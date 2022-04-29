Finance
How to Get Good Page Rank on Google?
Every business and service provider–with a presence online–wants to have a high Page Rank on Google, for obvious reasons.
But is getting high Search Engine Ranking Page (SERP) results a cakewalk?
No!
Had it been so, every website and webpage in the business would have been right on the first page of Google and other search engines. And, the various Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agencies wouldn’t have been working overtime to improve page rankings of their clients, through different innovative and creative methods.
Why it’s so?
Google follows a specific set of algorithms. It keeps making updates to improve the way search results is provided.
Over the years, the search engine biggie has transformed to a Knowledge Search Engine from an Information Search Engine.
Now if you want your pages and sites to rank high, think out-of-box, and provide relevant, valuable, and well-writ ten information, in a way your readers figure out, easily.
This is not to suggest that the usual SEO practices–including Optimized meta titles & descriptions, structured URLs, user friendly navigation, image optimization, Google authorship certification, etc.–are no more relevant.
They still are. Without working on these aspects, you can’t hope to get a high Page Rank on Google.
What Else?
Content is King.
Despite various other factors being at play, content still rules.
If your content is new, good, relevant, and informative–and, of course, not buttoned-up and full of verbiage–your sites and pages will attract decent traffic and business.
However, having quality content alone may not do the job for you.
You have to promote and share it aggressively, via blog links and website URLs, and through:
1. Discussion Forums, also Known as Open Knowledge Forums
2. Question & answer sites (Quora)
3. Pinterest (for sharing images)
4. Social book-marking sites (digg, delicious, reddit)
5. Good article sites (E-zine)
6. Social network sites (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, & Twitter)
7. Blog directories (Blog Lines, Bloggapedia)
8. Video sites (YouTube, TikTok)
Besides, use relevant, famed and respected sites for publishing your posts under their Guest Posts section. For this, write exceedingly well and provide high quality, relevant content.
In addition, use the Infographics option also. SlideShare is an excellent tool for creating infographics.
Content shared with quality, supporting images, in a sequence, would do wonders to improve your Google Page Rankings.
Inorganic or Paid Methods
For instant results, use inorganic or paid methods such as Pay-Per-Click (PPC).
PPC provides the advertisers with the chance to put their brand, product, or service, in a very important position, in the form of an ad that targets a particular keyword or phrase.
PPC will fetch you results very fast though only for a short term. For long-term, high Page Rank on Google, organic methods will be apt.
Finance
Book Summary and Reflection – Constructing Local Theologies by Robert J. Schreiter
The book is divided into seven chapters which deal with the definition of local theology, mapping a local theology, study of culture, theology and its context (church tradition as local theologies), tradition and Christian identity, popular religion and official religion, and syncretism and dual religious systems.
In the first chapter, the writer observes the important shift in perspective in theology in recent years. This shift was a concentration on the role that circumstances play in shaping one”s response to the Gospel since it was observed that the theologies being inherited from the older churches of the North Atlantic community did not fit well into these quite different cultural circumstances.
Three broad varieties of local theology analyzed (translation, adaptation and contextual approaches) not only suggest a relation between a cultural context and theology, but also about the relation between theology and the community in which it takes place. Local theology is defined as a dynamic dialectical interaction among gospel, church and culture.
The second chapter concentrates on how the interaction of gospel, church and culture takes place. The author uses a map to chart the relationships in local theologies. This serves two purposes, orientation and evaluation.
In the third chapter, the author echoes that no culture is ever so simple that a comprehensive explanation and description can be given, nor is it ever so static that all is entirely cohesive and consistent. Once the issue of theological reflection has been located within culture, one is ready to begin the Gospel dialogue with the larger church tradition. From the point of view of local theologies, there are two dimensions to this dialogue. The first is determining the proper mode of discourse. The kind of theological result that will make the most sense for dealing with the situation at hand is discussed in chapter four where different forms of theology and their relationship to local circumstances are explored. This chapter discusses the Christian tradition so as to make the encounter between local theology and the Christian tradition easier. The second dimension has to do with the quality of the theological result. The fifth chapter discusses eleven questions which highlight in different ways some of the problems both local theology and Christian tradition face in their mutual encounter and growth. The general purpose of the chapter is to build a framework wherein a local church can better come to terms with the tradition.
In the penultimate chapter, it is forcefully argued that local theologies are in many ways the expressions of popular religions. One must therefore listen to popular religion in order to find out what is moving in people”s lives. The writer opines that it is only then that local theologies can be developed and the liberating powers of the Gospel come to its full flower. It is also noted that the popular religion that develops in a culture (provided that it is not wholly imported) reflects a kind of local theology.
The ultimate section (chapter 7) discusses two other kinds of manifestations of religious belief and activity (syncretism and dual religious systems), their effect on the development of local theologies. The meaning of these issues for Christian practice is presented and some practical considerations for approaching them are suggested.
Reflection
Schreiter is correct in his assertion that “the Christian tradition is too precious a heritage to be squandered carelessly or treated lightly. But without its continued incarnation in local communities, it becomes like that treasure buried in the ground, producing no profit” (103). Indubitably, the book is an excellent and very practical tool that clearly teaches how one could understand culture so that the gospel message takes root. This is the most important reflection for the researcher during the period when he taught a course History of Christianity in West Africa at West Africa Theological Seminary, Lagos, Nigeria. An assessment of Christianity from the Portuguese explorations in the fifteenth century to the middle of the seventh century reveals that there was a relative failure on the part of the missionaries in the presentation of the gospel. Although issues like malaria, implications of imperialism and mass baptisms, rivalries, language difficulty and finance, to name a few, could be listed, the issue of an understanding of the culture of West Africa cannot be underestimated. The Roman Catholics demanded monogamy from their converts but they did not show how the unwanted wives could be resettled. If fact, they separated themselves from the people when they condemned such customs and practices like polygamy, human sacrifices, image and shrines, the latter which they ordered to be destroyed before the conversion rather than later. The writer”s impressive use of illustrations, bibliographical notes and index is worth mentioning since they meaningfully add to the quality of this invaluable text.
Recommendation
Such an invaluable publication must be read by all Christians since each will have an opportunity to present the gospel to someone from a different culture.
(c) Oliver Harding 2008
Finance
African Engineers: Dr E Bamfo Kwakye
Many people were surprised when in 1975 Bamfo Kwakye was appointed Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana. Prior to his promotion to the university’s top job, Bamfo Kwakye had been Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering but his academic status was still that of Associate Professor. Overtaking full professors in other faculties, Bamfo Kwakye’s appointment seemed destined to promote jealousy and discord, but in retrospect it can be seen that he was a worthy successor to his distinguished predecessors and presided over a difficult but significant phase of the university’s development.
Small, dark, bespectacled with a small moustache, Professor E Bamfo Kwakye possessed a sharp mind that was partly hidden by a characteristic pause that often preceded his response to any question or statement, almost as though every new issue took him a little by surprise. With large eyes behind powerful lenses, Bamfo Kwakye carried a permanent startled look. Though every inch an intellectual, his retiring manner befitted the role of a back-room scientist rather than that of a vice-chancellor. He may have lacked the presence and charisma of Dr Baffour or the urbane sophistication of Dr Evans-Anform, but Dr Bamfo Kwakye always knew where he was heading and succeeded in achieving most of what he planned.
Soon after taking office, Bamfo Kwakye was charged with the task of drawing up a five-year development plan for the university. This plan was expected to include the establishment of a northern campus for the university at Tamale in the Northern Region. As an integral part of the northern campus the Technology Consultancy Centre (TCC) proposed setting up an Intermediate Technology Transfer Unit (ITTU), to help promote local small-scale industries like the ITTU to be established at Suame Magazine in Kumasi. However, in 1975, neither the Suame nor the Tamale ITTU projects had attracted funding support and Bamfo Kwakye used all the authority of his office to support the TCC Director’s appeals to the Government of Ghana and international development agencies.
After lobbying for the support of the Ashanti Regional Administration, the Ministry of Industries, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Asantehene (King of Ashanti), the university eventually gained funding support for both projects in 1979. The Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) provided foreign support for the Suame ITTU, and the ITTU in Tamale formed part of a larger programme supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Bamfo Kwakye presided over the formal opening of the Suame ITTU in February 1981, an event attended by four government ministers, the Canadian High Commissioner and other dignitaries, as well as hundreds of artisans who earned their living in Ghana’s biggest informal industrial estate. The work in Tamale went ahead more slowly and by the time the Tamale ITTU was completed and formally opened in April 1988, Bamfo kwakye had retired as Vice-Chancellor.
Bamfo Kwakye’s second great mission was to establish a medical school at KNUST. Again he crusaded to win the support of the Government of Ghana and international development agencies. The World Health Organisation (WHO) judged Kumasi’s Komfo Anokye Hospital to be unsuitable as a teaching hospital, and numerous problems were raised by members of the Academic Board and University Council, but the energetic and far-seeing vice-chancellor was undeterred. Bamfo Kwakye had the satisfaction of seeing Ghana’s second medical school firmly established in Kumasi before his tenure of office came to an end in 1982.
Bamfo Kwakye’s achievements would have won him lasting distinction in the best of times but these were in many ways the worst of times. Ghana’s economy was in varying degrees of distress throughout his term in office, and the years 1978 to 1981 saw four changes of government and three military coups. A defining moment of Bamfo-Kwakye’s vice-chancellorship came shortly after Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings’ first coup in June 1979 when the young air force officer addressed a crowd of several thousand KNUST students and staff on the university’s sports ground.
Standing on the roof of his 4 x 4 vehicle the leader of the revolution asked the vice-chancellor to join him. Never was Bamfo Kwakye’s startled look so apparent as when he stood high on that precarious perch. Bravely he bore the torment while his companion denounced the corrupt managers and professionals who were said to be exploiting their authority in all public institutions, including the university. The sun was setting and dark shadows were sweeping across the sports ground, so the beleaguered vice-chancellor made good his descent to terra firma by suggesting that the gathering should reconvene in the Great Hall.
Bamfo Kwakye was happier when his feet were firmly on the ground and he provided a firm foundation for the university. He maintained the identity and independence of KNUST through severe political and economic storms that included invasions of the campus by the army and by miners from Obuasi gold field, as well as an attempted take-over of the university by a Workers’ Defence Committee (WDC). By succeeding in expanding and diversifying the role of KNUST in such turbulent times Bamfo Kwakye ensured that his vice-chancellorship will be remembered with honour, and be a source of inspiration for both academics and students in more peaceful times.
Finance
Bull Market Baloney
When investing in the stock market for the first time, you’ll more than likely hear of two types of market – bear and bull. A bear market is one that is typically heading downwards, with negative activity and poor forecasting. The contrasting bull market is one that is heading upwards, with positive forecasts likely. The natural reaction to have with a negative bear market is not to invest, while in a bull market the reaction would be to follow the crowd and pour your money in. However, this mentality is paradoxically illogical, and this article will explain why.
One of the most spectacular bull market booms and busts in history was the growing Dotcom Bubble during the late nineties, followed by its spectacular crash from March 2000 to October 2002, in which some $5 trillion was removed from the value of technology stocks and shares. What ostensibly happened in this instance was an overwhelming speculative sentiment about the potential of the Internet, with hundreds of companies sprouting up with similar business plans and securing investment. Venture capitalists saw the rise of these shares, and were keen to get in on the action quickly, bypassing normal constraints and caution, while also increasing the value of stocks even further. As more and more people jumped on the technology bandwagon, the prices skyrocketed until eventually the bubble burst, destroying the value of many people’s investments.
The Dotcom Bubble is a classic example of when bull market sentiment gets completely carried away. Prices rose, more and more people jumped on the bandwagon, which sent prices higher, and then prices collapsed. When times start getting good, and you see other people making a fortune, it’s easy to be seduced by soaring prices. However, just imagine you invested in the NASDAQ around its March 2000 peak of 5000 points. Within nearly two weeks you would have stood to lose 9% of your investment, while within a year you would have seen it lose its value by some 50%.
The thing to learn about bull markets is that it’s difficult to know when it will run out of steam. The key is not to go with the flow of the market and invest during times of rising prices. If you were to buy on a rise, then sell when the market begins to fall, you would be following the illogical investment policy of buy high, sell low, which puts you in stead to lose money. Instead of this strategy, watching intently on booming markets and waiting for the moment they run out of steam and begin to fall is a better strategy. When stocks become overpriced, as tech stocks did in the Dotcom Bubble, they will inevitably burst, but buying in the aftermath of a collapse could lead to securing a bargain. Buying during ‘bear market’ periods is therefore a more likely way of finding a buy low sell high strategy.
If you’re looking to invest, the current bear market in stocks indicates a good time to buy. Warren Buffet, the world’s richest man largely due to his investment strategy, has said there’s never been a better time to buy US stocks, while in the UK, the FTSE 100 is only worth 60% of what it was this time last year. If you’re looking to find out more on investments, then take a look at Legal and General.
How to Get Good Page Rank on Google?
ASK IRA: Will the math work if Heat, Erik Spoelstra go deeper with rotation?
The Fashionable and Functional Leather Totes to Carry All Your Essentials
Book Summary and Reflection – Constructing Local Theologies by Robert J. Schreiter
FOX 2 checks out Belleville’s neighborhood Friday morning
Daywatch: Is a COVID vaccine for youngest kids finally near? | Bears at the NFL draft: What to expect | Mike Royko’s columns, 25 years after his death
African Engineers: Dr E Bamfo Kwakye
LSU police issue warrant for ‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations