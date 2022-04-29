News
Lonzo Ball’s frustrations continue in recovery from knee surgery after Chicago Bulls season ends
More than three months after tearing the meniscus in his left knee, Lonzo Ball is stuck in a standstill.
The Chicago Bulls finally shut down their starting point guard for the season shortly before the playoffs after a bone bruise in the knee delayed his recovery from surgery. Even after the team’s exit from the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night, Ball remains in pain and unsure when his rehabilitation will end.
Ball said Thursday he will meet with another knee specialist during the first week of May. Although he hopes to avoid a second procedure, that isn’t off the table.
“It’s very frustrating,” Ball said. “This year we had a lot of promise and I don’t think it was met, mainly due to a lot of health issues. But you can’t change your past. I think everything happens for a reason. For me now it’s just about moving forward and getting ready.”
Ball played only 35 games of his first season in Chicago, averaging 13 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. The Bulls were a different team with Ball on the court — explosive on offense, smothering on defense.
He brought a vision at point guard that the young talent on the Bulls bench couldn’t replicate, whipping no-look passes to unexpectedly open teammates and pinpointing passes from one baseline to the other to spark transition plays.
As his rehab wore on, Ball’s teammates spoke with yearning about how good the team could be if Ball were healthy. But Ball said he couldn’t let himself ponder “what-ifs,” especially during the playoffs.
“Every time you watch the game, you feel like you can leave an impact on the game,” Ball said. “But you can’t change what already happened. I couldn’t be out there, so I didn’t tell the guys, ‘Oh, I wish I was out there with y’all,’ or, ‘I could’ve been doing this if I was there.’
“It was more about them. They were there, they were ready and I was just encouraging them.”
While his teammates focus on improving areas such as shooting and ballhandling, Ball has only one goal for the offseason: Get healthy and stay that way.
In five NBA seasons, Ball has yet to last a full season without an injury. His list of ailments during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans included a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb. He averages 50.4 games per season — 64.6% of the total games possible (252 of 390) — and never has played more than 63 games in a season.
Even more concerning is that this injury isn’t new for Ball. He tore the same meniscus in 2018, which adds pressure to make sure his rehabilitation is fully successful.
Ball can’t return to training until the pain in his knee subsides. Once he has crossed that threshold, he said he plans to spend his summer in Los Angeles focused on strengthening his lower body to create a more reliable base.
With one of the longest contracts on the team — expiring in 2025 — Ball is a clear key to the Bulls future. But his future depends on his ability to complete a healthy season.
“I don’t think anybody plays to get hurt. It’s just part of the game,” Ball said. “It’s been unfortunate for me my first couple years in the league, but hopefully I can turn it around next year.”
Amber Heard’s lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
Jurors in the libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard’s name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues.
Dougherty testified about the push-and-pull that occurred between first draft and publication of the op-ed piece in The Washington Post in December 2018 — strategically timed by both the ACLU and Heard to coincide with the release of “Aquaman,” a movie in which she played a prominent role.
Depp sued in Fairfax County Circuit Court after the article was published, in which Heard says that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” Depp’s lawyers say that’s a clear reference to abuse allegations she levied against Depp in 2016 that Depp says are untrue.
Dougherty testified that numerous ACLU lawyers reviewed the article at various stages, and asked Heard’s lawyers to review the piece as well to ensure it did not run afoul of a non-disclosure agreement she had with Depp in connection with the couple’s 2016 divorce.
During those discussions, Heard sent back an edited version approved by her lawyers that “specifically neutered much of the copy regarding her marriage,” according to an email from Jessica Weitz, an ACLU employee who coordinated with Heard.
According to the email, though, Heard was looking for a way to have a deleted passage restored to the article.
The various drafts of the articles were not shown to the jury so it’s not clear how many personal details were in the first draft and how much Heard’s lawyers had excised.
But the final version contains very little about Heard’s personal experiences. It doesn’t mention Depp at all. In addition to the passage about “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” in another passage she writes, “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
Much of the article talks about legislative priorities for advocates of domestic abuse prevention. Other passages refer to parts of her personal life unrelated to Depp.
Dougherty testified that “the language that wound up in the final op-ed piece was very different from the original language” in the draft, Dougherty said. “It did not refer directly to Ms. Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp.”
While the trial is supposed to be over whether Depp was defamed in the article, very little testimony in the first three weeks, leading up to Thursday, has related to the article itself or its contents. Heard’s lawyers predicted at the outset of the trial that it would become a mudslinging soap opera that would delve into messy details of Depp and Heard’s personal lives.
Heard’s lawyers, though, have said that even if the jury were to believe that she was never abused by Depp, Heard should still prevail in the lawsuit because the article is not about Depp, does not defame him, and Heard’s free-speech rights allow her to weigh in on matters of public importance like domestic violence.
Much of Dougherty’s testimony also centered on whether Heard has fulfilled a promise to donate $3.5 million — half of her $7 million divorce settlement with Depp — to the ACLU. Dougherty testified that the ACLU credits her with contributing $1.3 million so far and expected the money to come in over a 10-year period, but that she has made no contributions since 2018.
Douglas Schoen: Americans are united in wanting Congress to rein in Big Tech’s power over news publishing
Thousands of local newspapers have shuttered their doors in recent years, and those surviving are facing unprecedented challenges in remaining both economically viable and as the lifeblood of their communities.
All the while, Big Tech monopolies like Alphabet and Meta — through sites like Google News and Facebook News — have come to dominate the news and publishing industries by expropriating the work of smaller and local operators via their news aggregator sites.
The Founding Fathers enshrined protections for a press free from government regulation in the First Amendment to the Constitution because a free and diverse press is the backbone of a healthy and vibrant republic. But the Founders could not have envisioned a future in which nearly all news and information would be controlled by just a handful of private entities.
This is not only blatantly unfair — it is a threat to the free press and, thus, to democracy itself.
The American people not only understand the severity of this threat, but moreover, are united on the need to curb Big Tech’s undue power and unjust profiteering in the news and publishing industries.
New polling by Schoen-Cooperman Research — which was conducted among a representative sample of U.S. adults, and commissioned by News Media Alliance — reveals widespread public concern over Big Tech’s outsize influence with respect to news and publishing, as well as broad-based support for Congress taking action to rein in these monopolies.
Indeed, roughly 4 in 5 Americans are concerned that Big Tech companies have too much power over the news and publishing industries (79%), manipulate these industries for their own gain (78%), and are driving small and local news outlets out of business (76%).
Further, approximately three-quarters agree that “Big Tech’s monopoly over the news and publishing industries is a threat to the free press and unfair to publishers, especially to small and local outlets” (76%).
In addition to being broadly concerned about this problem, Americans want change and are looking to their elected leaders in Washington to deliver.
Roughly 4 in 5 Americans agree with statements to this effect, including “I support Congress taking steps to give small and local publishers more power in negotiations with Big Tech companies” (81%), as well as “Congress needs to rein in Big Tech by passing reforms that would make the publishing industry fairer for smaller media entities and local operators” (77%).
In terms of specific reforms, our survey measured public support for a bill that was introduced this year known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, or JCPA. This is a bipartisan proposal that would allow news publishers to negotiate, under the authority of a federal intermediary, fair terms for use of their content by Big Tech companies.
Remarkably, after reading a brief description of the JCPA, strong majorities support Congress passing the JCPA (70%) and believe it is important for Congress to pass the JCPA (64%).
Respondents also indicated that a political candidate’s support for the JCPA — or lack thereof — would affect their vote in an election. By a 4-to-1 margin, U.S. adults would be more likely, rather than less likely, to back a candidate for Congress who supported the JCPA.
Additionally, 7 in 10 agree that “elected officials who oppose the JCPA are allowing Big Tech companies to continue manipulating the news and publishing industries for their own gain, leaving small and local publishers powerless” (69%).
In addition to being supportive of the JCPA, the public broadly favors general reforms to this effect. Strong majorities support Congress passing laws that would allow news publishers to band together to collectively negotiate fairer terms for use of content by Big Tech (71%) and increase regulations on Big Tech to curb their power over the news and publishing industries (57%).
And by roughly a 3-to-1 margin, Americans would be more likely, rather than less likely, to back political candidates who support both reforms.
Over the last two decades, though the world of news and information has changed dramatically with the expansion of Big Tech, the United States’ antitrust and anti-monopoly laws have not changed with it.
Congress now has a mandate from the American public to rein in Big Tech and pursue long-overdue reforms that will safeguard local journalism’s survival — and ultimately will make the news industry fairer, freer and more democratic.
On a personal note, in my experience as a professional pollster who has worked in the industry for more than 40 years, it is rare for an issue or piece of legislation to garner this level of broad-based and enthusiastic public support.
Elected officials from both parties have a unique opportunity to deliver on reforms that are both substantively important and politically viable — by advancing the JCPA or a similar version of the bill — which our data indicates would have a demonstrably positive electoral impact for these members.
If America is to have a news industry that is truly free and fair, we must stop allowing Big Tech companies to expropriate the work of smaller and local publishers without consequence. Congress can start by passing legislation like the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act into law.
Douglas Schoen is a Democratic campaign consultant and author of several books including “The Power of the Vote: Electing Presidents.” He wrote this column for the Orange County Register.
What to stream: So many shows trying to beat Emmys deadline
Does it seem like there’s a lot of TV right now? More than normal? The spring of 2022 has seen a deluge of new television series, and this flood is only increasing over the next month.
There’s a reason that it’s felt especially hectic now, which is a little something called the “Emmy eligibility window.” Shows that air between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, are eligible for the Emmys, which will be handed out in early September 2022. So streamers are now premiering their highest-profile new series and seasons at a head-spinning clip, before the eligibility window closes.
In the next month, there will be new and final seasons of “Ozark” (April 29) “Grace & Frankie” (April 29) and “Stranger Things” (May 27) on Netflix, and second seasons of HBO Max’s quirky critical darlings “Hacks” (May 12) and “Made for Love” (April 28). Season 2 of “Girls5Eva” will bow on Peacock on May 5, and the latest “Star Wars” extension pack series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres on Disney+ on May 27 (reuniting the cast of the “Star Wars” prequel movies).
Not to mention all the new seasons that dropped this past weekend, including season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” and the highly anticipated new season of “Barry” on HBO Max, plus all the ripped from the headlines series that debuted earlier this year, including “Pam & Tommy,” “The Dropout” and “The Girl From Plainville” on Hulu, and “WeCrashed” on AppleTV+.
In terms of new series, Hulu will continue the trend of true crime adaptations with “Under the Banner of Heaven,” starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. This series, created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, is an adaptation of the John Krakauer book that investigated a grisly Utah murder alongside Mormon history. That series will bow on Hulu this Thursday, April 28. Also on Hulu, a “five-night event” miniseries, “Candy,” premieres on May 9, starring Jessica Biel as notorious ax murderer Candy Montgomery, with Melanie Lynskey co-starring as Candy’s victim, Betty Gore.
For something a little less grisly on Hulu, May 15 sees the debut of “Conversations with Friends,” a series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel. Hulu’s 2020 adaptation of her second novel, “Normal People,” put stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on the map, and “Conversations with Friends,” which stars Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver, should offer up more of Rooney’s signature cerebral and sexy melancholy.
HBO Max has the premieres of two high-profile new series coming this week and next, with the new series from David Simon (“The Wire,” “Treme,” “The Deuce,” “Generation Kill”). The 6-part limited series “We Own This City,” premiering April 25, sees Simon returning to Baltimore, in this adaptation of the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, following the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The series stars Jon Bernthal and Josh Charles. On May 5, the splashy true-crime series “The Staircase” debuts on HBO Max. Inspired by the cult true crime doc (currently streaming on Netflix), starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, “The Staircase” depicts the wild and confounding case of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the trial of her husband, Michael Peterson.
Two newer streamers will also make a bid for viewers’ attention and potential awards buzz. The star-studded series “The Offer” bows on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28, depicting the production of a little movie called “The Godfather.” “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher helms the first three episodes, and the series stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler and Giovanni Ribisi. Over on Peacock, Emmy Rossum will embody cult Los Angeles icon Angelyne in “Angelyne,” which looks to be a sort of “Pam & Tommy”-esque look at the blonde behind the billboards. Watch it on Peacock on May 19.
Finally, for some comedy, bowing on Showtime this weekend, April 29, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer stars in the series that she created with “SNL” writer Jeremy Beiler, “I Love That For You,” about a woman aspiring to be a home shopping network host. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Broadway icon Jenifer Lewis, and “Haute Dog” host Matt Rogers. So if all the crime and true-life events of the rest of the TV line-up gets to be too heavy, tune into Showtime for something a bit more lighthearted, cause we could all use some laughs.
