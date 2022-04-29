News
From live eagle demonstrations to an online tree mapping tool, here’s some ways to celebrate Arbor Day
Since the early 1870s, those who observe have set aside a certain date in April — usually but not exclusively the last Friday — for tree-planting, a celebration otherwise known as Arbor Day.
It all began with Nebraska newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton, who extolled the virtues of trees until he was tapped to become secretary of the Nebraska territory, further expanding his soap box. Motivated by Morton’s idealism (and the promise of $50 and $25 cash prizes), a competitive populace reportedly planted more than 1 million trees on April 10, 1872, Nebraska’s first Arbor Day and the launch of a national tradition.
Minnesota became the fourth state to adopt that tradition in 1876, and now all 50 states are onboard.
“Trees work really hard for us,” said Eric Wojchik, a planning analyst with the Metropolitan Council, the metro’s regional planning agency. “We know this. They sequester carbon. They reduce the urban heat island effect. They provide food for wildlife. Trees are at the intersection of a lot of emerging issues, from public health and climate change to environmental justice.”
In Minnesota, temperatures are a bit chilly and the earth is still a bit hard, but there are other ways beyond turning the ground on Friday to speak for the trees.
LIVE EAGLES AT THE SCIENCE MUSEUM
Question: What makes a better tree spokesman than a big bird? Answer: A bigger bird. In downtown St. Paul, the Science Museum of Minnesota has invited the National Eagle Center to host live eagle demonstrations April 29 and 30 in Discovery Hall. The shows, which will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., are free with the price of admission, but tickets are required ahead of time at smm.org/visit.
LIVE OSPREY CAM AT THE ARBORETUM
Speaking of big birds, a pair of osprey, or “fish hawks,” returned to their nest at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska on April 12, and fans are watching their live cam and keeping fingers crossed for eggs. You can too at arb.umn.edu/content/osprey-cam.
GROWING SHADE TOOL
Is your neighborhood shady, or not shady enough? The Metropolitan Council has been working with the National Tree Trust and the Nature Conservancy on a new online tool that measures tree canopy in the Twin Cities metro by city or township, if not smaller areas. Within St. Paul and Minneapolis, the mapping tool drills down as far as neighborhoods and census block groups.
The tool uses satellite data to track tree canopy changes in real time, which means as ash trees are removed in light of the ravages of the emerald ash borer, users can monitor tree loss over time. It’s online at metrotransitmn.shinyapps.io/growing-shade.
The tool also allows users to compare tree canopies to demographic information such as race and income, and includes easy-to-read narratives about each city or neighborhood. For instance, it reveals that Frogtown has the least amount of tree coverage in the city of St. Paul, at about 23 percent, well below the city’s 34.5 percent average, and some census blocks have even less.
“It’s capturing that disparity across cities and across the region,” Wojchik said.
In St. Louis Park, the city is using an “environmental justice” feature on the mapping tool to determine where to target low-cost sales of trees to homeowners for planting on private property. The feature combines data on race, income and other variables to highlight parts of the city that may have heightened need. “This is a great way to go further with fewer resources, less money, because it’s a lot more targeted,” Wojchik said.
The Met Council held a webinar for city planners and foresters on Feb. 24, and a recording is available online.
MARGARET PARK TREE PLANTING IN ST. PAUL
St. Paul Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to plant trees on May 20, a Friday, to help restore the tree canopy at Margaret Park, 1109 Margaret St. Volunteers are asked to register online for a one-hour time slot in groups of two-to-four people, with tree plantings to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/MargaretParkTree2022.
OAKDALE TREE GIVE-AWAY
Oakdale is giving away 200 trees to residents, but registration has already closed and all trees have been claimed. Still interested? Be an early bird next year and sign up early at ci.oakdale.mn.us.
MORE INFORMATION
Interested in learning more about best practices for tree planting, including how to select a resilient mix of “climate-adapted” urban trees? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lists a plethora of online resources at dnr.state.mn.us/arbormonth.
News
Capella University settles lawsuit over time, cost to earn degree
Minneapolis-based Capella University has resolved a lawsuit that accused the online, for-profit school of misleading students about the time it takes to earn a doctoral degree.
Students who dropped out of its nursing and education programs filed a class-action suit against Capella in 2018. New plaintiffs were named in 2020 after the judge dismissed 42 of the original 45 counts.
The most recent amended complaint, filed in October, alleged Capella lied about its graduation rate and time and cost of earning a doctoral degree, stringing along thousands of students with unnecessary hurdles to graduation.
The programs, Missouri attorney Paul Lesko wrote, “were designed to last considerably longer so Capella could maximize the extraction of tuition payments.”
Because the doctoral programs were mostly online, Lesko alleged, “students were isolated from their peers, unable to see whether others faced the same challenges. Instead, the students would assume it was just them, and continue a fight they could not win.”
The allegations focused on recruiting emails, web chats and phone calls claiming that the “typical” or “average” student completes their program in a certain amount of time, when in reality, Capella knew most of its students never graduate.
Capella argued those marketing claims about time to a degree should not be interpreted as statements about its graduation rates, but two judges disagreed.
“Common sense leads the Court to conclude that a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student completes a program in a certain amount of time is a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student actually graduates from that program. Otherwise, how would she ever complete the program?” U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowen Wright wrote last year in an order affirmed by a district judge.
The civil case was closed this week after the parties resolved it through private mediation. Terms were not disclosed.
“The lawsuit was without merit, and the parties have resolved the matter. Capella University does not publicly discuss litigation matters. Our focus remains supporting our faculty, staff, learners and alumni, as well as providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs for working adults,” Capella said in a written statement.
Lesko did not respond to requests for comment.
Capella’s parent company, Strategic Education, Inc., recently disclosed to investors that the U.S. Department of Education began a “fact-finding process” in April 2021 on behalf of more than 1,000 Capella students who wanted their student loans discharged under the government’s “borrower defense to repayment” rule; some of those students had complaints similar to plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The company also told investors it believed the lawsuit would not “have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial position.”
The education department declined to comment on the borrower defense investigation Thursday.
News
Yankees run win streak to 6 after sweeping past the error-filled Orioles, 10-5
As the old saying goes, over the course of a 162-game season, each team wins 54 games, loses 54 games and the remaining 54 could go either way.
On Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, the Baltimore Orioles absolutely lost a game.
In the Yankees’ 10-5 win over Baltimore, the O’s coughed up four basically free runs in a fifth inning from hell, serving their AL East rival a lead on a silver platter. The Yankees, who were down 2-0 after three lazy innings, happily devoured it.
The bottom of the fifth began with a throwing error by Baltimore third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Normally, a team can maneuver around a leadoff error without much issue. But when you’re the Orioles, a team staring down the barrel at their fourth 100-loss season in the last four full seasons, things like that tend to snowball into something much, much worse.
Letting Tim Locastro — already one of the fastest men in cleats — reach base on an error is a great way to start an unraveling. Sure enough, Locastro sped around the bases for the Yankees’ first run when Marwin Gonzalez, a fellow member of the bench mob, smacked an RBI double. Shortstop Jorge Mateo booted a ball later in the inning that should have been the second out, but instead placed runners at the corners for the scary part of the Yankees’ lineup.
You’ll never guess what happened next.
Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton poked three consecutive singles. Judge’s could have been ruled an error on former Yankee Rougned Odor, but perhaps the official scorer was feeling a bit too cruel already. When the dust settled, the Yankees had a 4-2 lead, all on unearned runs.
With the Yankees’ domineering bullpen, the rest of the game was a cinch. Miguel Castro, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green relieved Jameson Taillon without allowing any Orioles to touch home plate. Meanwhile, the Yankees added on in the sixth inning thanks to, you guessed it, another Orioles’ error.
This one was by pitcher Mike Baumann. The right-handed reliever threw a truly ridiculous 103.4 mph pitch earlier in the game, but his ill-advised throw to first on a Locastro comebacker in the sixth inning ended up by the dugout. The error let Joey Gallo move up to third. Gallo scooted home on a sac fly one batter later, further widening the gap between the Yankees and O’s, both literally and figuratively. After a wild pitch and a three-run round tripper from Judge in the bottom of the eighth, that gap had become the Mariana Trench.
For Taillon, this certainly was not a game to write home about. Still, he limited damage well, and thanks to shrewd bullpen management by Aaron Boone, the Yankees weren’t totally sunk by Taillon lasting just 4.2 innings. Orioles’ starter Bruce Zimmermann was even better than Taillon, but like his counterpart, he was also pulled before finishing five innings. Zimmermann struck out five and kept the Yankees scoreless through the first four innings before his defense revolted against him.
Ron Marinaccio did give the visitors two ninth inning runs as a treat, but the only difference they made was in the youngster’s ERA. The Yankees have now won six in a row heading into another winnable series in Kansas City. The two straight sweeps have seen the Yankees win in a start-to-finish blowout (Sunday’s 10-2 romp over Cleveland), come back to win on a walk-off (Saturday’s trash-filled bonanza), and with Thursday’s game now in the books, they’ve also won ugly.
All the wins count the same, though, and a 13-6 record looks pretty good, even if it is just 11% of the season. This week’s trio of wins against the lousy Orioles are not ones that fans will remember after the season, but they’re certainly the type that can boost the Yankees’ record as they vie for playoff position.
Even better for the Bombers, they’ve got 13 more games left with the birds from Baltimore.
News
