Five players Ravens could target on Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft
After the Ravens drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, the team is now shifting its focus to the second and third rounds.
The Ravens have the 45th and 76th picks, which could be used to address their needs at wide receiver, pass rusher and cornerback.
From Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal to Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, here are five players the Ravens could target on Friday.
Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
Paschal, a former four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, totaling 139 tackles (37 for loss) and 13.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 268-pound pass rusher was named to the 2022 All-SEC second team after recording 53 tackles (15½ for loss) and 5½ sacks in 12 games.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has ranked Paschal as the 15th best edge rusher in the draft class, while NFL.com projects him to get selected in the third round.
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
With the Ravens trading receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick, they need another wideout to pair with second-year Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. Pickens, who missed the majority of last season due to a torn ACL, can help the Ravens with his elite ball skills and ability to make catches in tight coverage.
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
McCreary was named first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC after totaling 49 tackles, 16 pass deflections and a pair of picks in 2021. ESPN has ranked McCreary the seventh-best cornerback in the draft and 17th best player remaining on the boards.
Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
Mathis was a problem this past season, totaling 53 tackles (12 for loss) and nine sacks. Mathis, who is ranked the fifth-best defensive tackle by ESPN, has the size and length to be disruptive up front. Brugler believes Mathis can be a rotational player as a rookie with the potential to grow into a starter.
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore, a three-year starter, caught 95 passes for 1,292 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per catch in 2021. Even though Moore is undersized at 5-10, he has proven to be a consistent player with speed to be a vertical threat.
FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children, typically the final step before authorizing the shots.
The meeting announcement follows months of frustration from families impatient for a chance to vaccinate their little children, along with complaints from politicians bemoaning the slow pace of the process.
The FDA said it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21 and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for child vaccines. The dates are not final and the FDA said it will provide additional details as each company completes their application.
Currently, only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S. with Pfizer’s vaccine, leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.
On Thursday, Moderna submitted data to the FDA that it hopes will prove its two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6. Moderna has filed FDA applications for older kids, but the FDA hasn’t ruled on them. It’s not clear if that data for older children will be considered at the June meetings.
Pfizer is soon expected to announce if three of its even smaller-dose shots work for the littlest kids, months after the disappointing discovery that two doses weren’t quite strong enough.
While questions have swirled about what’s taking so long, FDA regulators have emphasized that they can’t evaluate a product until a manufacturer completes its application. Moderna still has to submit additional data to complete the process, the FDA noted Thursday.
On Monday, a top House Democrat requested a briefing from FDA on the status of vaccines for children after media reports that the FDA was considering delaying its work on Moderna’s application to jointly review it with Pfizer’s at a later date.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Bills jump in front of Cowboys to pick Benjamin product and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in first round
Kaiir Elam has played football almost exclusively in Florida, but that is about to change in a big way.
On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills traded up from No. 25 to 23, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys at 24, and selected him at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. The cornerback joins the Bills after spending three years with the University of Florida, where the 6-foot-1 1/2 and 191-pound player made six interceptions, 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and one fumble recovery in 35 appearances.
The Bills sent the 25th and 130th selections to the Baltimore Ravens to make the selection.
“I think it was just a sigh of relief I would say because honestly I strive to be the best,” Elam said. “Tonight I was not the first defensive player selected, but I think it adds fuel to the fire and I think it is going to bring out another edge to my game.”
Before suiting up for the Gators, Elam attended Palm Beach County’s Benjamin. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers, compiling 71 tackles and nine interceptions in addition to 15 receiving touchdowns and one rushing score. Elam was named the Palm Beach 5A-1A football defensive player of the year as a senior in 2018.
Elam is following in his father Abram and uncle Matt’s footsteps by playing in the NFL. Abram spent seven years in the league while Matt played four. The two relatives lined up in the secondary like Kaiir, playing as safeties.
The young defensive back ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in March.
A four-star recruit according to 247Sports’ rankings, Elam is now heading to the Dolphins’ rival who went 11-6 in 2021.
“I was just so grateful because once I got to Buffalo and did my visit I just felt something special,” Kaiir Elam said on being drafted. “I did not know what it was, I did not know what it could be, but I just felt something special. I felt like it was an environment I could go in and try to compete and learn as much as I can and try to have an immediate impact right away.”
