did not see action. … Ronny Henriquez, acquired from Texas in the trade for Mitch Garver, made his first start of the season for the Saints. The 21-year-old right-hander didn’t make it out of the third inning, giving up four runs.
St. Charles County adding new traffic signal system for emergency vehicles
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County is spending $800,000 on a new system to control intersection lights to make travel faster and safer for emergency vehicles.
The lion’s share of the $800,000, or 80 percent, will be federal funds. The remaining $200,000 is coming from a special transportation tax approved by voters.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is behind the new system.
“What we have done is basically connect most of the traffic signals in St. Charles County,” said Ehlmann. “And that’s what’s different about this is that it’s a county-wide project. As far as we know, this is the first time in Missouri that we’ve had it done on a county-wide basis.”
The Emergency Vehicle Priority System is being set up under the Gate Green Light Network that coordinates the traffic signals in St. Charles County. So far, 351 lights have been linked in with about 195 to go.
Devices are installed in emergency vehicles like police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances.
St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz explained how it works: “It will turn the lights green for the oncoming traffic for the emergency vehicle to proceed through. The cross-traffic will turn red, so they got to stop for the normal cycle of lights. So they will cycle their lights for cross traffic to red. The oncoming traffic will go green for the emergency vehicles.”
Another area fire district has been using a similar system for decades. The Metro West Fire Protection District has the system installed at 43 intersections like those on Manchester Road.
“We’ve had the Opticom system in our district for over 20 years,’ said Metro West Deputy Chief Mike Digman. “It works tremendously well helping us get through intersections and keeping traffic moving so that it doesn’t cause a delay in our response. I think it’s a great idea.”
He believes St. Charles County will love it too.
“I think that they’re going to find that their travel time for emergencies is reduced,” said Digman. “I think citizens are going to find that it’s safer for the emergency equipment to move up and down the roadway.”
St. Charles County officials said they expect their system to be fully operational by the end of the year.
Former UF CB Kaiir Elam drafted by Buffalo Bills with No. 23 pick
Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam continued the Gators’ run of first-round success during the NFL draft, going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 23 selection.
Elam entered last season considered a potential top-10 pick after he tied for the SEC with 13 pass breakups in 2020. Instead Elam missed three games with a sprained knee and saw his stock drop playing for a six-win squad and struggling defense.
Sensing an opportunity, the Bills traded with the Baltimore Ravens to move up and Elam, who was the fourth cornerback selected. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3), Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4) and Washington’s Trent McDuffie (No. 21).
“Whatever a team thinks, I’m just trying to prove myself,” Elam said March 28 after the Gators Pro Day.
The 6-foot-1 ½, 191-pound Elam is long, aggressive at the point of attack and productive. He also ran faster than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine, covering 40 yards in 4.39 seconds.
At Pro Day, he posted a vertical leap of 37 ½ inches and ran the 20-year shuttle run in 4.21 seconds.
Elam, who turns 21 May 5, is South Florida native with an NFL lineage. His father, Abram, played seven seasons in the NFL while uncle Matt was a 2012 All-America at UF and a first-round pick in 2013 by Baltimore.
Elam’s selection Thursday night marked the eight time in nine years the Gators have had a first-round pick. He is the fourth cornerback to go in the first round since 2010, joining C.J. Henderson (2019), Vernon Hargreaves III (2016) and Joe Haden (2010).
Since 2016, five Gators cornerbacks have gone within the top 60 picks.
Elam appeared in 35 games in three seasons before leaving school early. He accounted for 79 total tackles, 2 ½ for a loss and 26 passes defended, including 6 interceptions.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year
ALTAF BABA
Baramulla, Apr 27: Anticipating decrease in the water level in peak summer, the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) division Sopore has directed farmers to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year and instead cultivate some other crop.
“As less snowfall was recorded this year, therefore, department will not be able to provide adequate water for irrigating paddy fields,” reads the advisory issued by the executive engineer irrigation and Flood control division Sopore.
Citing increase in temperature another reason for avoiding paddy crop, the advisory says, following uncommon increase in temperature, the accumulated snow in upper reaches is fast melting which shows their will be comprehensive decrease in water level in the peak summer.
The advisory has been issued for the farmers of more than 100 villages located across Baramulla district.
“Keeping in view the changing weather conditions, the farmers, therefore, are informed in advance to switch over to some other crop instead of paddy crop to avoid inconvenience,” reads the advisory
