Local Business Owners – Get Your Talkers Talking
Andy Sernovitz literally wrote the book on Word of Mouth Marketing. This is a book that should be in the hands of every small business owner. It is no secret that word of mouth is the primary way people find local businesses. In my industry, auto body repair, there can be so much confusion and uncertainty as to what to do after an accident. People naturally start asking their friends, family members, insurance agents, and mechanics, “Do you know where I can get my car fixed?” You want those folks in the next breath to mention your shop’s name and how and why they “know, like and trust you.” (John Jantsch definition of marketing)
In his book Andy talks about the 5 T’s of word of mouth marketing.
1. Talkers
2. Topics
3. Tools
4. Taking part
5. Tracking
This article focuses on the first one: “talkers.”
Who are the people that are willing to talk about your business? Customers, vendors, friends, family, people from your networking groups (you are in some of these right?). Andy makes the key point in this first chapter that often it is new customers. New customers are still in the honeymoon phase of having discovered a business they can trust. Again in my industry people have just been in an accident. Often people will need a local business due to a frustrating circumstance. A gutter has broken. A toilet is clogged. A car is wrecked. And how you took care of them in this difficult time is fresh in their minds. What do you imagine they will be talking a lot about in the weeks right after their “issue”? Yep, their issue! How it happened, why it happened, how frustrating it was and then how well you took care of it and made the whole experience for them painless from the time you stepped in.
People are likely talking online about your business as well. Have you ever Googled your name or business’ name? How about a Twitter search? It can be very informative. I recently had a bad customer service experience at a major electronics’ store and I put out a Twitter about it. I also have Twitter set up to update my Facebook status. Within minutes I had several comments of people telling me their bad customer service experiences at the same place!… and not one that came to the rescue of the store. Telling.
Applications:
1. Get new customers talking. We developed a very simple questionnaire for our customers that gets emailed the day a car leaves our shop. When I say simple I really mean it. It is one question. It is the only question that really matters to us and it is a question that will reveal any problems or issues that people might have with us or the job we did. “If someone you cared about were in an accident and needed our services would you recommend us to them?” That’s it. We give them 4 options to respond with the first being “Yes, without hesitation.” If they select that we then do 2 things: 1. we send them one more email as a follow up that explains clearly that we appreciate their trust in us and also explain how important referrals are to our business and some suggestions on how to make a good referral for us in the event a loved one needed us and 2. we send them in the mail a bag of goodies that are useful things for them and imprinted with our logo along with some extra business cards they can give out if they choose.
2. Listen online. Google your name and company name but then take it a step further and set up a “Google alert” that will automatically send you an update every time your name/business is mentioned online. Ditto for Twitter. Search for your name/company and then save the search and check back in at least weekly to see what is being said. Most importantly when you find out who is willing to talk about you, notice them, respond to them, and help them say good things.
Of course there’s a lot more in Andy’s book but this is enough to get started on. Go get the book if you want to dig in more. I highly recommend it.
Fact – Reducing Auto Insurance Fraud Would Reduce Auto Insurance Rates
It is a common believe that auto insurance fraud is not a concern for the customers and automobile insurance clients. You are wrong. You are paying higher automobile insurance premiums because of the auto insurance fraud. One is always looking for low auto insurance rate from the insurance companies, without having a peek as to the problems faced by the auto insurance companies.
As per the insurance industry the cost of insurance fraud claims is $30 billion annually which includes all frauds for property and casualty insurance business. The auto insurance frauds form the majority chunk of the losses which accumulate because of the auto insurance fraud. The insurance companies’ base their insurance premium on the expenses incurred and claims is a major part of the expense. Hence the burden of this fraud is passed on ultimately to the customer. The automobile insurance premium is hiked each year and as a customer you will have to shop for low auto insurance premium.
Recently, a Virginia woman Teresa R. Gallop was sentenced in federal court Monday on 5th October 2009. The 41-year-old had 60 prior felony convictions; including one for manslaughter .Gallop was convicted earlier this year of staging three car crashes, using children as young as 4 pretending to be victims. Gallop collected about $50,000 in insurance payments.
Automobile insurance fraud are cleverly crafted and a game played by unethical group of professionals like the doctor, lawyer and the claimant trying to create a situation, wherein the injury is exaggerated for making money. The intent of the fraud is not about getting the auto repaired but it has been found that more frauds involve pretended injuries or disabilities. These accidents are cleverly staged at places which are not crowded and the targets are usually new and expensive car drivers. All of a sudden the vehicle in front of you would pull to a halt and you get trapped in a rear end collision. There are countless ways of staging fraud accidents and it always takes sometime before each case can be interrelated and the person staging the fraud is caught. Each of us needs to be aware to save yourself and also national wealth.
As a customer and prudent person you need to avoid becoming a victim of any fraud or be drawn into any action on the part of others for creating situations and ploys of staging accidents for making quick cash from insurance. This are created accidents for own benefit. Here are some ways you can avoid frauds from occurring:
– When you are driving the car always drive defensively. There are some drivers who want to intentionally create an accident so as to claim car repairs or personal injury.
– If by chance you get into an accident make sure that you have the names of all the occupants in the car and details of the driver. It would also be advisable to collect the names of witness around the sconce.
– Be sure to report any accident to your insurance company and also the police so that investigation and follow up is done immediately. This would reduce the chances of fraud since everyone wants to avoid problems with authority.
– In case you suspect a fraud, you can report it to the insurance company or agent so that they can take action if required. You can also send them an e-mail or report it to the customer care department of the insurance regulators.
– Be aware of all the various ways in which car insurance fraud can occur. Insurance blogs, insurance magazines and insurance education institutes are good sources for information.
Fraud management is now a subject taught to the insurance professionals to curtail the frauds. It is common knowledge that in any field fraud makes everyone pay dearly. Take the steps illustrated for getting rid of the high unnecessary insurance costs to get low auto insurance rates and pay a low automobile premium all the time. Ensure that auto insurance frauds are curtailed and you will get low auto insurance rates.
Insurance Jargon Explained and Decoded
Accidents happen. It is just a fact of life. Safety is the best prevention, but sometimes the inevitable cannot be avoided. Having insurance is a worthwhile investment for protecting you and your loved ones. However, getting insurance of any kind can involve a lot of jargon that is not always easy to grasp. Before taking the leap into monthly payments, educate yourself so that you get a plan that works best for you. An insurance agent can help fill in the gaps, but below is a group of terms to become familiar with. Even if you already have a plan, this guide can help you better understand the terminology.
General Terms
A premium is the amount of money that must be paid to the insurer who provides coverage. This fee is usually due on a monthly basis. To achieve a lower premium, shop around for the best possible quote and try to maintain a good credit record. The deductible is the portion of money that you, the policyholder, must pay in the case of an accident. The insurer is then responsible for covering the remainder of costs. Generally, higher deductibles result in lower premiums. If you decide to go this route, make sure that you have enough money set aside to cover your higher deductible. A claim is a request made by the policyholder if an accident occurs. This request is for costs to be covered by the insurer. The adjuster is the person who analyzes a claim and provides recommendations for a settlement based on the damage and policy. Preferred Risk is the term for when an applicant shows lower risk for accident or injury than the average person. These applicants tend to be eligible for rate discounts.
Auto
Accident forgiveness is an option provided by some companies to protect drivers. This option prevents the driver’s premium from increasing after their first at-fault accident. It is especially helpful when the company extends this forgiveness to others on the policy, such as teen drivers. Other potential discounts to look into include low annual mileage on your vehicle, having no accidents in three years, and having multiple cars on the same plan.
Health
There are several different ways of getting health coverage. Group Health is when an employer provides health insurance plan options for its employees and their dependents. The policies are normally at a reasonable or discounted rate. Many people take advantage of this opportunity because it is convenient and secure. Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is when the insured person pays a fixed membership fee ahead of time. In return, they receive comprehensive health care from a list of approved providers in a certain area. HMOs are usually more affordable, but they do not provide as much coverage. Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) is a health plan that lists preferred health care providers. When patients visit the preferred providers, they may receive incentives such as a lower copay. Copay is a flat rate that the patient must pay each time they receive services from their healthcare provider. Another way to lower copayment is through a cost sharing reduction subsidy that lowers out-of-pockets expenses.
Hopefully, this guide has helped to clarify some of the terms that can be found in the fine print of policies. Although insurance can be expensive, there are options available to help lower premium rates. For example, if you are a college student who gets good grades, you may be eligible for a good student discount on your auto policy.
Obamacare Vs Affordable Care Act
When you ask people on the street a question about Obamacare versus the Affordable Care Act the answer reveals that many people are adamantly against Obamacare but are for the Affordable Care Act – yet, they’re one and the same thing. For years now, we’ve been bombarded with conflicting information, promises, opinions, legal challenges, and more, and the verdict is still out. Whether you’re for Obamacare, against it, or still confused about what it really is, turmoil in the marketplace will continue for years to come.
Here’s what we know for sure:
You have to enroll in a qualified health insurance plan or pay a penalty
Unless you qualify for subsidies, and even if you do, you’ll likely have higher than expected out-of-pocket expenses.
Health insurance was supposed to get better, and cheaper, right? Perhaps for some, but it looks as if employees are feeling the burden. According to Aflac’s 2015 Workforces Report, companies are continuing to shift the cost of healthcare to employees:
31 percent increased employee’s’ share of their premiums
30 percent increased copay amounts
21 percent switched to high deductible plans with HSAs
Some even dropped coverage for partners and spouses.
These figures translate into more out-of-pocket costs for employees. If you’re feeling the burden, it may be time to look at alternative solutions. Changing plan types may not provide enough financial protection. Regardless of what type of coverage you are interested in, individual or company sponsored there are somethings you can do right now to protect yourself financially.
Many people can’t afford the Gold and Silver plans for their families, opting instead for high deductible Bronze plans in order to keep their premiums affordable. What happens when they get sick or injured? Their insurance won’t kick in until their deductible has been met.
With an average 2015 deductible for a family enrolled in a Bronze plan being $10,545, the Affordable Care Plan is far from affordable. This leaves many in a very uncomfortable financial situation. One solution may be a pre-tax health care saving plan. The plan can divert monies pre-tax into a savings account that can be used to pay health care cost. Talk to your company’s human resources department to see if they can set it up for you. If not go to a qualified CPA to set one up.
The key here is preparation be prepared to cover the out of pocket cost when injury or accidents happen.
