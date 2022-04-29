Finance
FREE Network Marketing Leads – 2 Methods to Generate MLM Business Leads Immediately!
When someone joins a network marketing business the first thing that they experience is incredible excitement. They have been sold on an amazing company, amazing products, and a very generous compensation plan. Combined with the excitement of starting a new business, now is the time to start marketing your new business, and fast. The key to any online business and an offline one is the amount of leads coming in and the amount of leads that are actually being converted to actual sales. No consistent leads means no consistent cash flow.
Over 40,000 people all across the world join a home business every single day. Unfortunately, 95% of those same people will fail as well. It’s an alarming and sad statistic, but true nonetheless. Failure in any home business can always be attributed to 1 of 2 things. Lack of leads and a lack of cash flow. In this economy, people are scrambling for free methods to drive traffic to their website. Most people who start a home business are on a definite budget. Here are the 2 Top FREE methods to create your FREE Network Marketing Leads every day, like clock work. As soon as you can generate between 5-10 new leads to follow up with every single day, the chances of you having a booming business is likely. You can do it!
Here are my Top 2 Strategies for FREE NETWORK MARKETING LEADS-
#1 FREE ONLINE CLASSIFIED ADS:
Not to overwhelm you but there are literally thousands of free online ad sources you can market your products and services too. Only pick the most trafficked ones though. Craigslist, Backpage, eBay Classifieds, Yahoo Ads, and US Free Ads just to name a few. Pick your favorite 10 sites and POST IN THEM DAILY. That is the key. Stay focused and be consistent. You can’t fail with some focus and a decent plan of attack
#2 FORUM MARKETING:
The best thing I like in Forum marketing is it is very targeted marketing. There are MLM, stay-at-home, unemployed forums to be specific. Figure out who you are trying to market to and join those forums. Again, pick your 10 favorite forums and be consistent. Just don’t be too spammy, build a presence first and have a 3 to 1 marketing ratio. For every 3 posts you do leave a direct URL to only 1. This will give you credibility very quickly as someone who is not just pushing stuff on people. Your forum posts should be helpful and unique. Ask yourself before posting, “What would I want to here” and you will do great.
These 2 strategies when done respectfully and consistently will bring in at least 5-10 new network marketing leads every day. Remember the key to business leads is Exposure and Follow up, that’s it. Become great at that and you will be an online rockstar very quickly.
Finance
Economic Prescription for Developing Countries!
The industrial and business environment of developing countries has been subjected to a sea of changes owing to the economic reforms and policies in the light of globalization, privatization and liberalization. A long term economic vision is necessary for these countries to establish themselves in the global market which facilitates the process of becoming self sufficient in due course of time. Let me present you with a synopsis of how this change can happen and how countries are adapting themselves in lieu of the global economic boom.
- More number of multinational companies have acquired and are trying to acquire a major part of equity in the industries of the host country and sometimes they opt for Joint ventures to factorise the economy of scale and also which proves to be a win-win situation for both the parties. Developing countries have altered their economic views on foreign direct investment and are very liberal in their attitude in providing with the necessary licenses. The entry of multinational companies and their potential investment has even altered core sectors like power, oil and telecommunications. Moreover, the benefit of cheap labor, economic subsidies for the start of operations in economically backward regions lure foreign investors.
- There is a rush of entrepreneurship in the developing countries, in the form of setting up of small scale industries, cottage industries for which liberal subsidies are provided by the governments to encourage the act of entrepreneurialism. Also people want to go for diversification, mergers and acquisitions in the wake of global competition.
- Capital markets have gained new buoyancy. The rapid growth of stock market and its influence over the international economic scenario have made foreign brokers to keenly follow the market changes for potential investment. The one striking feature of the economy of developing countries is that, it is a self made economy and withstands the pressures of the business cycle, such as recession and inflation, unlike foreign markets that have failed to stabilize their markets owing to what is called sub prime lending, a plan that has failed to achieve the desired economic growth. Instead of making the capital market alive with fresh infusions of funds, it has left many banks and financial institutions bankrupt.
- Banking sector has scaled to greater heights and has come under a competitive environment. Deregulation of interest rates to attract potential investors, new technology, products and aggressive marketing usher in new competition, disinvestment of government equity in nationalized banks have made banks to operate as commercial institutions and their services get marketed as branded consumer products.
- Financial services have emerged as a new business and funding options are aplenty increasing the chances of raising capital. This has evolved as a separate and major source of business fetching revenue to the service providers.
- Private sector is gaining importance in countries like India, where they have entered all the core industries like oil, mining, telecommunications, road building, railways, ports, civil aviation etc… this serves as a revenue source for the government and this kind of economic restructuring has brought a wave of enthusiasm amongst the potential investors.
- Imports have become an entrepreneurial activity and are out of the government domain and this has been facilitated by relaxation of licensing hassles. These are some of the recent trends in the developing countries that have captured the interest of multinational investors.
Finance
International Investor Exposes Real Estate in Santos Brazil
Santos is a small municipality in the province of Sao Paulo that offers great property investments. Many foreign investors choose this area of Brazil for its great prices on Santos property and for the areas beautiful weather.
Santos is a unique town located partly on the island of Sao Vicente and partly on the mainland. It is home to Latin America’s largest seaport. Santos has two vastly different areas; that of the island and that of the mainland. The island area is urbanized and densely populated, while the mainland has more farmland.
Santos is home to beautiful weather year round, great beaches and plenty of activities. Property in Santos, Brazil is a bit more expensive than some other areas of Latin America, but is still a great value for foreign investors. Because there are many well to do families in Santos, there are quite a few high-end properties available. Condos and apartments are readily available both in the downtown area and along the coast, however, and many of them are quite affordable.
Because the cost of living in Brazil is about 20% of that of the US, it is a popular place for Americans to retire. Add to that the great prices on property in Brazil, and you have a perfect combination for investment or retirement.
Buying property in Santos, or any other part of Brazil is fairly simple for foreigners, but there is a strict process you must follow. Foreigners will need to apply for a CPF card before you can buy property, and you will need a Brazilian address where the government can send your CPF card. So, while Brazil is very open to foreign investors, it may take a little time before you’re able to complete a real estate transaction in Brazil. But, this requirement gives you a little time to determine where you want to live in Brazil and get to know the cities.
If you need a mortgage to purchase your property in Santos, Brazil, you’ll want to obtain it in your home country, since interest rates at Brazilian banks are very high. It pays to work with a licensed agent for your Santos property purchase, to ensure that the process is followed correctly to avoid costly mistakes and delays.
Like most of Latin America, real estate in Santos, Brazil is a very good buy right now. But, Latin American economies are definitely on the upswing, so experts predict that real estate prices will steadily rise in this part of the world. If you want to own your own piece of beautiful Brazil, the time to purchase real estate in Santos is now.
Finance
Women Empowerment In India: Still A Long Way To Go
Women empowerment in India means giving power to women – the power to help them make use of their rights, power to not to fall victim to any physical or sexual assault and power to make them stand independently in society.
Women’s empowerment is their ability to exercise complete control on one’s actions. A lot has been done for women empowerment in India since we achieved independence, but Indian women still have a long way to go if we want to call ourselves empowered.
Women are 52 percent of the total population of India. India has seen a powerful woman prime minister and women chief ministers of the states. But the truth is that women are still helpless in Indian society. Many women are still living below the poverty line, have no access to education facilities, have minimum lifestyle and have zero financial independence.
However, times are changing and that can be noted in the basic changes that have been brought about in the role and status of women in Indian society. There has been a major shift in the policy from the concept of “welfare” in the 1970s to “development” in the 1980s and now from 1990s “empowerment”.
The government is not focused on women’s empowerment in India which they comprehend as women being “equal partners like men.” They have run many programmes nationwide whose purpose is to spread awareness and capacity building involving their greater participation in society.
These programmes aim to make women educated, effective decision-makers with significant control that results in transformative action. With education and occupation training, women are becoming aware of the discrimination done towards them in many areas of family and society.
There is a great divide between rural and urban women. Urban women are educated, independent, smart and are in financially strong position. This situation is a distant dream when it comes to rural women.
Many rural women are deprived of basic facilities such as food, cloth, shelter, health and education. However, the urban women too are not as empowered as they would like to be, what with growing rape, sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence incidents.
Much has been done on the part of government and non-government organizations to grow women’s empowerment in India, but obviously it has not been enough.
The review of several hundred of the government’s programmes for women empowerment in India – such as Streeshakti and Balika Samrudhi Yojana – reveal that very little has been done or achieved. The discrepancy in the implementation of empowerment policies is mainly due to the fact that women in India continue to be socially and economically backward.
The idea of women empowerment in India would be more relevant only when Indian women are better educated, informed and in the position of taking rational decisions for themselves and their families. Abuse and exploitation must be stopped.
Women must be given better health facilities and Indian males need to be sensitized to women’s issues. There can be no achievement of women empowerment in India unless our basic needs are met first.
FREE Network Marketing Leads – 2 Methods to Generate MLM Business Leads Immediately!
CoinGecko Report Estimates NFT Industry To Be Worth $800 Billion by 2024
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get
30 Curated Mehndi Designs For Groom & Boys Going For Weddings
Economic Prescription for Developing Countries!
Become the Best Predictor & Win Incredible Prizes!
Mike Preston: Ravens avoid risk of taking a pass rusher in first round of NFL draft and are worse off for it | COMMENTARY
International Investor Exposes Real Estate in Santos Brazil
OneStake – A New Way to Maximize the APR in the DeFi Yield Market
Women Empowerment In India: Still A Long Way To Go
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations