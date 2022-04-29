News
Gophers spring football game moved indoors due to weather forecast
The Gophers spring football game on Saturday will be altered for the fourth time in five years.
With thunderstorms forecast, Minnesota said Thursday the event will be moved from Huntington Bank Stadium to its indoor practice facility. Given limited space, fans will no longer be allowed to watch in person, but the game still will air at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network and on the Gopher Radio Network.
“We are disappointed to move the game indoors,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement.. “But we wanted to do what was safe for our student-athletes and fans, and we did not want to cancel the game. … We will be sure to plan a fun fan-friendly event for the fall.”
The Gophers have a diaper drive and oar donation in conjunction with previous spring games, but will now move those to a to-be-announced event during fall camp.
The Gophers spring game last year had an estimated 10,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. In 2020, the game was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, it was moved indoors due to a heavy snowstorm. In 2018, the date of the game was changed from Saturday to Thursday in order to beat a snowstorm.
News
Five Orioles errors lead to blowout 10-5 loss, securing Yankees’ series sweep; Anthony Santander’s on-base streak ends
Maybe in an alternate universe, first baseman Trey Mancini picks third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez’s low throw. Perhaps shortstop Jorge Mateo doesn’t fumble a backhand grounder. And maybe second baseman Rougned Odor pulls off a pick on a rocket shot ruled a base hit.
In this universe, though, none of those outcomes occurred for the Orioles Thursday afternoon in the Bronx. In what had been another standout performance from left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, the bobbles and bungles and botches in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees were a pothole that blew out the tire on Baltimore’s chances in the series finale.
In the top half of the frame, the Orioles squandered a chance with the bases loaded, practically inviting a Yankees comeback attempt. And then in the bottom half of the inning, the Orioles handed over a written invitation for one in the form of those two errors from Gutiérrez and Mateo. It led to four unearned runs off Zimmermann and a 10-5 loss to secure a New York sweep.
“We gotta be able to catch the ball for us to be able to hang in games and have a chance to win,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We can’t make five errors and expect to win.”
The defense finished with five errors for the first time since Aug. 8, 2018, according to Baseball Reference. The six unearned runs overall were the most since July 20, 2019, when they allowed eight.
Another error from Mateo in the eighth led to a wild pitch from left-hander Paul Fry — scoring one — before Aaron Judge cranked a three-run home run, the final blow in a defensive capitulation.
“That’s the mark of any really good team, I guess, is to be able to stop the bleeding as soon as possible,” Zimmermann said. “That’s baseball. Sometimes you get ‘em, sometimes you don’t.”
In all, it was a lackluster ending to a road trip that featured the highs of a series win against the Los Angeles Angels and the lows that naturally accompany a 3-7 record. It wasn’t as if Baltimore (6-13) didn’t have chances. The Orioles lost three of those games by two runs or fewer, possibly an indication of the close, but not close enough nature of the club.
It struck again Thursday. Gutiérrez knocked in one run in the second and center fielder Cedric Mullins scored in the third after he was hit by a pitch and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. But until a ninth-inning burst of scoring that came too little, too late, the offensive output couldn’t overcome the defensive mishaps.
So while Zimmermann produced another strong outing, the defense and bats to support him wavered as much as the whipping flags atop Yankee Stadium, leaving him with a loss.
“Obviously, it’s difficult when it happens during the game,” right fielder Anthony Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But we’ve just got to keep supporting each other and helping each other out and stay looking ahead. Try to learn from those mistakes so it doesn’t happen again.”
A big change for Zimmermann
If there’s a clear differentiator between the Zimmermann of 2021 and the Zimmermann of 2022, it comes when he throws his changeup. That pitch, thrown more than ever before, has more vertical and horizontal break than his past iterations, a combination that makes it one of the most effective in the league.
When Zimmermann made his debut in 2020, his changeup averaged 26 inches of vertical break and 15.4 inches of horizontal break, according to MLB Statcast. In the two years since then, his vertical break has increased to 29.9 inches while the horizontal movement grew to 17.9 inches — the latter of which is 4.1 inches more than the average changeup thrown in the league.
“I think that’s coming from the difference in wrist action and the intent I’m throwing behind it,” Zimmermann said. “I’m really throwing it identically to my fastball and just letting the grip do the work right now.”
That’s led Zimmermann here, to his fourth start of the season — and second against a dangerous New York Yankees lineup. Across those starts, Zimmermann has flashed the potential of what that changeup brings, and he rode it Thursday, throwing that pitch more than any other.
He’s done that more frequently this season, entering Thursday with 35% of his pitches being fastballs, down from 51.4% in 2020 and 42.2% in 2021. His changeup usage has risen 7.5 percentage points since 2020 and his curveball has followed a similar rise, up 8.7 percentage points, according to Fangraphs.
In a division full of right-handed power hitters — and a Yankees lineup featuring Giancarlo Stanton and Judge — the development of those off-speed pitches has unlocked another level for Zimmermann. In 19 1/3 innings this year, the left-hander has conceded just two earned runs — with errors playing a large role Thursday in what the Yankees achieved.
Zimmermann allowed five hits and four runs — none earned — while walking one and striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA now stands at 0.93.
“As a left-handed pitcher, you have to be able to pitch to both sides of the plate,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “You need quality off-speed stuff to keep them off of your fastball. And the changeup for Zim has been key.”
Hays gets hot; Santander’s streak ends
Austin Hays recorded his first-career four-hit game, finishing with three doubles, including one in the ninth inning to drive home Mancini.
Anthony Santander, on the other hand, saw his 19-game on-base streak come to an end with his 0-for-5 performance. He and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner were the only major league players to reach base in every game so far this year.
After the game, Santander pointed out how he could’ve had three weeks if borderline calls had gone his way. After his ninth-inning strikeout, he let home plate umpire Ted Barrett know of his disapproval. Still, Santander emphasized he can start another streak Friday against the Boston Red Sox.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Timberwolves are a young team that makes mistakes. Friday will show if they learn from them
On Thursday, Anthony Edwards described the Timberwolves as “a young team” that’s “learning as we go.” Both statements are true. And yet it doesn’t make Minnesota’s postseason mistakes any less perplexing.
Because when the Timberwolves coaching staff, led by head coach Chris Finch, shows players the film from Game 3, Game 4 and Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against Memphis and can point out the same mistake over and over again, it suggests the “learning” aspect isn’t taking hold.
Ask Finch what went wrong in the fourth quarter Tuesday and he, rightfully, sounds almost annoyed when giving the answer.
“The offense is too many guys who want to go one-on-one,” he said. “We talked about that ad nauseum. Everybody wants to be the hero, and that’s not how you’re going to win these games.”
That’s been on full display in many of Minnesota’s losses this season. The clutch-time offense can be singled out as a reason for numerous regular-season defeats, as well.
“We always do that at the end of the game,” Edwards said. “That’s just, that’s us.”
That’s the problem. Finch cited the late-game offense as a major issue within the first 20 games of the season, and yet despite constant harping, the players never truly changed their ways.
“It’s a little bit of a battle we’ve been fighting all year,” Finch said. “We have a lot of guys who want to close games. Those situations are basically like anything else, a matter of trust, a currency of trust.
“Right now I think we gotta go to a mentality, and we’ve talked about it, where the go-to guy needs to be the open man. But whoever has the ball in their hand has to create those situations by attacking with the mindset of finding rather than attacking with the mindset of shooting.”
Basically, Malik Beasley explained, the Timberwolves try to target Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. But whoever gets that matchup needs to understand that the right play isn’t always to attack Morant to score. Sometimes it’s to attack Morant to draw more attention and then find the open man.
“The play is not for you, usually, if you get that switch,” Beasley said.
That’s been a distinction Minnesota has struggled to make all season. The Wolves always tend to slow down in the final minutes of the game when they have the lead, they morph into an isolation offense and they tend to see their lead shrink, if not disappear entirely.
And then Finch is left to talk about the issue immediately after the game, and likely again after the following practice.
Rinse, repeat.
At some point, even the coach may run out of answers. It’s one thing to be young and learning. It’s another to be young and repeating the same mistakes time and again.
“I mean, at this point we just have to keep trying to correct it. I mean, it’s hard to correct it when you’re out there every night,” Edwards said. “But, you come in and watch the film. I think we’ve come together and watched that last game and were like, ‘We can’t do this any more.’ So I think we’ll correct it (Friday).”
If not, they can try again next season.
News
‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ is coming to an end
Gophers spring football game moved indoors due to weather forecast
Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues
Five Orioles errors lead to blowout 10-5 loss, securing Yankees’ series sweep; Anthony Santander’s on-base streak ends
The Importance of Branding Yourself in a Competitive Online Marketplace
Timberwolves are a young team that makes mistakes. Friday will show if they learn from them
‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ is coming to an end
Shoot 360 basketball training facility owned by former NBA play Fred Jones opens in Naperville Saturday
Understanding Flood Insurance
Magic’s Franz Wagner made most of opportunities in rookie season
Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson taps Jeff Greenberg, a Cubs executive, for a key front-office role
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations