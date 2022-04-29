Connect with us

Dogecoin Displays A Falling Wedge Pattern; Here’s What It Means

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Dogecoin
Dogecoin was struggling beneath its immediate resistance mark over the past 72 hours. The meme coin was seen consolidating on its charts.

In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin barely displayed any price action. Bitcoin was seen trading above the $40,000 mark finally which displayed signs of strength, altcoins were yet to follow the same price action. The current price movement of Doge has managed to invalidate its recent rally.

If the coin manages to break past the $0.151 mark, the coin can begin to rally again providing respite to traders. Currently, Dogecoin has been moving between the price levels of $0.130 and $0.150 respectively.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was at $1.93 Trillion with an increase of 2.2% over the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: One-Week Chart

Dogecoin was almost 90% down from its all-time high of $0.737 to its all-time high low of $0.109 this year. Despite this, DOGE flashes bullish price sentiments on its charts. The price correction of the meme-coin has formed a falling wedge pattern.

The aforementioned pattern is considered a bullish pattern, which occurs after a bearish price action. During a falling wedge, the asset is seen consolidating right before it breaks off from the upper trend line.

Dogecoin formed a falling wedge pattern on its one-week chart. Image Source: DOGE/USD on TradingView

The price of Dogecoin is seen at the absolute end of the upper trendline, this could mean that the meme coin would finally flash signs of recovery. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $0.150 and then at $0.190 respectively.

During a falling wedge pattern, bears temporarily take over the market as buyers lose vigour due to an increase in price briefly. The second phase is consolidation, which is where Dogecoin stands now. After the aforementioned phase, Dogecoin can be expected to rally.

Dogecoin Short Term Technical Analysis

Dogecoin
Dogecoin registered a slight uptick in buying strength on the four-hour chart. Image Source: DOGE/USD on TradingView

Short-term technicals for Dogecoin point at lateral price movement which sides with the falling wedge pattern. Buyers were lesser than sellers in the market which is why the coin was seen parked below the 20-SMA line. This has indicated that sellers drove the price momentum in the market currently.

On the Relative Strength Index, the coin noted an uptick indicating that buyers were trying to re-enter the market. At press time, buying strength remained less due to the consolidation phase. With the uptick, buying strength could return and Dogecoin could aim to break its nearest price resistance marks.

Other Metric That Supports The Bullish Outlook

Dogecoin
Dogecoin’s Market Value To Realised Value. Image Source: Santiment

Market Value To Realised Value is the ratio of an asset’s market capitalization to its realized capitalization. This indicator is primarily used to calculate the average profit/loss of the investors that have purchased the asset over a period of time.

If the value hovered between -10% to -15% then short-term holders are considered to be experiencing a loss. Long-term traders, however, get into an accumulation zone when the metric hits the above-mentioned zone.

In the above diagram, the indicator hovered at -37% which is considered to be a point for price reversal. This reading is in accordance with the overall long-term as well as short-term technical outlook for the coin.

It is to be considered that, the whole narrative could experience an invalidation if the broader market continues to display weakness.

Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Bitcoin whale
Bitcoin millionaires are now a widely understood term. This has grown from the massive surge in the price of the digital asset which has continued to decrease the number of BTC required to be a millionaire. A number of bitcoin millionaires had lost their status when the price of the digital asset had declined. However, as bitcoin is recovering, these millionaires have been growing in number but data shows that the increase in price is not the only driver.

Accumulation Is The Name Of The Game

The price of bitcoin had declined significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This had seen a considerable number of bitcoin millionaires lose their status. But since then, there have been more investors being added to the millionaires’ list.

Santiment notes in a new report that the number of bitcoin addresses had been on a steady increase since the way between Russia and Ukraine had started. Not only had the number of addresses been on the rise but whale addresses have been rising. These addresses which hold between 10 to 100k BTC on their balances which were either existing or new had been able to reclaim their millionaire status.

Usually, the obvious culprit for the number of bitcoin millionaires growing can be a surge in price. This drastically increases the value of the tokens held. However, with the price of BTC now making any significant recoveries recently, there is another reason for this and that has been accumulation.

The chart from Santiment shows that these investors have been accumulating BTC at an accelerated rate. This accumulation had seen a sharp increase at the end of March before falling but the whales are once again picking up momentum as the month of April draws to a close.

So instead of regaining their millionaire status by waiting for the price of BTC to go up, these whales have been buying more coins. This also follows the recent trend of daily active addresses picking up on the network. Network transaction volume is also up in this regard. 

Bitcoin Turning Bullish

Bitcoin had lost its footing at $40,000 earlier in the week. This had caused a stir among bears as they tried to drag down the price of the asset. BTC had continued to hold above its $36,000 support level, serving as a bounce point for its recent recovery.

BTC trading in the mid $39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Currently, bitcoin is trading above the 5-day moving average. An indicator that proves that investors are now willing to purchase the digital asset higher than the prices they bought days ago. This can often spell a shift in sentiment for investors but only for the very short term.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments

BTC still needs to hold above $39,500 though as this remains a critical spot for it. A failure to secure the price above this point could see the digital asset retest the $35,000 in the coming days before any sign of recovery is registered.

Featured image from Altcoin Buzz, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Litecoin Drops 87% Trading Volume In Q1 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Litecoin
The interest in cryptocurrencies continues to wane in 2022, as does Litecoin’s popularity. The trading volume of Litecoin was eight times lower in the first quarter of 2022 than it was in the first quarter of 2021. 

For example, the trading volume from January to March 2022 was around $82 billion, 87% less than in Q1 2021. In the first quarter of  2021, the trading volume was  $674.9 billion. Litecoin (LTC) trading volume crashed by more than $590 billion in quarterly comparison.

The sharp decline in Litecoin’s value results from the negative crypto market sentiment. The price dropped 70% from its highest point, $412, attained back in May 2021.

LTC started the day in green with a 1.72 increase, currently trading at $102.37 | Source: LTC/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

The most popular stablecoin pair for Litecoin’s native LTC was the United State Dollar Tether (USDT) in the first quarter of 2022.

Litecoin Month Wise Comparison Of Trading Volume

January 2021 was the month of Litecoin, with a trading volume of  $284.52 billion. LTC hit a single-day high of $17.99 billion. But in January 2022, LTC trading volume dropped by 89%. The coin’s approximately trading volume was $31.48 billion, with a single-day high of $2.09 billion.

Similarly, February 2021 also performed well. The trading volume of Litecoin reached around $257.49 billion, with a single-day high of $16.57 billion. However, in February 2022, the coin performance dropped by 90% compared to Feb 2021. As a result, the single-day high of Feb 2022 was $1.68 billion. 

Litecoin saw a decline in trading volume in March 2021 compared to January and February 2021. The total trading volume for March was $132.91 billion, with a single-day high of $8.08 billion. LTC trading volume was $24.98 for March 2022 with a single-day high of $1.35 billion, 81% less than March 2021.

On January 1, 2022, Litecoin opened at $146.54. On January 2, the coin reached its quarterly high of $152.94. The closing of the first quarter was $123.72. Overall a 15% decrease in Litecoin’s opening and closing price in Q1 2022.

For comparison purposes, on January 1, 2021, Litecoin opened at $124.67 per coin. On Feb 20, LTC reached its quarterly high of $245.96. The closing of the first quarter of 2021 was at $197.5. Litecoin performed well during the first quarter with a 58% spike. 

LTC $100 Support Is Under Attack

Litecoin has been trading down for most of the past year. In November, LTC was below $300 after it couldn’t stay above that level. The coin has been testing the $100 level since January. However, the overall sentiment in the crypto market is still bearish. This cryptocurrency has been making lower highs, which is a bad sign, but the $100 support zone is still holding.

There was a spike in activity in wallets holding more than $100k a week ago. That didn’t cause the price of Litecoin to go up, though. Instead, it stayed bearish and kept going down. Yesterday, the sellers failed to break below the $100 support level. That was a good sign. But today, the pressure is still bearish, so the digital asset might see a breakout to the downside.

                 Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com

 

3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 119,450,685 USD Transferred From Xapo to Coinbase

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 119,450,685 USD Transferred From Xapo to Coinbase
Bitcoin News
  • The transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.
  • The number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.

When Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the green on April 28, the chances of an upward breakthrough increased every day as the US Dollar strengthened. As a result, the price of BTC fell below $38,000 on two separate occasions in the past two weeks before swiftly regaining its previous level of $40,000. Similarly, the price of ETH has risen from below $2800.

The on-chain data generation during these oscillations is intriguing. In addition, the number of unique addresses for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) increased as their values remained at support levels. Despite fears of a market collapse, the two major cryptocurrencies have remained at their respective support levels for many weeks.

Whale Alert

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the number of Bitcoin addresses has been steadily increasing, according to on-chain analytics company Santiment. In the previous two months, there have been 1,629 shark and whale addresses with 10k to 100k BTC. Most interestingly, the whale addresses are either brand new or have reverted to millionaire status in the last several years. As a result, the number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.

Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format. A massive transfer of 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from Xapo to Coinbase has been recorded. An analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert also reported the transaction was worth $119,450,685 USD. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.

