News
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
Srinagar, Apr 29: Applications are invited as per Performa from eligible candidates of Jammu Division only for engagement on Academic Arrangement Basis under SRO 24 (Now S0 364 dated 27.11.2020) against the following vacant posts in Govt. Medical College, Jammu & its Associated Hospitals against the newly created post for State Cancer Institute (SCI) at Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu for a period of one year extendable upto maximum of six years (One year at a time and further extension subject to good performance and conduct) or till the posts are filled on substantive basis in accordance with Rules of Recruitment governing the posts, whichever is earlier.
1. Anaesthesia Asstt.
Qualification
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two years Diploma in Anaesthesial Assistant Course or having Degree in Anaesthesia Technology Course from any recognized) Institution/State Medial Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
2. Jr. Lab. Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma in Lab. Assistant Course or having degree in Medical Lab., Technology Courses. from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical
3. X-Ray Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year Diploma in X-Ray Assistant Course or having Degree in X-Ray Technology / Radiography Course from any recognized Institute. 10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma / degree in Operation Theatre Technology Course from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/ J&K Para Medical Council
4. Theatre Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma in Medical Assistant/Pharmacist trg. From recognized institute Pharmacist
5. Jr. Grade Nurse 04
Qualifications:
Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/ B.Sc. Nursing from any recognized Institution/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
6. Physiotherapist
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma/degree in Physiotherapist from any recognized institute. 10+2 or above qualification with diploma in ECG ECG Tech. from recognized institute/State Medical Faculty.
Application as per prescribed format should be deposited through registered/speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu by or before 16.05.2022.
a. Documents to be attached along with application form: a. Date of Birth Certificate.
b. Qualification certificate (Academic & Technical). (Mark sheets of all years/semesters)
c. Category Certificate, if any.
d. Registration Certificate from J&K Para Medical Council e. Domicile Certificate of J&K
Terms and conditions:
a) Age at the time of application: Minimum: 18 years.
Maximum: 63 years.
b) The candidate should be domicile of J&K (UT)
The post GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset
The Ravens certainly did not kick off their 2022 draft in boring fashion, trading one of their signature offensive players and using a pair of first-round picks on highly regarded prospects who might not meet their most immediate needs.
Here are three takeaways from a hectic night:
The Marquise Brown trade was probably smart business, but it stung in the moment.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Brown, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, requested a trade after last season. He did not specify the reason.
“For me, personally, it was complicated, because Marquise was my first pick and one of my favorite players on the team,” DeCosta said. “It was something I anguished over.”
The move created an obvious shortage at a position the Ravens finally seemed to have a handle on after years of disappointing draft picks. Brown was not a superstar and he did not sustain his strong start to last season. But he was a close friend and favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, not to mention one of the few Ravens playmakers to show up big in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs. The Ravens did not use the first-round pick they received to draft another wide receiver. As of now, they’re counting on Rashod Bateman to take a huge step forward in his second year and tight end Mark Andrews to continue at an All-Pro level.
The Ravens received good value for Brown, whom they might not have signed to an extension after next season. He’s not a difference-maker on the level of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster deal Thursday night. He was apparently unhappy, and they traded two years of his good-not-great production for an immediate starter at center in Tyler Linderbaum. In a cold, objective world, you do that deal.
But the Ravens also hope to make a deep playoff run this season, with Jackson as their focal point, and they just discarded one of his chief sidekicks. They will have plenty of picks over the next two days to begin addressing their wide receiver shortage, but make no mistake, they created another need on a roster that was already thin in multiple spots.
The Ravens lived up to their ‘best player available’ philosophy with the choice of Kyle Hamilton.
For all the words we spilled on this team’s defensive needs, no one said much about safety going into the first round, not after the Ravens added Marcus Williams in free agency.
There was some thought Hamilton could fall because of his pedestrian times — 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, slower at his pro day — in the 40-yard dash. But his name hardly came up as we speculated about edge rushers and cornerbacks who might fall to No. 14.
The Ravens could have selected Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II or Washington’s Trent McDuffie, defenders linked to them in various mock drafts that fixated on team needs. Instead, DeCosta called the choice of Hamilton a “no-brainer.” He said the opportunity to pick a top-five talent in the middle of the round reminded him of classic Ravens drafts in which elite players seemed to slide magically down the board.
“He can do a myriad of different things for us,” he said. “We never dreamed in a million years he’d be there for us.”
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton can drill running backs, rush the passer or make plays on the ball in space. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s looking forward to getting three safeties — Williams, Hamilton and returning starter Chuck Clark — on the field at the same time. That would presumably leave Brandon Stephens as a primary option to cover the slot.
DeCosta has long preached that the Ravens cannot have enough talented defensive backs, and Hamilton adds to that collection, even though he won’t do anything to add to their cornerback depth behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
How we view the pick comes down to a debate on draft philosophy. Is it more important to design a perfect roster for 2022 or to collect as much front-end talent as possible and figure it out from there? We know DeCosta leans toward the latter. If Hamilton is an All-Pro safety in three years, it won’t matter whether he filled an immediate need on Thursday night.
Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t fit the typical size profile of a Ravens offensive lineman, but the unit will make more sense with him in the middle.
We know the Ravens love their linemen huge; their previous starting center, Bradley Bozeman, was 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. At 296 pounds, with short arms, Linderbaum does not look the part. Scouts gushed about his “freaky athleticism,” not his raw power.
In the end, Ravens scouts loved watching him so much that they did not care. “If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would have been a top-five pick,” DeCosta said.
Many evaluators agreed. Pro Football Focus called Linderbaum the “most athletic offensive lineman in college football” and the best center prospect since the service started grading college players in 2014.
Harbaugh said he would start right away and allow Patrick Mekari to compete for snaps at other spots while providing depth at tackle should Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury linger. “The whole depth chart just kind of filters out in a really good way,” he said.
Linderbaum is an Iowa guy, so of course he lettered three times as a high school wrestler and placed third in the state tournament as a heavyweight his senior year. He once pinned Tampa Bay’s 2021 first-team All-Pro Tristan Wirfs in high school. What do we know about former wrestlers? They play with balance, leverage and powerful hands, all traits that stood out from Linderbaum’s college tape.
“Big guys don’t affect him,” said Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. “He can leverage guys.”
Marshal Yanda was not a colossus either, coming out of Iowa in 2007. He traded on mobility, coordination and tenacity to become the second best offensive lineman in Ravens history. Could Linderbaum follow in his footsteps, albeit at a different position?
As with Hamilton at pick No. 14, we’re not going to hear many draft analysts call Linderbaum a poor value or dis him as a prospect. It’s just that the Ravens still need an edge rusher, another cornerback and fresh blood along their defensive line. With Brown gone, they also need a wide receiver. Are the best safety and the best center in the draft enough to make up for those shortcomings? If we step back, that might not be the right question, but it’s the one Ravens fans are asking right now.
()
News
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get
PM SVANidhi Scheme: The government is giving loans up to Rs 50,000 without guarantee. Heavy subsidy is being given on this loan. Along with this, cashback is also being given to the borrowers.
New Delhi: PM SVANidhi Scheme: The government is giving loans up to Rs 50,000 without guarantee. Heavy subsidy is being given on this loan. Along with this, cashback is also being given to the borrowers.
In fact, the government approved the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme from March 2022 to December 2024.
Street vendors get cheap loans
According to the official statement, this proposal was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the PM Svanidhi Yojana, cheap loans are given to street vendors and vendors without any collateral.
Exercise to make self-reliant
According to the statement, ‘an amount of Rs 5,000 crore was kept for giving loans in this scheme. With the approval of the Cabinet, the total loan amount has increased to Rs 8,100 crore. As a result, street vendors will get working capital, so that they can increase their business and make them self-reliant.
The budget has also been increased to encourage digital payments including ‘cash-back’ for street vendors . About 1.2 crore people of urban areas will benefit from this approval.
Subsidy is given on interest
Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, street vendors get a loan of up to Rs 10,000. Interest subsidy is also given. On repayment of the loan on time, a loan of up to 20 thousand rupees can be taken for the second time and up to 50 thousand rupees for the third time.
Under the scheme, QR codes, training and cashback facilities are also provided to the street vendors to promote digital transactions.
Annual subsidy at the rate of 7 percent on interest and cashback of up to Rs 1,200 is also being given to the borrowers. For a loan of Rs 10,000 at 24 per cent annual interest, the interest subsidy is effectively 30 per cent of the total interest.
The post PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
30 Curated Mehndi Designs For Groom & Boys Going For Weddings
Wedding season! It is an age-old tradition in India to apply mehndi on the hands and feet of brides and grooms before their wedding as it is marked as a good omen. Mehndi is also supposed to have a cooling effect and acts as a stress buster for the brides and grooms. Mehndi designs for girls are quite popular and easily accessible but mehndi designs for boys are hard to find. All the attention is showered on the mehndi designs of the brides but in the new age, the unique mehndi designs for grooms are stealing the limelight.
Check out these trending and unique groom mehndi designs that we are in love with:
1. Simple Design
If you like simple and neat mehndi designs you should go for this one. The design covers a finger and just a part of your palm.
2. Intricate and Detailed Mehndi Design
This mehndi design is quite detailed and intricate, it covers the whole palm without leaving much space. The design comprises dots and line motifs.
3. Unique Rajasthani Design
This is a Rajasthani mehndi design, it is quite artistic as you can see the drawing of the bride and groom made on the hand. It is a full hand design so if you are confident enough to carry it, you should definitely try this design.
4. Satvik Mehndi Design
Satvik mehndi designs are quite popular among grooms. Satvik means virtuous and this symbol holds a great value in Hindu tradition.
5. Marwadi Mehndi Design
This is a full hand mehndi design for grooms. The design consists of the drawing of bride and groom, jaal, satvik, and mandala art. If you are looking for a detailed yet neat design this is one of the best mehndi designs a man can try.
6. Royal Groom Mehndi Design
The Royal Mehndi design is where the images of the bride and groom are imprinted on the hands. You can make the design personal by adding a custom touch, you can spot the cute panda.
7. New Age Groom Design
We are in love with this one, this design is innovative and breaks the stereotypes.
On one hand, the design of bride and groom is wearing the Hindu traditional attire is made and on the other hand, the bridal couple is wearing Christian wedding attire.
8. Names on Hand Design
This design is focused on the names of the bride and groom, floral designs, and line swirls.
9. Lotus Design
This bridal groom mehndi design is intricate and consists of lotus and floral motifs. If you like simple lines and floral designs you can go for this one. Also, don’t forget to include the wedding date in your design as shown in the picture.Weddin
10. Ganesh Design
The Ganpati or Ganesh design is a very popular design, most of you must be familiar with it. It is a full hand design with jaal and floral detailing. This beautiful design on a groom’s hand is going to stand out.
11. Full Hand Detailed Mehndi Design
The name of the bride in a heart-shaped design on one hand and the design of the musical instruments on the other make it unique.
12. Avengers Mehndi Design
It is an innovative Mehndi design for boys. If you are an Avengers fan, you can try this cool design or any other design related to it.
13. Elephant Design
The Royal Elephant design is for the ones who want to keep it grand and royal. This design is very neat and artistic.
14. Intricate Mehndi Design for Grooms
Imprinting the partner’s name initials on hand with henna is a custom in weddings. There are a lot of ways to include the initials in the design. The above picture is an example of it.
15. Custom Message Mehndi Design
If you are a creative one and love personalized messages you should try this one.
16. Hashtag Mehndi Design
We are in love with this simple peacock feather Krishna design which also includes the hashtag.
17. Simple Rajasthani Mehndi Design
This simple Rajasthani mehndi design is a must-try for grooms on their wedding day. If you don’t want to do a full-hand design, this one is perfect for you.
18. Save The Date Mehndi Designs
This mehndi design is perfect for the grooms who like to keep it simple and like calligraphy. The save the date design on one hand and the bride’s name on the other is very creative.
19. The Raja Rani Mehndi Design
The design shown above is very elegant and royal. The designs of the king and queen cards are made in the middle of the palms and it is surrounded by beautiful heart and lotus designs.
20. Full Hand Mehndi Designs
The picture above is an example of a full hand mehndi design for a groom. The name of the bride and groom are also imprinted on one hand.
21. Royal Groom Mehndi Design
It is a very detailed design with the drawing of the Dulha and Dulhan face by henna. If you want a royal and elegant design, you can pick this one.
22. Custom Mehndi Design
This is a personalized design where one can put the name of their partner.
23. Simple and Neat Mehndi Design
If you want to go for a simple mehndi look, you should go for this simple Ganesha design.
24. Ganesha Mehndi Design for Grooms
This Ganesha mehndi design will look very beautiful, you can also write slokas with henna if you want on one hand just like the picture above.
25. Mandala Mehndi Design for Grooms
This design is perfect for a groom who wants to keep his mehndi design simple. The mandala design is quite popular.
26. Simple Mehndi Design
It is a simple one with Ganesh’s design on one hand and the name of the bride on the other.
27. Creative Mehndi Design
This mehndi design is very artistic and beautiful, the design depicts a story. If you want a creative and unique design you can go for this one.
28. Bridal Groom Mehndi Design
We loved this mehndi design because of the cute bride and groom art holding the garland. The design also includes the traditional satvik symbol and the lotus symbol.
29. Rajput Mehndi Design
If you like traditional and royal designs, you can pick this one. It is a full hand mehndi design with detailed motifs.
30. Joint Hand Mehndi Design
Joint hand mehndi designs are quite trending and creative. The design looks complete when you join both hands as shown in the picture.
When the wedding season is on, don’t forget to refer to the amazing designs mentioned above. Choose the one that suits you best.
The post 30 Curated Mehndi Designs For Groom & Boys Going For Weddings appeared first on MEWS.
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
Coinbase NFT Marketplace Records Around 900 Transactions Since Inception
Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset
Load Disadvantages – Don’t Take Any Kind of Extravagant Services Offered by a Salesperson
What’s In A Name? Ethereum Domain Name Sales Climb 2,300%
10 Tips to Choose Between Sports Agent Firms
Ethereum Trades Below $3,000 Support, Why Is ETH Falling Since November?
What Makes a Computer Fast?
FREE Network Marketing Leads – 2 Methods to Generate MLM Business Leads Immediately!
CoinGecko Report Estimates NFT Industry To Be Worth $800 Billion by 2024
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations