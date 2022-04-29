Connect with us

Former UF CB Kaiir Elam drafted by Buffalo Bills with No. 23 pick

Published

1 min ago

on

Former UF CB Kaiir Elam drafted by Buffalo Bills with No. 23 pick
Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam continued the Gators’ run of first-round success during the NFL draft, going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 23 selection.

Elam entered last season considered a potential top-10 pick after he tied for the SEC with 13 pass breakups in 2020. Instead Elam missed three games with a sprained knee and saw his stock drop playing for a six-win squad and struggling defense.

Sensing an opportunity, the Bills traded with the Baltimore Ravens to move up and Elam, who was the fourth cornerback selected. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3), Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4) and Washington’s Trent McDuffie (No. 21).

“Whatever a team thinks, I’m just trying to prove myself,” Elam said March 28 after the Gators Pro Day.

The 6-foot-1 ½, 191-pound Elam is long, aggressive at the point of attack and productive. He also ran faster than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine, covering 40 yards in 4.39 seconds.

At Pro Day, he posted a vertical leap of 37 ½ inches and ran the 20-year shuttle run in 4.21 seconds.

Elam, who turns 21 May 5, is South Florida native with an NFL lineage. His father, Abram, played seven seasons in the NFL while uncle Matt was a 2012 All-America at UF and a first-round pick in 2013 by Baltimore.

Elam’s selection Thursday night marked the eight time in nine years the Gators have had a first-round pick. He is the fourth cornerback to go in the first round since 2010, joining C.J. Henderson (2019), Vernon Hargreaves III (2016) and Joe Haden (2010).

Since 2016, five Gators cornerbacks have gone within the top 60 picks.

Elam appeared in 35 games in three seasons before leaving school early. He accounted for 79 total tackles, 2 ½ for a loss and 26 passes defended, including 6 interceptions.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.

()

Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year
Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year

ALTAF BABA

Baramulla, Apr 27: Anticipating decrease in the water level in peak summer, the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) division Sopore has directed farmers to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year and instead cultivate some other crop.

“As less snowfall was recorded this year, therefore, department will not be able to provide adequate water for irrigating paddy fields,” reads the advisory issued by the executive engineer irrigation and Flood control division Sopore.

Citing increase in temperature another reason for avoiding paddy crop, the advisory says, following uncommon increase in temperature, the accumulated snow in upper reaches is fast melting which shows their will be comprehensive decrease in water level in the peak summer.

The advisory has been issued for the farmers of more than 100 villages located across Baramulla district.

“Keeping in view the changing weather conditions, the farmers, therefore, are informed in advance to switch over to some other crop instead of paddy crop to avoid inconvenience,” reads the advisory

The post Farmers in Sopore asked to avoid paddy crop cultivation this year appeared first on JK Breaking News.

Chris Paul shoots 14-14 as Suns finish off Pelicans

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Chris Paul shoots 14-14 as Suns finish off Pelicans
The Point God had a perfect game.

Phoenix Suns floor general Chris Paul shot a crisp 14-14 from the field during Thursday night’s Game 6 to eliminate the New Orleans Pelicans on their home court.

Time and again, Paul quieted the Smoothie King Arena crowd as the Suns chipped away at the Pelicans’ lead in the second half before shutting the door a few times over the last two minutes.

Paul ended the game with 33 points, eight dimes and five boards.

Oh, he was 4-4 from the charity stripe, too.

The Suns will take on either the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz next.

()

Cam Talbot carries Wild to win over Flames, makes his case to start Game 1

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Cam Talbot carries Wild to win over Flames, makes his case to start Game 1
With the Wild yet to name their Game 1 starter for the first round of the playoffs, and neither general manager Bill Guerin, nor coach Dean Evason willing to tip their hand, Cam Talbot made another strong case for himself in his final start of the regular season.

In a must-win game on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center — at least as far as home-ice advantage is concerned — Talbot helped carry the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. All with the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury looking on from the bench.

With the Wild fighting the puck for most of the game, Talbot remained extremely calm in the crease, finishing with 31 saves on the night. His effort helped get the Wild to overtime where Kirill Kaprizov finished off a pass from Kevin Fiala to end the game.

While many assumed Fleury would be the guy in the playoffs the moment the Wild acquired him in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline, Talbot has been absolutely spectacular for the past couple of months. In fact, since his last regulation loss on March 1, Talbot now boasts an incredible 13-0-3 record.

Now the Wild can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round by earning a single point against the rival Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. Had they simply beaten the lowly Arizona Coyotes earlier this week, the Wild would already have home-ice advantage locked up.

That’s neither here nor there at this point. Especially after the Wild earned an impressive win over the Flames.

After getting completely outclassed by the Flames in both matchups earlier this season, the Wild were much more competitive this time around. They battled tough throughout a scoreless first period, bringing a sense of physicality that was nowhere when both teams met a couple of months ago.

The game started to open up in the second period with Hart Trophy candidate Johnny Gaudreau putting the Flames up 1-0 with a slick shot in close. Matthew Tkachuck sparked the sequence by finding Gaudreau on the doorstep with a spinning backhanded pass.

Not long after that, Jonas Brodin helped the Wild level the score at 1-1 with a wrist shot through a Marcus Foligno screen in front.

With the Wild slogging their way through the game after that, and Talbot singlehandedly keeping them in it, Freddy Gaudreau finally rewarded his goaltender midway through the third period with a go-ahead goal to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately for the Wild, Elias Lindholm helped the Flames tie the game at 2-2 late in the third period with a snipe from the high slot.

That set the stage for overtime where Kaprizov played hero like he has so many times this seaosn.

