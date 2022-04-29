News
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details
The government provides many facilities to the Jan Dhan bank account holders. Jan Dhan Bank Account is a zero balance savings account. Apart from this, many special facilities are available in it including overdraft and Rupay card. Of these, insurance cover is the most important.
New Delhi. The number of bank accounts opened under Jan Dhan Yojana had reached 44.23 crore by January 2022. This figure shows the popularity of Jan Dhan accounts. Deposits in these accounts were also more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014 had announced the launch of Jan Dhan Yojana. According to the Finance Ministry data, out of total 44.23 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 34.9 crore accounts have been opened in public sector banks and 8.05 crore accounts in regional rural banks. 1.28 crore accounts have been opened in private sector banks.
The government provides many facilities to the Jan Dhan bank account holders. Jan Dhan account is a zero balance savings account. Apart from this, many special facilities are available in it including overdraft and Rupay card. Of these, insurance cover is the most important. It is very important to link the account holder’s own Aadhar card in Jan Dhan account. If this is not done, many features are stopped.
Rupay debit card is given to Jan Dhan account holder, in which accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh is provided. If an account holder does not link the account with Aadhaar, then he is deprived of this insurance cover. Not only this, the account holder also gets an accidental death insurance cover of Rs 30,000 on Jan Dhan account.
This is also available only when the Jan Dhan account is linked with Aadhaar. The account holder also gets general insurance cover. But, to take advantage of all these facilities, it is necessary to link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar.
Link like this
- To link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar, go to the bank where you have this account.
- You have to carry the photo copy of Aadhar card and copy of bank pass book.
- A form has to be filled in the bank. After this your Jan Dhan account will be linked with Aadhaar.
- Many banks including SBI allow customers to link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar through SMS only.
- For this, write UIDAadhaar numberaccount number in the message from the registered mobile number and send it to number 567676.
- In this way your account will be easily linked with Aadhaar.
- You can also link aadhar with bank’s ATM.
$700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor’s office
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council approved a bill this week that would allocate $700,000 to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office.
“We are one of the most understaffed offices in the country, actually,” Bell said. “We’ve seen over the last 20 to 30 years crime rates go up, but the budgets have not gone up significantly at all.”
Bell said the additional funding has been in the works since he took office. The funding will add 12 additional prosecutors and seven legal assistants, expanding its violent offender’s task force and satellite offices.
Bell said during Tuesday’s County Council meeting that his office is nearly full-staffed, and they don’t have a problem filling positions, but said they just need more people. He said they have 65 attorneys with 125 staff in total.
“We get about 10,000 to 12,000 referrals from law enforcement,” Bell said. “We have about 55 police departments in St. Louis County. We prosecute anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 cases a year. We have 65 attorneys. Do the math. Prosecutors have upwards of 250 or more cases for a single attorney, and that’s just too many.”
Bell said this approval will bring down the backlog of cases that were caused by COVID when the courts were closed. The funding will also go toward expanding its task forces that focus on specific crimes and opening satellite offices in the county.
“Law enforcement has to do their job and keep us safe, get an arrest,” Bell said. “Well, that’s only half of it. Because at that point, we have to take it, and we have to bring it home, bring convictions,” Bell said. “So we need the staff to be able to do that.”
Bell said his office has prosecuted 48% more domestic violence cases, 45% more homicide cases, and 90% more assault cases.
“This office has been doing a great job,” Bell said. “But at the same time, we have to get those caseloads at a manageable rate so we can give even more time to each case and more time to each victim.”
The county council approved the bill 5 to 1 Tuesday with $700,000 of funding that will carry Bell’s office through the end of this year. The council can reapprove the funding for next year using money from the American Rescue Plan Act, but the total will be closer to $1.4 million. After next year, there is no guarantee Bell’s office will be able to get the funding again.
“Mr. Bell is aware, and he’s made it very clear that anyone hired as a result of these ARPA funds will be told it’s possible it won’t be continued after these ARPA funds expired,” said Tim Fitch, 3rd District councilman for St. Louis County, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bell said this will be a similar protocol they follow when the office and HR department hire someone based on a grant the office received.
Other voices: One practical way for Florida to prepare for sea-level rise
TAMPA BAY –Florida has a climate change challenge. Seas are rising and hurricanes keep on coming. The state, with more than 1,300 miles of coastline, has to figure out how to keep that water out of places it isn’t supposed to be, including our neighborhoods, businesses and living rooms.
There is no single solution, no magic bullet. And some of the change is already baked in, no matter the amount of greenhouse gasses pumped into the atmosphere going forward. We will need to embrace new technologies and innovative engineering. In Florida, that will take many forms, but one thing for sure, it will mean building stronger sea walls. And lots of them.
Sea walls protect homes in communities all over Florida and Tampa Bay. Without them, storms and waves would pull many coastal neighborhoods into the sea. The concrete and metal walls guard multi-million dollar mansions on Davis Islands and Tierra Verde and more modest abodes in Crystal River and Apollo Beach. They have been around for decades, silent sentries helping families live out the Florida dream of living next to the water.
Sea walls aren’t ideal. They come with their own complications, from increasing erosion to damaging sea beds. And they cannot be our only protection against rising seas. But they are proven effective at keeping water at bay — and they aren’t going anywhere. They protect too many homes and businesses that too many people rely on, including the taxes generated from those properties.
Sure, the state will have to make hard decisions about retreating from a few highly vulnerable coastal areas. About 40 percent of St. Petersburg, for example, is vulnerable to storm surge from a mere Category 1 hurricane. But in the short term don’t expect a massive migration away from the water. As seas rise and hurricanes threaten, the question isn’t how to get rid of sea walls, but how to build better ones. The good news is that efforts are already under way.
Going forward, sea walls promise to be higher, stronger, more durable and better designed to absorb waves and reduce damage to sea beds, the Miami Herald’s Alex Harris reported in her close-up look at sea walls and mangroves. Some concrete sea walls already contain fiber-reinforced polymer instead of steel rebar. The polymer is twice as strong and about one-quarter as heavy as steel, and it doesn’t corrode. It’s about 15 percent more expensive than rebar, but it should last longer in a salty environment, prolonging the life of the sea wall.
Researchers are experimenting with different concrete mixes to help promote coral growth. Others are using sea water in the concrete mix to cut down on fresh water use. In Miami Dade, new seawalls also require a pile of rocks — known as riprap — as their base. Also, look for a LEGO-type approach to some sea walls where additional bricks are easily added to an existing sea wall in future years. “This is the time for innovation,” one researcher told the Miami Herald. Exactly. We can’t keep doing the same things and expecting the same results, not with seas on the rise.
And what about mangroves? They can help in some circumstances. They play a role in softening the waves created by hurricanes and other storms, but only if they are in the right place and in enough quantity. One researcher told the Herald that mangroves need to be at least 100 meters long to dissipate waves. That’s a mangrove that stretches the length of a football field out into the water. We should protect existing mangroves and grow more of them, but we have built too many homes in too many vulnerable areas to rely on mangroves alone for storm protection.
The most aggressive carbon reduction schemes won’t do much to keep Florida’s seas from rising by 2 feet by 2060. That’s not to say we should give up on mitigating climate change. But we cannot ignore reality. The seas will rise, and local and state governments need to take practical steps now to brace for the impact. Innovation and technology, in their many forms, will play a leading role. One small way that is already happening is in building better sea walls.
— The Tampe Bay Times
Cardinals welcome 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium, breaking record
ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium reached a landmark achievement: its 50 millionth fan entered the stadium at Thursday’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The impressive number is the total number of fans since the newest Busch Stadium opened its doors 16 years ago, in April of 2006. The stadium is now the fastest any park has gotten to that number in the county.
“It’s really a major milestone for the fan base. It’s all about them,” said Joe Strohm, vice president of ticket sales.
Strohm said 80% of their games at Busch have had more than 40,000 fans.
“It’s why we can compete year in and year out for a championship on the field. We are the sixth smallest market in all sports, but we’re able to compete because our fans overdeliver in attendance year in and year out,” Strohm told FOX 2.
For the team and player, the milestone is more than just a number.
“It’s a sense of security for us when we come home, and we know fans are there for us and are with us all every day. Win or lose, rain or shine, cold or hot — they are all out there for us,” said Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
“You can hear the energy and the fan base and hear them get excited the same way we’re excited in the dugout. It’s what makes it worth it,” said head coach Oliver Marmol.
For diehard fans like Lee Irwin, the number is no surprise.
“I’ve been all over the country, and the Cardinals fans are by far the best fans. I know I’m biased, but it’s the truth,” Irwin said. “St. Louis makes this baseball heaven.”
The Cardinals are now the third team in the MLB to reach this milestone. FOX 2 asked about the next milestone, but the team said there isn’t one — just for fans to continue to come out and keep having a ball.
