How to Make $100 a Week From Home With Affiliate Marketing
If it is your desire to learn how to make $100 a week from home, affiliate marketing is a good online business to start with. From this article you will discover top affiliate marketing secrets which the gurus are not willing to share publicly. Come to think of it, the main idea behind making money on the internet is to share valuable information with people. So, I am going to expose you to simple ways to make money with affiliate marketing and possibly get out of debt or quit your day job sooner or later.
Basically, there are three ways to promote merchants’ products and services on the internet as an affiliate marketer. They are building landing or squeeze pages, starting product reviews blog, and building authority blogs and monetizing them with links of different affiliate products.
It is always difficult to make money blogging and promoting affiliate products if you are not an authority blogger or expert in your niche market. Starting a blog solely to review affiliate products and services can be very profitable if you personally use the products or receive review copies to guide you. It is always a Herculean task for a beginner who doesn’t have any idea of how to write product review articles to hit the ground running.
So, it comes down to setting up a simple squeeze page and creating an eBook or video to give away for free in order to build an email list of subscribers. I know you have heard times without number that money is in the list. But what I found to be valuable about list building is the relationship, bond and rapport which you are able to build with your target audience.
A lot of online shoppers and buyers are always skeptical about buying products from website owners who they don’t know, like and trust because of the prevalence of internet scams and low quality products for sale. It is even worse if they have to fill out their credit card information on your website to make a purchase.
If you are not an established e-commerce site such as Amazon.com, ClickBank.com, CommissionJunction.com, etc, you have a lot of work to do upfront to prove your expertise and earn trust from your target niche market. So, if you want to make $100 a week from home on the internet, the best way to get started as a beginner is to put your best foot forward by giving away something valuable to your target audience. This is because your generosity of giving out free eBook or video to your subscribers can gradually grow into mutual trust over a period of time.
The best part is that when you offer valuable free eBook or video, you are not worried about refunds or charge backs. Your main concern is to make sure you are giving away valuable report in order to reduce unsubscribe rate from your mailing list.
So, let’s do the Math. If you promote and sell an affiliate product which pays $25 commission for every sale closed, you need to sell only 4 copies to make $100 a week. Also, having 4 people in your buyers’ list of subscribers per week means you can up sell and cross sell other complementary products and services to them somewhere down the road.
In order to implement the squeeze page system successfully, you need to invest money in affiliate marketing tools including registering domain name, buying web hosting, creating landing page template, creating free report or video, subscribing to email service provider, and writing content to publish in your follow-up messages. There is nothing complicated about setting up squeeze page including automated email marketing system if you are willing to learn more about it.
But where you have to do a lot of work is crafting professional and valuable follow-up email series so that the rate at which your subscribers decide to opt out of your list won’t skyrocket. If you are not sure how to get started, simply sign up with reputable internet marketing newsletter and learn from the expert behind it. Another area I will draw your attention to is promoting quality product or service. You can know the quality of a product by using it yourself and reading feedback from real users from niche market forums members and users.
As for marketing and promotion of your website, the quickest ways to get website visitors is through forum marketing, writing press releases and content marketing. You have to regularly promote your website, build relationships with potential buyers in your niche market via social media networks and make sure they ultimately end up signing up for your newsletter.
Yes, there is a lot of work involved in completing these tasks but you are certain you are starting an online business for the long term. As a beginner, this is how to make $100 a week from home on the internet with all certainty either in affiliate marketing or other legitimate internet business opportunities.
Social Media Writing Services
As a freelance writer, there are many things you want to have in your arsenal in order to help you help your clients. With social media the rage today and social marketing being pushed as a popular marketing method, this is an opportunity for writers with the skill and knowledge to provide such a service.
To offer social media writing services, you need to know about the social media sites that you plan to offer your services on. It takes more than just having an account and knowing how to post there. You need to know all the ins and outs of the site, what makes it tick and how to properly interact on that site.
For example, you need to be able to engage an audience, have good listening skills, have good writing skills, understand social etiquette in social networking sites and know how to create and execute a proper social media marketing plan for your client.
Clients today are looking for social networking experts to make posts for them, build accounts, maintain accounts, interact with friends and more. You might help promote products or services for the client company. You might help promote a sale or promotional campaign. You might even help your client learn to build or manage their own social media accounts for the purpose of marketing and building brand awareness.
You can also offer SEO writing, articles, blogging services, press releases and more- all part of your social media and marketing services as a freelance writer. How will you market your services to clients today?
Are You Wasting Your Marketing Dollars on Obsolete Strategies?
Many people who run businesses for a long time get into ruts or habits which may not be the best way to decide the most effective or productive strategies when it comes to marketing. What worked in 1980 or 1990 or even 2000, may not work today.
As we all realize, times have changed and along with them, consumer shopping and buying preferences. Whether your customer is an everyday person or another business, decisions about what to purchase, how much to pay, where to get it and how to pay for it have been greatly affected by the Internet.
Years ago, if you wanted to buy a used car, you would probably have picked up the classified section of the newspaper and scanned the appropriate listings. The same held true for real estate. If you were hunting for a job, where did you look? Of course, the want ads in the paper.
How about clothing, gifts, jewelry, golf clubs, books or even shoes? Well, you’d probably hit the mall for a tiring day of browsing, asking questions of a salesperson, trying things on, and lugging bags of purchases to your car.
How about tax services, medical consultation, planning a night out at good restaurant or pet grooming? Entertainment equipment, car insurance, office supplies or finding a local plumber? We used to pick up the yellow pages for all kinds of things we needed – you must remember those huge books filled with tiny type listing everything under the sun?
But we live in a brave new world. Today, practically everyone shops for everything online. Not only that, we use our credit cards to pay and have everything delivered to our homes or businesses for the ultimate in convenience.
So, how has that impacted how we reach our markets? Enormously! If you are still placing classified ads in the paper or buying expensive display ads in the yellow pages, you need to step back and reassess your decisions, which may be a little out-of-date.
Instead you should be capitalizing on all the free “yellow page” listing directories available online. This may take you some time to set up, requiring you to do some writing of short blurbs (otherwise known as paragraphs or “sound bites”) about your business, but are well worth the trouble for a couple of reasons. First, most people now use the Internet to find contact information for whomever or whatever they want to reach. And it is impossible to know which yellow pages they will use, so you need to be listed in all of them. But even more importantly, if you have a website, which you should, all those listings which usually include free links to your website, will help you with your SEO or search engine optimization. (That means that the time you invest in placing free listings will pay off handsomely by pushing your Google search rankings higher in search results if anyone is seeking your products or services online.)
I’m sure all the yellow page sales representatives will not appreciate my suggestions here. But, they are not the only ones whose printed products have fallen out of favor. I am still predicting the coming demise of the printed newspaper and many magazines, as much as I continue to enjoy sitting down to pour over the printed page when I get a few minutes. It’s probably just an old habit that I’ll need to break before it breaks me. First of all, as we age, our eyesight takes a turn for the worse, and seeing that tiny type in the paper is a lot harder than it used to be twenty years ago. Since I spend most of my days staring at my computer monitor, I take advantage of the enlarged type feature which makes it much easier to read. And although I consider the little time I spend reading actual magazines and newspapers as rare moments of luxury, to continue to do so in the future will probably only take place online or via electronic tablets or e-reading devices.
This means that if you run a business, your means of advertising must change as well. While you may feel you still reach the target audience you seek via a printed newspaper ad, which admittedly has become a lot more affordable when compared with rates charged in the past, you may change your tune once you explore the logic behind advertising on the Internet. Online text ads, in addition to banner ads (display “billboards” on the Internet) both of which appear in appropriately planned subject searches you control with pre-placement keyword decisions, are the modern, and perhaps, superlative method of target marketing. In much the same way we used to buy mailing lists to reach a certain segment of the demographic to which we were appealing via direct mail, today we can reach the markets we want by appearing within the subject matter of Internet searches. Granted, this is still quite new, but is evolving further as each day passes, clearly as the future of marketing.
Call me old-fashioned but I must say that direct mail can still be a lot more successful in its ability to land in a prospective customer’s hands compared with trying to elicit the click of a mouse from your customer’s scattered attention on the busy Google search results page! The advantage here is that the direct mailer if designed effectively has the power to keep the recipient interested with graphic influences of color, visual imagery and font size and selection. In comparison, the online text ad is just that, merely text, and looks like every other text ad on the Google page, giving you no greater edge to attract a click than anyone else. Whether the direct mail piece gets opened, read and responded to or whether it is immediately discarded without a glance continues to be the challenging factor to marketers everywhere. As with investing, there is no magic formula. To give a little guidance, if you are marketing to everyone anywhere, perhaps online text ads can make sense because of the large numbers of individuals which may possibly see your ad. That is provided your placement choices are in a popular area of interest. If your target is too small, then those numbers may dwindle considerably. While it is also possible to appeal to a small market in a small geographic area via online text ads, doing so successfully may require some diversification and support from other types of traditional marketing. At least until the Internet is the one and only means of marketing, or until Google is knocked off its Internet throne of infallibility.
With the proliferation of ways to enjoy the vast entertainment industry which includes radio, TV, movies, videos, games, and more, to name a few, investing marketing dollars into the right singular medium in a targeted market has become a lot more difficult. Trying to stretch your budget to appeal to the audience you want to reach can be frustrating with all the choices, distractions and short attention spans of most seekers of entertainment. From a marketing standpoint, and a 35-year history of experience, my advice would be to guard those dollars very carefully before making a rash decision about where to spend.
While I admit new venues have replaced old, some of the old choices still reach certain holdouts who refuse to accept today’s new technologies. Although few and far between, there are some markets still responsive to traditional yellow page, newspaper, magazine and other forms of advertising, which may justify maintaining a judicious presence within such media. It is hard to argue the merits of buying the back cover of the phone directories when thousands upon thousands will be delivered to countless homes even if viewed only that one time all year. The sheer numbers of that marketing reach are staggering. But to do so blindly into the future would be irresponsible if not totally wasteful, when there is now talk of “do not deliver” lists being added to the “do not call” rosters.
And when newspaper ads of huge proportion are sold for a fraction of the cost they once were, temptation sometimes trumps better judgment just for the momentary thrill of dominating the newspaper page for mere pennies. Any response is considered gravy.
This leads me to conclude that we are in a period of marketing limbo: some strategies are on their way out but the door has not quite yet slammed shut. The new strategies are a little intimidating but the old ones are much less effective. If you can bridge a balance between the two until time sorts out the survival of the fittest, marketing budgets will be preserved a bit longer and perhaps maintain a semblance of success despite the need to navigate seas of confusion, trepidation and obsolescence.
The Pros And Cons Of Sales Force Automation Solutions
Generally, the sales force automation solutions means automating the sales leads within the company. It has many applications and features comprising calendars, generation and information sharing, ‘to-do’ lists, contact management, proposal and presentation, product configurations to name the few.
Likewise, today’s sales force management solutions and sales force automation solutions also comprise numerous advanced tools like product knowledge, sales forecasting and leads tracking systems. Here’s the guide for beginners about the pros and cons of this automating solutions.
Pros
With the help of this system, the sales managers can develop several tables, graphs and report automatically rather than manually collecting call sheets and several information’s from various sales masses and putting in them into traditional spreadsheet systems.
They could more often and easily access the order books, activity reports, stock positions, and some other sales info on which they could use active control over different leads of the total sales.
With the assist from advanced statistical techniques and analytic tools, the managers could examine several information and data automatically comprising marketing research information, new product, new competitor and marketing trends, and identify most problematic and most paying clients.
With the more complex and advanced automating models, the managers could easily cover the productivity of their sales faculty. They could as well calculate key functioning indicants like incomes per sales district, incomes per sales person and amount of phone calls per day, price per phone calls, allowances per client, number of due accounts and number of client disputes to name the few.
The marketing person could well find out the target marketplaces and the sections inside the marketplaces by using this automating applications and tools.
This solution can make it really simple for marketing person to implement marketing research and build up demographic and behavioral visibilities of extremely potential consumers.
This management solution allows the marketing person to know corporate weakness and strength. It counterpart the competitor’s strengths and products and take the suitable steps.
This automating system make the marketing person to build up the correct marketing schemes applying the ‘marketing fuse’ variables of product, cost, promotion and statistical distribution.
With help of this software, the marketing person could coordinate with some other sales activities and functions like sales publicities, ad campaigns, media promotion and public relations.
Cons
If this automating solution is not integrated properly with some other sections of the organization, it may lead in communication lack, which could advance result in various sections by getting in touch with same consumers for one and the same purpose.
Several automation systems are of course difficult, which makes it very hard to work at this solution without active proper training and experience.
Almost of sales force automation solutions need day-and-night information and data updating, regular upgrading and system maintenance.
Few of the automating software, peculiarly the complex and comprehensive ones is very expensive and therefore discourage the little and average business organizations.
