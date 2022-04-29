News
Dominating Michael King the key to the Yankees’ early bullpen success
KANSAS CITY — Aaron Boone was struggling. He was asked to define what Michael King has shown on the mound this season. Aside from brilliant pitching, was it arrogance? Definitely not. Cockiness? No, not really. Moxy? Kinda, but not quite.
While Boone struggled to define King’s mound presence, it’s not hard to label the right-hander so far this season.
He’s been the key to the bullpen’s hot start. The multi-inning, high-leverage guy who has allowed last year’s bullpen MVP, Jonathan Loaisiga, to get through early struggles and the Yankees starters to build up after a lockout-shortened spring training. He is also a possible sixth starter if the Yankees need it down the road.
Whatever his attitude or role is, King is proving he is just really good this season. King comes into this weekend’s three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium with a 0.69 ERA with 20 strikeouts, three walks and 10 hits over 13 innings overall. He has a nine-inning scoreless streak.
“He’s got a full arsenal that he can attack with,” Boone said. “I just think he continues to improve in the strike-throwing department, and that’s probably just a result of experience and being more and more sound and comfortable in his delivery.
“He’s a really good pitcher.”
Kings’ contributions are a large part of why the Yankees bullpen goes into Friday night’s series opener with the third-best ERA (2.90) and the fourth-best batting average against (.211) in the American League. With his ability to throw multiple innings and high-leverage innings, King will also be key as the bullpen likely loses an arm on Monday when the Yankees — and every team — has to reduce their roster from the 28 players to 26.
Boone wasn’t tipping his hand Thursday, only saying that carrying 14 pitchers to start the season — thanks to the 28-man roster provision made by MLB because of the lockout-shortened spring training — gave the Yankees “the luxury to be a little more aggressive with the bullpen. We’ve had really good options down there that have served us well, but the formula could change.”
Obviously, King is very much a part of that formula.
King has stepped in for multi-inning appearances and even came in to earn his first career save this season. That versatility has helped the Yankees weather the struggles of Loaisiga, who allowed six earned runs in his first 6.2 innings pitched. It has also helped as Chad Green got off to a slow start, allowing four earned runs in his first 7.1 innings pitched.
The 26-year-old has made a significant change to his repertoire since posting a 3.55 ERA over 22 appearances last season. Most significantly he has stopped using his cutter and has added the “slurve” he learned last season from Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Charted as a curveball by Statcast, the unique pitch has nasty side-to-side (East-West, in scout parlance) movement, the “Kluber ball” has been lethal against right-handed hitters. Dropping the cutter that he used against lefties last season, King has been more effective using his bread-and-butter four-seam fastball and a very effective changeup. Last season lefties hit .256 off him, so far in 15 plate appearances against left-handed hitters, King has walked one and not given up a hit.
That deep pitch mix makes King effective against both sides of the plate and keeps his hope of someday returning to the starting rotation very much alive.
“I think Michael has the ability to do probably anything,” Boone said. “He definitely has the mix to be a starter. He’s developed that. One of the big strides, for me, that he’s made is the arsenal he now has to get lefties as well.”
And King, who is always one of the happiest players in the clubhouse, is trying to use his undefinable mound presence to make sure hitters know about that dangerous arsenal. So, the usually smiling King puts on an air of cockiness and confidence when he is on the mound.
“When I am on the mound, if I’m happy and nice, there’s no way that the hitters are going to be intimidated,” King said with a laugh. “I know that that mental game is a huge part of the game so I definitely try to get cocky and confident and make sure the hitters know my presence.”
Right, now, King’s presence in the bullpen is simply dominant.
Bizarro world: Barkley favors Heat, Shaq favors 76ers in East semifinals
The Miami Heat’s second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers apparently will be played in some sort of bizarro universe.
Charles Barkley, the former 76ers forward, is going with the Heat. Shaquille O’Neal, the former Heat center, is going with the 76ers.
The two offered their takes on TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show after the 76ers eliminated the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night to advance to the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens 7:30 p.m. Monday at FTX Arena.
To Barkley, it comes down to the Heat’s all-the-time intensity.
“The problem the Sixers got,” Barkley said, “as I said before, they play at so many different speeds. They’re so inconsistent. Miami’s going to drive the same speed. They’re going to play hard, smart, defend.
“So the reason I like Miami, I don’t know if Philadelphia can sustain. Well, they’ve just proven they can’t sustain it for four games against the Heat. They were able to do it against Toronto, but Toronto’s not on Miami’s level.”
The intensity of Erik Spoelstra’s team is what Barkley said should put the Heat over the top, as compared, he said, to the inconsistency of the 76ers’ James Harden.
“So the reason I like Miami, I know what I’m going to get from Miami every single night. I do not know what I’m going to get from James every night. So that’s why I would side with the Heat.”
O’Neal said it could come down to the version of Harden the 76ers get, with the veteran guard having struggled in the series against the Raptors until Thursday’s deciding Game 6.
“If he’s aggressive, I like Philly,” O’Neal said.
This, O’Neal said, is the time for the 76ers to validate the midseason trade for Harden and the pairing with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid.
“When you trade for a guy and create a hell of one-two punch, especially on paper,” O’Neal said, “both players have to have a great series to move on. And, you know, James played OK, and [Thursday] he finally played up to par. And Joel is being Joel, MVP candidate.
“James Harden is still the key, is still the key. The better he plays, the farther they go. If they want to make it to the Finals and win a championship, he’s going to have to reach back into that old tank.”
Kenny Smith, the former Houston Rockets guard and third analyst on TNT’s studio show, said he favored the 76ers because against Embiid, the Heat will not be able to have center Bam Adebayo switch out to defend Philadelphia’s perimeter players.
“He’s not going to have the luxury to switch on Joel Embiid,” Smith said, “because if you switch on Joel Embiid and you put one of the other Miami Heat members on him, he’s not the type that will just always settle for three. He will post your butt up and he will go over you.
“So Bam’s effectiveness defensively might be limited much more, and his versatility on the defensive end is not going to be a factor. That’s [what] I’m interested to see, and I feel Philly has the big advantage.”
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine.
Rebecca Cabrera told CNN her son, Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.
Cabrera said her son was working as a corrections officer in Tennessee and had signed up to work with the private military contractor shortly before fighting began in Ukraine in late February. She told CNN he agreed to go to Ukraine.
“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” she said.
Cabrera said her son’s body has not been found.
“They haven’t found his body,” she said. “They are trying, the men that were with him, but it was either grab his body or get killed, but we would love for him to come back to us.”
She said her son flew to Poland on March 12 and entered Ukraine shortly after. She said he was fighting alongside men from a number of countries.
The U.S. has not confirmed the reports. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment. We once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.”
Cancel’s widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.
“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”
She said her husband volunteered to go to Ukraine but also had aspirations of becoming a police officer or firefighter.
“He had dreams and aspirations of being a police officer or joining FDNY,” she told Fox. “Naturally when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine he was eager to volunteer.”
AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Washington.
Willson Contreras shares emotional moment with his younger brother William, an Atlanta Braves catcher: ‘No one knows how hard the road is’
The emotions initially hit Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras around 3 p.m. Thursday.
When a call came from younger brother William, he figured the 24-year-old catcher intended to bother him or perhaps was bored. Instead, William informed Willson the Atlanta Braves had recalled him ahead of Thursday night’s series finale against the Cubs at Truist Field.
“Ever since then I got very emotional,” Willson said after the Cubs’ 5-1 loss.
The game represented the first time the Contreras brothers played against each other during their professional baseball careers. The Braves placed backup catcher Manny Piña on the injured list, prompting them to recall William Contreras, who initially made the opening-day roster as the team’s third catcher.
Cubs manager David Ross and Braves manager Brian Snitker arranged to have the brothers exchange the lineup cards with the umpires at home plate before the game.
Remembering how he watched William play Little League produced tears as Willson engaged in a long hug with his brother. Willson tried to discreetly wipe them away before returning to the Cubs dugout.
“It was really special for me because everything that we went through to get to where we are right now as a family …” Willson trailed off.
He paused, fighting back more tears.
“No one knows how hard the road is to get to the big leagues,” he continued. “I’m trying to set an example for him to follow and that’s what made me proud the most.”
Willson, 29, was close with William growing up in Venezuela, and that strong bond persisted amid their journeys through the minors to Major League Baseball.
Ross doesn’t have brothers and couldn’t directly relate to the Contrerases’ moment, but he understands what it means to share a special experience with family. He made sure a team photographer was on the field to capture the exchange for the brothers and their family.
“The emotion that you saw on his face says a lot,” Ross said. “As much as we compete against each other and want to win every second, the moment you get to enjoy family dynamics and appreciate what a special place it is to be in the major leagues, I think that’s awesome.”
Their unconditional support over the years included Willson wearing his brother’s No. 24 Braves jersey to Game 3 of the World Series last year and cheering him on en route to the team’s championship. They each have a World Series ring after William earned one for appearing in 52 regular-season games with the Braves in 2021. He also got one at-bat in the National League Division Series versus the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs and Braves play their final three-game series June 17-19 at Wrigley Field.
“I always recall those moments when we were growing up together back home, just dreaming to get signed by somebody and then driven to get to the big leagues,” Willson said. “And I’m crying because I’m proud of the job we put together to get to where we are.”
