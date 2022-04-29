Finance
How to Collect and Invest In One Dollar Bills Using Serial Numbers
A one dollar bill may not seem like a lot of money, but some are rare and can become part of an investment. The key to knowing if a dollar bill is worth more than face value is to examine the serial number. Serial numbers are a combination of a letter, eight numbers and another letter at the end. You can find them easily because they are printed in green and are located twice on each bill. One is close to the bottom left of George Washington’s portrait and the other is located at the top right of his portrait. Combinations of serial numbers are keys to determining the rarity and investment value of a bill.
The first letter runs from “A” to “L”. These 12 letters are codes for the cities where they were printed. The last letter indicates the number of times that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing used the sequence of serial numbers. So, “A” means that the serial number has run only one time. “B” indicates a second time and “C” is the third. The number of letters goes through the 26-letter alphabet.
Between the letters are eight numbers representing how many one dollar bills were printed in one year. The first one printed will be “00000001”. The last is “32000000”. The lower or higher the numbers, the more they’re worth as investments. For example, a bill with a low number like 00000095, or one with a high number 32000022 can fetch between $25 to $100.
Also, a specific combination of numbers can add value. If you have only two numbers in the set, like “2” and “4”, such as 22424442. This number is worth a little more than face value. But, if you have a repeating pattern, like, 24242424, or 24224224, your investment just increased by about $1,000. This special combo is called a “binary bill.”
You might also get a set using three numbers, such as “2”, “4”, and “7”, you can have them in no special order, such as:27244727, or 59577975 Of course, if they follow a repeating order, they are worth more. You must know that a two number combination will be more valuable than the three number combination. These are called “trinary bills,” which could only fetch $3 or $5.
Another type is called a “ladder,” which is a direct count from 1 to 8: 12345678 or, backwards: 87654321.
A “radar” bill reads the same numbers backwards and forwards, like a mirror: 14622641. A “super radar” bill only includes two numbers, with the same one only at the beginning and end: 59999995. Radars can fetch about $25, while super radars might be worth about $70.
Two or more separate bills with consecutive serial numbers, like 25348793 and 25348794, are two bills printed one after the other.
“Doubles” occur when you have two of the same numbers: 33774499. A “double quad” is two sets of four of the same number: 33335555. Even a bill with one number repeated eight times: 44444444 might bring $500.
You can also find a “star note.” If you see a star at the end of a serial number, it means that it’s a replacement bill for one with the same serial number that was damaged.
Special combinations of serial numbers from one dollar bills vary in value, from just a few dollars to a few thousand. My advice is to go to your bank and ask for a one-dollar “strap” which is a pack of 100 one dollar bills. Go through them and see what patterns of serial numbers you can find. Sometimes, a fresh new pack of one dollar bills will come to a bank straight from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. So you might have a good chance of finding consecutive bills, which could possibly earn you a few more dollars if you sold them to a collector. Just remember that any bill with a special serial number is a rare item. Now, you have a good reason to check the dollar bills in your pocket or purse.
What Is Bombay Stock Exchange?
Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Mumbai. It traces its roots to 1850s when a group of stockbrokers would meet under a banyan tree to buy and sell shares. Now it is chambered in Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at Dalal Street, Fort in Mumbai. BSE has more than 5000 listed companies and is the biggest in terms of market capitalization.
Sensex is a value weighted index of BSE and comprises of 30 stocks which represent large, well established companies across key sectors. A company should fulfill the following conditions to be listed on Sensex:
• Should be listed atleast 3 months ago on Bombay Stock Exchange
• Should be traded every day in the last three months on Bombay Stock Exchange
• Should be among top 75 companies according to market capitalization
• Should have a good track record
Companies are then filtered first according to absolute turnover and then according to cumulative turnover. Those who make the list are then sorted according to sectors.
The stocks listed on BSE Sensex are Bajaj Auto, BHEL, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, DLF, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hero Honda, Hindalco, Hindustan Lever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Jindal Steel, Jaiprakash Associates, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, ONGC, Reliance Communication, Reliance Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, State Bank of India, Sterlite Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel and Wipro.
Some of the other indices are Midcap Index and Smallcap Index. The sectoral indices include IT, Technology Media and Telecom, Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metal, Banking, PSU, Consumer Durable, Auto, Capital Goods, FMCG, and Real Estate Index.
Share Trading In India For Beginners – Basic Requirements To Get Started
There are a few basic requirements that need to be in place before an individual can start the process of buying, holding and selling shares. This document is a basic guideline to explain these requirements. Please note that this document does not provide any advice on what shares to buy or what investment strategy suits an individual. This is a getting started guide for individuals based on my own experiences.
The 3 basic things needed for getting started are:
* Dmat Account
* Trading Account
* Bank Account
Dmat Account
A Dmat account is like a Bank Account, with the difference being that instead of cash, a Dmat account holds shares. So, if shares are bought, they are deposited into the buyers Dmat account and if shares are sold, they are reduced accordingly from the Dmat account. The shares that are deposited to or reduced from the Dmat account are electronic shares. For an individual wishing to trade in shares, it is compulsory to trade only in Dmat (dematerialized) shares. Physical shares cannot be traded. Dmat shares have many advantages in terms of ease of handling etc.
A Dmat account can be opened through most banks and financial institutions, after filling up the required forms and providing identity and address proofs. The usual charges associated with a Dmat account are:
1. Account opening charges
2. Yearly charges for maintaining the Dmat account
3. Recurring periodic charges for holding shares in the Dmat account
4. Other service charges based on transactions carried out. Usually, there are no transaction / service charges when shares are bought. The charges will be levied when shares are sold.
The above charges may not be the same across different service providers but a big part is likely to be the same as regulatory agencies like Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) specify certain norms.
Trading Account
A Trading account is required if an individual wishes to trade, i.e. buy and sell shares in the stock exchange. The 2 main stock exchanges in India are the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). A Trading account can also be opened with most banks and financial institutions, after filling up the required forms and providing identity and address proofs. The actual trading can be done by phone, internet or using transaction slips that are provided at the time of opening the account. Personally, I have found buying and selling using the internet fairly convenient. There are options to specify the price at which to buy or sell and it is easy to track the status online.
There is a brokerage charge that is incurred for both buying and selling of shares. This charge varies across different trading houses. Also, government levies like the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) will be incurred on such transactions.
Bank account
Needless to say, a Bank account is required for carrying out various financial transactions associated with trading of shares. This is where the money on sale of shares will be credited or money for buying shares will be debited from. A normal Savings Account is enough and nothing additional needs to be done with the Bank account.
Trading process
Once the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account are in place, an individual is ready to start trading. While it is not necessary to have the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account with the same organization, I feel that having it with the same organization offers additional convenience, especially for individuals trading using the internet. The following example of buying and selling using a Trading account on the internet illustrates the convenience of having the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account with the same organization.
Buying shares: When an individual wants to buy a share, he/she logs into the Trading account and specifies the details like the Company name, no. of shares to buy and the price at which to buy. Depending on this information, the required amount from the Bank account is set aside for this trade. When the desired price is reached, this trade is executed and the amount (after adjusting for charges) is debited from the Bank account and the shares are credited into the Dmat account.
If the Bank account had been with a different organization, then for carrying out this trade, it would have been necessary to move the amount into the Trading account.
Selling shares: When an individual wants to sell a share, he/she logs into the Trading account and specifies the details like the Company name, no. of shares to sell and the price at which to sell. Depending on this information, the required no of shares from the Dmat account is set aside for this trade. When the desired price is reached, this trade is executed and the shares are debited from the Dmat account and the amount (after adjusting for charges) is credited to the Bank account.
If the Bank account had been with a different organization, then after this trade, it would have been necessary to move the amount from the Trading account into the Bank account.
Please note that apart from the charges that are levied by the Bank, the Dmat account service provider and the Trading account service provider, there will be additional government taxes like STT and Service Tax. Also, please make sure to read all the terms and fee details of the service providers before opening any account and be aware of the transaction costs involved with each transaction. Happy Trading!
How to Get Good Page Rank on Google?
Every business and service provider–with a presence online–wants to have a high Page Rank on Google, for obvious reasons.
But is getting high Search Engine Ranking Page (SERP) results a cakewalk?
No!
Had it been so, every website and webpage in the business would have been right on the first page of Google and other search engines. And, the various Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agencies wouldn’t have been working overtime to improve page rankings of their clients, through different innovative and creative methods.
Why it’s so?
Google follows a specific set of algorithms. It keeps making updates to improve the way search results is provided.
Over the years, the search engine biggie has transformed to a Knowledge Search Engine from an Information Search Engine.
Now if you want your pages and sites to rank high, think out-of-box, and provide relevant, valuable, and well-writ ten information, in a way your readers figure out, easily.
This is not to suggest that the usual SEO practices–including Optimized meta titles & descriptions, structured URLs, user friendly navigation, image optimization, Google authorship certification, etc.–are no more relevant.
They still are. Without working on these aspects, you can’t hope to get a high Page Rank on Google.
What Else?
Content is King.
Despite various other factors being at play, content still rules.
If your content is new, good, relevant, and informative–and, of course, not buttoned-up and full of verbiage–your sites and pages will attract decent traffic and business.
However, having quality content alone may not do the job for you.
You have to promote and share it aggressively, via blog links and website URLs, and through:
1. Discussion Forums, also Known as Open Knowledge Forums
2. Question & answer sites (Quora)
3. Pinterest (for sharing images)
4. Social book-marking sites (digg, delicious, reddit)
5. Good article sites (E-zine)
6. Social network sites (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, & Twitter)
7. Blog directories (Blog Lines, Bloggapedia)
8. Video sites (YouTube, TikTok)
Besides, use relevant, famed and respected sites for publishing your posts under their Guest Posts section. For this, write exceedingly well and provide high quality, relevant content.
In addition, use the Infographics option also. SlideShare is an excellent tool for creating infographics.
Content shared with quality, supporting images, in a sequence, would do wonders to improve your Google Page Rankings.
Inorganic or Paid Methods
For instant results, use inorganic or paid methods such as Pay-Per-Click (PPC).
PPC provides the advertisers with the chance to put their brand, product, or service, in a very important position, in the form of an ad that targets a particular keyword or phrase.
PPC will fetch you results very fast though only for a short term. For long-term, high Page Rank on Google, organic methods will be apt.
What Is Bombay Stock Exchange?
Share Trading In India For Beginners – Basic Requirements To Get Started
