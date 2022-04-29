Connect with us

News

LSU police issue warrant for ‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Louisiana State University police issue warrant for 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
google news

ST. PETERS, Mo. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. The DEA says this national event can help prevent addiction and overdose deaths.

The DEA partners with law enforcement like the St. Peters Police Department to collect unneeded prescription drugs like tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. This is the 22nd Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, people can anonymously dispose of medication at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. More than 230 police departments within the DEA St. Louis Division are hosting collection sites. The DEA’s St. Louis Division, which includes Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois, collected more than 37,189 pounds of prescription drugs last year. Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent within the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication got the medicine from a family member or friend. Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.

Area residents can drop off drugs that are expired, unwanted, or no longer needed at the St. Peters Justice Center located at 1020 Grand Teton Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids, syringes, and other sharp and illicit drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed. There are receptacles available year-round at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend
google news

Yoán Moncada sprinted to first base during a workout Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A few moments later, Moncada raced from first to third. Eventually, Moncada headed to home plate.

The Chicago White Sox third baseman, who is recovering from a right oblique strain, is looking forward to the chance to run — and hit — in a game this weekend when he begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

“I am feeling much better,” Moncada said Wednesday through an interpreter. “I thank God. I’m going to start playing in Charlotte and see how it goes. But I’m feeling pretty good.”

Moncada is slated to play for the Knights on Saturday. The Sox will be patient with his return.

“He’s been swinging really well here, so he may come out there and just (have) 15 at-bats and look like he’s ready,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday. “But it may take him 25, no way to predict it.

“It’s always a mistake to bring a guy up to the big leagues before he’s ready. Because he’s going to struggle and then he’s got to get out of the struggle. It’s better to come in here ready to play.”

Moncada suffered the injury during the final day of spring training in Glendale, Ariz. The Sox placed him on the injured list April 5.

The switch hitter said he felt the impact of the injury mostly when swinging from the left side.

“I felt it sometimes when I was playing defense, when I moved to the right side,” Moncada said. “But it’s mostly in my swing. Right now, I feel much better. I don’t feel anything when I’m fielding and just a little bit when I hit. It’s not a big deal right now.”

Moncada slashed .263/.375/.412 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBIs in 144 games in 2021.

“For me personally, it’s been very, very difficult not being able to be on the field and helping the team, especially this month,” he said. “But there’s just so little I can do and I’m doing everything I can to get ready to come back and help the team.

“(I’ve been) just cheering up the guys, trying to motivate them. At the same time, even though I’m sidelined, I’m working to join them and to help them too.”

Injuries have hampered the Sox early this season, with left fielder Eloy Jiménez (torn right hamstring) among the latest.

“It’s very hard, honestly,” Moncada said. “It’s hard to see that unfortunate situation that he has been put into last year (missing almost four months with a ruptured left pectoral tendon) and now this year again.

“But there’s so little you can control in this game. You try to do your best, try to be prepared every day and stuff like that happens. I am hoping he’s going to come back stronger, and he knows that everybody here wishes him the best.”

Jiménez stumbled after crossing first base Saturday and exited the game against the Minnesota Twins. His estimated recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn could be back by late May, La Russa said Thursday. The right-hander had right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon after suffering an injury during a Cactus League game.

Reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) is expected to be in Charlotte this weekend with Moncada.

“I’m excited to be able to start playing again,” Moncada said. “I was wishing for that for several weeks and now I’m going to start, so that’s good.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Car flips in St. Clair County, person airlifted to hospital

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Car flips in St. Clair County, person airlifted to hospital
google news

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured person to an area hospital at about 6:20 a.m. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending