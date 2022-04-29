Blockchain
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 29
- On April 29, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3040.55.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 29, 2022, is $2784.30.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 29, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 29, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The triangle pattern is formed at its widest point. As the market continues to trade in a sideways pattern, the range of trading narrows, and the point of the triangle is formed. There are three types of triangle patterns, the ascending triangle pattern, the descending triangle pattern, and the symmetrical triangle pattern. The triangle pattern shows losing interest in an issue, from the buy-side and as well as sell-side
Currently, the price of ETH is $2926.89. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3040.55 and the buy level of ETH is $2954.00. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2784.30.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. More so, ETH lies beliw 50 MA (short-term).Even more, ETH also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
CoinEx Adopts an All-new Brand Slogan: Making Crypto Trading Easier
In December 2020, CoinEx adopted the brand slogan of “Where Innovative Digital Assets Gather”, which indicates that the platform’s growth strategy was to bring innovative, quality projects to users and help them capture the latest trends and seize new opportunities. Guided by such principles, the CoinEx token-listing team always prioritizes the listing of quality cryptos and is never blindly after quantity. Such a rigorous funnel-shaped screening process not only allows users to identify first-rate assets and stay ahead of peers but also earns CoinEx a great reputation, which has brought win-win results for both the platform and users.
Throughout 2021, CoinEx listed 300+ premium cryptos. Meanwhile, helping users select innovative digital assets was no longer a growth target. Instead, it had become the norm of listing all the superior cryptos on the exchange. As the crypto market continues to evolve, a growing number of users flock to the blockchain industry.
However, these beginners are often confused and daunted by the lack of blockchain know-how, the high threshold of trading platforms, as well as the complex operations of crypto trading. As such, CoinEx should not simply strive for the provision of innovative digital assets — moreover, it needs to help beginners complete their first crypto transaction with ease, allow them to benefit from the more convenient circulation of crypto assets, and make the world a better place via blockchain together with users.
To that end, CoinEx has decided to adopt an all-new brand slogan: Making Crypto Trading Easier. In the future, CoinEx will function as the bridge between users and the crypto world. As the gateway to the crypto space, the exchange will help more users complete each crypto transaction with ease and shatter the long-standing stereotype that the blockchain industry is inaccessible.
On CoinEx (both on Web and Mobile APP), users can trade cryptos easily and conveniently anywhere they are and whenever they want to. CoinEx strives for simple product designs and easy operations, allowing users to get started with CoinEx products and trade cryptos right away. Meanwhile, the exchange provides an all-encompassing, professional Help Center to guide users from basic operations to advanced trading tactics. On CoinEx, all users can have access to detailed blockchain know-how and all-inclusive guides to trading operations. With the Help Center, even crypto newbies can effortlessly orient themselves in the crypto world.
During the past decade, the blockchain industry saw great changes, and the intensive competition between crypto trading platforms has also ended. In a world where the total market cap of cryptocurrency continues to rise, the crypto market plays a vital role in the financial sector. Meanwhile, a growing number of new users will rush to the blockchain space. CoinEx is keenly aware that the blockchain world requires the contribution of more individuals, and we can only gather more efforts to improve the blockchain sector by making the industry accessible to more users, changing how assets are traded, and breaking the restraints of conventional finance.
“Making Crypto Trading Easier” is not just a slogan — It is a major goal and growth strategy that CoinEx is striving for. The exchange plans to become the bridge connecting users and the crypto world. As the gateway to the crypto space, CoinEx aims to make crypto trading easier.
Blockchain
DexCheck: Giving Investors Access to Reliable Data Across DEXes and The NFT Market
Lugano, Switzerland, 29th April, 2022, Chainwire
The last leg of the bull run in 2021 led to an unprecedented rise in trading volumes on DEXs and increased investments into NFTs. This notwithstanding, many retail investors did not make the most of the opportunity, as it has become increasingly challenging to surface the signal from the noise in the industry due to fragmented market data.
On the flip side, we witnessed whales cashing out mouth-watering figures as profits from their investments. This unfair advantage comes from how they source their information. Whales are usually high net worth individuals with access to quality market data that guide their investment decisions. To create a level playing ground for everyone, there is a need to develop a platform that gives the average Joe access to these market data.
DexCheck provides an intuitive platform that gives investors of all kinds easy access to market data across Decentralized Exchanges (DEXes) and NFT projects. It distills data from newly launched liquidity pools, crypto tokens, NFTs, and market performance across different blockchain networks into digestible and informative formats to help investors utilize the data in their investment decisions.
The DexCheck Platform comes with Unique Features
DexCheck believes every investor deserves to make investment decisions based on informed and trusted data to help increase their profitability, stay ahead of whale manipulations, and avoid scams. To this end, it will support a handful of innovative features to make its product offering stand out from competitors.
Wallet Tracking
For starters, DexCheck will provide a Wallet Tracking feature to enable retail investors to keep an eye on the market activities of whales and traders with a proven track record of success. This will bring them closer to emulating whales and help inform their investment strategies.
Big Trades
The Big Trades feature further strengthens the whale tracking benefit, as it signals the user whenever massive trade volumes are executed on their selected cryptocurrency across different decentralized exchanges.
NFT Board
Additionally, the NFT Board will be a game-changer for all NFT lovers. With this feature, users can identify the most promising NFT projects, get in early, and keep track of their performance and prices over time.
DexTax
DexCheck observed that calculating cryptocurrency taxes appears to be a nightmare for many investors. To help solve this problem, DexCheck will incorporate its uniquely designed tax system, DexTax. This will allow users to get their tax duties done by simply connecting their wallets, and in a single click, they will receive a complete and comprehensive breakdown of their tax details.
DXCHECK Token
The DexCheck platform will launch its native token DXCHECK, which will serve its governance and utility purpose. Holding DXCHECK tokens will grant users access to unlock premium platform features. Only users who hold specific amounts of the token will be able to participate in the platform’s governance.
What’s next for DexCheck
The DexCheck web platform is projected to go live in Q2 of 2022 with full support for aggregating data from DEX platforms across EVM chains, with plans to integrate non-EVM chains with time. The DXCHECK token will also be launched concurrently as a presale on notable launchpads, with DEX/CEX listings following immediately. To get early access to the platform, be sure to connect with DexCheck on Telegram and Twitter to stay updated on the project developments.
Presale Whitelist Competition
To kickstart the rally towards launching, DexCheck is opening its doors to the public who wants to avail DXCHECK tokens early.
DexCheck will allocate 1,000 guaranteed whitelist spots worth $250,000. 900 spots for the winners + 100 spots for top referrals.
Users need to complete the tasks to get a chance to have at least $250 guaranteed participation.
DexCheck’s Presale Whitelist Competition: https://givelab.com/presale/dexcheck-ido-whitelist-competition.
About DexCheck
DexCheck is an all-in-on data analytics platform that aggregates relevant data across Decentralized Exchanges and NFT projects to help users surface the signal from the noise and take advantage of the data to make better-informed investment decisions, in order to maximize their profit potential.
Its intuitive platform makes it easier for investors to keep track of newly launched liquidity pools and monitor big swaps happening in real-time across different DEXes. With DexCheck it becomes easier trying to predict crypto/NFT pricing trends based on accurate market patterns informed by its cutting-edge data analytics tools.
For more information visit:
Website: https://dexcheck.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dexcheck_io
Telegram: https://t.me/dexcheck
Medium: https://medium.com/@dexcheck.io
Contacts
Blockchain
Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Decent Increase
Bitcoin is showing positive signs above $39,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $40,250 to continue higher in the near term.
- Bitcoin started another recovery wave and climbed above the $39,800 level.
- The price is now trading above $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $39,580 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $40,250 resistance to continue higher in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break
Bitcoin price started a fresh recovery wave above the $38,500 resistance level. BTC cleared the $39,250 and $39,500 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $40,774 swing high to $37,670 swing low. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $39,580 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even spiked above the $40,000 resistance.
However, there was no close above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $40,774 swing high to $37,670 swing low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $40,000 level. The next key resistance could be near the $40,250 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $40,250 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,800 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $41,250 zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,250 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,750 level.
The next major support is seen near the trend line and $39,580. A clear break below the trend line support and $39,500 could open the doors for a fresh decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $39,000 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $38,400 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,580, followed by $38,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,250, $40,800 and $41,250.
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 29
Bank Fees Vs Payday Loans
CoinEx Adopts an All-new Brand Slogan: Making Crypto Trading Easier
Life Insurance Corporation: A Review of Children Policies
7th Pay Commission: How much dearness allowance (DA) can increase in July? New data will come for central employees on April 30, know here
Time is Running Out Fast For Real Estate Bargain Hunters
Lease What Depreciates – Buy What Appreciates
How to Become a Silent Partner in Real Estate Investment
The Benefits And Disadvantages of Saving Money
DexCheck: Giving Investors Access to Reliable Data Across DEXes and The NFT Market
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations