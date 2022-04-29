Finance
House and Home Insurance: A Guide to Evaluating the Worth of Your Home and Belongings
You know that you have to get home insurance of some kind to protect your dwelling, but there are so many options that you might feel overwhelmed. It’s important to determine just how much insurance you’ll need to adequately protect your home, property, and contents. Don’t forget about the items inside your home, either. Some basic insurance policies only include coverage for the property itself. It’s ideal that you search for house and home insurance that covers everything, including walls, furniture, appliances, carpet, jewelry, electronics, and so forth.
At the minimum, make sure you get insurance that covers the property itself, contents, legal liability should anyone become injured on the property, and loss of use so that you’ll be able to pay for temporary housing while the house gets repaired. If you want money for the actual REPAIRS, you’ll need additional coverage such as flood, fire, windstorm, and so forth. Depending on where you live, flood and hurricane insurance might be required anyway.
Think about how much it will cost to rebuild the home, and how much money you’ll need to replace all of the belongings that you lost. House and home insurance is designed to help you plan for the absolute worst, whatever it may be. Don’t just simply consider the cost of rebuilding, there are going to be market fluctuations to consider as well. Plus, the value of many of your belongings is likely to go down over the years. If you’ve done any remodeling or added new features, that will affect the overall value of the home.
House and Home Insurance for Worst-Case Scenario
How much will it cost to rebuild and replace in a worst-case-scenario? This is something you might want to work with an agent with, as well as the contractors who helped with the renovation.
Is a broader policy right for you or do you want specific add-ons? Is there anything you want to exclude? If you live in an area that experiences freezing cold temperatures during winter months, you might want to consider a policy that includes protection against freezing pipes. If you live down in a valley and could potentially lose your home to mudslides, or have room damage from falling rocks, consider a policy that includes protection from falling objects.
As for the contents of the home itself, go around room to room taking inventory. In addition to approximating the costs of valuables such as jewelry and electronics, you should also remember to include furniture, goods, appliances, wall art, and so forth.
Start looking into plans offered by companies such as Lemonade. With its helpful tools such as an artificial intelligence bot, you can get an estimate for house and home insurance in just 90 seconds. Lemonade discounts are among the best in the industry, and the company is very transparent.
Finance
Chemistry – How to Determine the Number of Bonds in an Element
In order to determine the number of bonds that an element will form, you must determine its charge. Once you know the charge, you know the bonds because for the most part the number of bonds is equal to the absolute value of the charge. So, lets learn how to determine the charge or oxidation number of an atom.
First, you will need to gather a few tools to help you with your task. You will need a periodic table, the octet rule and a couple of physics concepts. You can get a periodic table from your book, your teacher or online and the octet rule is below.
The Octet Rule:
An element will tend to gain or lose electrons in order to obtain a Noble Gas valence.
Physics Concepts:
Nature tends to move toward a state of lower energy, which basically means nature takes the easy way. Also, you need to remember that opposites attract an likes repel. These two concepts will help you decide whether an element will gain or lose electrons to obtain the Noble gas valence.
Alright, ready to put these tools to work? Good! Lets determine the charge for lithium.
- Find lithium on the periodic table and determine the valence electrons.
- Lithium has 1 valence electron.
Now remember the octet rule and ask, “Is it easier to lose 1 electron and go back to helium or is it easier to gain 7 electrons and move toward neon?”
I hope you answered that it is easier to lose one and go back. So, lithium will tend lose one electron and become a (1+) cation.
Remember, if you lose electrons you become more positive and if you gain electrons you become more negative because electrons are negative.
If the charge of lithium is (1+) then it will have one bond. It really is just that easy.
Should we try another? How about chlorine?
- Find chlorine on the periodic table and determine the valence electrons.
- Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
Now ask, “Is it easier to gain 1 electron and go toward argon or is it easier to lose 7 electrons and move back to neon?”
That’s right it is easier to gain one and move toward argon. So, chlorine will have a (1-) charge and form one bond.
Finance
Is China To Buy More US Treasuries With Chinese Yuan Showing Signs Of Rising?
The Chinese Yuan finally seems to be showing signs of rising. Actually, left to free market forces, the Yuan would have appreciated much earlier and by a greater amount. However, the Chinese government has traditionally kept the Yuan undervalued in order to keep Chinese goods cheaper as compared with goods produced in other nations so as to promote its exports. China has prospered using this artificial subsidy for its exports and in the bargain raised a huge corpus of dollars in the form of a huge trade surplus. China has used this massive surplus to buy US treasuries.
Traditional economics suggests that a trade surplus implies that the nation is exporting more than it is importing and the demand for the domestic currency should be higher than the demand for foreign currencies. A higher demand for the domestic currency vis-à-vis the foreign currency implies that the domestic currency should appreciate. However, in order to provide an artificial kick to its industry, China had not allowed its currency to rise.
This abnormality seems to have been acceptable to the US till the going was good. However, now with the US economy in doldrums, US exports are uncompetitive against the Chinese products and the Chinese products are sufficiently cheaper to dent the domestic US industry as well.
Thus, the stage is set such that under immense pressure, China has started to allow the Yuan to appreciate, but not sufficiently fast to satisfy the US. The Yuan has appreciated continuously in the last few days and has strengthened to a fresh high of 6.7 to the US dollar. The appreciation in the Yuan has been prominent since the Chinese Central Bank announced on June 19 that it will allow greater flexibility in exchange rates.
However, the US does not seem to be satisfied with the pace at which the Yuan is appreciating. In a congressional hearing, the US Treasury Secretary stated that the pace of the rise in the Yuan has been too slow and the quantum of appreciation has also been limited. As per the Treasury Secretary, the US wants to explore multilateral ways in which it can persuade China to allow a more rapid appreciation in its currency.
While, the US may be talking from its own point of view in order to bolster its industry and sagging economy, a rapid appreciation in the Yuan could mean that China’s goods produced for exports become more expensive in the global markets. This could lead to a dramatic slowdown in the Chinese economy, which is one of the economies that is growing in times of a global slowdown. The appreciation of the Yuan, which could effectively lead to the migration of manufacturing capacity to other destinations, could help lift some of the sagging economies at the expense of China. However, it is quite unclear if this would be acceptable to China and how effective such a transference process can be to bring out several sagging economies out of their gloom.
All said and done, the misuse of currency manipulation by the Chinese to artificially subsidize their exports is an unfair practice and must be corrected at some point in time and now may not be a bad time to start it.
Finance
Biblical Prosperity and Financial Miracles
Financial Miracles
When I got the revelation that Christ was in us the hope of Glory ( 1. Cor. 1:27 ) my miracle ministry really took off. What I saw was that if Christ is in us then He can still do through us what He did in Bible days. As I traveled ministering healing my heart went out for the people’s prosperity as well.
I began to search the scriptures and I saw so many instances of Jesus doing Financial Miracles that I began to believe and expect for those things to happen. I mean after all He is in me right?
One thing I learned is that God moves on the Earth by Faith and by Seed. I sought out miracle ministries that also had financial miracles happening and I began to partner with them and to sow seed into that anointing.
Today this is a regular occurrence in my ministry. It seems that anyone who sows into my ministry receives financial miracles. Amazing things. I only share this from the heart to tell you exactly how I do what I do, so you can also.
Miracle Money
Some things I have witnessed to build your faith: A single mother with 4 kids was broke and came to the meeting she was given 200 the Lord said sow 100 to me. This was a struggle knowing all the needed for her kids.
She obeyed God then went to the grocery store after church. The next day she had to make a deposit at the bank. When she got her receipt back there was $3,000 in her account. She got so scared she ran out of the bank.
A man I never met came into one of my home meetings and when he opened his Bible, ten 100 dollar bills fell out. A Pastor reached into his wallet to get a piece of paper to write down his number. He already knew that he didn’t have anything because someone had to buy him coffee an hour earlier. A $20.00 bill had appeared in his wallet.
I was leaving the airport in El Paso, TX. And I went over to the ATM to get cash for coffee. I had been on a 40 day fast at the time. As I looked down I saw two $20.00 dollar bills and they were old looking. Wow, no one goes to an ATM to withdraw money and leaves $40.00 behind. These were old and dirty. I know that all ATM money is new and crisp.
I have hundreds of stories like this. Just like healing miracles and creative miracles, money miracles or financial miracles have been a way of life for me. I remember the first church I ever spoke in. The elderly black Pastor couldn’t read but the prophetic word from him was phenomenal. To date I have to say it was one of the most accurate words I have ever received.
One thing he said was ” your right hand will be your miracle healing hand and your left hand will be your financial miracle hand.” I began to read about Biblical Prosperity and what caused it to manifest in someone’s life or not to manifest in someone’s life.
It all comes down to one thing. Putting God first in your life. When we give God honor and we are saying we trust Him because we know Him and we love Him. He showers us with blessings.
If you have been in any of my meetings you know how true this is. People often have money appear in their bank accounts, wallets and Bibles. The financial miracles started when I was in a church in Kentucky. I was in a small town which was the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln. Hodgensville, I believe was the name.
I had started a survey and asked how many people needed healing miracles and about 70% raised their hands. I then asked how many people needed a financial miracle and 100% raised their hand. I knew I had to believe God for financial miracles for His people. I asked God to allow these things to happen in my life and ministry for the people.
I had gone back to this church some time later and was amazed by a story from the church accountant who was also a CPA. He said that he felt prompted to give a certain amount but he knew he would be overdrawn but he didn’t want to disobey God. He testified that at the end of the month the same amount was still in his account yet the check had cleared the bank!
The financial miracle ministry was birthed and from there it became as regular a part of my ministry as the prophetic and miracle healing ministry was.
In my own life I just lived one day at a time trusting God for that day. I still live that way today. One day I asked God about the financial miracles taking place and He reminded me that the family that adopted me had embezzled my Father’s inheritance which was social security money which when I turned 18 probably totaled $30,000.
He said I am your Father now and this is my inheritance to you that all over the world people will know that you have an anointing for financial miracles and when they sow into that anointing they shall reap financial miracles, blessings and miracle money as well as the same anointing will be transferred to them.
I have so many testimonies everywhere I go that I am bold about it but I am very careful to never manipulate anyone or to commercialize the anointing or to “sell Jesus.” That being said, I realized that faith comes by hearing the word and the word of our testimony so I must share my life story and anointing and truth.
After traveling and speaking with Next Move of God my international revival ministry for 10 years, I quickly realized the power of building relationships. I know Jesus was the first network marketer because he took twelve people, had them each go out to get twelve ( 144) on day of Pentecost, some gave up, and it has continued to this day.
The internet is the “net” in networking that we need to prosper and to build the Kingdom. It is God’s Internet He invented it. It’s like Jesus spoke to me and said ” let down your net for a catch” and launch out into the deep.
God Prosperity
Throughout history we see that God Prosperity is based upon one’s walk with Him. Starting at Adam and Eve we see God’s blessings on them as a result of the relationship they had with Him. However, when they disobeyed God the blessings stopped and life became hard and they had to sweat to get the ground to produce.
The same is true throughout history. When man obeyed God He was blessed and when he didn’t he was cursed.
