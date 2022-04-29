Litecoin Drops 87% Trading Volume In Q1 2022

- The transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.
- The number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.
When Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the green on April 28, the chances of an upward breakthrough increased every day as the US Dollar strengthened. As a result, the price of BTC fell below $38,000 on two separate occasions in the past two weeks before swiftly regaining its previous level of $40,000. Similarly, the price of ETH has risen from below $2800.
The on-chain data generation during these oscillations is intriguing. In addition, the number of unique addresses for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) increased as their values remained at support levels. Despite fears of a market collapse, the two major cryptocurrencies have remained at their respective support levels for many weeks.
Whale Alert
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the number of Bitcoin addresses has been steadily increasing, according to on-chain analytics company Santiment. In the previous two months, there have been 1,629 shark and whale addresses with 10k to 100k BTC. Most interestingly, the whale addresses are either brand new or have reverted to millionaire status in the last several years. As a result, the number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.
Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format. A massive transfer of 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from Xapo to Coinbase has been recorded. An analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert also reported the transaction was worth $119,450,685 USD. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.