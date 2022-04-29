Finance
Hurry Up and Then Wait for Your Tax Refund
SARS distributed a media release last week including the statement that “SARS has an obligation to both taxpayers as well as to the fiscus to ensure that fraudulent and invalid claims are stopped.” They have asked South Africans to be patient this tax season and not expect tax refunds to be paid out immediately. The reason for the delay is as a result of additional risk assessment processes being implemented. They also stated that they are fully aware of the taxpayer’s expectation with regards to refunds but that processes needs to be concluded prior to the pay out of refunds.
Last year we saw the implementation of special stoppers which resulted in many delays. SARS’ reasoning behind the implementation of special stoppers was to add security screening in order to combat fraudulent claims. This year additional fields have been added to your personal income tax return which SARS will use to verify expenses against third parties. (For example travel, medical and retirement annuity contributions).
The 2017 Tax Season is now open and individual taxpayers will be able to submit their returns for the tax year ended 28 February 2017. The South African Revenue Service (“SARS”) has published the deadlines for the submission of Income Tax returns. The deadlines are dependent on the manner of submission of the return. These deadlines are not applicable to companies who are required to submit their returns within 12 months of their financial year end via e-Filing.
The Income Tax Act has been amended to impose administrative penalties for non-compliance. These penalties can vary from R250 to R16 000 per month. Kindly ensure that you have all the supporting documentation for your return as SARS could request this if you are selected for a review. Safeguard supporting documentation for at least five years in case SARS needs access to them in future.
Do you require assistance?
To assist with the compilation and submission of your income tax return, your tax adviser will require information such as:
- Your banking details.
- Your IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s) which you will receive from your employer or pension fund.
Where applicable:
- Certificate from Medical Aid as well as a summary of additional medical expenses, not covered by your medical aid and diagnosis of disability (ITR-DD), if applicable.
- Pension and retirement annuity certificate(s).
- Travel logbook (if you receive a travel allowance).
- Tax certificates that you received in respect of investment income (IT3).
- Financial statements, e.g. business income (where applicable).
- Any other documentation relating to income you have received or deductions you want to claim.
- Information relating to capital gain transactions.
Finance
Signs You Should Start Investing In A Remote Worker
Your business is growing fast. You’ve been achieving milestones and it crosses your mind to consider hiring a remote worker to help you manage things. There are actually tell-tale signs that you need an extra pair of hands to work for you, but you just aren’t sure if a remote employee is a good investment.
As a business owner or manager, you know your business better than anyone else and you are the only person who knows what you need. The mere fact that you are reading this article means that there is a high possibility that at the end of this, you will be ready to make your first remote work hire or maybe, add more people to your team of amazing online workers.
But first, you need to check if several signs are already present in your company to help you decide. These signs are not cast in stone and may vary from a company to another. However, do know that a remote employee is really someone who can add value to your business, no matter how small or big you are.
YOU SEE A DECREASE IN YOUR EMPLOYEES’ PRODUCTIVITY.
Are deadlines not being met? Are there piling complaints from customers? Are the numbers of unfinished task outnumbering the number of tasks that need to be done? If the answers are yes, you should consider hiring a remote worker now. According to research led by the University of Cardiff, a remote worker have much higher work ethics compared to those who are physically in offices. This may be because of the fear of looking lazy, or the lack of distracting chatter across the desk. According to the latest figures, more than 1.2 million people in Australia are happier working from home. This translates to more productivity because another study from the University of Kent stated that happy employees are more productive than those who dread going to work everyday.
YOU DO NOT HAVE TIME FOR YOUR CORE BUSINESS NEEDS.
Does it seem like there’s no end to emails, irritating phone calls, one meeting after another and exhausting appointments? As a business owner or manager, you need to attend to all these things so that you can help your thriving business but you see, these mundane tasks can take up so much of your energy and time, making you lose the enthusiasm to do other more important matters for your business, or exhausting yourself to your limits just so you can accomplish everything. A remote worker can help you take that burden off your shoulders and make your life way easier than it is right now. A remote employee can answer all those pending and incoming emails. They will notify you if something important comes up. They can answer phone calls and set appointments too, while you take all the time you need to focus on more important matters like expansions and growth.
YOU ARE STUCK IN FOCUSING ON SURVIVAL VS. GROWTH.
A remote worker will help you thrive and not just survive. Having an extra pair of hands can help your business grow in small and big ways. If you think you need someone to rely on, and someone who will look at your business like it’s their own, you should consider hiring someone from a reputable remote recruitment agency like us. Survival in the business industry is a phase that doesn’t die out, as long as you wish to continue your venture, you should think of ways on how to survive and thrive. A remote worker can help you thrive in many ways.
YOUR OFFICE IS BECOMING TOO CROWDED AND YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO EXPAND.
Growing a business means growing the number of employees too, and an expansion in office space might cost you more so if you’re expanding, you should consider hiring a remote worker who can work across the globe but still help your business grow. A remote employee is a wise investment as this person will do the same work as your local employee while cutting the cost of wages and office rent. It doesn’t matter where you are or where your employee is. What matters is that you both understand each others need and will work hand-in-hand to make business a success.
If you’re convinced that you need a remote worker today, do not forget to fill out our job specification form. It will take no more than five minutes to do so and when you’re done, expect a call back from us so we can discuss what you need for your business.
Finance
4 Top Factors To Calculate Your Credit Score
Understanding credit score
TransUnion Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) is the primary agency that calculates your credit score. It uses advanced analytical methods to assign a score from 300 to 900. A credit score closer to 900 makes it simpler to avail of quick loans at a competitive rate of interest. Although every financial institution has a different credit score cut-off, most lenders are willing to lend money if your score exceeds 750. However, a high credit score does not guarantee the approval of your online loan application because lenders consider several other factors while sanctioning your loan.
1. Credit history
The credit history holds 30% weight-age in the calculation of your score. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide your personal and credit-related details to the credit bureau. The bureau then collates the information on the report provided to them by financial institutions. CIBIL maintains monthly records for the last three years towards your bills and Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).
The credit report includes the status of all your accounts stating whether these are written-off, settled, or still outstanding. In case there are any delays, it records the number of days passed since the due date. Therefore, if you have defaulted or delayed a payment, it negatively affects your credit score.
2. Credit mix
The CIBIL score depends on the components of your loans, which means the amount of secured versus unsecured facilities. The credit mix holds a 25% weightage in your overall score.
Any delay or default irrespective of whether it is a secured or an unsecured instant loanhas an adverse impact on your score. However, if you have a higher weightage of unsecured loans, it reduces your score even if you have made timely payments. On the other hand, timely repayment of secured loans positively affects your credit score.
3. Credit utilization
The credit utilization percent is how much money you have borrowed against how much you may actually be eligible to borrow. Credit utilization also holds a weightage of 25% in the total credit score.
Credit utilization requires your credit limit and the amount you have actually borrowed. A higher utilization over a period is negatively perceived by the credit bureau because it reflects that your burden is increasing over the duration.
4. Others
The number of loans you have applied for during the recent past holds 20% weight-age in your total credit score. This is reflected in the Enquiry portion of the report. If you have made several enquiries, it is negatively seen by the credit bureau.
The credit report not only impacts on your ability to avail of easy loans but also impacts its terms and conditions. If you have a higher score, there is a higher possibility of approval with favorable terms. It is recommended you check your score before applying for an offline or an online loan to reduce the chances of rejection due to a lower score.
Finance
A New Paradigm Shift in Wealth Creation
Creating and amassing wealth is more than just a necessity. For centuries, the practice of climbing the ladder to richness has led to wars, influenced literature, and shaped cultures. Whether wealth comes in the form of money or food, all civilizations have pursued it.
The system of wealth creation is based on the current worldview, which in turn is based on the way science is studied and perceived. Most people will not be aware of existing paradigms of wealth creation. They will be too busy accumulating and creating wealth rather than being concerned with the process which they and their wealth underwent.
Existing paradigms in wealth creation drive economies, and any shortcomings in existing paradigms can lead to changes being made in the wealth creation background. A new science can pique the interest of people and shift investments in different directions. A shift in interest and investments can create new worldviews. With new science and worldviews, a new system of wealth creation can be developed. This paradigm shift can be sustained for as long as the system is relevant. Again, shortcomings will be found, and again, changes will be made. The process goes on.
Primitive humans were nomadic. They moved around and lived from day to day, saving little for stores and subsisting on what food they could come across. As soon as they settled down, and as soon as agriculture became a way of life, humans learned to keep provisions. Keeping provisions meant keeping wealth. Holding wealth gave humans the chance to hold sway over those who held much less wealth. The gap between those who had between those who had none grew and widened.
At this point, localized wealth creation was rampant, and nowhere is this more obvious than in the Medieval Age. Rich landowners employed poor farmers to work as slaves or fiefs. Wealth was amassed by force. Compensation came only if a harvest was successful, and if the fruits of the harvest could be sold. Only a few people had wealth, and they were not very charitable to begin with.
As human skills stretched beyond agriculture, the Industrial Age began, and centralized wealth creation became the paradigm. Slaves became employees who were compensated with wages and salaries. As payments were standardized, so were companies. Monopolies abounded, and competition was low.
Science, however, was on the upswing, and as more and more people were educated in science, more and more people began to understand industry and its workings. Slowly, competition rose, monopolies were broken, and jobs once given to a few people could already be held by many.
With the spread and abundance of industries came advances in science – and with these advances came discoveries that created more jobs. With vaccination came epidemiologists. With the discovery of DNA came molecular biologists. With the Internet came web designers, graphic artists, and database creators.
With the rise of the information age came mass privatization. The wealth creation paradigm consisted of communities without boundaries, where everyone could specialize in everything. A scientist could be a journalist but specialize in nuclear physics. An academician could be an economist consulting with the government on the feasibility of introducing new agricultural crops. As the World Wide Web crossed slowly through the world, careers crossed paths with each other and merged.
If the Medieval age brought power to the hands of the land-wealthy, and if the Industrial age bowed to those who were industry-wealthy, the Modern age shifts wealth to those who possess brains. The world’s wealthiest man is Bill Gates, a nerd who is still laughing all the way to the bank.
The mass privatization of the modern age has seen companies helping each other move forward. If a food company wants progress, it must consult with scientists to conduct safety tests on its products, nutritionists to proclaim its products as superior, advertising agencies to market its product, and complete eBusiness solutions to move the mortar-and-brick office to the Internet.
The paradigm is all about teamwork – to create wealth, everyone must help each other succeed. No longer are the lesser indebted to make the greater richer. Everyone has to run the race, but everyone must hold hands to reach the finish line together.
Some researchers have called this the age of free intraprise, the age of mass decentralization of wealth creation. This is an age where anyone and everyone can be rich, and where anyone and everyone can do so without being answerable to a higher power. People not only receive salaries or wages – they can receive compensation based on their worth, or a percentage of what they have sold. They can make wealth and receive it in various ways.
With the Internet bringing people together, the world has become one large family. The potential to create and amass wealth is no longer with one person – it is given to many, and yet these many elements working apart must still work together in order to succeed individually.
For the moment, with knowledge readily available, and with intelligence prized, the current paradigm seems suitable. How long it will last, and what will happen next, however, is still beyond the predictive powers of today’s brain-driven society.
Hurry Up and Then Wait for Your Tax Refund
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Enters Correction Phase After Recent Short Rally
Signs You Should Start Investing In A Remote Worker
Over the Reality, a leading metaverse platform announces token listing on Kucoin and IBCO-enabled burning
4 Top Factors To Calculate Your Credit Score
With the help of a medicine ball on a bucket, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is mastering his ‘go zone’
A New Paradigm Shift in Wealth Creation
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
Coinbase NFT Marketplace Records Around 900 Transactions Since Inception
Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations