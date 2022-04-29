Finance
Is Life Coaching Too Expensive?
In the 7 years since I became certified as a professional Life Coach I have wrestled with the subject of how much to charge Life coaches clients because there are two ways of looking at it and both are equally valid and equally problematical.
Firstly, there is the return on investment that Life training can offer, Many people don’t think twice on spending hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars on a vacation that they hope will help them ease their stress and make them feel better.
Therefore the rationale goes, that if spending a similar amount (or in many cases much less) on hiring a great Life Coach, can achieve the same aim, but make it longer lasting, then surely that has to be worthwhile?
That is definitely the approach I have used because having a background in business it was all about return on investment.
On the other hand I know that a lot of people can’t afford to spend upwards of $1,000 on hiring a Life Coach no matter what the potential long term benefits are. If you told me that if I invested $1,000,000 in a project of yours that I would get back $2,000,000 in a months time, it would be of no interest to me. The simple fact of the matter is I don’t have $1,000,000 to invest even if you could make such a guarantee, so it becomes a moot point.
Therefore, by charging $100 and upwards per hour most Life improvement are ruling out millions of people that don’t have that amount of money to spend and that is a problem. Personally I became a Life Coach so I could help people and it bothers me that some of the people that most need my help cannot afford it.
One way around this situation is for Life trainer to offer a limited number of pro bono sessions each year. I have done this for over 5 years and it is very gratifying to help somebody that under normal circumstances could not afford my services. It is also very tricky to know which people to accept and which to turn down.
When I offered some free Life training via my blog 2 or 3 years ago I had 70 people apply. Now I have three times as many readers and if I ran the same public offer would spend the next week reading applications. No doubt many would be heart wrenching and saying ‘no’ would not be fun.
Another option is to offer a sliding scale based on income. This is trickier because you either have to trust every client is being honest or ask for proof. The former is likely to be exploited from time to time and the latter can be embarrassing to the client to asked to provide wage slips etc.
The fact is, Life Coaching is neither too cheap, nor too expensive because it is always in the eye of the client. If they get value for money then it doesn’t matter how much they spent, but it does concern me that many people will never look to hire a Life because they think it is beyond their means.
Bank Fees Vs Payday Loans
As the world turns, more and more people are experiencing some of the hardest times of their lives financially. Having to deal with the fact that paydays and hours have been cut making for less money and overdrawn bank accounts. The over the limit fees certainly to not make the situation any easier for the consumer either. The fees can range anywhere from $25-50, depending on the institution that the bank account is with. There are ways to avoid the horrible over the limit fees and keep your good standing with your financial institution.
When it comes to being overdrawn with your checking account, the only thing that can be done is paying the fees back which in some cases can be quite outstanding along with the amount of the check or debit. Most banks allow the biggest and most expensive checks to go through first which allow for the other smaller checks to bounce just as well thus creating more fees and income for the bank. Some people have resorted to taking out online cash advances in order to keep their checking accounts in good standing.
Payday loans can be better known as cash advances, short terms loans, personal loans, payroll deposit loans and course payday loan. They are becoming one of the smartest ways to manage your finances as they can cost significantly less than any bank account over the limit fees. They can be fast, easy to use and very secure when choosing the right business to work with. Payday loans are used as a short term loan that can be used for just about anything, so they are perfect for trying to avoid over the limit fees with banks. At the time of taking out the loan the predetermined amount of fee is going to be included in the amount that is given to you. It is going to be clearly stated on any paper work that is filed. These fees are going to range on the amount of money that is borrowed and typically the amount that can be borrowed is around $100-500. They can take just minutes to process and can be in your checking account within a couple of hours.
Payday loans offer a better approach to trying to avoid any over the limit fees with banks. There are programs that allow money to be taken directly from your savings account and kick in when the account is close becoming overdrawn also. If there is no money in savings account though you are going to be in as much trouble as before and getting over the limit fees charged to account. There are negative aspects to doing this kind of thing though as there can be fees charged to your checking or savings each time there is money transferred. Usually as an overdraft occurs the fees are going to grow making both the accounts very overdrawn.
Payday loans offer great benefits when it comes to trying to avoid any overdraft fees that comes with dealing with a bank. Payday loans are only going to have one certain set fee amount that is disclosed before is given to the consumer. They offer some of the easiest and fastest applications on the web and can have your cash deposited into your account the very next day or the same day the loan was processed. You can also find many payday lending institutions in your local area, you just need to check and see if payday loans are allowed to be given in your area. Payday loans can be taken advantage of online anywhere from 24/7 to certain days and hours from the privacy of your own home.
Life Insurance Corporation: A Review of Children Policies
Introduction:
Life Insurance Corporation is the largest policymaker in India under the control of the government of India. Insurance is a contract that pledges payment of a sum to the person (or nominee) in case of occurrence of the deed insured against. LIC offers a wide range of policies over a wide range of intervals and customer groups. Life insurance in India started over a hundred years ago. LIC has been the policymaker for over a hundred years. All age groups can make policies, but old aged and the children reap the best benefits.
Children Policies:
The children’s policies offered by LIC are by far the best compared to any other insurance organization. These policies are versatile, and you can tailor them to your requirement. All these policies have a similar layout. You can start the policy before your child reaches the age of 12, and you can choose the age of maturity. The range starts from 18-25 years, according to your child’s career plan. Currently, LIC offers two plans for children.
The New Children’s Money Back Plan:
The New Children’s Money Back Plan is a Non-linked, Participating, Individual, Life Insurance money back plan. It comes with the caption children grow up very fast. This plan offers all three Death, Survival, and Maturity benefits.
The Death benefits include a sum upon an untimely death. Survival benefits include withdrawals at regular intervals, while maturity Benefits include the total policy amount along with the maturity benefits. The survival benefits make this plan suitable for your kid’s education, marriage, and other activities. The survival benefit includes a fixed 20% payment on every anniversary of the plan. You also get the participation profits the LIC decided for the quarter. You get the chance to choose among various survival and death benefits. This makes it best child insurance plan in lic.
You can pay installments Monthly, Quarterly, Half-yearly, or annually. The minimum sum is 1,00,000 rupees, and there is no limit on the maximum.
The Jeevan Tarun Plan:
The Jeevan Tarun plan is an exclusive plan for your kid’s educational expenses. This plan provides you all the four benefits of the above plan, but with different rates and options in each benefit. The minimum maturity age is 20 years, and the survival benefits options are more oriented towards the educational perspective.
This plan gives you four options each for the survival and maturity benefits, making it more versatile. You can choose the percentage of survival and maturity benefits. The options in survival are nil, 5%, 10%, and 15 % a year. Similarly, options for maturity benefits are 100%, 75%, 50%, and 25% respectively. This here makes this policy the best lic policy for your child’s future.
Time is Running Out Fast For Real Estate Bargain Hunters
WARNING! If you are serious about buying a home in 2010, you might not have much time left! With recession of 2007-2009 fading into history, buyers are returning to the real estate market in droves. However, what most of the buyers don’t realize is that there are many forces working against them that might make it difficult to find real bargains comes spring and summer. Here are five main forces shaping up the market early this year, and you better pay attention to them:
1. Under the provisions of the massive stimulus package designed to support the housing market, the Fed has been buying mortgage securities for over a year in order to maintain liquidity in the housing market, which also artificially supported the rates at sub-5% level. However, this part of the stimulus ER is winding down by March, and it’s already driving the rates higher in anticipation of the program grand finale. What does it mean for the mortgage market? It means that comes March or April, you will not find rates in low or mid-5% any more. The consensus of most economists and finance journalists is that we will have 6% mortgages by the summer time. What it means for you? Have your loan approved and lock the rate no later than Mid-February!
2. With “normal market” demand for mortgage backed securities still very low, the lenders will tighten their underwriting guidelines even more. The preview of this was demonstrated in December of 2009, when following FNMA and Freddy all lenders increased credit score requirements for prime mortgages by 20 to 40 points, FHA followed them with the increase of the minimum score from 595 to 620, and some lenders made 640 as a minimum score for FHA or any other government-backed loans. Comes summer, the credit system most probably will tighten even more, as the banks will have a much smaller market to sell their loans to, which will force them to pick only cream of the crop borrowers to bet on. If you are not one of them, you might need to have at least 25-30% down, ratios below 30% and 750 score in order to have any chance for a home loan.
3. Unnoticed to the buyers, the Government passed a number of new laws in the last two years, of course all of them were done under highly publicized slogans of helping Joe the Consumer. In reality, these new laws practically eliminated a mortgage broker as a viable player in the market place. The government blamed the brokers for pushing “creative” mortgage products onto uneducated consumers who couldn’t afford to pay for them, however the reality is that the brokers were only selling products pushed to the public by BANKS! Truth is that the brokers don’t offer their own products, brokers don’t participate in the meetings of the banks’ boards of directors who decide which financial products to offer to the public, brokers only sell what the banks offer if the public demands it. In 2006 the brokers were responsible for 60% of all loans originated in this country, by the first quarter of 2010 – less than 5%! Why should you be concerned about it? Very simple: while enjoying practically unlimited access to billions and trillions of your taxpayer dollars, the banks succeeded in eliminating the only serious market force that kept their mortgage rates competitive in the last decade. With brokers gone, all loan origination now goes to retail banks with their “friendly and knowledgeable” staff who doesn’t give a rat if you buy their mortgage today at 7% or not, because they are on salary paid for by your savings deposits and unfair bank fees, and because your only alternative is to go to a retail branch of another bank, where you will face just as much competence and desire to lower rates as at the first branch. Consider this: The banks quietly managed to monopolize a market worth $10-15 TRILLION DOLLARS, and their profits (spread between your mortgage rate and the current Fed Rate, which is a 0%) per loan are the highest they’ve been in history! Now, did you get a thank you postcard from your bank’s CEO last year for helping the banks out with some free money?
4. Home buyer tax credit program winds down in April too. You must be in escrow by April 30th and close the escrow no later than June, which means that in March/April we will see crowds of late-comers last-minute shoppers trying to take advantage of the program and the inventory of homes, especially in 200-400K price range will be under serious pressure from the buyers, just like we saw in October and November of 2009, before it became known that the tax credit program will be extended. This time it is different – there will be no more extensions. This was the final extension, and those who missed an opportunity to take advantage of this program because there was no inventory on the market, will try to buy something this time around.
5. Traditionally, March is the first month of the official buying season in San Diego. In my 10-year spreadsheet, March sales represent an average of 30-50% increase in the number of closed sales over February of the same year! Believe me that this year will be no different. However, those who wake up late and start shopping for a house in March will face a much tougher competition and will be forced to bid up on properties beyond what they will reasonably appraise for, which will force the buyers to increase their downpayment or get discouraged and end up on the sidelines again.
Housing market has been battered enough to the point where even the bitter pessimists started talking about a turnaround. Some are still talking about some massive “shadow inventory” of homes that the banks are supposedly holding back to avoid the market collapse and that when it finally comes, the market will tank, however, this talk has been perpetuated since late 2008 and nobody knows when and if this inventory will ever enter the market. Today the banks can dump four or five-times more inventory on the market, where home attract 10-30 offers in the first week, and the buyers will just swallow them and move on.
So, what should you do now in order to take advantage of the situation in what’s left of the true bargain hunting season?
1. Get your loan pre-qualified right now, don’t wait for that tax refund to hit your bank account. If you need to borrow money from the relatives for the downpayment, do it, you can pay it back with the tax credit money, with your tax refund, or do their laundry for the next 30 years, but get your loan fully approved at the highest possible amount and have it available when you are making offers. Nobody seriously looks at your offers today unless you can attach a solid loan approval together with a proof of funds for downpayment.
2. Make sure you have a clear idea what you are looking for and make sure it’s realistic. Don’t ask your agent to send you everything from Bonsal to San Ysidro in 100K to 800K range and expect to work with that agent. Sit down with your agent, outline the areas, types of properties you will target, maximum monthly payments including HOA, Mello Roos, property taxes, home insurance, utility bills and anything else that will become your monthly responsibility. Knowing what you want helps you achieve just that four-times faster!
3. Use technology to your advantage. There are many real estate websites that allow you to set up an automated search page and to receive listings that match your criteria the minute the listings hit the market, or with any other regularity of your choice. Such automated tools allow you to gain an “unfair advantage” over majority of other non-technically savvy buyers and realtors: if you are the first one to know about the listings, you have the advantage of making your offers before everybody else.
4. Make offers, more offers and some more offers! In sub-$300,000 price range in most areas of San Diego it takes now 20-30 offers before you get one accepted, so be patient, but also smart about it. Make offers on realistic listings, where you have a better chance of getting your offer accepted. If you have an FHA loan, don’t go after “investor flip” listings, FHA won’t allow it for 90 days after their original purchase date. Don’t make offers on short sale listings, where the listing agent sends ALL offers to the lender and waits for six months for the lender to accept one offer, which turns the process into a prolonged auction. Don’t subject yourself to some REO listings if the REO listing broker insists on seeing my buyers’ first-borne child, DNA tests and pre-approval by the lender of the listing broker’s choice BEFORE they will even look at your offer. (By the way, whenever the REO agent is asking for the pre-approval by their lender, understand that it’s done solely to facilitate a sales pitch by that lender, so complain about it to California Department of Real Estate, tell them that in your opinion it is against the spirit of California AB957 “Buyer’s Choice Act” of 2009, especially if you already have your pre-approval from another lender in place! If you end up putting 20 offers on REO listings, does it mean that you have to get pre-approved by 20 lenders BEFORE you even know if your offer is going to be accepted? Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?)
5. Be creative! If you can’t get what you want directly, look for other ways of achieving the same results. Consider buying a fixer upper and using a rehab loan to do the repairs, consider buying a smaller house and they adding square footage to your desired size of home, consider new construction, lease-options, seller carry-backs or other creative ways of getting in the house. Become familiar with these creative strategies, they may be your ticket to homeownership today.
This is not the time to procrastinate and wait for your April tax refund before you start shopping for a house. Act now, and take advantage of the last several months of the BEST time to buy a house in the last several decades!
