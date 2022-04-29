Tech
How To Start A Podcast Streaming Without Any Investment
Are you willing to start your podcast? Well, you will be glad to know that starting a podcast doesn’t require lots of money. Podcasting can help you reach out to the masses and is one of the best content marketing strategies. You can create your podcast very easily by joining hands with one of the podcast creation platforms such as Melon. Melon has free streaming software to create your podcast. Here is your complete guide for how to start podcast streaming without any investment.
Decide the Format
First of all, you need to decide the theme and format of your podcast. Write down all of the topics that you are going to cover in each episode. Also, focus on the podcast format. How are you going to structure the entire podcast? Will your podcasts include interviews or will you share news through them? Will your podcast fulfill the educational purpose of creating awareness among people or will you be teaching subscribers something new? Or, is it going to be a suspenseful radio drama based upon fictional or non-fictional stories?
You will have to do all this work initially so that you don’t run out of ideas after 3 to 4 episodes.
Name Your Podcast
Choose an engaging and easy-to-remember name for your podcast. The title of your podcast must speak for you. It must help the audience to guess the real theme and purpose behind your podcast as soon as they go through it. Your podcast name should be brand worthy and creative enough so that your subscribers can easily recall it. More importantly, your subscribers should be able to relate to it.
Choose Your Phone for Recording
Now comes the actual strategy that you can implement for starting your podcast without any investment. iPhones consist of high-quality built-in microphones. You can use an iPhone or Android as well for your podcast rather than investing lots and lots of your money in purchasing a recording device. You can always use apps for background music and audio effects to make it clear and interesting for the listeners.
Install Audio Recording Software
Just in case you are not satisfied with the quality of the audio recorded by your phone, then don’t worry at all. Install an audio recording software. With the help of this software, you will be able to record the audio file as an MP3 file. By installing such software, you can tap into the power of a wide array of voice adjustment options therein such as adjusting pitch, frequency, etc.
Once you have installed audio recording software, you’ll have to install audio editing software to edit your recording. There are several apps and powerful audio editing tools available online. All you have to do is just find reliable software and get started with the editing.
Host & Market Your Podcast
Instead of uploading your podcast directly to platforms such as Spotify, use a separate podcasting host. By getting your podcast hosted, you syndicate the information within your podcast to the directories.
Last but not the least, market your podcast as much as you can with the help of free marketing tools and effective marketing strategies. Create a landing page for your podcast, create social media page and appear in other people’s podcasts as a guest to promote your podcast.
Podcasts are great, especially for small businesses and start-ups, as they help them to reach out to new audiences and find potential customers. With the help of this guide, you will be able to create your podcast without any hassle or heavy investment. The information shared above will help you to start or continue your podcasts effectively.
Tech
What Type of Internet is required for Gaming?
In the age of technology, the internet is a tool that goes hand in hand with many aspects of life. The immersion and the level of penetration that the internet has achieved over the course of two decades after its commercialization is unmatched by any other technology before it.
The internet has become the main carrier of so many activities whether they are related to our personal lives or professional aspects. This level of dependence has now made us almost inseparable from this piece of technology, it sounds scary but it’s true. Anyone can check the level of human dependence on the internet, all you have to do is simply switch off your internet modem for a few minutes and see how every family member comes out of their rooms complaining.
Although, we won’t recommend going to such drastic lengths because today the internet is being used in many sensitive and crucial tasks like work and education, so a disruption or disconnection of even a few seconds can cause significant harm. Especially after the pandemic, most of our important tasks have become entirely dependent on the internet, things like work from home and online classes are more or less performed in every household. Even when we are hopefully looking at the end of this medical catastrophe that has engulfed the world in its devastating effects for more than two years now, still the trends that humanity adopted during this pandemic like remote work and education are here to stay for the good, at least for the foreseeable future.
Talking about new trends, it wasn’t only work and educational aspects that were transformed during the pandemic, it was also our entertainment activities that saw a drastic change.
Changes in the Entertainment Industry Post Pandemic
This is true that the internet was taking over to become the primary source of entertainment for many people well before the pandemic, however, it was only after the pandemic that internet-related entertainment activities saw a huge surge in users. Trends like cord-cutting reached their peak during the years 2020 and 2021, which saw people switching to internet-based mediums like streaming apps and ditching their traditional cable TV setups. One more thing in the entertainment industry that witnessed a huge popularity spike was online gaming.
According to Statista, an average mobile gamer spent more than 13 hours a day playing online video games in the US during the 2020 COVID lockdown. This was mainly because online gaming was an easier option to keep yourself occupied and diverted while staying locked in your house in a time of great stress and depression.
Internet Requirements for Online Gaming
It is important to note here that traditional video gaming is one thing and online gaming is a completely different thing. Online gaming requires a fast and stable connection whereas non-multiplayer games can work without the internet.
Since so many of our tasks are already bound with the internet, like the ones mentioned above, it only makes sense to select a good internet connection like Cox to suffice all these internet-related needs. Another major benefit of Cox internet plans to gamers is that they come with a superior Elite Gamer Connection which is specifically designed for online gaming, granting users super-fast bandwidth capabilities and extremely low latency to ensure there is less ping and latency which seamlessly provide a smooth and efficient online gaming experience.
Selecting the Right Internet Provider for Gaming
Apart from the choice of internet provider, there are a lot of other things that need to be considered in a specific provider to make that choice an optimal one, which can ensure that users have a good online gaming experience with that particular service provider. The factors that go into choosing an internet connection for gaming are discussed in detail below.
Speed
Speed is the basic metric for choosing an internet service provider, whether you are using the internet for gaming or any other task. Speeds are the medium of classification in which service provider split their packages and price them accordingly, with high-speed packages being more expensive than those on the lower end. While selecting a service provider for gaming make sure that the said provider has high-speed tiers in their list of packages, let’s say 1 Gig or 2 Gig packages. You don’t necessarily need to buy these high-speed tiers but the mere existence of them can ensure users that the said provider has the type of infrastructure and bandwidth capability to supply higher speeds.
So in the future, if you decide to go with a higher speed the service provider will be able to supply you with that. Providers that use DSL connections usually stretch up to 100Mbps max, make sure to avoid such providers. Don’t get us wrong, 100Mbps is a fairly good speed for gaming for 1-2 users. Just ensure the above-mentioned points and go with a provider that also has high-speed tiers, up to at least 1 Gig so you won’t have any problem upgrading your setup in the future.
Data
This is might not be a point of concern for those users who just use their internet for gaming or who have an unlimited internet plan. However, users who use the family internet or a shared connection with a limited data allowance should be cautious regarding the amount of data they use. Gaming itself doesn’t consume a lot of data but other activities performed on the internet like video conferencing, streaming, and downloading of large files are some of the data-heavy tasks that are done often in every internet-connected household.
Whenever users cross their allowed data threshold the service providers either throttle the speed or shuts down the connection completely. So people using shared internet connections should prefer to go with a provider that offers unlimited data, but users just using the internet for gaming can go with limited data plans as well because these limits are usually 1TB or above which is more than sufficient for just gaming.
Connection Type
This is the most important factor that should be considered when selecting an internet connection for gaming. A lot of the points that we mentioned in the speed segment are related to the type of internet connection. By type we mean the medium of transmission through which the internet is supplied to the end-user, there are different connection types or transmission mediums like DSL which works on standard telephone lines, cable internet uses the coaxial cable connections which are also used in traditional cable TV setup, fiber optics are the most advanced transmission medium that uses light to transmit data, and then there are wireless connection types like a satellite.
An important thing to note here is that not every connection type offers the same type of bandwidth capacity, latency rates, and speeds. For example, DSL connections can stretch up to 100Mbps max, whereas cable connections can go up to 2Gbps, and fiber internet goes up to 10Gbps while also providing consistent and symmetrical upload and download speed.
On the other hand, satellite connections can hardly muster up to 30Mbps while their latency rates are quite high. That is why it is always recommended for gamers to choose either cable or in the best-case scenario, fiber internet connections for the best performance of online games due to the high speed, more bandwidth, and low latency capabilities of these mediums.
Conclusion
Online games have become a popular medium of entertainment for not only youngsters but among middle-aged and old people as well, especially after the introduction of mobile gaming. Gaming has become a new norm of entertainment and many people are quite sensitive regarding their performance in these games. So in order to maximize this performance, it is essential to not only have good gaming skills but smooth performing internet connection also, something which you can easily get by keeping the above-mentioned points in consideration.
Tech
Before Hire a Full Stack Development Company – You Must Need To Know Few Things
In recent years, the world has seen exponential growth in terms of digital transformation. As a result, the businesses that run from the nooks and corners of the city have now found a global presence. It is possible because of two reasons: one; it is now quite affordable to get on the internet because of full-stack services, and two, with advanced technology, shipping worldwide has been a child’s play now.
Full-stack development services offer a complete package of front-end and back-end development that makes it easier for businesses to bring exactly what they visualize at the most affordable rates to the screen.
Understanding Full Stack Development
Full-stack development basically involves both front-end and back-end development, making it really easy for the developers to bring a solution that is engaging and technically sound to the screen. The developers here can work on both web applications and websites. They hold expertise in frontend, backend, database, and debugging of the product to be deployed.
The MEAN and MERN stack developers associated with any Full Stack Development Company can change the way things are. Various businesses have recognized them as a great asset and are in high demand.
Front End Full Stack Services That Reflect in Excellence
The front end of the website is clearly visible and plays a major role in the user experience. Here, the user interacts with the web application and performs specific actions. If this section fails to involve the consumer, your application will reflect in no profits.
Major Front End Development Languages
Some of the most significant front end development programming languages are listed here:
HyperText Markup Language (HTML):
This is a simple markup language that is often used to design the front end of web pages. As the name suggests, it is a combination of markup with hypertext.
Hypertext = Link Between Web Pages.
The language can also be used to build written documentation that contains tags that reflect the structure of web pages.
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets):
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a simple style sheet language. This is majorly used to add to the presentation of the pages. This plays a major role in the styling and defining of web pages that reflect increased user engagement and great user experience.
JavaScript:
Full Stack Javascript Development Company uses the language to interactive solutions. The basic functionalities that are added to the web application and website are basically designed over JavaScript, making them easier to interact with and build.
Technically Strong Backend Solutions for Great Revenue
The functioning of any application is defined by the solutions and the features the product has to offer, and how the complete system works. This basically focuses on the server-side development of the website and reflects on how the website would work.
It majorly focuses on managing APIs and database through client-side commands. The most dominant languages that any backend development would use are:
PHP:
This is a scripting language that is the major force behind many websites that we often access daily. This is one of the majorly used programming languages for the ease it offers to the developers and the efficiency it reflects.
C++:
One of the earliest programming languages that taught most developers logical thinking and their first programs. This is a general-purpose backend language that is used majorly around the world.
Java:
This is one of the most popular and widely used development platforms that reflect highly efficient and scalable solutions. Java components are available over the internet to be used easily.
What Makes Us a Strong Full Stack Development Solution?
Full-stack development is the most efficient way to bring to the screen solutions that are efficient and strong. The seasoned developers who would make things easier for you work on your solutions with their expertise.
The most dominant reasons why you need to work with full-stack development are:
1. Cost Saving
The full-stack web development company that you hire for your project can offer you cost-efficient solutions that are interesting and engaging. You need not pay and hire different teams for the front end and backend. Just one team and you are done!
2. On-Time Market Reach
The development team would deliver your solutions easily within the stringent timeline that would make things easier and help you enter the market exactly when you want to.
3. Focus on Core
While the development team is occupied with your solutions, you can work on various other things like developing marketing strategies and focusing on the core product.
Wrapping It Up!
A full-stack software development company not only makes things easier for you but offers you solutions that are technologically advanced and offer you a marketing edge; if you have a business that needs to go over the internet without much ado, hire efficient full-stack developers today.
Tech
What is toll-free number and how does it work?
A toll free number is usually an 1800 series that can be dialed free of charge, anywhere across India. It is the business that bears the cost of both incoming and outgoing facilities of the toll free service. Thus, a customer who calls on a business toll free number is not charged anything. The numbers usually have prefixes like 860, 855, 888, etc.
The history of toll free numbers dates back to the 1990s when it was first introduced in the Western Hemisphere to reduce long-distance calls. As the first prefix used for toll free numbers was ‘800’, they were also called ‘800 numbers’. In recent years, toll free numbers are assigned based on the geographical area codes.
Toll free numbers can be broadly divided into three categories:
- Domestic Toll free number: A domestic company with offices in different geographical locations uses this toll free number. It enables the customers to call them quickly and without incurring any call charge.
- Universal International Freephone number: An Universal International Freephone number is an eleven-digit number that can be used by a business universally in all geographical locations where a business is established. Businesses with a global setup or businesses that want to mark a global presence should get a Universal International Freephone number. A business can use this same toll free number irrespective of the geographical area and enables customers to call them without any barrier.
- International Toll Free number: These toll free contact numbers are country-specific numbers. A business can easily use this number to connect with customers. It provides easy connectivity of business with the customers at a minimum expenditure and at no cost for the customers.
The benefits of customer service to a business that uses toll free numbers can be cited as follows:
- Increase lead conversion: A customer would be interested in a business when they see other customers using the given business’s products and services. Customer satisfaction leads to more customers in the business. With toll free numbers being a brand identity and also providing authentication in the age of online frauds, it easily draws more customers.
- Build brand recall value: A toll free number becomes the brand identity as it provides immediate access to the business for the customers. It helps in creating a safety net for the customers to trust a business and confirm its authentication. With genuine branding, a business flourishes in the market as more customers are drawn along with creating lead generations.
- Generate Business to newer market: A toll free number becomes a medium for communication for any customer across the world. As the customer does not bear the call charges, a toll free number is more accessible for communication.
- Boost customer satisfaction: Toll free numbers are economical and time-saving for both, the business and customers. It reduces customer hesitation to call the business number as the customer is not charged anything. A customer can resolve their issue without being charged and just through a call.
- Track marketing campaigning: A toll free number records call of customers and help in maintaining a database. A business can use it to create better services for customers and also use it to generate tools to train the agents for better service delivery.
- 24×7 service availability: A toll free number is available 24×7 for customers which makes a business flourish in no time. It helps a business to extend its services across the globe with no barriers to communication, irrespective of the time zones.
Knowlarity is a leading Indian toll free number service provider. It helps businesses in creating a brand image with maximum features, thus it is also popularly known for being one of the providers with the lowest Indian toll free number. It helps in increasing lead generations, to expand market reach to operate in new market spaces, enhancing interactivity for campaigns, etc. Knowlarity provides a free trial for Indian toll free numbers to choose better plans for themselves. It is trusted by more than 6000 organizations from more than 65 countries across the world.
How To Start A Podcast Streaming Without Any Investment
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details
Compare Health Insurance Plans – Get Affordable Health Insurance!
$700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor’s office
Other voices: One practical way for Florida to prepare for sea-level rise
Cardinals welcome 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium, breaking record
7 Top Things That You Need to Understand Before Leasing a Van
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
1 injured after shooting in Ferguson
What they’re saying about the Ravens taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum in NFL draft’s first round
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations