Lease What Depreciates – Buy What Appreciates
Many years ago, the great John Paul Getty, who at one time held the title of being the riches man in the world, made the statement, “Lease What Depreciates – Buy what Appreciates”, as a basic philosophy that prudent businesses should follow. Most of us in the leasing industry keep the statement in our arsenal as a method of convincing companies to lease their equipment.
But What Does It Really Mean? Let’s dissect the statement into its two components and discuss why it make total sense.
Firstly, “Buy What Appreciates” simply put, means owning assets which increase in value. Prudent business people generally live by the Rule of Increase which relates to continual growth. Growth in revenues, growth in company size, and growth in net worth.
Very few assets which are revenue producing, and contribute to the growth of a company, appreciate in value. For example, a piece of production equipment costing $100,000 today, may only be worth $60,000 or $70,000 a year from now. The equipment may, in fact, reduce costs by 20%, and increase efficiency by 30%, however, if purchased outright, will actually reduce the net worth of the company over time.
Assets are depreciated at a pre-set rate ranging anywhere from 10% to 50%, depending upon which class they fall within. In year 1, the amount of depreciation falls under the 50% rule which means that only one half of the depreciation can be used as an expense. The net effect is a very slow write off for tax purposes, and an erosion of the net worth of the company over time.
Secondly, “Lease What Depreciates”, refers to shifting the ownership of any asset which decreases in value over time to a 3rd party, otherwise known as a leasing company. From an accounting point of view, leased equipment is considered a form of off-balance sheet financing meaning that it does not appear as a liability on the balance sheet. This accelerates the tax effect of a lease, as, if the lease is structured properly, the payments are considered an expense and are written off 100% from day 1. Off-balance sheet financing has the effect of improving financial ratios such as debt to equity, as the debt is not included on the balance sheet.
The business model of most leasing companies is one which is driven by adding multiple assets to the financial statements, thus being focused on huge depreciation expenses. Leasing companies thrive on adding assets to their books, and in turn fill a great need for organizations acquiring assets.
One final note. Many companies have a strong propensity to own equipment – some sort of pride in ownership. It must be pointed out that if an equipment acquisition is secured by a bank loan or a line of credit, they truly do not own the equipment until the final payment is made. They do, in fact hold title to the equipment, and show the depreciated value as an asset, but the equipment is not owned until the loan is paid out in full.
Will companies acquire equipment using a loan? Absolutely. Will companies use leasing as a means of equipment acquisition? Absolutely. The purpose of this article is to take a closer look at the statement made by Mr. Getty many years ago, “Lease What Depreciates – Buy what Appreciates”, and look at ways of acquiring equipment from a different perspective.
How to Become a Silent Partner in Real Estate Investment
Silent partners are those people who have money but do not have time in terms of running a business. They invest capital in a particular venture without participating in the daily operations. Usually, silent partners lack industry expertise, leadership skills, and time to manage the real estate business of apartment complexes, restaurants, and hotels. Therefore, they just have to invest their money and share profit or loss.
If you have sufficient capital to invest in a particular project but do not have ample experience and exposure to run it, then you can become a silent partner in real estate investment. In order to become one, you should follow the instructions mentioned below:
Search for Positive Cash Flow Property Deals
The first thing you have to do is search for the best real estate deals in your city. You can get a deal though networking or word-of-mouth. Another way to seek good opportunities in positive cash flow property investment is to visit websites and online business forums. Since many people post investment notices online, silent partners can contact them easily.
Choose the Property Manager
A property manager is required to ensure you are investing the right way. When you choose a property manager, keep in mind that he should be trustworthy enough to start business with. Secondly, match the skills and expertise of the property manager with the requirements of the venture. For instance, if you plan to invest in a large restaurant business, then he should be capable of managing the property.
Hire an Attorney
Since you are entering into partnership as a silent partner, you need to take care of the legal documentation. While signing the business agreement, read the terms and conditions of investment carefully. This is important in order to ensure there are no chances of fraud in the future. Also, everything should be in writing.
Contact a Property Consultant
Contacting a property consultant will give you vast knowledge about the kind of properties, which properties yield the maximum return, which location is ideal for property investment, etc. This way, you will know a lot about best investment property even if you are a silent partner.
Some Tips to Invest Safely
Although investing in real estate as a silent partner is a profitable business, you need to consider many things so that you can succeed. For instance, you should conduct ample research about the value of the property you want to invest in. If it is really worth it, then you should definitely invest in this best investment property. Otherwise, you can look out for any other property.
The Benefits And Disadvantages of Saving Money
It may come as a surprise, but saving money does have it disadvantages in some situations. In this article you will get to know the benefits of saving money but also the disadvantages.
The benefits of Saving Money
If you aren’t as fortunate that you have so much cash that you can do what you want, saving is a really good option. That way, you can afford something (like a new phone) after a few months. Saving for the future is the way to go if you want to do something nice in the future. When buying new stuff or traveling, you are offered to get something now and pay later. Don’t accept any of these offers ever. These offers are evil. It is basically debt, but when you lose your job or your financial situation changes you might not be able to pay for it later on.
When is it better to not save money?
If you have debt (a mortgage or a credit card) it is better to pay of this debt as soon as possible. It doesn’t make any sense to get 4% interest, when debt will cost you 6% (for example). You should pay off this debt, because it saves you a lot of money in the long run. Consider as much overpayments on your mortgage as possible, as soon as possible. It will help you to save hundreds of dollars on the short run. You will save even more on the long run.
The basic saving rule says that you will need 50% of your income. You can spend a maximum of 30% on the things you want in life. The other 20% you can use to save or to pay off any existing debt.
Financial Recruiters – Job Description
They are professionals that locate and place employees in positions in the financial industry. This can include placing temporary staff in positions for those on extended vacations and on leave or placing employees in high-level positions. A financial recruiter may work for a recruiting firm, a specific financial company, or independently. To work in this position they need to have the knowledge of the industry and have a network of contacts to help them locate the best employees to fill different positions.
The first step that a financial recruiter takes is to meet with the employer to discuss the kinds of qualifications that they are looking for and the position that needs to be filled. If the company they are working for wants to advertise, the financial recruiter can help develop a job listing and can also meet with human resources to discuss the job description. After gathering all the information about the job the financial recruiter will use their resources to locater prospective employees. These prospective employees will meet with the financial advisor for an interview to determine if they meet the need of the company.
When working for a recruitment firm or a particular company they may give the recruiter a time line to find someone appropriate for their job opening. The financial recruiter will pre-screen those who might be appropriate for the job opening and then set up an interview with the company or firm for the prospective job opening. The prospective employee will only be scheduled for an interview if the recruiter feels they meet the qualifications of the job.
To work as a financial recruiter, you will need an understanding of different kinds of qualifications and positions in the financial industry. This goes from accounting staff to chief executives. You will need good communication and people skills. It is helpful if you have big network resources because they allow you to locate more prospective employees for job openings that you may be asked to find employees for.
To become a financial recruiter it is essential to have a background in both human resource management and finance. You should major in a field like management with a minor in accounting or financing. You could earn a master’s degree and then spend several years in the finance world as a manager or work for a human resource department. To gain more experience while in college you could do an internship. Being a financial recruiter is more than dealing with numbers, it is dealing with people. Interpersonal skills are important. You should also have good organizational skills and be good at conducting interviews. It is a good paying position but it may take several years before you reach the top money range.
