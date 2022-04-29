News
It’s 76ers, Embiid, Harden vs. Heat in East semifinals, opening Monday at FTX Arena
The next playoff challenge for the Miami Heat will be Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.
With the 76ers closing out their first-round series with a 132-97 road victory Thursday night over the Toronto Raptors, to take that best-of-seven matchup 4-2, they now move on to a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal against the Heat that opens Monday at FTX Arena.
The Heat went 2-2 against the 76ers this season, but have yet to face Philadelphia with Harden in its lineup.
The winner of Heat-76ers will advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston. The Heat would have homecourt advantage in such a series, as well, as the conference’s No. 1 seed. The 76ers are the No. 4 seed.
The Heat advanced by eliminating the Atlanta Hawks 4-1, closing out that series Tuesday night at FTX Arena.
This will be the third playoff meeting between the Heat at the 76ers. The Heat defeated the 76ers 4-1 in the 2011 first-round, the first playoff series for the Heat Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The 76ers then defeated the Heat 4-1 in the 2018 first-round, in Wade’s final playoff series.
None of the Heat leading men appeared in all four games of this season’s series, with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry each playing in three, and Bam Adebayo in two.
The Heat’s leading scorer in the season series was guard Gabe Vincent, at 21 points per game in his two appearances. Butler averaged 18 points, Lowry and Adebayo 14 apiece.
For the 76ers, Embiid averaged 23.7 points and 13.7 rebounds in his three appearances.
The series pits Butler against the team he left in 2019 free agency and also is a homecoming for Lowry, who is from the Philadelphia area and attended Villanova. Philadelphia had been listed as a potential landing spot for Lowry during last summer’s free agency, before he opted for the Heat.
The series also pits 76ers coach Doc Rivers against the Heat, after he had guided the Celtics through previous contentious postseason meetings between the teams.
News
Vikings trade down with Detroit in first round of draft, and will pick No. 32
The Detroit Lions are a rival in the NFC North but that didn’t stop the Vikings from making a trade with them Thursday night during the first round of the NFL draft.
The Vikings traded the No. 12 pick in the first round along with their No. 46 in the second round to Detroit for the No. 32 pick in the first round, the No. 34 selection in the second and the No. 66 pick in the third round.
With the No. 12 pick, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.
It marked the first Vikings draft for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman in January. Spielman had presided over the previous 15 Minnesota drafts, five as vice president of player personnel and 10 as general manager.
Interesting, Spielman’s brother, Chris Spielman, is Detroit’s assistant to the owner and CEO.
The Vikings had interest in one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft, but LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., taken No. 3 by Houston, and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, selected No. 4 by the New York Jets, were long gone by No. 12.
News
Former Jones star Kerby Joseph awaits his NFL destination
Kerby Joseph is ready to play football.
“It’s been a minute since I actually played. I don’t care where it’s at, who takes me, I’ll be only about a week before getting back on that field.” said Joseph, a former Orlando Jones High defensive back who blossomed as a Big Ten safety at Illinois.
Where he really made strides after completing his final year of eligibility for the Illinois, however, was at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Draft Combine.
Friday night he’ll wait to learn his NFL destination among friends and family at an NFL Draft party in Kissimmee. The first round began Thursday night.
“Yeah, I guess anxious is a good way to put it. It doesn’t matter to me where I end up,” Joseph said. “The past few weeks though, there has been a lot of anxiety building up.
“I just know I’m going to be happy wherever I go.”
Joseph has always been Mr. Nice Guy, the guy with the fabulous personality who would do anything for anyone. When he steps across that line on a football field he becomes a completely different person.
“Savage mode,” Joseph said. “I’m not the same person. Outside of football I like to laugh, have fun. When I come on that field, it is not the same Kerby.
“It’s crazy because I didn’t take into it as much when I was in high school, but when I got to college I started to feel it. Now I don’t have to turn it on. It’s just always on.”
Joseph wasn’t exactly the prototypical NFL prospect coming out of high school. His senior year at Jones, he could count his college scholarship offers on one hand.
He was disappointed as early National Signing Day approached in 2017. He was hoping to sign an NCAA letter of intent to the college of his choice alongside his teammates.
There was Sevyn Banks (Ohio State), Stacy Kirby (USF), Devin Hayes (FAU), Jaylen Joyner (FAU), Je’Quan Burton (Southern Illinois) and Quadry Jones (UCF walk-on).
But Joseph’s offers kept being pulled off the table. There was Mississippi State, Syracuse, USF, FAU and he was left with no place to turn. No place, that is, until Illinois coaches got wind he was not signing.
“He was only about 5-10, 170, but senior year he branched out and got longer,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “And a funny story about him was that Kerby didn’t start until his senior year.
“He didn’t transfer. He sat there and waited his turn. He was committed to Syracuse and they fired the coach, so they pulled that offer.”
But Illinois needed defensive backs and Joseph needed a school.
“Signing day, at 3 o’clock, Illinois called me and asked if Kerby signed,” Williams said. “I said, ‘No,’ and they asked if I thought he’d sign even though he had never been there. I told Kerby, ‘Illinois said they’ll sign you right now,’ and he said, ‘Tell them I’m coming.’ ”
Now he’s on the verge of signing an NFL contract to get paid for playing the game he loves.
“It feels amazing just thinking about me as a kid when I first started playing football to now and I’m a day away, maybe even today, from accomplishing my dream,” Joseph said. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here and I’m just so happy, so thankful, so grateful for it.”
It’s not about just getting to the NFL for players like Joseph, who will constantly be a target for younger players chasing his roster spot. Coach Williams, who played with the Atlanta Falcons for four seasons (1998-2001), helped reiterate that.
“He said, ‘Once you get there it’s not like college any more. It’s more like a business,’” Joseph said. “‘Being in the NFL, you’re an employee now. It takes a lot. Way more discipline to stay in the NFL.
“People go to the NFL, but they don’t stay in the NFL too long. … So to keep being disciplined and always willing to learn and keeping those characteristics of being a football player will help keep you there.’”
He has two classes left before earning his college degree in community health, and the football isn’t the only thing that makes his mother, Rosemary Guerilus, and father, Dacius Joseph, proud of their son.
“A college degree is a big deal, especially from a school like the University of Illinois,” Joseph said. “That degree holds weight and I do want to make my mom proud and my dad proud.”
Not only will he be representing Orlando, Jones High and Illinois, he also carries deep pride for Haiti, where his parents were born.
“There are a lot of Zos in there … a whole lot of Haitians in the NFL,” Joseph said of guys such as former Orlando Edgewater star Karl Joseph, who played with the Dallas Cowboys this past season. “There are a lot, but not too many, so it’s also like putting my country on my back. Just being one out of the few to make it to the NFL.”
The bottom line for Joseph also grounds him.
Most players who sign their first professional contract have plans for a big purchase. Joseph’s desires the simple.
“I got to get a dog. I want a lot of dogs, but I don’t know what dog is going to be the first dog I’m going to get,” Joseph said. “When everything is situated, like years down the road or maybe when I’m done, I’m gonna have a lot of dogs. I feel I’ll have like five.”
News
St. Louis educators team up to stop gun violence, child killings
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District and several area charter schools are standing together against gun violence and child killings.
Educators gathered Thursday outside the St. Louis Public Schools Headquarters to launch a long-term initiative called Educators for Gun Safety.
“The initiative, quite frankly, is to create a set of videos that could be used in schools to help kids understand why it’s important that they need to be careful around guns and use gun locks,” said St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams.
“We just want them to be cognizant of the fact that guns are very dangerous,” he continued. “If handled properly, they’re okay. But the gun locks will prevent kids from possibly losing their lives.”
As part of the initiative, parents and students will learn how to safely handle weapons. The group will also give out hundreds of gun locks.
“We too have been impacted by the unfortunate and unintentional deaths of children in St. Louis City. So for us to come together and say, ‘What can we do as educators to help educate families, starting with children, but parents, grandparents, and guardians as well?’ We wanted to join that effort,” said Candance Carter Oliver, the CEO of Confluence Academy.
This year, at least seven children under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in St. Louis. Dozens more have been wounded. Authorities said many of the shootings were accidental and preventable.
Lafrance Johnson, 12, was among the victims. Investigators said Johnson was accidentally shot and killed by his 10-year-old brother last month. Police said a family member left her loaded shotgun on the bed in a room where the children were playing.
Johnson’s grandmother, Francine Strain, is on a mission to make sure this never happens again.
“We’ve lost too many kids back-to-back. So, that should send a message in itself: ‘Oh, I have a gun. Let me make sure I put it up. Oh, they’re giving away free locks? Let me go get one.'”
The St. Louis Public School District and area charter schools serve more than 30,000 students and their families in the city of St. Louis. They said they will continue to give students the tools and information they need to try and stay safe.
