Health Savings Accounts Might Be Just What You Need
In 2003, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) came into effect. They were launched to heavy acclaim, and aggressively promoted in the early stages. Yet five years later, many people still aren’t as informed as they should be about Health Savings Accounts and how they work.
As part of the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act, Health Savings Accounts help US citizens under 65 save money for qualified medical expenses on a tax-advantaged basis. People who purchase a qualified High Deductible Health Plan may open a Health Savings Account.
The money deposited into the Health Savings Account may be deducted from your taxable income at the end of the year. The advantage is this: premiums for HSA qualified health insurance plans are much lower when compared to regular Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) insurance plans.
The tax benefits you can accrue with HSAs are:
Deposits and earnings aren’t taxed.
There is no “use it or lose it” qualifier.
Money you save in the account isn’t taxed upon withdrawal if you use the money for qualified health expenses.
HSAs are owned solely by the individual, giving them portability not associated with other health insurance plans. If you have an HSA with an employer and you leave that company, the money you have saved in the HSA is still yours. Many people confuse Medical Savings Accounts (MSA’s) that are employer owned with Health Savings Accounts owned by the individual employees.
Since HSA’s are owned by an individual, they are totally flexible. Of course, you must have a Qualified High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) in force when you want to make any deposits. Many people who have HDHP never open an HSA. But when they do, they can deposit as little or as much as they want up to the limits set by the IRS. If you’re looking for flexibility in terms of payments, then a Health Savings Account might just suit your budget.
The second way to contribute to a health savings plan is through non-taxable employer contributions. Additionally, employers with cafeteria plans may allow workers to contribute untaxed salary through a reduction in salary.
Similar to an IRA, those 55 or older can make catch-up contributions to their HSA. Funds in the account grow tax-free, and deductions are tax-free as well, as long as the money is withdrawn for qualified medical expenses.
When you turn 65 you can withdraw the money for any purpose and it will be taxed as regular income. But, if after you are 65 years old, and you use the money in your HSA for medical expenses, you can withdraw the money and not be taxed.
Because of their flexibility HSAs can be a very handy tool. They’re well worth considering for protecting yourself when you most need it. So if you don’t have health insurance and need it, take a look at a HDHP and then supplement it with a health savings account. Find out if this is the perfect coverage for you by talking to a qualified health insurance broker who can guide you through the process.
What Are The Standard Types of Halloween Insurance?
With Halloween approaching fast it is time to go shopping with your kids for spooky costumes to make trick-or-treating all the more exciting! This is when you get to enjoy the fall season by decorating your home, picking out pumpkins to carve and indulging in caramel covered apples! However, amidst all the fun and enjoyment, there could be risks such as your car and house being vandalized or someone getting injured on your property. Most insurance companies don’t provide coverage specifically for Halloween, but you can protect your home and car from Halloween-related risks through these different policies.
Homeowner’s Insurance
Vandalism is one of the most common occurrences during the Halloween season. Homeowners have often woken up to find broken windows, damaged fences or graffiti scrawled grotesquely on the walls. Risks of fire could be imminent if you use candles for decoration or to light Jack-o-Lanterns. Homeowner’s insurance will help to cover against these liabilities by compensating for the damages to your property as per the deductibles stipulated in your insurance policy. In case the house is unlivable for a while, arrangements can be made for a temporary home. Stolen possessions also fall under this policy if there has been a burglary.
Personal Liability Insurance
Pranks often go wrong on Halloween resulting in injuries, which could lead to medical costs. If you have hurt someone, personal liability insurance protects you by covering the court and compensation costs. On the other hand, if it is you or a family member who has been injured, your health insurance policy will take care of the expenses.
Automobile Insurance
Vehicles are not spared from being vandalized – in some cases they are egged or the paint is scratched off. At times you might end up with cracked windows, a broken windshield, or deflated tires. Expenditures for repairs will set you back quite a bit depending on the extent of the damage, so a comprehensive car insurance policy is the best way to protect against these incidents. If there has been an accident with significant damage to the vehicle, the collision clause will cover the expenses. The liability portion takes care of your medical charges if you are injured in an accident.
Before you start celebrating Halloween, double check to verify your insurance policies are sufficient in protecting you – talk with an insurance agent and work out a comprehensive policy today! Please leave your comments below
The History of HMO Plans
Introduction:
Health Maintenance Organization Plans – HMO Plans for short – are a type of managed care program. The idea behind managed care programs is that maintaining good health will be achieved by preventing disease and providing quality care. By maintaining good health, it is believed that escalating health care costs can be controlled.
When HMO Plans were first introduced, members paid a fixed, prepaid monthly premium in exchange for health care from a contracted network of providers. The contracted network of providers includes hospitals, clinics and health care providers that have signed a contract with the HMO. In this sense, HMOs are the most restrictive form of managed care plans because they restrict the procedures, providers and benefits by requiring that the members use these providers and no others.
History:
HMOs were intended to take health care in a new direction. They were designed by the government to do away with individual health insurance plans and to make affordable health insurance available to everyone. At that time employers were purchasing individual health insurance plans for their employees ~ a costly expense that many were starting to forego.
The Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Act was approved by President Nixon in 1973. The managed health care plans were subsidized by the government and the new HMO-type systems began to grow, typically organized by businesses and community groups eager to make health care available to their workers and members at costs they could better afford. This subsidy created deals from the insurance companies to lure these businesses to buy these new discounted low cost health plans for their employees instead of the costly individual health plans.
Feeling the power of the government behind them and the frantic desire of employers to enroll their employees in these new HMO Plans, insurance companies began to apply pressure to doctors to join an HMO. Doctors were told that if they didn’t join, the insurance company would find doctors who would join and they would effectively take all their patients away. Thus, doctors ended up joining an HMO so they would not lose their patients and subsequently their entire practice.
As time went on, the Insurance companies added more and more rules each time the doctor’s contract was renewed. The popularity of the HMO Plans meant that the majority of their patients had HMO plans so they accepted the new conditions. New terms included seeing more patients, more stringent confidentiality agreements, and more services requiring pre-approvals.
Up until the 1980’s most members agreed that HMO’s were a great health plan. However, by the end of that decade, faced with mounting numbers of denied claims, members began to sour on the HMO Plans.
What led to the increase of denied claims? It wasn’t a result of the claims themselves; it was a result of bad investments by the insurance companies.
During the real estate boom, the insurance companies thought it would be a good idea to invest in real estate deals. Unfortunately, when the savings and loan industry crashed along with real estate values, insurance companies began to lose money. These losses resulted in their coming up short to cover the claims of their HMO members.
Thus began the practice to deny the claims of the HMO Plan members. The insurance companies denied claims on the basis that they were too expensive or medically un-necessary. At that time, members and their doctors did not fight these denials and because the insurance company got away with the denied claim process so well, they have continued to do this as part of their operating procedure.
However, a new concept has sprung up in recent year ~ HMO Law.
There are now lawyers and law firms dedicated to bringing cases against HMO’s. These claims include wrongful death, bad faith and medical malpractice. This means that an HMO can be sued when a person dies as a result of the HMO denying coverage for necessary medical treatment; for the denial of valid claims; and for medical malpractice on the part of one of its physicians.
Additionally, individual states are tightening up their laws governing HMO Plans.
In future articles we will discuss how HMO’s work, the types of HMO Plans, the cost of the plans and the future of the plans.
Everyone Wants Affordable Whole Life Insurance Quotes
Although term life insurance looks cheaper when you request free quotes, a whole life insurance quote can be well worth getting. With whole life you are covered for as long as you live and keep paying the premiums and the cost of the policy is stretched over a longer period of time, so you are actually paying less in monthly premiums.
If you want to have a period of time when you don’t have to pay any premiums, you can ask for your whole life quote to calculate the premiums to a certain age. Most people like to have the premiums spread over 30 years because this is usually their working life. Then they can enjoy retirement knowing that they do have whole life insurance and don’t have to pay any more premiums.
Even though the lowest life insurance rates are for term life, if you get whole life insurance at an early age, the cost will be very similar. There are added benefits to getting whole life too. Once you have your insurance policy in place, it won’t run out at the end of the term leaving you without life insurance.
Even if you can’t afford a high payout, you can choose a lower death benefit and upgrade when you can afford it. This gives you the best life insurance for your whole life at the lowest rates. You should buy what you can afford. The difference between a policy that pays out $100,000 and another that pays $125,000 is very little when it comes to the monthly premium. When you are comparing the quotes choose the highest possible payout for the lowest rates.
You’ll never know how much life insurance you can afford if you don’t look around. With the massive range of online whole life insurance quotes available, life insurance protection for your family is only a click away. You are never under any obligation to buy. You only need to contact an agent when you find the lowest life insurance rates that suit you.
Whole life insurance quotes often return lower premiums. Make sure you do your homework, get a number of quotes and make the right comparisons.
