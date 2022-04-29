News
Gophers get renewed crack at recruiting four-star receiver from Ohio
The Gophers’ spring football game on Saturday will present a broad opportunity to show how the passing game will improve in 2022. It also will be a chance to impress a certain four-star recruit from Springfield, Ohio.
Anthony Brown backed off from his pledge to Minnesota’s 2023 class in February, but he will return to campus this weekend to see his older brother, fourth-year receiver Mike Brown-Stephens, and the U offense as a whole.
“When he de-committed from here, I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t super happy about it either because I do want to play with my little brother,” Brown-Stephens said Tuesday. “Honestly, I do feel like there is a chance that he will still come here. We talk a lot about what this next season is going to look like as far as passing and how he can fit in this offense, so I plan on showcasing that for him. So maybe we can get him back on board.”
In his third season at Minnesota, Brown-Stephens had 23 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown in 13 games in 2021, but the U offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. Minnesota was 118th in the nation with 162 passing yards per game a year ago.
When Sanford wasn’t retained after the regular season, Kirk Ciarrocca returned to the U and said this spring that “everybody in the state of Minnesota” knows the passing game needs to improve this fall. Brown, too.
In September, Brown had became the first commitment in the U’s next class, but he got cold feet after the season. Days after he de-committed, Colorado offered, with Sanford as its new offensive coordinator. Brown then reportedly made unofficial visits to Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State, with other offers from Virginia Tech, Washington and Indiana coming in.
Brown told rivals.com in late February that the U’s offensive scheme was the reason for him backing out of his commitment. He added that Minnesota was still in the mix.
The Gophers’ biggest recruiting success story under head coach P.J. Fleck is landing four-star receiver Rashod Bateman from southern Georgia in the 2018 class. Bateman developed into a first-round NFL draft pick last April and will be back on campus as one of four honorary coaches for the spring game.
Bateman’s previous role in a Ciarrocca offense and presence at the U this weekend will certainly be a part of the Gophers’ renewed push to bring Brown back into next year’s recruiting class.
“I just want him to be smart and learn and take in everything that everybody is saying,” Brown-Stephens said. “I know a lot of the schools are going to say the same thing, but seeing who is really there for you and look for a program that basically fits you. Wherever you feel like that is the spot, I feel like that is the best decision you could make.”
News
‘Made for Love’ star Ray Romano jokes he’s ‘protective’ of sex doll screen partner
Ray Romano jokes that he’s developed feelings for his synthetic “Made for Love” co-star. In the HBO series, which follows the wife of a tech billionaire who’s implanted a tracking chip in her brain, Romano plays her father — a man who’s in a romantic relationship with a sex doll. “Every once in a while…
News
Wild got exposed by Flames earlier this season, so GM Bill Guerin made changes
The glass-half full-crowd might call it a turning point. The glass-half-empty crowd might dub it a wakeup call.
Either way, for Wild general manager Bill Guerin, a 96-hour stretch against the Calgary Flames a couple of months ago was proof positive that something needed to change.
He watched the Wild get thoroughly outclassed in a 7-3 loss to the Flames on Feb. 26, then came back a few days later to see the Wild follow up that embarrassing effort with 5-1 loss to the Flames on March 1.
It was the first time all season that the Wild looked completely overmatched.
“It just really exploited some deficiencies we had,” Guerin said. “I remember talking to (Flames general manager) Brad Treliving after the game. They were playing as well as I had seen a team play this season. And it was really sobering for me.”
The reshuffling started a couple of weeks later when the Wild acquired center Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche. That set off a chain reaction of moves that ultimately netted the Wild winger Nic Deslauriers, defenseman Jake Middleton and, of course, legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
While the addition of Jost brought some added skill to the bottom half of the lineup, the addition of the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deslauriers and the 6-3, 220-pound Middleton reeked of a team trying to get stronger.
As far as Guerin was concerned, the Wild getting pushed around in back-to-back losses to the Flames was a microcosm of a bigger issue. It was a clear indication that the Wild weren’t ready for the playoffs, which explains why Guerin made the moves he did.
The game between the Wild (51-22-7, 109 points) and Flames (50-20-10, 110 points) on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center marked the first time the two teams have met since those moves. How does Guerin think everything has worked out so far?
“I think it’s been great,” he said. “I give the guys who were here a lot of credit because they created this culture and atmosphere that’s really welcoming and they bring guys in and it’s like they’ve been here forever. And I give the guys that came in around the trade deadline a bunch of credit because they’ve come in and dove right in and bought into everything that’s been going on around here.”
BRIEFLY
Jared Spurgeon (upper-body injury), Matt Dumba (upper-body injury), and Mats Zuccarello (lower-body injury) all participated in morning skate. While none of them played in the game against the Flames on Thursday night, there’s a chance all of them could play in the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.
News
Carlos Correa breaks through as Twins complete sweep of Tigers
Carlos Correa ended an 0-for-12 skid and doubled his RBI total, and three Twins relievers combined to pitch 5.1 scoreless innings as Minnesota completed a sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-1 victory Thursday afternoon in front of 19,365 at Target Field.
Correa, the superstar shortstop who signed a three-year, $105 million free-agent contract this spring, has been his usual self in the field for his new team but started the game batting .167 with three RBIs, and was 0 for 12 with two walks in his previous 14 plate appearances.
He drove in two runs with a bases-loaded double — a third run scored on an error by left fielder Willi Castro — in a four-run fifth inning and singled home another in the sixth to make it 7-1.
Cody Stashak (1-0) protected a 2-1 lead with 1.1 innings of relief for the victory, and Griffin Jax pitched three scoreless innings for his first save. Tyler Duffey added a scoreless inning of relief in the sixth.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (1-2) was charged with three of those runs, but two runners in the decisive fifth inning reached on throwing errors on what started as sacrifice bunts by Celestino and Jorge Polanco, who each scored. Correa scored on a grounder to deep second base by Gio Urshela.
Six Twins reached base on balls that didn’t leave the infield, and four scored.
Urshela, Trevor Larnach and Giberto Celestino also drove in runs for the American League Central Division-leading Twins, who will bring a seven-game winning streak into a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Twins starter Bailey Ober pitched in and out of trouble early before leaving in the third inning with tightness in his groin. He allowed eight baserunners on six hits and two walks but allowed only one run in 3.2 innings. He is day to day.
