News
Jets land Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with 10th pick
Wilson to Wilson. Get used to hearing that echo throughout MetLife on Sundays.
The Jets selected Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick to supercharge Zach Wilson’s development.
“I think he’s got a lot of talent, I think he’s got a lot, especially arm talent,” Garrett Wilson said. “I remember watching his pro day last year and it was a really good pro day, I feel like he approaches the game the right way and I’m excited to get up there and start getting some reps with Zach.”
When you see Elijah Moore, think of a taller carbon copy of him in Garrett Wilson.
Garrett fits this offense extremely well as a high-level separator and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur offense specializes in those traits. That’s his bread and butter as his route running creates a ton of space against defensive backs.
Garrett finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. He possesses both the ability to create quick explosive touchdown plays or methodical production. Against Michigan State, he had seven catches for 126 yards and two TDs including a 77-yarder; he beat Purdue by a million cuts with 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
He has elite quickness within his route running which allows him to maneuver swiftly throughout his breaks. He’s smart at attacking defensive backs’ leverage when going through his routes to create separation, whether he’s pressed or in off coverage.
Garret says his ability to win so often starts with his game plan.
“Just having a plan. I feel like when you’re matching up against good players, you got to go to the line of scrimmage with a plan,” Wilson said. “You can’t just go out there and try to run around somebody or not get on shoulders and stuff like that. So, I try to get on shoulders and make the DB uncomfortable. I don’t want to be right in front of them, making moves and stuff like that. There’s a lot of nuances to running routes and I’m excited to keep learning under Coach (Mike) LaFleur, the offensive coordinator, and Coach (Miles) Austin as the receivers coach.”
Garrett thrives at finding cornerbacks’ blind spots, also. And he can find the soft spots in zones to produce yards after the catch. His quickness allows him to win against press coverage consistently, so he can be a weapon for Zach against man coverage.
“It’s a feeling of insane excitement, I’m really excited” Garrett said. “I went up to New York, probably a month and a half ago for the first time ever, and here I am about to set some roots there. I’m really excited to be a part of the Jets.”
()
News
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, ‘one of the best technicians,’ with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
The Ravens took Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick Thursday night, adding the NFL draft’s top center prospect after a series of trades that sent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum’s arrival suggests the team’s run-game philosophy will change next season. A former wrestler and consensus All-American, Linderbaum was considered a better fit for zone-running schemes during the predraft process. Ravens officials have typically targeted bigger interior linemen for their power-heavy concepts.
Despite Linderbaum’s high-level production and impressive athletic profile, he seemed to fall out of the Ravens’ range after he measured in shorter than expected at the NFL scouting combine. Team officials had also touted Patrick Mekari as their replacement for center Bradley Bozeman entering next season. But general manager Eric DeCosta called Linderbaum “probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time.”
“Just one of the very most enjoyable football players to watch this year,” DeCosta said after the first round Thursday night. “I think all of the scouts would say that. You’re talking about one of the best technicians: strong, physical, tough, quick-footed. Somebody said it on TV, I think: ‘If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he’d have been a top-five pick.’ And I believe that.
“So it filled a huge need for us. We feel that this offseason, we’ve had a chance to address the offensive line in different ways and improve the depth and the quality along the front. And we’re not done.”
The pick was the byproduct of two draft-night trades. Minutes after taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall, the Ravens announced they’d traded Brown, their leading wide receiver, and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. Forty minutes later, they swapped spots with Buffalo, acquiring the Bills’ picks at Nos. 25 and 130 overall.
With needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle, DeCosta instead produced another surprise. At his predraft news conference earlier this month, he’d suggested that the Ravens were looking for centers bigger than the short-armed Linderbaum.
”Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys,” he said. “We want big guys at every position, across the offense, across the defense [and] in general. So it’s a tough position to fill via the draft at times.”
Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said Linderbaum “can play, really, in any scheme.”
“His core strength — I mean, he’s not the biggest guy, but he gets on guys,” he said. “You guys saw the highlights. That’s him every play. Big guys don’t affect him. He can leverage guys. You saw the wrestling. He just is a really tremendous athlete, knows how to play the position, knows how to get his body in the right spot, and then he just consistently works at maintaining his blocks. And you’ll see it when they show highlights. He’ll block three guys in one play. He’s a lot of fun to watch.”
The Ravens now have six fourth-round selections, all of them within a 31-pick span (No. 110 to No. 141). They’ll enter Day 2 with a second-round pick (No. 45), one third-round pick (No. 76) and plenty of ammunition to move up.
()
News
Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft: ‘It was a no-brainer for us’
The Ravens took Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick Thursday night, adding a playmaking safety in a mild first-round surprise.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called Hamilton the best safety prospect in the NFL draft.
“I’m very excited to be in Baltimore,” Hamilton said. “[They’re] one of the best organizations in the league, and to be able to play for a team like that from the start, I’m excited. They hope to win a Super Bowl this year. Hopefully, I can add to that mission, and we can complete that.”
DeCosta called Hamilton “a very, very smart football player” with great range and “tremendous physical skills, measurables.”
“Great makeup, pedigree, productive, tough and physical. He can do a myriad of different things for us. And never dreamed in a million years that he would be there,” the general manager said. “Reminds me of some of the old drafts with Ozzie [Newsome], where it just seemed like, in the early days, good players would just fall down the board to us. It kind of felt that way. And it was a no-brainer for us, really.”
After a flurry of trades, the Ravens had the option of grabbing a handful of players linked to them at No. 14, including Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Instead, they went with Hamilton, one of the most talented players in the draft, whose stock slipped after a disappointing NFL scouting combine performance.
“In terms of falling, or whatever, or sliding, like people say, you never really know going into the Draft whether somebody is falling or sliding,” Hamilton said. “They just … they go where they’re supposed to go. So, I feel like I just went to the right team at the end of the day. Ten years later, I’ll be looking back at this glad that I came to the Ravens.”
Along with top free-agent signing Marcus Williams, a playmaker at safety, Hamilton will be expected to lift a pass defense that finished last in the NFL last year, giving up 278.9 yards per game. The Ravens also return starter Chuck Clark and defensive back Brandon Stephens, who emerged as a valuable chess piece late last season.
“I think he can play in space. We would not have drafted him if he couldn’t play in space,” DeCosta said of Hamilton. “I mean, a safety has to play in space in the modern NFL. And so he’s got awareness. He’s intelligent. Tremendous range. Again, people talk about his 40 time [4.59 seconds at the combine]. I could tell you what some of our best players have run, 40-wise, over the years. And this guy covers ground with range and speed and awareness. He’s quick. He’s got great eyes. So he can do it all. We’re very excited about him. And he’s a phenomenal kid.”
During the ESPN draft broadcast, Hamilton thanked the Ravens for taking a chance on him and is “excited to get to work.”
“They already have a great team,” he said. “I just hope to add to the defense and do what I can.”
()
News
Chicago Bears have 3 picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Who are the best players still available?
Ryan Poles didn’t make a splash on his first draft night as Chicago Bears general manager, but that was expected.
The Bears didn’t have a first-round pick because former GM Ryan Pace traded it last year to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields, and Poles didn’t execute a trade up into the first round Thursday night.
Instead he will try to select impactful players Friday on Day 2, when the Bears have the Nos. 39 and 48 picks in the second round and No. 71 in the third round.
Nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers and four cornerbacks were selected in the first round, but many other interesting prospects are available. Here are some noteworthy players still on the board at the Bears’ three biggest positions of need and a handful of other prospects who might merit consideration.
Offensive linemen
Luke Goedeke, G, Central Michigan: Teammate Bernhard Raimann has been discussed more widely by draftniks, but league personnel have been buzzing about Goedeke since his pro day workout. He played right tackle for the Chippewas but likely will be a guard as a pro.
Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska: If the Bears like the idea of sliding Lucas Patrick over to right guard, they could add Jurgens as a rookie who should compete for a starting role immediately.
Dylan Parham, G, Memphis: After failing in their bid to add Ryan Bates as a restricted free agent, the Bears have a need at right guard. Adding Parham after a trade down in Round 2 or in Round 3 could fill that void.
Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State: A right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2020, he shifted to the left side last fall. Petit-Frere has the athleticism to remain on the left side but would need to be developed.
Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: A transfer student from Austria, Raimann arrived at Central Michigan as a tight end before being converted to the offensive line. He settled in at left tackle during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and showed real improvement last fall. Some thought he was a potential first-round pick, but knee issues might have dropped him on some boards.
Cornerbacks
Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson: The Bears have a real need at nickel cornerback, and that could be where Booth projects best in the NFL. Some thought he would be selected in the back half of the first round.
Kyler Gordon, Washington: Many figured he would go in Round 1 with Huskies teammate Trent McDuffie. The Bears need a starter opposite Jaylon Johnson, so it’s possible if Gordon is available the position could trump their needs on the O-line and at receiver.
Roger McCreary, Auburn: Played well in press man last season, when he led the SEC in pass breakups.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska: Skilled zone corner could be a good fit for what coach Matt Eberflus wants to do on defense, especially in Round 3.
Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio: Rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), length (33⅝-inch arms) and speed (4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash) makes Woolen an intriguing Day 2 prospect.
Wide receivers
Calvin Austin III, Memphis: The former walk-on is small at 5-8, 170 pounds. But he’s also lightning quick and ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
John Metchie III, Alabama: Known for his toughness, Metchie was sidelined in December with an ACL tear and didn’t participate in on-field pre-draft activities. But before that he had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games in 2021.
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan: Touted for his crisp route running, savvy in getting open and willingness to make contested catches. He had 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.
George Pickens, Georgia: A gifted wide receiver whose stock dropped after he missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. His best season came as a freshman in 2019 (49 catches, 727 yards, eight touchdowns).
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: The former Glenbard West multisport athlete utilizes size, athleticism and speed to make an impact, including 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky: After two seasons at Nebraska, he transferred to Kentucky and had 104 catches for 1,334 yards. He’s undersized but athletic and excellent with the ball in his hands.
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: A smooth playmaker who totaled 2,559 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his final two seasons, though he’ll have a big jump in level of competition in the NFL.
Christian Watson, North Dakota State: He has explosiveness and speed — which he showed off with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine — to go with solid production at the FCS level. But he’s another one who has a leap in competition ahead.
Others
Logan Hall, DL, Houston: He made a top-30 visit to Halas Hall and has the versatility to be used similarly to how Eberflus deployed DeForest Buckner in Indianapolis.
Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma: He had 32 tackles for a loss and 18½ sacks in his college career, including 15 sacks over the last two seasons. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds
Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State: After transferring from Temple for his fifth-year senior season, he totaled 17 tackles for a loss, 9½ sacks and two forced fumbles.
Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota: Mafe had 15 sacks in his college career, including seven in 2021. He’s a fast, explosive athlete who needs development.
David Ojabo, edge, Michigan: The Scottish-Nigerian edge rusher had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2021. But he suffered a torn Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day and is recovering.
Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia: Dean doesn’t play a position of great need for the Bears. But many analysts rank the 2021 Butkus Award winner and first-team All-American as the best player available, with some having predicted he would go in the middle of the first round.
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State: He was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 21 career starts.
Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois: Joseph had five interceptions, seven passes defended and three fumble recoveries in 2021.
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor: The versatile safety had two interceptions, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles, three sacks and 18 tackles for a loss as a fifth-year senior.
()
Jets land Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with 10th pick
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, ‘one of the best technicians,’ with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft: ‘It was a no-brainer for us’
Obamacare Vs Affordable Care Act
How to write an excellent essay
Chicago Bears have 3 picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Who are the best players still available?
Common Mistakes to Avoid in a Burn Injury Claim
Buffalo Bills jump in front of Dallas Cowboys to pick Benjamin product and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 23
Home Insurance Costs – You Can Spend Less For Complete Coverage
How Pam Hupp’s cell phone gave her away
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations