News
Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year
Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year
ALTAF BABA
Baramulla, Apr 27: Anticipating decrease in the water level in peak summer, the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) division Sopore has directed farmers to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year and instead cultivate some other crop.
“As less snowfall was recorded this year, therefore, department will not be able to provide adequate water for irrigating paddy fields,” reads the advisory issued by the executive engineer irrigation and Flood control division Sopore.
Citing increase in temperature another reason for avoiding paddy crop, the advisory says, following uncommon increase in temperature, the accumulated snow in upper reaches is fast melting which shows their will be comprehensive decrease in water level in the peak summer.
The advisory has been issued for the farmers of more than 100 villages located across Baramulla district.
“Keeping in view the changing weather conditions, the farmers, therefore, are informed in advance to switch over to some other crop instead of paddy crop to avoid inconvenience,” reads the advisory
The post Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Chris Paul shoots 14-14 as Suns finish off Pelicans
The Point God had a perfect game.
Phoenix Suns floor general Chris Paul shot a crisp 14-14 from the field during Thursday night’s Game 6 to eliminate the New Orleans Pelicans on their home court.
Time and again, Paul quieted the Smoothie King Arena crowd as the Suns chipped away at the Pelicans’ lead in the second half before shutting the door a few times over the last two minutes.
Paul ended the game with 33 points, eight dimes and five boards.
Oh, he was 4-4 from the charity stripe, too.
The Suns will take on either the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz next.
()
News
Cam Talbot carries Wild to win over Flames, makes his case to start Game 1
With the Wild yet to name their Game 1 starter for the first round of the playoffs, and neither general manager Bill Guerin, nor coach Dean Evason willing to tip their hand, Cam Talbot made another strong case for himself in his final start of the regular season.
In a must-win game on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center — at least as far as home-ice advantage is concerned — Talbot helped carry the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. All with the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury looking on from the bench.
With the Wild fighting the puck for most of the game, Talbot remained extremely calm in the crease, finishing with 31 saves on the night. His effort helped get the Wild to overtime where Kirill Kaprizov finished off a pass from Kevin Fiala to end the game.
While many assumed Fleury would be the guy in the playoffs the moment the Wild acquired him in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline, Talbot has been absolutely spectacular for the past couple of months. In fact, since his last regulation loss on March 1, Talbot now boasts an incredible 13-0-3 record.
Now the Wild can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round by earning a single point against the rival Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. Had they simply beaten the lowly Arizona Coyotes earlier this week, the Wild would already have home-ice advantage locked up.
That’s neither here nor there at this point. Especially after the Wild earned an impressive win over the Flames.
After getting completely outclassed by the Flames in both matchups earlier this season, the Wild were much more competitive this time around. They battled tough throughout a scoreless first period, bringing a sense of physicality that was nowhere when both teams met a couple of months ago.
The game started to open up in the second period with Hart Trophy candidate Johnny Gaudreau putting the Flames up 1-0 with a slick shot in close. Matthew Tkachuck sparked the sequence by finding Gaudreau on the doorstep with a spinning backhanded pass.
Not long after that, Jonas Brodin helped the Wild level the score at 1-1 with a wrist shot through a Marcus Foligno screen in front.
With the Wild slogging their way through the game after that, and Talbot singlehandedly keeping them in it, Freddy Gaudreau finally rewarded his goaltender midway through the third period with a go-ahead goal to make it 2-1.
Unfortunately for the Wild, Elias Lindholm helped the Flames tie the game at 2-2 late in the third period with a snipe from the high slot.
That set the stage for overtime where Kaprizov played hero like he has so many times this seaosn.
News
SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various vacancies | Direct Link Here
SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various vacancies | Direct Link Here
State Bank of India (SBI) on April 27 has commenced the application process for 35 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies. The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI SCO at sbi.co.in.
SBI SCO recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
SBI SCO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Out of 35 vacancies 7 are regular vacancies and 29 are contractual vacancies.
SBI SCO Recruitment: Vacancy Details
- System Officer (Test Engineer) – 2
- System Officer (Web Developer):01
- System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01
- System Officer (Project Manager): 03
- Executive (Test Engineer): 10
- Executive (Interaction Designer):03
- Executive (Portal Administrator):03
- Executive (Web Developer):01
- Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04
- Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): 02
- Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04
-
Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
The post SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various vacancies | Direct Link Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year
Chris Paul shoots 14-14 as Suns finish off Pelicans
The Turbo Cash Generator Product – Exposed
Cam Talbot carries Wild to win over Flames, makes his case to start Game 1
SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various vacancies | Direct Link Here
Internet Marketing Strategy
Wentzville parents call classroom question about shootings divisive
Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals for No. 23 overall pick
Creative Google AdWords Advertising
Instant analysis of Ravens’ selection of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations