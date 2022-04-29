News
Jury to decide Beau Rothwell’s fate – What’s at stake in murder trial?
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury is in deliberation Thursday afternoon, tasked with deciding the fate of accused murderer Beau Rothwell.
Rothwell admitted to killing his wife, Jennifer, at their home in November 2019, as well as to hiding her body and attempting to clean up the blood afterwards. What matters is if Rothwell had planned to murder Jennifer in advance or acted with deliberation in advance. The verdict could be a difference of life imprisonment without parole.
The prosecution and defense agree that Beau Rothwell is guilty of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. That’s where the consensus ends.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office initially charged Rothwell with second-degree murder but that charge was amended to first-degree murder.
A second-degree charge is generally issued for an intentional murder that lacks premeditation. It is considered a middle ground of sorts between first-degree murder—acting deliberately with the intent to kill—and voluntary manslaughter, a homicide that occurs in the heat of the moment.
The jury can convict Rothwell of any of those three options or not all. If convicted of first-degree murder in St. Louis County, Rothwell faces life in prison without the possiblity of parole. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. If the jury finds Beau committed voluntary manslaughter, he can go to prison for five to 15 years.
Prosecutors argue Beau Rothwell was plotting Jennifer’s demise as early as the summer while he was in the midst of having an affair. Rothwell created a “pros and cons” list in late July 2019 for leaving Jennifer. In a text exchange from October 2019 between Beau and his mistress, Rothwell expressed hopes that Jennifer’s pregnancy would end in miscarriage and outlined three options for them going forward:
- Option 1 – End things altogether and cease contact.
- Option 2 – Beau would admit to an affair and seek a divorce from Jennifer.
- Option 3 – See if “a miscarriage or something” happens. In which case, Beau would leave Jennifer for his mistress.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Tom Smith argued Beau’s use of “or something” in the message meant he was already planning to kill his wife. Rothwell had texted his mistress days later, hinting the two had sex on November 1. He also sent lascivious texts to her again on November 8, just three days before Jennifer’s murder.
Smith told jurors Beau killed Jennifer so he could “have a fresh start” with his mistress. He claimed Beau shed “crocodile tears” on the witness stand earlier in the day while describing how he’d killed Jennifer.
According to the judge’s instructions, the jury must determine if Beau acted on “cool reflection on the matter for any length of time, no matter how brief” and deliberately. The prosecution said Beau’s actions before, during, and after Jennifer’s murder show he acted with deliberation.
Defense attorney Charles Barberio told jurors that everything Beau did after killing Jennifer—buying cleaning supplies, parking her car elsewhere, and hiding her body—does not show deliberation before the act itself, which is paramount for a first-degree murder conviction. He called Smith’s insistance of a first-degree murder verdict prosecutorial overreach.
Barberio said the murder happened only after an argument in which Beau admitted to Jennifer that he’d been having an affair.
The defense said prosecutors did not show or provide any proof—in messages or computer searches—hinting that Beau Rothwell had been planning to kill Jennifer. Earlier in the week, Jennifer’s friends and family testified they never saw or were told of any instances of spousal abuse on Beau’s part. Barberio said Beau, who defense witnesses described as an even-tempered man, snapped under stress while having an argument with his wife.
Rothwell testified that he felt guilty and anxiety to confess his affair to Jennifer and that, when he did, she became angry and told him that she, too, had been having an affair, and that the baby she was carrying might not be Beau’s. Beau said he went into a “red haze” and took a nearby mallet that he’d used to hang wall decorations and smashed Jennifer’s head with it.
While Beau claims to have used a mallet, police and prosecutors have said they could find no murder weapon. A forensic pathologist with the county medical examiner’s office said Jennifer Rothwell ultimately died of “blunt cranial cerebral trauma” and said there was no way her skull was fractured as a result of fists, or a fall, or an animal.
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed
By CHRISTINA LARSON
WASHINGTON (AP) — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual.
Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren’t supported by science, according to a new study.
“There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual,” said study co-author and University of Massachusetts geneticist Elinor Karlsson.
She said pet owners love to talk about their dog’s personality, as illustrated by some owners at a New York dog park.
Elizabeth Kelly said her English springer spaniel was “friendly, but she’s also kind of the queen bee.” Suly Ortiz described her yellow Lab as “really calm, lazy and shy.”
And Rachel Kim’s mixed-breed dog is “a lot of different dogs, personality wise — super independent, really affectionate with me and my husband, but pretty, pretty suspicious of other people, other dogs.”
That kind of enthusiasm from pet owners inspired Karlsson’s latest scientific inquiry. She wanted to know to what extent are behavioral patterns inherited — and how much are dog breeds associated with distinctive and predictable behaviors?
The answer: While physical traits such as a greyhound’s long legs or a Dalmatian’s spots are clearly inherited, breed is not a strong predictor of any individual dog’s personality.
The researchers’ work, published Thursday in the journal Science, marshals a massive dataset to reach these conclusions — the most ever compiled, said Adam Boyko, a geneticist at Cornell University, who was not involved in the study.
Dogs became humanity’s best friend more than 14,000 years ago, as the only animal domesticated before the advent of agriculture.
But the concept of dog breeds is much more recent. Around 160 years ago, people began to selectively breed dogs to have certain consistent physical traits, like coat texture and color and ear shape.
The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns.
They found that some behaviors — such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers —do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines.
For example, they found golden retrievers that don’t retrieve, said co-author Kathryn Lord, who studies animal behavior with Karlsson.
Some breeds, such as huskies and beagles, may show a greater tendency to howl. But many of these dogs don’t, as both the owner survey and genetic data showed.
The researchers could find no genetic basis for aggressive behaviors nor a link to specific breeds.
“The correlation between dog behavior and dog breed is much lower than most expected,” said Jeff Kidd, a geneticist at the University of Michigan, who had no role in the research.
___
AP reporter Emma H. Tobin in New York contributed to this report.
Chicago Bulls veterans preach continuity as they hope to ‘run it back’ in 2022-23 after their 1st season together
Despite a quick exit in the first round of the playoffs, the veterans on the Chicago Bulls roster feel this season was a marker for the potential of the franchise. As they enter the offseason, the Bulls crave consistency.
Only three players who opened the 2020-21 season on the Bulls roster remained on the team this season: Zach LaVine, Coby White and Patrick Williams. Nikola Vučević — who arrived at last year’s trade deadline — said he didn’t feel comfortable in the Bulls system until halfway through this season. Even then, the veteran center said he still was finding his rhythm at the end of the season.
After his exit interview with the front office Thursday, Vučević said he feels confident the Bulls are committed to retaining the core group from this season. Despite the inconsistency caused by injuries and COVID-19 cases throughout the season, Vučević feels it was an important year of chemistry building for a young team that barely knew each other at the start of the season.
“Almost all the great teams, they’ve been built over time. Nothing happens overnight,” Vučević said. “To have the continuity, you need to get a team to go through the ups and downs of a season, playoffs, tough moments, good moments, getting to build that chemistry.
“It doesn’t happen just like that. You have to work out, you have to go through the grind of the season. You have to do all that to get there, and I think they know that.”
It’s easy for the disappointing finish to obscure the fact that, for most of this season, the Bulls were fun.
DeMar DeRozan’s teammates lavished him with superlatives — “amazing,” “crazy,” “no words” — after a record-setting season. His partnership with LaVine, which drew skepticism around the league when the Bulls acquired DeRozan, quickly became one of the NBA’s better one-two punches. Secondary additions such as Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso grew into fan favorites, sparking winning streaks and at one point lifting the Bulls to the top of the Eastern Conference.
The problem is all of those players rarely got the chance to play together. Williams was injured in the fifth game of the season. By the time he came back, Ball was sidelined for the season while Caruso and LaVine dipped in and out of availability.
Nevertheless, those glimpses of the team at full strength made players such as Ball eager to see the full roster return for a chance to live up to this season’s potential.
“I would love to run it back,” Ball said. “If everybody can get healthy and come back, I don’t see why we couldn’t run it back.”
Most of this season’s core is set to return. Vučević, White, Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu are signed through next season, DeRozan and Williams through 2024 and Ball and Caruso through 2025. LaVine is the only outlier as he enters free agency this summer.
Next season comes with plenty of “ifs” for the Bulls — if Williams and Dosunmu continue to grow into their roles, if Ball can stay healthy, if LaVine comes back. And coach Billy Donovan cautioned the path only will get harder after the Bulls went from doubted underdog to Eastern Conference contender in a matter of months.
But as they begin early preparations for next season, the veteran core feels confident in the foundation laid in their first season together.
“That’s where it starts,” DeRozan said. “All the great teams that play for something, that play deep, that compete for championships, what’s got to be there first and foremost is that continuity.”
()
Why Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards rises to the occasion: ‘I try to do everything to make us win the game’
Anthony Edwards knows he played a large part in the Timberwolves’ late collapse in Tuesday’s Game 5 playoff series loss in Memphis.
From poor shot selection to an ill-time steal attempt, Edwards helped create the crack in the door that the Grizzlies busted through in the final quarter to take a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-7 series.
He knows that, he admits that, and the 20-year-old guard appears ready to make an amends for that. Just minutes after Tuesday’s loss, Edwards already had his sights on Friday’s must-win Game 6 at Target Center.
“I’m looking forward to Friday because all the pressure is on, know what I’m sayin’?” Edwards said. “It’s time to show up.”
When the clock strikes “time to show up,” Edwards is usually the first in line. That was evident in the play-in victory over the Clippers and again in Game 1 in Memphis. It was Edwards who tallied 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota’s emotional early-season victory over Miami to score its first five-game winning streak in seemingly forever, staring down Jimmy Butler in the process. It was Edwards who dropped 40 points and nine rebounds in a hotly-contested, two-point win over the Damian Lillard-led Trail Blazers in Portland, a previous house of horrors for Minnesota.
So in a win-or-go-home situation at 8 p.m. Friday at Target Center — in a nationally-televised game that will be the only NBA contest played all evening — it’s a good bet Edwards will indeed answer the call.
Why is that always the case in the biggest moments?
“I try to do everything to make us win the game,” Edwards said.
Whether that’s scoring, hitting the glass or defending the other team’s best player. It doesn’t matter. That’s when Edwards’ drive to win hits its highest peak.
“Do everything I can to try and leave the game saying, ‘I gave it my all to try and win,’ ” Edwards said.
That’s not to say that isn’t true in most games. But it’s a good bet Edwards’ focus was a little sharper at practice Thursday. He was called out during film study for his “hero ball” approach in Game 5. Immediately after the game, he noted what a silly play it was to try to steal the in-bounds pass in the closing seconds, giving Ja Morant a free runway to the rim for the game-winning shot.
Some players shrink under that criticism and accountability, but it only seems to get the best out of Edwards.
Edwards wants to take those late-game shots, and correctly noted he had “a lot of in and outs” in the closing quarter. But he knows that doesn’t mean his approach was correct.
“Sometimes it is a problem, because my teammates have no rhythm. And I pass them the ball with 2 seconds left and I don’t have a shot and it’s always a bad shot then,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a problem, sometimes it’s not. But when it’s in the fourth quarter and we need it, I got to attack more and get off it early.”
Edwards said it was his fault Minnesota dropped Game 5 and is in this current predicament. Yet that responsibility doesn’t weigh on him. After a regular-season loss to Chicago, Edwards told teammates Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt that he can live with going to bed knowing he was the reason for an “L.”
“That doesn’t bother me at all,” Edwards said. “I feel like (Friday), if we’re in the same situation, I’m going to make the shots.”
He feels he dug the Wolves this hole, so now he’ll try to get them out of it — whatever it takes. He suggested that may entail hitting the glass harder after Memphis, specifically Brandon Clarke, owned the boards in the fourth quarter of Game 5.
“I will go rebound the ball. You will see a lot of that (Friday),” Edwards said. “I will have a lot of rebounds at the end of the game, I promise you that. Win, lose or draw, I will have a lot of rebounds.”
His everlasting confidence gives him the belief that he will do so. The same trait that allows him to think every shot he hoists up is a great one instills the same belief that he’ll always bounce back with greatness.
Edwards was asked how he’s feeling ahead of the pivotal Game 6. And he certainly didn’t sound like a man still moping about a recent loss.
His response: “Better than ever.”
The key now is for the play to match the attitude. Luckily for Minnesota, when the games matter most, it usually does.
