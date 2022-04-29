News
For the Harvieux brothers, combined careers with Cub Foods ring up to 150 years
Mark Harvieux clocked out of work at the Cub Foods in Cottage Grove for the last time at noon on Thursday.
Harvieux, 60, of Oak Park Heights, spent his career at Cub Foods, starting at the age of 16 as a bagger at Hooley’s Grocery Store — the precursor to Cub — in downtown Stillwater.
He is one of four brothers who spent most of their careers — almost 150 years in all — working for the grocery-store chain, the dominant food retailer in the Twin Cities market.
The eldest, Dave Harvieux, 70, of Stillwater, retired in 1989 as the senior director of Cub Foods’ franchise division before leaving to pursue other opportunities in real estate. Brian Harvieux, 62, of Lake Elmo, retired in February 2021 as the general merchandise manager at the Cub Foods store in Arden Hills. The lone brother still working, Ed Harvieux, 57, of West Lakeland Township, is in charge of receiving at the Cub Foods in Burnsville.
“It’s surreal,” said Mark Harvieux, who worked from 4 a.m. to noon each day. “It still feels like I’m going to have to get up and go to work tomorrow.”
Mark Harvieux was part of the early-morning stock crew at the grocery store at 8690 East Point Douglas Road, helping get the store, which is open 24 hours a day, ready for the day’s sales.
“I liked it,” he said. “You could get in and get your stuff done before it got too busy. It was just more productive.”
Mark Harvieux said he won’t miss his 2:30 a.m. alarm or 7 p.m. bedtime, but he will miss the people.
“It was a fun business to be in,” he said. “I liked the people I worked with, and you get to know certain customers. … I’ve only ever worked for Cub. For the most part, it was a great company to work for.”
The Harvieux family history with Cub Foods started in 1969 when Dave Harvieux went to work as a bagger at Hooley’s Grocery Store in downtown Stillwater. Dave Harvieux, a senior at Stillwater High School, started out “bagging groceries, stocking shelves and mopping floors,” he said.
The family lived in Stillwater’s South Hill neighborhood, and parents Bernie and Eileen Harvieux had a rule that “if you wanted something, you had to earn enough to pay for it,” Dave Harvieux said.
“In the late ‘60s and early 70s, the jobs at Hooley’s were the best-paying jobs in town,” he said. “You worked for it, but they were the best-paying jobs for part time.”
Dave Harvieux worked his way up to assistant manager and continued working while taking classes at the University of Minnesota, he said. The beginning of his sophomore year of college, Jack Hooley, the owner, offered him a chance to be manager of the Food Bonanza in Brooklyn Park.
“It was an opportunity that people would dream about getting after they got their degree,” he said. “I was offered the job when I was 19. I started when I was 20.”
Food Bonanza became Cub Foods in 1973. Dave Harvieux later worked at the Cub Foods in Fridley and then opened the store in Burnsville before being promoted to regional supervisor in 1975. In 1981, he became senior director of the company’s franchise division. It’s now owned by United Natural Foods Inc., a Rhode Island wholesale grocery that bought Cub’s parent, Supervalu, in 2018.
“I’m fortunate for the kinds of opportunities that Jack Hooley provided me at a very young age,” Dave Harvieux said. “To have that kind of trust and to give that kind of responsibility to somebody who was 20 years old is pretty incredible. The company has changed, but the opportunities to get started and have a good job and good pay and benefits were remarkable.”
Brian Harvieux retired from Cub Foods in February 2021 after a 44-year career, “three months shy of 45 years,” he said. His last posting was as general merchandise manager at the Arden Hills store.
Like his brothers, he started working as a bagger at the downtown Hooley’s store. He was 16.
“Mom was bugging me to get a job, so I got a job,” he said. “She said, ‘They need carry-outs at Hooley’s.’ I played sports and cut grass. I thought I had enough money. I guess not.”
Brian Harvieux said he has worked at “11 or 12 different (Cub Foods) stores” in the metro area.
“I went to the University of Minnesota for a couple of quarters, and then they offered me full time and I went full time,” he said. At the age of 21, he was offered the job of assistant manager at the Cub Foods in Little Canada, he said.
What did he like best about working at Cub? “Working with customers,” he said. “The day-to-day contact with customers.”
Ed Harvieux, the youngest of the brothers, could not be reached for comment.
The brothers had one sister, Joan Harvieux Zevenbergen, who worked as a beautician, Dave Harvieux said. She died in 2002 at the age of 47.
Dave Harvieux said he learned many invaluable lessons from Jack Hooley, who was known for his “high ethical standards.”
“He taught me to create win-win relationships in business and in family,” he said. “We work for win-win relationships, not win-lose or who can get more or what. Instead, it’s let’s see if we can both get what we want.”
“And no Monday-morning quarterbacking,” he said. “If you disagree, you say something upfront,” he said. “If you say something after it falls apart, you might as well kiss your butt goodbye going out the door because that doesn’t do any good.”
News
Blue chippers: Giants draft Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama OT Evan Neal
Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, in his Dolce & Gabbana suit, said he manifested Thursday night’s No. 5 overall pick:
The 2022 NFL Draft’s most controversial personality to the Giants and the Big Apple.
Giants GM Joe Schoen followed that pick up by taking Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7 overall.
The first five picks were defensive players, including corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad Gardner to the Texans and Jets, respectively, at Nos. 3 and 4, before Commissioner Roger Goodell called Thibodeaux’s name.
Schoen had been working the phones but ended up not making any trades. He had all three of the draft’s top tackles on the board.
He picked Thibodeaux, a fascinating talent with a magnetic personality, and waited for the Carolina Panthers to pick N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu at No. 6. Thibodeaux, 6-4, 254-pound specimen, had seven sacks last season and 19 for the Ducks in three seasons.
Schoen then took Neal, a 6-7, 337-pound stud from the country’s best college football program. He made 40 starts for Nick Saban, including 12 at right tackle in 2020, the position he projects to play for the Giants.
This is a developing story.
()
News
It’s 76ers, Embiid, Harden vs. Heat in East semifinals, opening Monday at FTX Arena
The next playoff challenge for the Miami Heat will be Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.
With the 76ers closing out their first-round series with a 132-97 road victory Thursday night over the Toronto Raptors, to take that best-of-seven matchup 4-2, they now move on to a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal against the Heat that opens Monday at FTX Arena.
The Heat went 2-2 against the 76ers this season, but have yet to face Philadelphia with Harden in its lineup.
The winner of Heat-76ers will advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston. The Heat would have homecourt advantage in such a series, as well, as the conference’s No. 1 seed. The 76ers are the No. 4 seed.
The Heat advanced by eliminating the Atlanta Hawks 4-1, closing out that series Tuesday night at FTX Arena.
This will be the third playoff meeting between the Heat at the 76ers. The Heat defeated the 76ers 4-1 in the 2011 first-round, the first playoff series for the Heat Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The 76ers then defeated the Heat 4-1 in the 2018 first-round, in Wade’s final playoff series.
None of the Heat leading men appeared in all four games of this season’s series, with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry each playing in three, and Bam Adebayo in two.
The Heat’s leading scorer in the season series was guard Gabe Vincent, at 21 points per game in his two appearances. Butler averaged 18 points, Lowry and Adebayo 14 apiece.
For the 76ers, Embiid averaged 23.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in his three appearances.
The series pits Butler against the team he left in 2019 free agency and also is a homecoming for Lowry, who is from the Philadelphia area and attended Villanova. Philadelphia had been listed as a potential landing spot for Lowry during last summer’s free agency, before he opted for the Heat.
The series also pits 76ers coach Doc Rivers against the Heat, after he had guided the Celtics through previous contentious postseason meetings between the teams.
()
News
Vikings trade down with Detroit in first round of draft, and will pick No. 32
The Detroit Lions are a rival in the NFC North but that didn’t stop the Vikings from making a trade with them Thursday night during the first round of the NFL draft.
The Vikings traded the No. 12 pick in the first round along with their No. 46 in the second round to Detroit for the No. 32 pick in the first round, the No. 34 selection in the second and the No. 66 pick in the third round.
With the No. 12 pick, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.
It marked the first Vikings draft for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman in January. Spielman had presided over the previous 15 Minnesota drafts, five as vice president of player personnel and 10 as general manager.
Interesting, Spielman’s brother, Chris Spielman, is Detroit’s assistant to the owner and CEO.
The Vikings had interest in one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft, but LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., taken No. 3 by Houston, and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, selected No. 4 by the New York Jets, were long gone by No. 12.
For the Harvieux brothers, combined careers with Cub Foods ring up to 150 years
Small Business Marketing Strategy – A Blink Lesson Part 5
Blue chippers: Giants draft Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama OT Evan Neal
It’s 76ers, Embiid, Harden vs. Heat in East semifinals, opening Monday at FTX Arena
Vikings trade down with Detroit in first round of draft, and will pick No. 32
Banners: Still Effective to Market Your Business Online and Off
Former Jones star Kerby Joseph awaits his NFL destination
St. Louis educators team up to stop gun violence, child killings
External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) Under Automatic Route Policy and Procedures in India
Giants draft Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama tackle Evan Neal in first round
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations