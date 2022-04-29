Hurry Up and Then Wait for Your Tax Refund

Your business is growing fast. You’ve been achieving milestones and it crosses your mind to consider hiring a remote worker to help you manage things. There are actually tell-tale signs that you need an extra pair of hands to work for you, but you just aren’t sure if a remote employee is a good investment.

As a business owner or manager, you know your business better than anyone else and you are the only person who knows what you need. The mere fact that you are reading this article means that there is a high possibility that at the end of this, you will be ready to make your first remote work hire or maybe, add more people to your team of amazing online workers.

But first, you need to check if several signs are already present in your company to help you decide. These signs are not cast in stone and may vary from a company to another. However, do know that a remote employee is really someone who can add value to your business, no matter how small or big you are.

YOU SEE A DECREASE IN YOUR EMPLOYEES’ PRODUCTIVITY.

Are deadlines not being met? Are there piling complaints from customers? Are the numbers of unfinished task outnumbering the number of tasks that need to be done? If the answers are yes, you should consider hiring a remote worker now. According to research led by the University of Cardiff, a remote worker have much higher work ethics compared to those who are physically in offices. This may be because of the fear of looking lazy, or the lack of distracting chatter across the desk. According to the latest figures, more than 1.2 million people in Australia are happier working from home. This translates to more productivity because another study from the University of Kent stated that happy employees are more productive than those who dread going to work everyday.

YOU DO NOT HAVE TIME FOR YOUR CORE BUSINESS NEEDS.

Does it seem like there’s no end to emails, irritating phone calls, one meeting after another and exhausting appointments? As a business owner or manager, you need to attend to all these things so that you can help your thriving business but you see, these mundane tasks can take up so much of your energy and time, making you lose the enthusiasm to do other more important matters for your business, or exhausting yourself to your limits just so you can accomplish everything. A remote worker can help you take that burden off your shoulders and make your life way easier than it is right now. A remote employee can answer all those pending and incoming emails. They will notify you if something important comes up. They can answer phone calls and set appointments too, while you take all the time you need to focus on more important matters like expansions and growth.

YOU ARE STUCK IN FOCUSING ON SURVIVAL VS. GROWTH.

A remote worker will help you thrive and not just survive. Having an extra pair of hands can help your business grow in small and big ways. If you think you need someone to rely on, and someone who will look at your business like it’s their own, you should consider hiring someone from a reputable remote recruitment agency like us. Survival in the business industry is a phase that doesn’t die out, as long as you wish to continue your venture, you should think of ways on how to survive and thrive. A remote worker can help you thrive in many ways.

YOUR OFFICE IS BECOMING TOO CROWDED AND YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO EXPAND.

Growing a business means growing the number of employees too, and an expansion in office space might cost you more so if you’re expanding, you should consider hiring a remote worker who can work across the globe but still help your business grow. A remote employee is a wise investment as this person will do the same work as your local employee while cutting the cost of wages and office rent. It doesn’t matter where you are or where your employee is. What matters is that you both understand each others need and will work hand-in-hand to make business a success.

If you’re convinced that you need a remote worker today, do not forget to fill out our job specification form. It will take no more than five minutes to do so and when you’re done, expect a call back from us so we can discuss what you need for your business.