Gophers get renewed crack at recruiting four-star receiver from Ohio

The Gophers’ spring football game on Saturday will present a broad opportunity to show how the passing game will improve in 2022. It also will be a chance to impress a certain four-star recruit from Springfield, Ohio.

Anthony Brown backed off from his pledge to Minnesota’s 2023 class in February, but he will return to campus this weekend to see his older brother, fourth-year receiver Mike Brown-Stephens, and the U offense as a whole.

“When he de-committed from here, I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t super happy about it either because I do want to play with my little brother,” Brown-Stephens said Tuesday. “Honestly, I do feel like there is a chance that he will still come here. We talk a lot about what this next season is going to look like as far as passing and how he can fit in this offense, so I plan on showcasing that for him. So maybe we can get him back on board.”

In his third season at Minnesota, Brown-Stephens had 23 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown in 13 games in 2021, but the U offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. Minnesota was 118th in the nation with 162 passing yards per game a year ago.

When Sanford wasn’t retained after the regular season, Kirk Ciarrocca returned to the U and said this spring that “everybody in the state of Minnesota” knows the passing game needs to improve this fall. Brown, too.

In September, Brown had became the first commitment in the U’s next class, but he got cold feet after the season. Days after he de-committed, Colorado offered, with Sanford as its new offensive coordinator. Brown then reportedly made unofficial visits to Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State, with other offers from Virginia Tech, Washington and Indiana coming in.

Brown told rivals.com in late February that the U’s offensive scheme was the reason for him backing out of his commitment. He added that Minnesota was still in the mix.

The Gophers’ biggest recruiting success story under head coach P.J. Fleck is landing four-star receiver Rashod Bateman from southern Georgia in the 2018 class. Bateman developed into a first-round NFL draft pick last April and will be back on campus as one of four honorary coaches for the spring game.

Bateman’s previous role in a Ciarrocca offense and presence at the U this weekend will certainly be a part of the Gophers’ renewed push to bring Brown back into next year’s recruiting class.

“I just want him to be smart and learn and take in everything that everybody is saying,” Brown-Stephens said. “I know a lot of the schools are going to say the same thing, but seeing who is really there for you and look for a program that basically fits you. Wherever you feel like that is the spot, I feel like that is the best decision you could make.”