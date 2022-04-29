News
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.
“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, in a statement.
He added that the ban would also be an “important step to advance health equity” by reducing disparities in tobacco use.
The Food and Drug Administration said eliminating menthol cigarettes could prevent between 300,000 and 650,000 smoking deaths over 40 years.
Menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S, and the mint flavor is favored by Black smokers and young people. Menthol’s cooling effect has been shown to mask the throat harshness of smoking, making it easier to start and harder to quit.
The FDA said it will also seek to ban menthol and dozens of other flavors like grape and strawberry from cigars, which are increasingly popular with young people, especially Black teens.
The agency’s proposals on both cigarettes and cigars are only initial drafts and are unlikely to be finalized before next year. Companies would have one additional year to phase out their products. Tobacco industry lawsuits could delay the prohibition for several more years, according to experts. For now, FDA will take comments for two months.
Altria, which sells menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, said it disagreed with the ban.
“Taking these products out of the legal marketplace will push them into unregulated, criminal markets,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to engage in this long-term regulatory process.”
The FDA has attempted several times to get rid of menthol but faced pushback from Big Tobacco, members of Congress and competing political interests under both Democratic and Republican administrations.
Regulators have been under legal pressure to issue a decision after anti-smoking and civil rights groups sued the FDA for “unreasonably” delaying action on earlier requests to ban menthol.
Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that was not prohibited under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products, an exemption negotiated by industry lobbyists. The act did, though, instruct the agency to continue to weigh a ban. To date, the FDA has yet to eliminate any traditional tobacco product, though it has had that authority for over a decade.
Last April, the Biden administration pledged to try to ban menthol within the year, responding in part to African American groups who say menthol has led to lower quit rates and higher rates of death among Black people. Menthols are used by 85% of Black smokers.
“Black folks die disproportionately of heart disease, lung cancer and stroke,” said Phillip Gardiner of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council. “Menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are the main vectors of those diseases in the Black and brown communities, and have been for a long time.”
In 2020, Gardiner’s group and several others sued to compel the FDA to make a decision on a ban.
More than 12% of Americans smoke cigarettes, with rates roughly even between white and Black populations.
In 2019, more than 18 million Americans smoked menthol cigarettes, with higher rates among young people, African Americans and other racial groups, according to the FDA. Menthol smoking declined among white teenagers between 2011 and 2018, but not among Black and Hispanic youth, the agency noted.
Thursday’s proposals would not apply to electronic cigarettes, including leading brands like Juul and Vuse, which come in menthol. The FDA has been conducting a separate review of vaping products and has so far authorized a handful of tobacco-flavored products from smaller manufacturers.
The FDA made several efforts to begin eliminating menthol cigarettes under both the Obama and Trump administrations, but had never previously released a formal roadmap of how to accomplish the ban.
“This is the first time there’s been support from an administration,” said Mitch Zeller, who recently retired after nine years leading FDA’s tobacco center. “If these rules are finalized they become the law of the land and it becomes illegal for menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars to be sold.”
In recent weeks, dozens of interest groups — for and against the ban — met with Biden administration officials to try and influence the proposed rule, which would wipe out billions in tobacco sales.
For decades, tobacco companies focused menthol advertising and promotions in Black communities, sponsoring music festivals and neighborhood events. Industry documents released via litigation show companies viewed menthol cigarettes as a good “starter product” because they were more palatable to teens.
Menthol’s elimination would be a huge blow to tobacco companies, including Marlboro-maker Altria and Reynolds American, which sells the leading menthol brands, Newport and Kool. With the slow decline of smoking, tobacco companies have been diversifying into alternative products, including electronic cigarettes and tobacco pouches. But those ventures still account for a tiny slice of industry sales.
Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture by forward on team bench
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat each were fined $15,000 Thursday for a gesture by the forward and the ensuing posting of the video of the gesture during Tuesday night’s series-clinching playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
Amid a 17-2 Heat surge that closed the first half of that victory, Butler, who was inactive due to knee soreness, celebrated a 10-0 scoring run by teammate Max Strus with an over-the-top, sexually implicit reaction, drawing laughter from teammates.
Per the NBA:
“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.
“The incident, which took place from the team’s bench area, occurred with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter in the Heat’s 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at FTX Arena.”
With that victory, the Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, with that series to begin Monday at FTX Arena.
The NBA has been cracking down on profanity and profane language during the playoffs, including for expletives offered during postgame interviews.
Also during that Tuesday victory, forward Markieff Morris, who also did not see action, was called for a technical foul for grabbing Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter from the bench as play continued.
Dennis Young: I hate the NFL Draft and everything it stands for
As the long, gray winter finally thaws, the American sports calendar does the same. After dreary months with nothing but the MLB hot stove and half of the NBA playing out the string, life for the sports couch potato gets good again.
NBA games get intense again; baseball games are there again. (That’s not a knock on baseball. The very best thing a baseball game can be is there.) For those whose tastes run a little freakier, there are a bunch of glorious one-off carnivals to gawk at. The Boston Marathon. The Kentucky Derby. The Penn Relays! There is even, I am told, something called hockey.
And yet, expanding every year like a star that will eventually engulf its solar system, there is one springtime ritual that towers over them all: The NFL Draft, a sleepy allocation of largely unknowable prospects that drives about as much fan interest as the rest combined.
For as long as I’ve been a sports fan — that puts my earliest draft memories at a Philadelphia radio station arranging a bus to Madison Square Garden to boo the Eagles for drafting Donovan McNabb over Ricky Williams — I’ve hated the draft.
I’m not even talking about the moral disgrace of drafts in general, and the ickiness of the NFL Draft in particular, though I do share those views. That ground has been well-trod by writers like Albert Burneko and Bomani Jones, and the case against sports drafts is so airtight that I don’t need to expand on it at length here. (Briefly, though: Any red-blooded American should be disgusted by talented superstars not being able to pick their workplace and negotiate in a free market for their wages, and by half-assed losers having their failures rewarded with exclusive rights to incandescent talent.)
I disagree with Jones’ assertion, though, that the draft would be exciting if only the players were free to choose their own teams. The stone-boring heart of the NFL Draft is that we have no idea if any of these players are good. The GM of the team picking No. 3 on Thursday night openly admits the draft is a “crapshoot.”
All this was annoying, but tolerable when the draft was a background event for a hungover Saturday afternoon. By moving the draft to primetime on a weeknight, the league is saying: Ignore those real games of immediate consequence. You know you’d rather slop up whatever we have to offer, whenever we have to offer it.
A pompous, unbearable broadcast is the price sports fans are willing to pay to watch from home. But the draft doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain: moments that make all of the fluff and wasted time definitively worth it. Will this pick make my favorite team any better? Who knows, check back in a year or three.
That’s the worst part of the draft: When the teams themselves clearly don’t know anything, the fans have to admit that they don’t either. In reality, this is always true. Think of the Yankees trading for Clay Holmes, the then-obscure Pirates reliever. Holmes was horrendous in Pittsburgh, racking up an ERA north of five over from 2018 to 2021. Since donning pinstripes he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball. The Yankees’ dreaded analytics department saw something in Holmes, and took a flier on him that has paid off tremendously. But it sure was fun to rip the Yankees for not making a bigger move at the trade deadline last summer.
The draft robs that fun by slamming the gas pedal of the worst trend in sports, every fan looking down their nose at the braying jackals who actually want to win ballgames now. Want the Jets to trade a pick for Deebo Samuel, a player we are pretty sure is actually good? That’s the mindset of a casual. The enlightened fan knows that Jets GM Joe Douglas is a genius for having won the Sam Darnold and Jamal Adams trades by racking up draft picks; only an idiot has questions about his 6-27 record.
The drafthead, if they’ve made it this far, is rolling their eyes. Don’t yuck my yum; let people enjoy things. I promise, though, given where the draft falls on the calendar, that there is a better way to spend your Thursday night. Read a book. Call your parents. Anything — and that includes watching the miserable Sixers-Raptors series, so truly anything — is better than watching the draft. That includes gambling, by the way. If you’re a degenerate who just wants to bet on who the Giants will take at No. 5, knock yourself out. But betting on the draft is playing slot machines; truly degenerate behavior, without even the illusion of skill on offer.
Luckily, there is a better way. The Rams just won a Super Bowl by trading away every pick they had for in-their-prime superstars, and GM Les Snead showed up at the parade wearing a shirt with “F—k them picks” on it. Embrace your inner Snead.
F—k them picks. Every last one.
Beau Rothwell describes his pregnant wife’s death during murder trial
CLAYTON, Mo. – Beau Rothwell took the stand Thursday morning on the third day of his murder trial. He told the jury that he struck his pregnant wife in the head with a mallet and killed her at their St. Louis County home in November 2019.
The prosecution wrapped its case today with testimony from a DNA forensic expert with the St. Louis County crime lab. That expert confirmed bloodstains found in the Rothwells’ basement and on Beau Rothwell’s truck matched the DNA profile of Jennifer Rothwell.
Defense attorney Charles Barberio called two of Beau’s former coworkers to the stand, as well as a person who he played racquetball with. The three acquaintances, all men, testified to Beau’s low-key, even-tempered behavior and attitude. They described Rothwell as level-headed and never saw any outbursts of anger or frustration.
Finally, Beau Rothwell took the stand in his own defense. He recounted his courtship with Jennifer, saying they met at the University of Missouri in spring 2010 in an engineering lab. They moved to the St. Louis area in 2013 and married in September 2015.
Beau testified that he’d always wanted to be a father and said they started trying to conceive in fall 2018. That December, the couple learned Jennifer had endometriosis. They kept trying to conceive into spring 2019 to no avail. By May and June, Beau testified that it started to feel like a chore and devoid of any romantic spark.
Rothwell said he and Jennifer agreed to cut back on their attempts to conceive. It was around this time, May or June 2019, Beau said he began having an affair.
According to Beau, Jennifer told him she was pregnant in September 2019. They talked about putting a nursery in their home and discussed changing their insurance to cover the costs of having a baby.
Beau was asked about the “three options” he laid out in a text exchange with his mistress. Beau said the third option, waiting to see what happened with Jennifer’s pregnancy, was a way to kick the can down the road because he didn’t want to have to make a decision. He claimed he was lying when he told his mistress that he was hoping for a miscarriage.
Rothwell’s voice cracked multiple times during testimony on Thursday. He wept while talking about building Jennifer a pregnancy calendar to measure the growth of her belly.
Beau was asked to describe the day of Jennifer’s death. Beau said he’d been feeling anxiety and guilt over the affair and knew he needed to tell Jennifer. He told the court he was throwing himself at Jennifer’s mercy and confessed to her while the two sat in their kitchen.
Jennifer grew highly agitated, Beau said, and demanded to know the identity of his mistress. When Beau wouldn’t tell her, he claimed Jennifer shoved him and said she was having an affair of her own and that the baby might not be his.
Beau admitted to standing up and going into a “red haze.” He told the court he picked up a nearby mallet that he’d used to hang wall decorations and struck Jennifer in the right side of her head while she was still seated.
Jennifer stumbled from her chair and tried walking to the attached garage. Beau said he followed her and the two got into a brief scuffle at the top of the basement stairs. In Beau’s words, he struck Jennifer with the mallet again, causing her to fall down the stairs and into the basement.
Beau said he tried to shake Jennifer awake but she was unresponsive. He testified he went into a panic mode and set out to clean the house of Jennifer’s blood. He discussed going to a nearby grocery store twice to buy cleaning supplies and gloves, and his decision to load Jennifer’s body into the back of his truck. Beau said he put all of the used cleaning supplies in trash bags and put them in the truck bed with her body. He abandoned her body along Highway 61 in Lincoln County between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on November 12.
Beau said he made the decision to strip Jennifer’s clothes because he “saw it on crime shows.” He then stopped at a business on the way home and tossed the garbage bags in the dumpster. Once back at home, Beau said he kept cleaning throughout the night and drove Jennifer’s car and left it (insert where) . He also used Jennifer’s phone to call his phone. Beau said he walked home and then decided to go to work in the morning in order to, in his words, keep up a facade of normalcy.
Beau left work during lunch and returned home to continue cleaning up Jennifer’s blood. He admitted to helping Jennifer’s friends and family search for her over the next day, knowing she would not be found.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected this afternoon. The verdict will be decided by a jury.
