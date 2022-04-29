News
Magic’s Franz Wagner made most of opportunities in rookie season
Franz Wagner didn’t know what to expect from his rookie season with the Orlando Magic.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was one of the Magic’s two lottery picks along with Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick.
They joined Orlando just four months after the team kicked off a rebuild in March 2021 when it traded multiple franchise mainstays. Chances to develop were expected to be made available for Wagner, even if it wasn’t clear how they’d present themselves.
“I didn’t know how stuff was going to work out,” Wagner said. “I was very pleased with how good I felt when I played in terms of my body and how I was able to play so many games. That’s something that’s not that easy to do.”
Wagner made the most of those opportunities, exceeding expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances). His games played were the most by a rookie while his 1,197 points led all first-year players.
Wagner also shot 46.8% from the field — 51.1% on 2-pointers, 35.4% on 3-pointers — and 86.3% on free throws, finishing with a 55.9% true shooting percentage which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.
His consistency and versatility helped him stand out in a stellar rookie class. He finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and is expected to be named to an All-Rookie team.
Wagner shot at least 47% from the floor every month except for November (40%). Regardless of his offensive role, he thrived as a cutter (1.1 points per cut) and was reliable as a spot-up shooter.
But when asked to do more, Wagner stepped up.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences in December, Wagner averaged 19.5 points (47.6% shooting, 40.4% on 3-pointers), 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists en route to being the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.
He showed he could more than handle an uptick in reps as a pick-and-roll ball handler and in isolation. Wagner’s drives created scoring opportunities not just for himself but his teammates, too.
“There’s some stuff you can’t control and opportunity is one of those things,” Wagner said. “That made my development a little quicker — being able to try some stuff, make some mistakes, learn on the fly and be in situations I wasn’t necessarily in a lot in college. I like those challenges and I’m very grateful for the coaching staff giving me [those opportunities].”
There’s more room for Wagner to grow, with the 6-10 German forward saying getting stronger will be key for him so he can handle contact better.
His 3-point shooting was inconsistent, dipping as low as 25% for a month (January) and going as high as above 40% multiple times (October, December and February).
“The weight room is going to be really important for me,” Wagner said. “It’ll help me be a little quicker, a little stronger and find contact when I’m driving, maybe creating some more fouls. And being a more consistent shooter.
“I’ll take some time off and when it’s time to get back to it I’ll definitely work on my body a lot. Get a lot stronger. Doing a lot more stuff on the dribble — ball handling, shooting off the dribble. Hopefully, that’ll help me next year.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson taps Jeff Greenberg, a Cubs executive, for a key front-office role
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson finalized his new leadership team Thursday by hiring former Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg, a onetime rival for the Hawks GM job, as one of his top two lieutenants.
Greenberg was named associate general manager, the same title former Seattle Kraken executive Norm Maciver holds.
Maciver, Davidson’s former colleague when both worked under former GM Stan Bowman, has been tasked with merging pro and amateur scouting into one department.
Greenberg, who most recently served as Cubs assistant general manager, will oversee the “strategic systems and processes that will fuel the entire hockey operations group,” according to a team release.
He starts May 9.
“Our journey is just beginning as we build a next-generation foundation for this team, and that starts with a focus on modernizing and improving the hockey operations infrastructure in our front office,” Davidson said in a statement. “We will only get back to being best-in-class on the ice if we are working with best-in-class information and ideas behind the scenes.”
Said Greenberg in a statement: “There couldn’t be a more exciting time to get in on the ground floor of this journey and pursue every possible solution to put this team back on the path to winning hockey.”
Greenberg raised eyebrows when he was revealed as a candidate interviewed for the permanent GM role despite not having a hockey background.
Ultimately, seven candidates were interviewed but Greenberg emerged among three finalists, including Davidson — who served as interim GM since Bowman stepped down in October — and Tampa Bay Lightning director of hockey operations Mathieu Darche.
Davidson praised Greenberg and said the two hit it off immediately.
“We connected instantly over our parallel paths, shared love for hockey and vision for this sport’s future,” Davidson said. “I’m excited for our fans to see what he, alongside Norm, can bring as key voices at the table — a table that will continue to grow with other leaders we will add to the team.”
Greenberg is Davidson’s choice, but it seemingly has CEO Danny Wirtz’s fingerprints on it.
Wirtz has made it his calling card to think “outside the box” while trying to turn around the franchise — on the ice and at the box office— and that informed his decisions to hire current president of business operations Jaime Faulkner, a former consumer technology and analytics executive, and to pick Davidson, who made the bold pitch to rebuild from the ground up.
Wirtz and Faulkner hired Mike Forde of consulting firm Sportsology to advise with the GM search.
Wirtz told the Tribune after a Blackhawks town hall in early February he wanted “someone in the room that has operated in different sports that can bring other perspectives. … It’s helpful to have someone who has been inside (on) how to structure organizations.”
Wirtz was impressed with Sportsology’s work with Chelsea FC and several NBA teams.
“You look across global sports, European soccer has done a lot in terms of performance area, medical, that are far beyond what we do,” he said.
That line of thinking extended to the kind of executives Hawks ownership was looking to add to the organization.
Greenberg hadn’t been revealed as a contender yet when Wirtz spoke to the Tribune, but the chief executive kept an open attitude about the role.
“The general manager position primarily has to be very familiar with the system of hockey but that doesn’t preclude injecting outside of hockey,” Wirtz said. “Typically hockey does not hire a ton from outside (but) lot of sports have found success bringing in people from other sports, from management to consulting to legal, lots of other stuff.
“You see a lot of profiles of general managers across the NHL now they’re coming from less traditional backgrounds. I think it’s a wave across the league and I want to make sure we keep an open mind. Doesn’t mean we won’t go closer ‘in the box,’ but we want to be considering all options.”
In his 11 seasons with the Cubs, Greenberg worked his way up from director of pro scouting and baseball operations to assistant to the general manager. He was part of the rebuild that culminated in the 2016 World Series championship. He also worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball, the latter in labor relations.
Greenberg grew up playing hockey in Pittsburgh.
His new role with the Hawks will involve him in scouting, development, coaching and operations. His job will be to help modernize the processes and tools the front office uses — one Davidson’s top priorities — to collect and share data about playersin the pipeline and elsewhere in the NHL. Greenberg’s team also will help create strategies to give the Hawks a competitive advantage.
“Jeff will be both an architect and connector of the hockey operations group, ensuring that we’re always at the forefront of professional sports,” Davidson said in the release.
()
From live eagle demonstrations to an online tree mapping tool, here’s some ways to celebrate Arbor Day
Since the early 1870s, those who observe have set aside a certain date in April — usually but not exclusively the last Friday — for tree-planting, a celebration otherwise known as Arbor Day.
It all began with Nebraska newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton, who extolled the virtues of trees until he was tapped to become secretary of the Nebraska territory, further expanding his soap box. Motivated by Morton’s idealism (and the promise of $50 and $25 cash prizes), a competitive populace reportedly planted more than 1 million trees on April 10, 1872, Nebraska’s first Arbor Day and the launch of a national tradition.
Minnesota became the fourth state to adopt that tradition in 1876, and now all 50 states are onboard.
“Trees work really hard for us,” said Eric Wojchik, a planning analyst with the Metropolitan Council, the metro’s regional planning agency. “We know this. They sequester carbon. They reduce the urban heat island effect. They provide food for wildlife. Trees are at the intersection of a lot of emerging issues, from public health and climate change to environmental justice.”
In Minnesota, temperatures are a bit chilly and the earth is still a bit hard, but there are other ways beyond turning the ground on Friday to speak for the trees.
LIVE EAGLES AT THE SCIENCE MUSEUM
Question: What makes a better tree spokesman than a big bird? Answer: A bigger bird. In downtown St. Paul, the Science Museum of Minnesota has invited the National Eagle Center to host live eagle demonstrations April 29 and 30 in Discovery Hall. The shows, which will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., are free with the price of admission, but tickets are required ahead of time at smm.org/visit.
LIVE OSPREY CAM AT THE ARBORETUM
Speaking of big birds, a pair of osprey, or “fish hawks,” returned to their nest at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska on April 12, and fans are watching their live cam and keeping fingers crossed for eggs. You can too at arb.umn.edu/content/osprey-cam.
GROWING SHADE TOOL
Is your neighborhood shady, or not shady enough? The Metropolitan Council has been working with the National Tree Trust and the Nature Conservancy on a new online tool that measures tree canopy in the Twin Cities metro by city or township, if not smaller areas. Within St. Paul and Minneapolis, the mapping tool drills down as far as neighborhoods and census block groups.
The tool uses satellite data to track tree canopy changes in real time, which means as ash trees are removed in light of the ravages of the emerald ash borer, users can monitor tree loss over time. It’s online at metrotransitmn.shinyapps.io/growing-shade.
The tool also allows users to compare tree canopies to demographic information such as race and income, and includes easy-to-read narratives about each city or neighborhood. For instance, it reveals that Frogtown has the least amount of tree coverage in the city of St. Paul, at about 23 percent, well below the city’s 34.5 percent average, and some census blocks have even less.
“It’s capturing that disparity across cities and across the region,” Wojchik said.
In St. Louis Park, the city is using an “environmental justice” feature on the mapping tool to determine where to target low-cost sales of trees to homeowners for planting on private property. The feature combines data on race, income and other variables to highlight parts of the city that may have heightened need. “This is a great way to go further with fewer resources, less money, because it’s a lot more targeted,” Wojchik said.
The Met Council held a webinar for city planners and foresters on Feb. 24, and a recording is available online.
MARGARET PARK TREE PLANTING IN ST. PAUL
St. Paul Parks and Recreation is seeking volunteers to plant trees on May 20, a Friday, to help restore the tree canopy at Margaret Park, 1109 Margaret St. Volunteers are asked to register online for a one-hour time slot in groups of two-to-four people, with tree plantings to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/MargaretParkTree2022.
OAKDALE TREE GIVE-AWAY
Oakdale is giving away 200 trees to residents, but registration has already closed and all trees have been claimed. Still interested? Be an early bird next year and sign up early at ci.oakdale.mn.us.
MORE INFORMATION
Interested in learning more about best practices for tree planting, including how to select a resilient mix of “climate-adapted” urban trees? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lists a plethora of online resources at dnr.state.mn.us/arbormonth.
Capella University settles lawsuit over time, cost to earn degree
Minneapolis-based Capella University has resolved a lawsuit that accused the online, for-profit school of misleading students about the time it takes to earn a doctoral degree.
Students who dropped out of its nursing and education programs filed a class-action suit against Capella in 2018. New plaintiffs were named in 2020 after the judge dismissed 42 of the original 45 counts.
The most recent amended complaint, filed in October, alleged Capella lied about its graduation rate and time and cost of earning a doctoral degree, stringing along thousands of students with unnecessary hurdles to graduation.
The programs, Missouri attorney Paul Lesko wrote, “were designed to last considerably longer so Capella could maximize the extraction of tuition payments.”
Because the doctoral programs were mostly online, Lesko alleged, “students were isolated from their peers, unable to see whether others faced the same challenges. Instead, the students would assume it was just them, and continue a fight they could not win.”
The allegations focused on recruiting emails, web chats and phone calls claiming that the “typical” or “average” student completes their program in a certain amount of time, when in reality, Capella knew most of its students never graduate.
Capella argued those marketing claims about time to a degree should not be interpreted as statements about its graduation rates, but two judges disagreed.
“Common sense leads the Court to conclude that a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student completes a program in a certain amount of time is a representation that the ‘average’ or ‘typical’ doctoral student actually graduates from that program. Otherwise, how would she ever complete the program?” U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowen Wright wrote last year in an order affirmed by a district judge.
The civil case was closed this week after the parties resolved it through private mediation. Terms were not disclosed.
“The lawsuit was without merit, and the parties have resolved the matter. Capella University does not publicly discuss litigation matters. Our focus remains supporting our faculty, staff, learners and alumni, as well as providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs for working adults,” Capella said in a written statement.
Lesko did not respond to requests for comment.
Capella’s parent company, Strategic Education, Inc., recently disclosed to investors that the U.S. Department of Education began a “fact-finding process” in April 2021 on behalf of more than 1,000 Capella students who wanted their student loans discharged under the government’s “borrower defense to repayment” rule; some of those students had complaints similar to plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The company also told investors it believed the lawsuit would not “have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial position.”
The education department declined to comment on the borrower defense investigation Thursday.
